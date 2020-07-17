7 Best Copernicus Easels: Your Easy Buying Guide

This Copernicus Royal Reading & Writing Center stands out because it’s an award-winning tool beloved by teachers of all grades.

It features two dry erase boards (one on each side). The dry erase board on the back can be removed, and flipped around to the side with lines (for easier, neater writing with dry-erase markers!).

The ultra-safe book ledge can be locked into multiple positions, depending on convenience (or the height of your students!).

It comes with two tiny tubs, and four larger tubs that slide open (and come with safety stops).

For writing on chart paper, you can use the included easy snaps that hang paper from either side.

For added safety, it features 2 foot-activated brakes.