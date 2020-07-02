11 Best Cantilever Umbrellas: Compare, Buy & Save

Everyone loves spending time outside during the summer months, but it can quickly get too hot for comfort when the sun is shining overhead. Cantilever umbrellas are a must-have for every patio and yard, providing a large area of shade without the nuisance of a big pole or permanent pergola type structure in the way. With their offset design, most can rotate fully and tilt to various angles, allowing you to position the umbrella for the most coverage.

Why Should You Buy a Cantilever Umbrella?

Unlike a traditional patio umbrella, cantilever umbrellas have an offset design that prevents a pole from overtaking the space. They provide a large amount of shade given their size, which typically ranges from 9ft to 13ft in diameter. On hot summer days when you simply can't escape the sun, a cantilever umbrella allows you to enjoy your outdoor space with shade and comfort.

What Features Should You Look for When Buying a Cantilever Umbrella?

Most cantilever umbrellas have a variety of similar features. You'll want to make sure that the open and close mechanism is convenient and well-made so it's easy to operate. Look for an umbrella with 360 rotation as well as a tilt feature so you can move the umbrella in a variety of locations as the sun moves throughout the day. Some cantilever umbrellas have built-in LED lights on the undersurface, which is a nice feature if you're planning to use your umbrella in the evening, providing some additional light. You'll also want to look for an umbrella with a vented top, allowing for a breeze under the umbrella so the air doesn't get stale.

Buying a Weighted Base for Your Cantilever Umbrella

Cantilever umbrellas typically come with everything you need for assembly, but given their top-heavy design, a weighted base is often necessary to prevent tipping. You might also want to add sandbags or weights to make sure it stays securely in place even on the windiest days.

