7 Best Thermal Curtains For Insulation

If you live in a part of the world that experiences all four seasons then you already know the challenge of trying to keep your home climate-controlled through the hottest summers and coldest winters. In many older homes, the culprit is single-pane windows that lack insulation. Instead of making expensive renovations, try these thermal curtains for insulating your home against extreme weather.
If you are looking for a simple and inexpensive pair of thermal curtains to regulate your room temperature, then it doesn’t get more simple than this pair from AmazonBasics. They come in a variety of sizes and colors and its quality metal grommets fit any standard curtain rod. The outer layer has a textured finish while the other side has a blackout liner that blocks out 100% of the natural light that would otherwise pass through the material.
Material: Linen
Blackout: 100%
Panels: 2
Colors: Black, White, Ivory, Red, Grey, Navy Blue, Oatmeal
Dimensions: 52″ x 54″, 52″ x 63″, 52″ x 84″, 52″ x 95″
The densely-weaved polyester material of the HLC.me Paris Thermal Curtains makes them ideal for keeping out the summer heat or the winter cold. Though they aren’t full blackout curtains, they still do an incredible job of insulating your room, especially considering how thin they are. The manufacturer claims that you could save about 15% on your monthly energy bill by covering your window with their curtain panels but results will vary based on how much you use your home’s central heating and air conditioning.
Material: Polyester
Blackout: 90%
Panels: 2
Colors: Blue, Grey/Yellow, Neutral, Sage Green, Spice
Dimensions: 50″x63″, 50″x84″, 50″x96″
The Nicetown Blackout Thermal Curtains are among the most popular bedroom curtains on Amazon because of just how many people rely on a dark and temperate room to get any decent sleep. Their polyester material is a strong insulator and it is easy to care for as well. Nicetown offers these in a large variety of widths, lengths, and colors too, so it is quite easy to find what you need from a brand you can rely on.
Material: Polyester
Blackout: 100%
Panels: 2
Colors: Biscotti Beige, Brown, Burgundy Red, Cappuccino, Coral, Grey, Lavender Pink, Navy, Navy Blue, Pure White, Royal Purple, Sea Teal, Teal Blue, Hunter Green
Dimensions: 42″x63″, 42″x84″, 52″x45″, 52″x54, 52″x63″, 52″x72″, 52″x84″, 52″x95″, 52″x108″
If you need to better regulate the temperature of your nature-themed room, then these H.VERSAILTEX Bird Print Thermal Curtains are a solution that will nicely complement other natural décor around the room. Note that these curtains are sized for bay windows or sliding doors and that they aren’t full blackout curtains.
Material: Polyester Blend
Blackout: 90%
Panels: 2
Colors: Sage, Taupe
Dimensions: 52″x63″, 52″x84″, 52″x96″
The StangH Velvet Thermal Curtains stand out for offering a different, softer texture thanks to their velvet material. They are still just as thick and heavy as polyester curtains, and therefore, are just as effective for preventing the travel of heat and sound. Just note that they aren’t full blackout curtains either, so it is normal for a small amount of light to bleed through.
Material: Velvet
Blackout: ~90%
Panels: 2
Colors: Black, Blue, Grey, Red, Teal, Yellowish Gold, Green, Pink, Taupe
Dimensions: 52″x63″, 52″x84″, 52″x96″, 52″x108″, 52″x120″, 100″x84″, 100″x96″x 100″x108″, 100″x120″
The Yakamok Ombre Thermal Curtains provide a more stylish way to regulate the temperature of your living space, as its two-tone design gives it an added sense of depth. These curtain panels are made from polyester and have grommets that fit any standard curtain rod. They come in 14 different colors and come in shapes to fit windows wide and tall.
Material: Polyester
Blackout: 85% -90%
Panels: 2
Colors: Black, Mustard Yellow, Purple, Purplish Blue, Blue, Brown, Coral, Grey, Light Blue, Orange, Pink, Purple and White, Teal
Dimensions: 38″x72″, 38″x84″, 42″x72″, 42″x84″, 42″x96″, 52″x72″x 52″x84″, 52″x96″
The Melodieux Moroccan Thermal Curtains are a gorgeous piece of décor that stand out with their geometric Moroccan panel designs. This makes them a great accent against any solid-colored wall. Oh, and did we mention that they are made from a thick polyester material that is meant to prevent the transfer (or escape) of heat through your window panels? They might not be a replacement for a properly insulated window pane but they certainly help during the most extreme seasons. Just note that these curtains are sold one panel at a time, so you will likely have to buy multiple.
Material: 230 GSM polyester
Blackout: 70%-80%
Panels: 1
Colors: Black, Coffee, Dusty Blue, Grey, Navy, Red, Off White/Dusty Blue, Off White/Grey, Off White/Navy, Off White/Red
Dimensions: 52″ x 63″, 52″ x 84″, 52″ x 95″