Caraway Cookware Set Review: Are They Worth It?

Buy it Here

If you’ve been paying attention to your social media feeds, you’ve probably seen these colorful cookware sets all over the place. They were created by a company called Caraway, and if you’re actually in the market for a new cookware set, you need to know about Caraway’s cookware.

You know that strange thing that happens when you start searching Google for something specific and then all of a sudden you start seeing nothing but ads for that thing on your social media channels? Well, that happened to me in early June when I was on the hunt for a QUALITY cookware set.

Starting with the obvious and most immediately noticeable differentiator regarding Caraway’s cookware, they come in a variety of colorful options including navy blue, perracotta, sage (which seems to be the most popular), gray, and cream. Each colorway has a bold look and will add a nice color pop to your kitchen if choose to display them instead of shoving them in a cabinet somewhere.

In fact, after purchasing the sage Caraway cookware set, I decided to actually display the set on my counter. Luckily, all sets come with four handy holders that magnetically attach to one another, as well as a hanging holder for the lids.

As far as actually cooking with them, I’ve used the set multiple times daily for three weeks and have seen virtually no signs of any wear so far. They cook evenly, and they’re super easy to clean, thanks in part to their non-stick surface.

Are Caraway Pans Non-Toxic?

It’s well worth noting that the non-stick coating is entirely non-toxic, thanks to a mineral-based coating. Their manufacturing process is also much more eco-friendly than traditional pots and pans, as they release up to 60% less carbon dioxide than traditional non-stick coatings.

Oh, by the way, the majority of non-stick pans (95%+) use Polytetrafluorethylene (Teflon) for the coating, which can be released into your food when cooking at high heats.

What’s Included in Every Caraway Cookware Set?

10.5″ Fry Pan

3 quart Sauce Pan

4.5 quart Saute Pan

6.5 quart Dutch Oven

4 magnetic holders

3 lids

A canvas lid holder

Care instructions

Where is Caraway Cookware Made?

While Caraway was designed entirely in New York, production of the cookware is taken overseas to China and India. It’s worth noting that the company ensures that its manufacturing process is ethical and adheres to the required BSCI, SMETA, and Fair Trade standards.

Can Caraway Pans Go In the Oven?

If you’re wondering whether or not you can put Caraway pans in the oven, the answer is that they’re completely oven-safe up to 550 degrees.

How to Clean Caraway Pans

Caraway pans are incredibly easy to clean, and you just need to throw a splash of dawn and some water on there, and then use any non-abrasive sponge to clean.

I’ve cooked just about everything you can imagine with my Caraway pans – eggs, pasta sauces, stews, mac and cheese, and more – and each time clean-up time comes around, I’ve noticed how surprisingly easy the pans come clean.

Are Caraway Pans Worth It?

I’ve used just about every brand of pan you can find at Target or Walmart, and none of them even come close to the quality of my Caraway pans. Aside from being absolutely gorgeous and adding color to your kitchen, they’re ultimately high-quality pans to cook with (which is, obviously, the most important).

While the price might be a bit much for someone who only melts cheese once in awhile, the Caraway Cookware Set are a great option for health-conscious home chefs.

As someone who cooks almost nightly for his entire family, it’s safe to say that my cookware definitely gets a lot of use. So as I was searching for an actual quality cookware set, I began seeing ads for Caraway Cookware – their bright and fun-colored pots and pans are what caught my eye, but then when I read all about them, it was clear that this was the cookware set for me.

I was sick of purchasing middle-tier cookware from Target or Walmart my entire life, and although Caraway was expensive, I decided to pull the trigger and ordered a set.

I’m SO glad that I did! Not only does my new Caraway Cookware set add a nice pop of color to my kitchen counter (where I actually decided to display them instead of stuff them in a cabinet somewhere), they’re also nonstick (using a non-toxic mineral-based coating) and super easy to clean after I use them. They arrived at the end of June, and so far, I’ve made butternut squash soup, omelets, an incredible corn and bacon chowder, spaghetti sauce, and more in them. Cleanup has been easy, and they cook perfectly. On top of that, they also come with a hanging lid organizer for easy storage.

If you’re in the market for a new cookware set, I can’t recommend a Caraway cookware set enough.

Our Rating: 5 out of 5 Stars

Buy it Here

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.