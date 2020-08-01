23 Best Hampers and Other Laundry Room Items

Laundry is one of those necessary evils. You can eat out to avoid cooking and washing dishes. There are also other tips for people who hate chores. However, you can’t buy new clothes and linens every day. And while laundry isn’t a pleasant chore, the right accessories can make it more convenient and efficient, and less tedious – while also making your laundry room more fun to use.
These are some of the best hampers and other laundry room accessories, along with some expert tips on how to make the best use of your laundry room.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s easy to separate laundry with the BirdRock Home Oversized Divided Hamper with Liners. You can put white items on one side and colors on the other side. Or you can assign each side to two different people. The hamper is made of natural women Abaca fiber, and the dimensions are 24”W x 14”D x 27”H. It’s also available in a honey color, which is made of natural woven Seagrass fiber.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Protect your floors with this Heavy Duty Washing Machine Drain Pan. When your washing machine is set in the drain pan, you won’t have to worry about water leaks – and as an added bonus, the pan looks good. It works with most major appliances, whether front load or top load. The pan shown is 32” x 30,” but it’s also available in a smaller and a larger size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Protect your floors with this Ustide Nonslip Laundry Room Mat. It’s made of a natural rubber foam backing that is cushy and comfortable on your feet. The nonslip backing helps the mat to stay in place so you don’t have to worry about slipping and falling. The mat is durable and heavyweight. It’s also waterproof and easy to care for. You can simply vacuum or sweep it. The mat is 20” x 48” and it is also available in two other colors: brown, and leopard.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to combine several functions, consider this Honey-Can-Do Rolling Laundry Station. It has a pole for hanging wet or dry clothes, an adjustable wire basket, and also a bottom shelf. The laundry station is made of steel, and has rolling wheels, so you can easily transport laundry from one room to the next. The station’s measurements are 35.5L x 13.5W x 75.5H.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s plenty of room to hose off dirty, sticky, or muddy items in this Jackson Supplies Utility Sink with Faucet. It’s even large enough for small pets. The sink is 13” deep and holds 13 gallons of water, so you don’t have to worry about splashing dirt on the floor. The tub set is made of durable metal and thermoplastic. It also includes a high arc chrome metal kitchen faucet with a pull-down spout. This allows you to concentrate the sprayer on the desired section. There are also foot levelers, so even if your floor is uneven, you can maintain the perfect height. The sink also includes supply lines, drainage, and installation hardware.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Create a wood block countertop for your appliances with something like this John Boos Blended Walnut Countertop with Oil Finish. A countertop provides a place for you to store laundry supplies or fold clothes, and it also protects your appliances. Butcher block is one of the most popular types of countertops. The wood countertop is available in a variety of sizes, so you can choose the right one to fit your needs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get your detergent out of those bulky containers and instead try this 3-pack set of mDesign Jar Holders. Laundry soap, detergent pods, scent boosters, and other supplies look much better – and stay organized and dry – in these canisters. The clear jars are made of durable BPA-and-Chlorine free-plastic that also resists shattering. They have easily-removable lids and wide mouths, making it easy and convenient to identify and obtain what you need. Each jar is 6.4” high and 4.5” in diameter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A sample was provided for an honest review
This 16 gallon Brabantia Laundry Hamper with Cork Lid is a work of art. It’s made of corrosion resistant materials and also has a protective bottom ring to keep your floor safe. You can drop smaller items through the hole in the top, or remove the lid to put larger items in the hamper. There’s a washable, removable inner liner, and the Velcro closing keeps the liner from slipping out of place. The hamper is also available in white, and in both a smaller and a larger size. In addition, there’s a model with a plastic lid.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keep your ironing board hidden with this Household Essentials Fold Away Ironing Board. The floor standing cabinet has screws to attach it to the wall. There’s a baseboard cut out to ensure that it’s flush against the wall. The sliding door can open to the right or left, and the ironing board has multiple height adjust settings to find the one that best for you. The ironing board also has a 100% cotton cover and pad that are heat and scorch resistant. The cabinet’s dimensions are 48.5”H x 18.5”W x 5.375”D.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Torre & Tagus Set of 2 Metro Chrome Laundry Baskets can give your laundry room a sleek look. The laundry baskets are chrome plated and the lids have a walnut finish. There’s also a rubber bottom to ensure your floors don’t get scratched. The set includes baskets of two different sizes. The larger basket is 23”H x14”W, and the smaller basket is 21.5”H x 12”W.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a fun and practical laundry room item, consider this Barnyard Designs Sign: “Lonely Socks Seeking Sole Mates.” The weathered sign also includes 5 clothes pins strung together. It has pre0installed hanging hooks, so it’s easy to hang on your wall. The signs dimensions are 19.75” x 7” x 1.25.