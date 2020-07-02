11 Best Cantilever Umbrellas: Compare, Buy & Save

Everyone loves spending time outside during the summer months, but it can quickly get too hot for comfort when the sun is shining overhead. Cantilever umbrellas are a must-have for every patio and yard, providing a large area of shade without the nuisance of a big pole or permanent pergola type structure in the way. With their offset design, most can rotate fully and tilt to various angles, allowing you to position the umbrella for the most coverage.
Shop the best cantilever umbrellas below at a variety of price points.
1. HYD-Parts Patio Offset Cantilever UmbrellaPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Durable materials - rust and waterproof that will last for years
- Can tilt and rotate into many positions
- Includes solar powered LED lights
- No weighted base included
- Only available in a few colors
- Assembly required
It’s hard to find a cantilever umbrella at a good price point that also rotates and tilts into various positions but the HYD-Parts Patio Offset Cantilever Umbrella hits every mark on the checklist. It also has solar-powered LED lights on the undersurface for added light in the daytime or evening, which don’t require wires or outlets. The umbrella is made of durable materials that won’t fade or rust over time.
2. Sunnydaze Outdoor Cantilever Offset Patio UmbrellaPros:
- Vent for air flow and to prevent problems in the wind
- LED lights built in for evening enjoyment
- Easy to open and close
- Doesn't tilt or rotate
- Weighted base not included
- Only available in three colors
If you’re looking for an umbrella that’s easy to assemble and not too costly, the Sunnydaze Outdoor Cantilever Offset Patio Umbrella is a great option. While it’s only available in three colors, it’s extremely easy to open and close with a crank system and also has LED lights for extra light in the evening. The umbrella is also designed with an air vent that provides stability in windy conditions and promotes better airflow to stay cool on hot days.
3. Best Choice Products 10ft 360-Degree LED Cantilever UmbrellaPrice: $174.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Built-in LED lights
- Rotates 360 degrees and tilts five angles
- Vented top for breeze
- Weighted base not included
- Doesn't hold up to wind without weighted base
- Can be tricky to open and close depending on angle
The Best Choice Products 10ft 360-Degree LED Cantilever Umbrella is perfect for both day and nighttime, with built-in LED lights that provide the perfect glow. The umbrella rotates a full 360 degrees and has five tilt settings that can be reached by moving the smooth gliding handle. The umbrella is made with a two-inch-thick, powder-coated aluminum pole to prevent rust as well as a UV and fade-resistant polyester fabric shade with an additional cover included. The built-in wind vent allows the umbrella to stand upright even during larger than normal gusts of wind.
4. wikiwiki Offset Umbrella 10ft Cantilever Patio UmbrellaPros:
- Affordable price point
- Easy open and close
- Many colors available
- Doesn't come with weights to prevent tipping
- Umbrella does not rotate or tilt
- No cover included
The wikiwiki Offset Umbrella 10ft Cantilever Patio Umbrella offers a great amount of shade for an affordable price point. With tons of great reviews, it’s an easy purchase. It opens and closes with ease and the fabric protects against rain and UV rays. Weights are recommended to keep the umbrella from tipping during high wind situations.
5. PURPLE LEAF 10ft Outdoor Cantilever UmbrellaPros:
- Six various settings and 360 rotation so you can move the umbrella wherever shade is needed
- Fabric is fade, water, and UV resistant
- Many size and color options
- Weighted base not included
- Big and bulky, so weighted base is necessary
- Assembly requied
The PURPLE LEAF 10ft Patio Umbrella is meant for both residential or commercial use and can be ordered in a variety of colors and sizes depending on your needs. The unique crank system allows for six different heights and angles as well as a 360-degree rotation so you can move the umbrella fully for the most shade. The fabric resists fading and is also water and UV resistant. Keep in mind the weighted base is not included.
6. Le Conte 10ft Cantilever Patio UmbrellaPrice: $154.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Stable in wind with new two inch rod
- Water and UV resistant fabric
- Button function for tilting, opening and closing
- Doesn't rotate/swivel
- Canopy may move in the wind
- Weighted base not included but recommended
The Le Conte Offset 10ft Cantilever Umbrella is extremely easy to use with an easy-to-turn handle that effortlessly opens, closes, and tilts the canopy. The iron poles have been designed to be 25 percent thicker and is able to handle higher wind gusts without bending or tipping. The umbrella has a button operation for opening, closing, and tilting and the 10ft diameter offers a large amount of coverage.
