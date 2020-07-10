9 Best Benchtop Drill Presses: Your Easy Buying Guide

Drill presses come in large table models and also benchtop units designed to save space. We’re going to focus on benchtop drill presses this time around. Large drill presses have their place but benchtop drill presses pack more power than you might think and they fit nicely on your workbench .

No matter the project, chances are that you’ll need at least a few holes drilled. Why do you need a drill press? They’re versatile and a lot more accurate than your average handheld electric drill. If precision is required for what you’re working on (and it should be), then you’ll be very happy to have a drill press in your workshop to use.

Any do-it-yourselfer worth their tool belt should own a few essential power tools to be effective. One of those must-have items for the shop is a drill press.

What is a Benchtop Drill Press?

Drill presses are ideal for making holes into whatever material you’re working with, be it wood, metal, or plastic. Sure, you could use your trusty handheld drill but the results you’ll get won’t be nearly as accurate as using a drill press. And who wants to be a reckless amateur?

Benchtop drill presses provide most of what larger table drill presses can offer but save you a tremendous amount of space in your workshop. They’re made up of four main components: the head, column, table, and base.

When you think of a drill press, the head is probably the first thing that comes to mind. The head contains the motor, the power switch, included work lights or lasers, and the chuck. The chuck holds the drill bit and quickly spins around to make holes.

Every drill press that I’ve ever used has featured a tool or key to be used with the chuck to tighten and loosen drill bits. Technology has gotten better to the point where the keyless chuck I enjoy on my cordless handheld drill is now offered on full-sized drill presses. Keyless checks are so much easier and quicker to use and, even better, are just as safe as keyed chucks.

The head of your drill press is really the nerve center of the tool. It features all the moving parts, belts, and essential items required for you to enjoy the drill press.

The table is where your workpiece will reside to get a hole bored into it. Tables typically feature a crank mechanism that allows you to move it up and down to get your workpiece closer or farther away from the drill bit.

Don’t discount the importance of the table on your benchtop drill press. Depending on what you’ll be working on, it’s size will be key to your enjoyment of your power tool. Look to see if the table that is included with your potential drill press can rotate. There are third-party tables you can purchase and install but why do that if you can get a great one with your new drill press?

The column of your benchtop drill press is that metal cylinder that connects the head and the base. It will feature teeth for the table to interact with to move up and down. Most of the force and pressure will be applied to the column so if it’s not made of steel, be sure to find out why. Chances are that if the column is made of something else that you should avoid that drill press.

Finally, the base is the anchor for the entire tool. It must be stout enough to make the entire drill press sturdy. It often is mounted to a workbench to increase the press’s stability. A drill press that moves around is going to cause you no end of hassle.

What Should I Look For in a Benchtop Drill Press?

If you’re not familiar with benchtop drill presses, let’s go over some items that will help you choose the right one for your workshop.

First, a note about safety. Drill presses, and especially benchtop models, aren’t really thought of as dangerous in the same vein as table saws and reciprocal saws. But make no mistake about it: you’ll never forget a piece of steel spinning out of control at 3,000 RPM with your tender fingers in the path.

Avoid that situation by choosing a benchtop drill press with a bit guard. Bit guards keep your hands away in case you inadvertently stick your digits where they shouldn’t be. They also help with keeping shards of metal or wood shrapnel from flying into your face.

Other safety features include comically oversized power switches to quickly shut down your press if something goes awry and a clamping device to keep your workpiece steady. A clamp will also help prevent that 3,000 RPM piece of steel, too. No one wants that part your working on to fly loose and smack you in the head.

Another safety tip: I know that your workshop is well lit and everything but you might enjoy an onboard work light on your drill press especially with detailed work going on. An even better amenity would be a laser guide to get as accurate as humanly possible. Imagine a little crosshair targe to help you align that bit exactly where you need it; now you’re playing with power!

Drill size is a term that you’ll see a lot of when looking for drill presses. Drill presses are measured by the distance between the drill bit and the base; tool makers call that drill size the throat distance. Take that measurement and double it, so a 10-inch benchtop drill press will have a length of five inches between the bit and the base.

Another term is travel. Travel is how much you can move the drill chuck up and down. The more travel a drill press has means the more material you can remove. A benchtop drill press with three-inch travel can lower the drill bit by three inches.

Speed is important to look at, too. You won’t need much speed to drive through steel but when it comes to softwoods like pine, it’s good to have a quick RPM so the wood doesn’t tear apart. It also saves time. A good rule of thumb is that the harder the substance is that you’re drilling through, the lower amount of speed you’ll want to do it. The average drill press will be capable of turning the bit from 200 to 3,600 RPM.

Speed can be raised or lowered on drill presses usually by opening the head and adjusting the belt pulleys. These adjustments may require special tools however premium models allow for tool-free adjustments. You may not need to change up the speed much if you’re only working with one type of material. Still, it’s a good idea to acquire a drill press that has the option to change speeds quickly and easily.

Many toolmakers stress how much horsepower their respective drill presses can provide. That’s great and all if you want to brag with your buddies about it but for the average do-it-yourselfer, horsepower isn’t really important to your projects for the most part. If you can get three-quarters of a horse or more, you’ll have a decent benchtop drill press that will punch through most everything.

Drilling through material has much more to do with speed than it does power. As long as your bit is sharp, your drill press shouldn’t slow down on you. That said, any benchtop drill press should have at least three-quarters horsepower to be of much use especially to get through hardwoods and steel.

Toys (I mean tools) are a lot of fun but accessories to enhance their productivity can make them even more fun. A benchtop drill press is one of the most versatile workshop tools available. There are a myriad of jigs and tools to help facilitate more effective work, accuracy, and more at different angles. With the right add-on, your drill press can turn chisel out mortise holes or act as a power sander.

