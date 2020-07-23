7 Best Thermal Curtains For Insulation

The Melodieux Moroccan Thermal Curtains are a gorgeous piece of décor that stand out with their geometric Moroccan panel designs. This makes them a great accent against any solid-colored wall. Oh, and did we mention that they are made from a thick polyester material that is meant to prevent the transfer (or escape) of heat through your window panels? They might not be a replacement for a properly insulated window pane but they certainly help during the most extreme seasons. Just note that these curtains are sold one panel at a time, so you will likely have to buy multiple.

Material: 230 GSM polyester

Blackout: 70%-80%

Panels: 1

Colors: Black, Coffee, Dusty Blue, Grey, Navy, Red, Off White/Dusty Blue, Off White/Grey, Off White/Navy, Off White/Red

Dimensions: 52″ x 63″, 52″ x 84″, 52″ x 95″