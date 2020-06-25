9 Best Pressure Canners: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you are one who likes to believe the experts, this Fissler 8.5 quart pressure cooker is the best you can buy per the folks at America’s Test Kitchen. Because I’m a believer in their expert reviews, I actually bought this pressure cooker and canner and I can’t say enough about how great it is. First, it’s made in Germany of high-quality 18/10 stainless steel that’s long-lasting, easy to clean, and heat-resistant.

Because it has a simple positioning aid on the handle, it’s very easy to align and seal the lid, which is a big deal if you’ve ever struggled with other pressure cookers and canners. In fact, it even has a red/green indicator to let you know you’ve sealed it properly. It’s easy to see when the pot is up to pressure as a blue indicator knob rises up and it has markings to let you know whether you’re working at low or high pressure, depending on what you’re up to in the kitchen.

An easy steam release button allows you to safely release pressure without burning yourself. What I particularly love is the heavy flat bottom that stays in flat to the cooking surface without ever warping. The high-grade superthermic base assures even absorption, distribution, and retention of heat, meaning your canning and cooking efforts will be consistent and flawless.

This pressure cooker can only handle pint jars or smaller, which is one small downside that doesn’t outweigh its attributes. It’s perfect if you’re a small batch canner.