7 Best Copernicus Easels: Your Easy Buying Guide

A Copernicus easel can be a life-changing tool for teachers and students — whether they’re in a classroom, or grappling with home-schooling or remote learning.
Read on to discover the best Copernicus easel for your needs.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Copernicus Royal Reading & Writing Center stands out because it’s an award-winning tool beloved by teachers of all grades.
It features two dry erase boards (one on each side). The dry erase board on the back can be removed, and flipped around to the side with lines (for easier, neater writing with dry-erase markers!).
The ultra-safe book ledge can be locked into multiple positions, depending on convenience (or the height of your students!).
It comes with two tiny tubs, and four larger tubs that slide open (and come with safety stops).
For writing on chart paper, you can use the included easy snaps that hang paper from either side.
For added safety, it features 2 foot-activated brakes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Copernicus Regal Easel stands out because it can accommodate wider writing and drawing.
It features a front dry erase magnetic surface, as well as a rear removable dry erase board that can be hung landscape (horizontally). The frame measures 56″ x 42″.
It comes with 4 slide-open tubs with safety stops, and a book ledge that can be safely locked into multiple positions.
It also has two foot brakes to keep it from rolling away.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Copernicus Basic Chart Stand is more affordable than Copernicus’ more deluxe easels and stands.
But it still features a dry-erase board and snap-on hooks for hanging chart paper.
The rack on the bottom is adjustable, so it can accommodate tubs of different sizes.
Unlike most Copernicus educational stands, it does not have a dry erase board on the opposing side (just one).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Copernicus Educational Early Learning Station stands out because it’s perfect for preschoolers, Kindergarteners, and other young learners.
It has a dry erase board on both sides, and one of the sides has lines on it. (It’s the solid-dashed-solid line familiar to early-grade teachers.)
You can also add paper with the included clips, and an adjustable book ledge can hold books and other materials at a variety of heights. Plus, roll-up felt is included for more creative play.
It’s easy to assemble (takes most people about a half-hour), and sturdy once assembled.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Copernicus Tabletop Easel stands out because it’s much small than other Copernicus easels. (Bonus: No assembly required!)
Plus, it’s folding design makes it easy to move between rooms. This model is perfect for teaching at home — especially in smaller dwellings. It’s also perfect for one-on-one instruction, in a classroom or at home.
At school, it could be perfect for teachers who move between classrooms.
This folding model features 2 magnetic dry-erase boards (one on each side), one with spaced lines for help with writing.
It also includes 3 removable tiny tubs for markers and other tools.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Copernicus Easel Cart Trolley stands out because it can store more supplies than some other Copernicus easels.
It features file folder bins as well as open tubs, and a hanging storage feature as well.
The small upper tubs can hold scissors, markers, whiteboard pens, and more. Meanwhile, the drop-down pockets can store cut-out paper shapes, stickers, and more flat supplies. (The larger file folder bins on the bottom can hold larger paper supplies as well.)
If you often find you’re running out of storage space on your easel cart, this could be the easel for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Copernicus Premium Royal Reading Writing Center stands out because it’s one of the most deluxe models from Copernicus.
It has the most (and the most varied) storage options, including clip-on tiny tubs for pens and dry-erase markers that can be affixed at the most convenient location for your students (with safety locks).
There are also safety locks on the wheels for added stability.
It also has a 5-year warranty on the tubs and the frame (the main components of the unit).
Unlike other Copernicus easels, it features hanging cloth folders on the back for storing books, lesson plans, and other materials.
It has a large frame: the front magnetic dry erase board measures 28″ x 28″. This deluxe Copernicus model has all the space — and all the added features — for any lesson plan (and any teacher!).