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s important to clean your lint filter after every load, but it’s also inconvenient to stop what you’re doing. However, the Eltow Lin Bin with Magnetic Backing easily attaches to the back of your dryer or washing machine – and also includes a small hole at the top in case you would prefer to hand it from a hook or attach it to the wall. Also, it can be used to hold other items, like lint balls, detergent pods, or dryer sheets. The bin is 9.25” x 9.25” x 2.75”.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Include some natural elements in your laundry room with the Kouboo Rattan Hamper with Cotton Liner. It’s hand woven from Rattan, and has a clear lacquer coating. The removable cotton liner is machine washable, and the hamper can be cleaned with a damp cloth. The hamper is 22” high and 18” in diameter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you don’t have a lot of floor space, this TopeakmartHome 2-Door Wall Mounted Cabinet allows you to take advantage of unused space on your walls. You can even get two and mount them side-by-side. The cabinet has two doors, two tiers, and an adjustable shelf. It’s great for keeping laundry products out of the way of small kids and pets. The cabinet is made of P2 MDF and includes metal hardware. It has a waterproof and moisture-proof coating, which can be cleaned with a wet or dry cloth. The cabinet’s dimensions are 23.4”L x 12.2”W x 23.4”H.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A sample was provided for an honest review
Enjoy your favorite tunes while blocking out noise with these Cleer Audio Flow I Wireless Headphones with Noise Cancellation. The over ear headphones have swipe controls on the left earcup. This allows you to swipe up/down for volume control, swipe left/right to skip tracks, and tap to play/pause. In addition, the buttons on the side of the left earcup control the power, noise cancellation, etc. The built-in mic allows you to take phone calls, and when the headphones are fully charged, they provide 20 hours of playback. (Just a 10-minute charge provides 2 hours of playback time.) The headphones also include a carrying pouch, audio cable, micro USB cable, and in-flight adapter, in addition to a set of deco-rings for personalization. In addition to black, the headphones are also available in silver.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your dirty laundry will look quite stylish in this Krugg White & Polished Stainless Steel Laundry Hamper. It’s constructed of polished solid stainless steel and has a tarnish resistant white powder finish. Both the hamper and the lid are waterproof, and the hamper is also ventilated so the laundry can breathe. The hamper’s dimensions are 22.75”H x 13.75”W. Krugg also several other models.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you need a space-saving hamper, consider the Household Essentials Square Metal Laundry Hamper. Its slim profile fits in tight spaces, and the removable wood lid keeps dirty laundry hidden from view. The metal laundry hamper also includes a removable liner. The hamper is 12.375”H x 27.5”W x 12.375”D. In addition to the square version shown above, it’s available in a round model.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your detergent will look stylish in a Kitchencraft Living Nostalgia Laundry Detergent Can. The vintage can has riveted side handles, and it also has a top lid handle, so the can is easy to lift and transport. In addition to the light grey (almost white) color shown above, it’s also available in antique cream. The can’s dimensions are 7.5” x 6.25” x 10.5.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In addition to your ceiling light fixture, these Trade Winds Lighting Set of 2 Swing Arm Wall Lamps can add a stylish look and also more functional lighting. The swinging arm wall lamps can be adjusted three different ways to ensure you can shine light in the desired direction. The lamps can be adjusted from 12” to 31” in length. The total length of the lamp is 26”H and the oil rubbed bronze shade is 6.4”H x 5.4”W. The light is also available in bronze.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A sample was provided for an honest review
Not everything can be placed in your dryer and the Brabantia Folding Clothes Drying Rack is perfect for those items. It’s spacious, with 65 feet of drying space. You can dry large items on the top, and small items on the bottom. Protective floor caps ensure the dryer does not scratch your floors. When not in use, the drying rack folds up for storage. It’s available in two colors: metallic grey and fresh white. Also, the model shown above has foldable wings, but it’s also available in a tower version, which is smaller, but has 3 levels of racks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have a large laundry room, consider the AmGood 72” Stainless Steel Work Table. It can be placed against the wall or used in the center of the laundry room. It’s 72” long by 18” wide, and provides plenty of space for folding laundry. In addition, the bottom shelf can also be used to hold stacks of folded laundry or to house laundry supplies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fill the room with music while you work with these Edifier Powered Bluetooth Speakers. And as an added bonus, the luxurious look of the speakers can instantly upgrade the look of your space. The Bluetooth speakers are wireless for convenience. You can connect to your Android or iPhone, or to a tablet, PC or Mac. The side of the main speaker contains the controls, allowing you to adjust the volume, treble, and bass. There’s also a remote control included. In addition to woodgrain, the speakers are also available in black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This RoomDividersNow Hanging Curtain Rod can serve multiple functions. If your laundry setup is in the basement or kitchen, you can use it with a curtain to hide your laundry equipment from view. However, it can also be used to hang up wet clothes. The curtain rod hangs from the ceiling, and the maximum weight is 15 pounds. It’s available in 3 different sizes, and in silver, gold, black, and white.