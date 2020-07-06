7 Best Cordless Nail Guns: Your Easy Buying Guide

It’s tough to nail down (ha!) a particular brand, style, or size of nail gun as the one for you to have on hand because they’re all so different depending on what your needs are. Our list of best cordless nail guns primarily features electric finish nailers. They’re versatile and really lend themselves well to most do-it-yourself home projects. We’ll go over the ins and outs of what you should look for in a nail gun below.

Cordless nail guns, like pneumatic guns which fire nails using compressed air, sink nails into your material quickly without all the bent nails, sweating, and cursing that come with manual hammers. Cordless nail guns drive fasteners in without marring the surface too badly and without the need for a finish punch.

Let’s just get this out of the way: nail guns are freaking COOL. The twelve-year-old me always jumps for joy when I get to use one for a project. But let’s get something straight: nail guns are freaking TOOLS. They deserve your respect, cowboy.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Is A Cordless Nail Gun?

A nail gun is the kind of power tool that might make you wonder, “Do I really need that?” After all, it’s not that tough to hammer in nails, is it? Well, that depends on how many nails you need to hammer home and if you’re a fan of convenience. Nail guns, especially the cordless variety, are handy for driving in a lot of nails and they can do it much better than you can.

Nail guns come in two flavors: pneumatic and cordless. Pneumatic simply means “powered by air”. In addition to the nail gun, you’ll need an air compressor and the size of that compressor will depend on what sort of nailing you’re doing.

Finish nailers like brad or pin nailers can use a pancake air compressor but if you’re playing with any sort of large nails like 15-gauge, you may need a much larger tank. Pneumatic nail guns are typically less expensive, more readily available, and more powerful than other types of nail guns.

Cordless nail guns utilize a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for power. These nailers are completely portable and they’re not limited to cord length or an air hose connection. You can only work as long as your battery holds out which can be a drag but I typically keep a spare battery in the charger for just this reason. Cordless nail guns are typically used for smaller finish jobs and not heavy-duty framing but that's changing as technology gets better.

There are cordless nail guns available that use a small butane gas canister that work sort of like a spark plug. A little butane is introduced into a chamber and the trigger produces a spark that ignites the gas which drives the nail into what you’re working on. Because of the simplicity and convenience that battery-powered tools produce now, these gas-fired nail guns are slowly receding into history.

Besides how they’re powered, nail guns come in an amazingly wide variety simply because there are so many types of fastening jobs out there. Not all nail guns are the same; if you’re looking for just one to outfit your toolbox with, you’ll need to think about the types of projects you take on.

What Kind Of Cordless Nail Gun Should I Get?

Our list here focused on cordless nail guns that use a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for the most mobility and convenience. With that comes some considerations, namely price and the type of work it can do. Cordless nail guns are, for the most, part used as finishing power tools for applying trim, attaching door and window moldings, and putting furniture together.

If you already own some cordless power tools manufactured by a certain company, it would make sense to look at that brand to add to your collection. Tools packed without batteries are available but if you can find a promotional deal, it’s a good way to acquire more batteries for a lot less money.

If you’re going to stick with one go-to cordless nail gun, you’re going to need some versatility in what you choose. 15-gauge nailers are going to be too expensive and big for finish work and 23-gauge is going to be too small for anything but fastening thin material together, typically with glue.

Nail guns that use 18-gauge fasteners (also known as brad nails or simply brads) are a decent, all-around cordless nail gun. They can shoot nails from 5/8” to 2” inches long. They’re good for a range of tasks including baseboard, trim, and crown molding. They’re good for building stair risers, too. You’re not going to be repairing split material often with this type of cordless nail gun.

Brad nailers are used most often for securing smaller profile molding. They’re also great for applying window and door casing because the smaller nail head won’t destroy thin wood (or MDF or vinyl). If you’re going to use a cordless nail gun infrequently or for smaller DIY projects, a brad nailer is a good weapon of choice.

If you’re looking for a true hobby tool, then consider a pin nailer. These cordless nail guns utilize 23-gauge nails that have really small-headed pins or even no heads at all. A pin nailer can be of great help when needing a temp fastening solution when gluing two pieces together. They won’t split your wood and you won’t have to address holes at the end of your project. Because pin nailers are limited in terms of their professional usefulness, you'll be able to shop for pneumatic options all day long but a true cordless option might be tough to find.

What Features Should I Look For In A Cordless Nail Gun?

Cordless nail guns have traditionally been more expensive than pneumatic models however that is changing. Depending on the brand and quality level, cordless nail guns can run in the hundreds of dollars. If you just need a basic nail gun, purchasing a lesser-known brand will definitely help your budget.

But, as my dad-in-law always says, get the right tool for the job. You’re going to hate yourself for skimping on a tool that inevitably won’t work for what you need it for.

Cordless nail guns are an investment. Make sure that when you slap down your hard-earned cash that you get one that is comfortable to use. That seems like such an obvious statement but all too often, people get dazzled with features first and realize later that a tool is tough to use. Get one that you can’t wait to use in the morning.

All cordless nail guns utilize the same basic safety feature: you must press a safety tip at the end of the discharge chute against your working surface before a nail can be fired. You can press the trigger all you want but unless that tip is pushed in, you got nothin’. You know those action movies where the good guys fire nail guns at the bad guys? Yeah. That doesn’t happen.

Nailers can fire differently. There are two categories of nail guns, contact and sequential firing. Contact firing allows the user to hold the trigger down and bump the safety tip along to quickly drive fasteners into your working surface. Hold the trigger down and you can speed through that line of work.

Sequential is safer in that you must press the safety tip against a surface and then pull the trigger. There is very little chance that nails will fire out the chamber with sequential firing. If you have kids around, this type of gun is a very good choice.

Some cordless nail guns offer the ability to switch back and forth between firing options to offer more versatility. Tool manufacturers understand that most amateur tool owners aren't likely to own more than one nailer and are building more features into each model.

See also:

Best Benchtop Planers

Best Portable Pressure Washers

101 Best Gifts for DIY Dads and Stepdads

Best Tailgating Grills

Best Workbenches For Your Garage

Best Corded Reciprocating Saws

Best Portable Generators

Best Gas Grills