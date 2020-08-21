21 Best Items for Creating a Music Room

One result of the pandemic is that you’re spending a lot more time at home. And you might as well embrace the new normal and think of ways to make it more functional, comfortable, and stylish.
Some homeowners are focusing on improving the home’s curb appeal, while others are creating the perfect game room. However, if you’re a musician – or an inspiring musician – you might want to think about creating a place in your home where you can rehearse, record, and maybe even perform in front of a few socially-distanced, face mask-wearing fans.
These are some of the best items you’ll need to create a music room, along with tips and advice from a few musicians.
The Mackie FreePlay Live Bluetooth Speaker is a portable PA system with dual tweeters and a 6” woofer, providing 150W of total power. It has wireless Bluetooth streaming and a ¼” balanced monitor, so you can connect a keyboard, guitar, microphone, etc., to a speaker or mixer, and then play along with a backing track. The built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to 15 hours of battery life, and there’s also an adapter for mounting on a standard microphone stand. In addition, you can download the FreePlay Connect app lets you control levels, presets, EQ, reverb, and more functions.
This Viotech 34” Ultrawide Curved Computer Monitor is perfect for a variety of functions, including working from home, audio and video editing, and gaming. The ultra-wide display features a 21:9 aspect ratio and 2560x1080p resolution, and the deep curvature creates a wider field of view and enhanced depth perception. You can use the PIP/PBP functions to display two connected sources on the same screen. The screen also tilts, and can be mounted on the wall, or on the included stand. The monitor is also available in other screen sizes, ranging from 29” to 49” and it is also available in 1440p resolution.
If you play stringed instruments, you’ll need this 2-pack Ohuhu Guitar Wall Mount Hanger. Whether you have a guitar, mandolin, violin, ukulele, or any other types of lutes and zithers, this hanger keeps them safe, yet accessible. It’s easy to install, requiring only a Phillips screwdriver for the included mounting screws and drywall anchors. It also has soft padding that won’t scratch your instruments, and an adjustable stopper that can accommodate both narrow and wide body instruments.
Marshall reengineered a modern classic with these Marshall Major III Bluetooth Wireless Headphones. There’s a straight fit headband, slimmer 3D hinges, thicker loop wires with reinforced rubber dampers, and rebuilt ear cushions. The headphones also have a multi-directional control knob to power on or off, play, pause, shuffle, and adjust the volume. With a few more clicks, you can also answer a call – or end or reject it. A single charge produces up to 30 hours of playtime, and with Bluetooth aptX, the wireless listening range is 30 feet. The collapsible design makes the headphones easy to store when not in use. In addition, to black, the headphones are available in brown and white.
Consider this Samson G-Track Pro USB Condenser Microphone with Audio Interface for recording, podcasting, and even gaming. It can be used to record vocals and music, and also for livestreaming and broadcasting. Guitars, keyboards, and other line level devices can also be connected. The microphone is bi-directional, with zero-latency headphone monitoring, and headphone level control. It includes a desk stand to be mounted on a desktop, and can also be mounted on a shock mount, boom arm, or mic stand.
The space saving AudioEngine HD3 Wireless Speaker System delivers a big punch. The Bluetooth speakers have built-in analog power amplifiers to produce powerful audio, and the aptX HD Bluetooth codec has a range of 100 feet. You can use the speakers with turntables, desktop computers, laptops, notebooks, phones, TVs, CD and DVD players, and video game consoles. In addition to the speakers, the box includes a Bluetooth antenna, 2m speaker wire, power supply and cord, mini jack audio cable, USB cable, and 2 bags – 1 each for the speakers and cables. The speakers are available in walnut, black, cherry wood, and white.
Add a dramatic statement to your music room with this Tumovo Audio Equipment Wall Art. The artwork consists of 5-piece canvas panels stretched on wood frames, with hooks on each panel so they’re ready to hang. The 50”x24”H set includes the following: 10”x12” (2 pieces),10”x16” (2 pieces), 10”x24” (1 piece). It’s also available in 2 larger sizes: 60”Wx32”H, and 60”Wx40”H.
Whether you’re a musician or just learning how to play the piano, this RockJam 61 Key Piano with Stand, Stool and Headphones is a convenient and inexpensive way to play. The full-size keyboard has an LCD screen, and record and playback functionality. The adjustable keyboard stand is sturdy and adjustable to accommodate various heights. The stool is padded enough to provide hours of comfort. The set also includes a pair of headphones.
Another neat décor touch for a music room is this Vector Portable Recording Studio Template Rug. The rug has a unique channel mixer design, and the cassette tape on the right side adds a vintage touch. Rugs can help to absorb sounds, and this polyester, anti-skid mat also includes nonslip latex, so it won’t slip or scratch the floor. The rug shown above is 71”x106”, but it’s also available in 2 smaller sizes as well: 31”x47” and 47”x63.”
