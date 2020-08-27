11 Best Blue Light Glasses for Kids: Your Easy Buying Guide

You have to love when a company gives its own marketing term to a medical symptom. In this case, Zenni Optical produces its Blokz Blue Blocker Glasses for Kids to take care of (wait for it) FryEye. FryEye is their way to describe eye fatigue caused by too much exposure to blue light from digital screens and artificial light as well as sunlight and UV rays.

Blokz Glasses are made with a special blue light blocking polymer incorporated into the lens that filters out harmful UV and blue light from the sources kids are exposed to on an increasing daily basis. The lenses are virtually clear as well as UV protected with an anti-scratch and anti-reflective hard coating.

These glasses are designed for all-day wear, not just for computer or gaming glasses. The look is classic but while Blokz offers up several styles for adults, this is the only frame produced specifically for children.