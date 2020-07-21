17 Best Items for People Who Hate Housework/Chores

Some people experience an incomparable sense of pride and joy as a result of cleaning their home from top to bottom or preparing elaborate meals from scratch. And then, there are other people who would rather spend their time doing anything other than cleaning, cooking, and other types of housework. They find joy relaxing in their backyard mini oasis, or tinkering with their high-end coffee makers. If you’re in the latter category, and take no delight in household chores, we found the best items to either do the housework for you, or at least make it less painful.
Save time and energy with the Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner. It can both vacuum and wash your floors at the same time. The machine also cleans a variety of floors, including wood, tile, vinyl, marble, linoleum, and laminate. The powerful suction is driven by a brushless digital motor to clean sticky messes like spilled cereal and milk, while also being ultra quiet. The vacuum is also lightweight and cordless, so it’s easy to maneuver into corners and up and down stairs.
With the click of a button, you can activate the self-cleaning function, and the machine will automatically engage detergent and fresh water to clean the brush roller and tubes. This allows you to keep your hands clean. Both the self-cleaning and charging are done on the compact docking station, so there’s no mess on your floors. There’s also a digital interface, which displays such information as the battery indicator and self-cleaning icon. The interface also displays a notification when the brush roller is tangled or when the water tank is empty.
You can save time, water, and money with this Rachio R3e Generation Smart 8-Zone Sprinkler Controller. It allows you to manage 8 different zones from your smartphone, tablet, or computer, and even works with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and IFTTT. The Ratio 3 can automatically adjust to ensure the proper amount of water, and creates smart schedules based on a variety of factors such soil type, plant type, and sun exposure. In addition, it also includes features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze, saturation skip, and seasonal shift.
The Revolution Cooking Smart Toaster can make your life so much easier. It uses smart sensors to adjust both the time and temperature to ensure the bread browns consistently – and also much quicker than a traditional toaster. The toaster has 7 browning levels to choose from, and it also lets you select the bread type: bagels, toast, English muffins, toaster pastries, and waffles. There are also 3 toasting modes; fresh, frozen, and reheat. All of these features combine to ensure that you never have to worry about burning the toast or having to retoast the bread. In addition, the machine’s auto glide lowers and lifts the toast, so the bread won’t get stuck in the toaster.
Never vacuum again with this Neato Robotics D7 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum, which can be used on hardwood, tile, and carpet. It has a LaserSmart mapping and navigation system, which means that the robot vacuum can make a map of your home and use it to navigate around furniture and stop when it reaches stairs. You can also program it to clean specific areas more often.
In addition, setting “no go” lines allows you to leave certain items on the floor – like pet bowls – and the vacuum won’t go in that area. Up to three floor plans can be stored, so you can use the robot on multiple levels. The HEPA filter traps dust mites and allergens, and the D-shape design gets into hard to reach places and can clean along baseboards and walls. The vacuum can run up to 120 minutes on a a single charge, and has wi-fi connectivity.
If you don’t want to keep checking to see if the meat is done, the Meater Plus is for you. Simply insert the meat probe. Using the MEATER app, select the type of meat (steak, pork chops, etc.), and then select the temperature and doneness level, and the app will estimate your cook time and keep track of the meat’s progress. You can view this information over Bluetooth using a phone or tablet. Since the thermometer is cordless, it can be used for either indoor or outdoor cooking to ensure your meat is cooked to perfection.
This Philips Soup Maker looks impressive on your countertop, and it allows you to make soup in three easy steps: add ingredients, select pre-set program, and then lower the lid. The appliance combines heat and a unique blade that is designed for blending. It can make pureed, milk based, and chunky soups, such as chicken noodle, potato, broccoli, miso, and tomato soup in 18 minutes or less. The stainless steel soup maker can also make cold soup, and serve as a blender to make smoothies and compote. There’s also a recipe book included, and it contains 38 recipes, such as turkey chili, fish stew, chicken pot pie soup, and vegetable tortellini soup.
Here’s one thing you don’t have to worry about cleaning: the LARQ Insulated Self-Cleaning Stainless-Steel Water Bottle makes it easy to ensure that your water is always pure. The bottle has an intelligent self-cleaning feature that activates every 2 hours, and purifies the water and inner surface with UV light that kills 99.999% of germs. The waterproof, insulated bottle is BPA and toxin free, and has a USB rechargeable Li-polymer battery. A single change lasts up to a month. The bottle also keeps water cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. It is available in 17 oz and 25 oz sizes, and comes in six powder coat and matte finish options, including Obsidian Black, Sahara Gold, Granite White, Himalayan Pink, Morocco Blue, and Seaside Mint.
