21 Best Items for Creating a Music Room

One result of the pandemic is that you’re spending a lot more time at home. And you might as well embrace the new normal and think of ways to make it more functional, comfortable, and stylish.

Some homeowners are focusing on improving the home’s curb appeal, while others are creating the perfect game room. However, if you’re a musician – or an inspiring musician – you might want to think about creating a place in your home where you can rehearse, record, and maybe even perform in front of a few socially-distanced, face mask-wearing fans.

These are some of the best items you’ll need to create a music room, along with tips and advice from a few musicians.