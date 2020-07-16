25 Best Products to Beat the Heat (Summer 2020)

The Big Shady Shelter by Kelty is a seriously awesome canopy system that’s perfect for providing shade and shelter for bigger groups. This shelter has enough interior space for you and your pals to comfortably stand up, making it a great option for use at the beach, at the campground, or for hosting backyard parties.

This unit is suitable for virtually any outdoor event that calls for some sun protection – offering a whopping 151 square feet of shade! The beauty of the Big Shady is that it allows you and your group to really set up a chill-space underneath as opposed to just a bit of sitting space out of the sun like most traditional sun shelters provide.

Kelty recently sent me out a Big Shady to test in the field, and I’ve been blown away by its ease of setup and versatility in function. It’s absolutely superior to open-sided EZ Ups and pop-up tents when it comes to enduring the summer heat due to its walled, but open-ended design that creates full-coverage shade while still allowing for excellent air flow.

The 68 denier waterproof fabric is designed to stand up against even violent wind and rain conditions, so you can use this canopy for spring and fall weather protection as well as summer sun protection – its array of potential applications is what makes the Big Shady such a great buy!

Set up takes a little practice, but once you get the hang of it, it’s truly simple to erect and break down. Furthermore, for how large of a footprint this shelter sports, Kelty has designed the Big Shady to have an impressively compact profile once broken down – collapsing into a simple carry bag that can be thrown right over your shoulder like a regular camp chair.

All things considered, the Big Shady is an excellent option for keeping larger groups out of the sun and elements no matter the conditions, as well as a wonderful picnic area for those who want some reliable shade without sacrificing headroom and table space.