The vintage look of this Electrohome Birmingham Retro Music System Wireless Bluetooth Speaker makes any space look better. But it does more than just look good. It’s a full range 2 driver Bluetooth speaker with integrated amplifier. There’s also a ¼” input for your guitar, and you can even customize the guitar’s sound with the speaker’s volume and gain controls. In addition, the speaker has an input for USB charging, and a 3.5mm auxiliary audio input. Using Bluetooth, you can also pair it with Google Home, Amazon Echo, and Apple TV.
Keep your headphones handy with this space-saving, stylish design. Master & Dynamic’s Headphone Stand is made of machined steel, and has a weighted base and rubber feet to ensure the stand doesn’t tip over. The stand, which is available in either steel or black, can be used with any type of headphones, including the Master & Dynamic brown leather and silver metal headphones shown above.
Consider the Foamily 12-Pack Acoustic Studio Foam Panels for acoustic control, acoustic treatment, sound dampening, and noise reduction. The tiles are available in both a 12-pack and a 24-pack version, and are ideal for small and medium-sized rooms. Each panel is one square foot, so a 12 pack would cover 12 square feet. The panels are available in charcoal, burgundy, red, ice blue, burgundy/charcoal, ice blue/charcoal, and red/charcoal.
Whether you’re using a Windows or a Mac laptop, you can turn it into a workstation with the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini. It’s compatible with Mac’s OS and also with Windows USB-C devices. The dual HDMI 4K ports let you connect two 4K monitors, and the 60Hz results in fast, high-def images. There are also ports for connecting your keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals.
You can record, stream, and conduct video calls with the Creative Live! Cam Sync Webcam. It has a wide 77-degree field of view, and you can shoot from any angle with the 360-degree horizontal rotation and the 30-degree vertical tilt. The camera includes dual built-in microphones, and you can plug it into your PC or Mac’s USB port – without installing an additional driver. There’s also a universal mounting clip for laptops and desktop monitors, or you can attach the webcam to a universal tripod. In addition, when the camera is not in use, there’s a privacy-protection lens cap.
Shine a light on your subject with this Otus LED Gesture Control Desk Lamp. You can turn the light on or off by merely waiting your hand over the lamp’s head (wave left to turn it on, and wave right to turn it off). But being touchless isn’t the only neat feature. There are 12 dimmable levels of brightness and 3 color settings. In addition, the head swivels in different directions, and the metal arms can be adjusted to various heights and degrees.
You can spin your favorite records with this Audio-Technica Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable. It has two speeds: 33 1/3, and 45 RPM, and the anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum platter minimizes vibration. The built-in switchable phono preamp can be connected to your computer, home stereo, or powered speakers. The dual magnet cartridge is integrated into the headshell, which makes it easy to set up the turntable. The removable hinged cover keeps the turntable free from dust. Color options include gunmetal/black, red, brown, and black.
If you frequently engage in air guitar, it’s time to turn the imaginary playing into a reality. The Fender Acoustic Guitar Bundle is designed for beginning guitar players. It includes a Fender FA-115 acoustic guitar with a spruce top and a walnut fretboard. There’s also a digital chromatic clip-on tuner to keep the guitar in tune. The instructional DVD shows you how to set up the guitar, play chords, etc. The bundle also includes strings, a guitar strap, 3 fender picks, and a bag in which to store the guitar.
This MSI Backlit Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard has a lightweight, space-saving design. The brushed metal top plate and octogonal shaped keycaps combine with RGB lighting and effects to create a stunning light-filled experience. The mechanical switches also allow you to type faster and more accurately, and the ergonomic design reduces hand and wrist strain. As an added bonus, since the keycaps have a matte coating, they’re less likely to leave fingerprints.
There are mini fridges and then there’s this Marshall Speaker 4.4 Cubic-Foot Fridge with Freezer. A replica of the world-famous Marshall amplifier, the fridge has a matte black finish on both the interior and exterior and a flush back design. There’s also a freezer on top. The transparent trays are removable to adjust the interior space, and there’s also storage space on the door. The appliance is large enough to hold a vareity of small and large cans, beer bottles, and wine bottles.
Whether standing or sitting, the Cahaya Sheet Music Stand is the perfect height to meet your needs. It can adjust from 31.5” to 57”. The stand is also sturdy, able to hold up to 12 pounds, with rubber-coated tripod legs to grip the floor. The 2” deep tray can hold a songbook, several sheets of music, or a laptop or tablet. The stand is also easy to transport. You can just fold it up to place in the carrying bag. In addition to the bag, the stand also comes with a sheet music folder with 40 pockets to hold up to 80 music sheets.
Mackie is famous for its high-headroom/low-noise designs, and the Mackie 12-Channel Mixer continues this tradition. It’s a compact professional mixer with 4 Onyx mic preamps, phantom power for condenser mics, and RF rejection. The rack-mountable design has a rugged steel chassis with powder-coat finish and features sealed rotary controls that resist dust and grime. In addition to the 12-channel model, the mixer is also available in 4-channel, 8-channel, 14-channel, 16-channel, 24-channel, and 32-channel options.