Prep time is a breeze when you have this All-Clad Cordless Immersion Blender. With the touch of a button, the 5-speed blender is so powerful that it only takes a few seconds to blend, mix, chop, or puree. The blender is not only quick – it is also deep, and using the nonslip handle, you can reach deep into bowls, pots, and pitchers for thorough mixing. And since it has a cordless, rechargeable design, it can be used anywhere in the kitchen. The blender has a safety lock, and for cleaning and storage, the shaft can detach quickly and easily.
Fill your home (or anywhere you go) with music using this Bose Portable Smart Speaker, which delivers spacious 360-degree sound and powerful bass. Since it’s lightweight (weighing just over 2 pounds), and has a convenient handle, the speaker is easy to transport. It is also durable and water resistant, so you don’t have to worry about dropping the speaker or splashing water on it.
In addition to being a portable Bluetooth speaker, it’s also a home speaker and a voice control speaker, so it can be used with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Of course, when not using voice control, it can also be activated via touch or the Bose Music app. Adding to the convenience of the speaker is the long-lasting battery that can hold a charge for up to 12 hours. The speaker is available in two colors: triple black, and luxe silver.
If you hate ironing clothes, this CHI Steam Collapsible Hanging Garment Steamer was designed for you. Hang it on the back of a door or on a shower rod, place your clothes in the garment bag, fill the water reservoir, and simply press the power button to release the steam. In less than 2 minutes, you can steam a lightweight blouse or shirt; a suit jacket, sweater, or pair of pants will take 2 to 3 minutes to steam, and tablecloths require 3 to 5 minutes to knock out the wrinkles. And when you’re done, the garment bag is collapsible for easy storage.
Another great item to keep you from spending a lot of time and effort in the kitchen is this 10-quart Crock Pot. It’s actually several kitchen appliances in one, and you can use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, and to boil, simmer, steam and brown/sear. The release steam dial ensures you don’t have to expose your hands to hot steam. Also, the progress bar lets you know when the pressurization cycle has ended. There are 15 one-touch meal settings to help you make meals in a fraction of the time required using conventional cooking methods. The extra large capacity allows you to prepare a lot of food at one time, so you won’t have to cook every day.
During the pandemic, it’s important to disinfect your phones and other items on a regular basis, but who wants to do that all day? You don’t have to with the HoMedics UV-Clean Portable Sanitizer. You can use it to clean your phone, watch, eyeglasses, combs, ear buds, keys, credit cards – pretty much any item that will fit in the bag. The UV light is designed to kill up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and has a rechargeable battery. Most items placed in the bag can be cleaned and sanitized in 60 seconds.
Block out the noise while enjoying your favorite tunes with these Ausounds AU-Stream ANC True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds. With a 13mm AU Titanium composite film speaker, and a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz, the lightweight housing is comfortable, yet provides premium sound. As true wireless Bluetooth earbuds, they have a range of 32 feet. The pocket-size case provides wireless charging at a rapid rate, and the battery provides 5 hours of music or talk, and an extra 15 hours of use with the charger.
If you don’t want to stop what you’re doing to see what the kids and pets are doing, this Hoop Home Security Camera can be your eyes and ears. It features 2-way, real time communication so you can issue commands to your kids and pets (and hear your kids’ responses). The infrared LED night vision also provides a clear view in the dark. The camera can pan 350 degrees and tilt 45 degrees, and has motion- and sound-activated alerts. It’s also compatible with Alexa/Google, and includes an SD card for continuous recording. The camera is available in red, grey, white, and a grey/white option.
Avoid scrubbing baked-on foods with this 6-piece Calphalon Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware Set. In addition to nonstick properties, the bakeware is also designed to be taken right out of the oven and placed on your countertops. That’s because of the heat-resistant, no-slip silicone feet on the bottom of each bakeware piece. The set includes a large cookie sheet, 12-cup muffin pan, 8” square cake pan, 9” round cake pan, 9” x 13” brownie pan, and 5” x 10” large loaf pan. All of the items heat consistently and are oven safe up to 450 degrees.
Reduce the amount of time you spend running around the house looking for various cleaners by using Green Gobbler 30% Vinegar. It can be used to clean, deodorize, remove grease, and help with a variety of other chores. It’s stronger than regular white vinegar, and can be used either diluted, or full-strength for tough jobs. Since there’s no bleach or ammonia, the vinegar is also a natural product that is safe for your family and the environment.
Grilling outdoors may be one of your favorite things about summer. However, without proper maintenance, your grill could catch on fire. The Kona Grill Brush can clean your grill without the sharp edges you encounter with metal bristles, or the nylon brushes that tend to melt – so you don’t have to worry about remnants ending up in your food. Also, the stainless-steel brush can be used on practically any type of grill.