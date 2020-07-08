5 Best Wine Making Kits for Home Brewing

My top pick for an all-around hobby wine kit is this Fruit Wine Kit by Master Vinter. It comes with more equipment than most sets, is a convenient one-gallon batch size, and is compatible with wine base kits or your own choice of fresh fruits.

I love that the set includes enough additives for 15 batches. The equipment will last years and you’ll need to bring your own fruit or juice, but I’m talking about the ingredients like tannins and stabilizers. Most kits only give you enough for one batch, but this one will set you up for a while.

You get all the essential equipment including brewing vessel, yeast, racking cane, tubing, airlock, preservative. You also get a load of extras like a second brewing vessel (one two-gallon primary bucket and one-gallon glass carboy), hydrometer, straining bag, sanitizer, grape tannins, pectic enzyme, acid blend, stabilizer, and yeast nutrient. All those enzymes and blends and such work to improve the taste of your wine so it can better hold up to commercial vineyards.

You have lots of freedom to explore with this kit as you can use a wine concentrate kit or preservative-free juice, or you can choose to use your own fruit blends using grapes or whatever fruit you want to play with. You can make strawberry wine or blueberry wine.

The biggest issue with this set is that while it comes with a hydrometer (a rare perk) it doesn’t come with a test jar so you’ll need to either pick one up or use a very tall glass. Other than that and not having bottling supplies, this set is almost ideal.