7. Abba Patio 11ft Patio Offset Cantilever UmbrellaPrice: $103.04Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Five different positions and angles for the most coverage
- Waterproof, sun-resistant, UV protection
- Long-lasting and easy to clean fabric that will last for years
- Weighted base must be purchased seperately
- Not ideal in high wind
- Stand weights not included
The Abba Patio 11ft Patio Offset Hanging Umbrella will keep you cool on your patio and deck all summer long. It has five different positions so you can easily change the angle of the umbrella for the most coverage. The 11ft size is perfect for a large table with six to eight chairs and will provide full coverage. The fabric isn’t only sun-resistant and waterproof but also provides UV protection. The powder-coated steel design prevents chipping, peeling, rust, and corrosion. The cross-base is included but you can add this weighted base for safety.
8. PURPLE LEAF 10 Feet Sunbrella Square Patio UmbrellaPrice: $584.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Six various angles and 360 degree rotation for the most shade
- Double canopy design for venting
- Strong, aluminum rods and weatherproof fabric
- Weighted base not included
- High price point
- Not many color options available
Purple Leaf has some of the patio umbrellas on the market, made with durable materials that will last a lifetime. It has a crank system with six different angles as well as a 360-degree rotation so that you can find shade at any time of day. The double canopy design is helpful in letting a breeze through and preventing tipping in wind. The aluminum rods are made to be weather and rust-resistant, covered in a fabric that won’t fade over time.
9. ABCCANOPY Patio Cantilever UmbrellaPrice: $139.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Rotates 360 degrees so you can move the shade where you need it
- Made with durable fabric thats fade and water resistant
- Good price point
- Doesn't include weighted base
- Not ideal in wind without weighted base
- No vent for breeze
Not only does the ABCCANOPY Patio Cantilever Umbrella come in over 12 colors, but it has great reviews and a reasonable price. It’s made from heavy-duty waterproof fabric, opens easily with a crank mechanism, and rotates 360 degrees so you can move the shade where you need it most. The umbrella comes with a strong cross-base but a weighted base is recommended to prevent tipping in high winds.
10. PURPLE LEAF Round Double Top Offset UmbrellaPros:
- Three year warranty included to back up durable, high quality materials
- Available in four sizes from 10 ft to 13ft
- Over 10 color options available
- Doesn't tilt, only rotates
- Weighted base not included
- Higher price point
The PURPLE LEAF Double Top Offset Umbrella has a rounded top that can be ordered in four different sizes from 10-13 feet depending on your space and needs. There are tons of color options from neutral and muted, to bright and bold colors that will spruce up any space. The umbrella rotates 360 degrees with strong materials that will last a lifetime. A three-year warranty is included to back up the quality of this product.
11. 10 Ft Offset Hanging UmbrellaPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- 360 rotation and five tilting positions
- Easy to open and close with a crank and can lock into position
- Wind vent built in to allow for a breeze
- Weighted base not included
- Minimal color options
- Assembly necessary
The 10 Ft Offset Hanging Umbrella has everything you could want in a patio umbrella. Not only is it easy to assemble but has both rotation and tilting features so you can block the sun at any angle necessary. It also has a detachable crank handle and auto-lock button for easy open, closing, and locking positions. The vented top allows a breeze but you will want to buy a weighted base to prevent tipping.
Why Should You Buy a Cantilever Umbrella?
Unlike a traditional patio umbrella, cantilever umbrellas have an offset design that prevents a pole from overtaking the space. They provide a large amount of shade given their size, which typically ranges from 9ft to 13ft in diameter. On hot summer days when you simply can't escape the sun, a cantilever umbrella allows you to enjoy your outdoor space with shade and comfort.
What Features Should You Look for When Buying a Cantilever Umbrella?
Most cantilever umbrellas have a variety of similar features. You'll want to make sure that the open and close mechanism is convenient and well-made so it's easy to operate. Look for an umbrella with 360 rotation as well as a tilt feature so you can move the umbrella in a variety of locations as the sun moves throughout the day. Some cantilever umbrellas have built-in LED lights on the undersurface, which is a nice feature if you're planning to use your umbrella in the evening, providing some additional light. You'll also want to look for an umbrella with a vented top, allowing for a breeze under the umbrella so the air doesn't get stale.
Buying a Weighted Base for Your Cantilever Umbrella
Cantilever umbrellas typically come with everything you need for assembly, but given their top-heavy design, a weighted base is often necessary to prevent tipping. You might also want to add sandbags or weights to make sure it stays securely in place even on the windiest days.
