17 Bunk Beds with Desks to Study At Home: Your Easy Buying Guide

When my kids were little, they absolutely loved sleeping in their bunk beds. They enjoyed it so much that their grandmother picked up a set for sleepovers at her house.

Once they were a little older, we upgraded to bunk beds with desks so they could study and do homework in their rooms. Also known as loft beds, bunk beds with desks feature a sleeping area raised off the floor with a space underneath for reading, schoolwork (like science), or hobbies.

Who would have known learning at home would be such a thing in 2020? Bunk beds with desks are a great option for families now facing remote learning because of the coronavirus. One of these bunk beds with desks combine the fun of sleeping up high with a learning area that’s all their own.

Why Should I Get a Bunk Bed with Desk for my Kid?

There is so much going on in the world right now that a piece of furniture that saves space, provides a sleeping and study area, and creates some security for your kid makes loads of sense. With learning at home happening en masse here in the United States because of the recent pandemic, kids need a place to land and get things done.

Bunk beds, also known as loft beds, are mostly thought of for kids and teens however there are also space-saving beds for small rooms that can accommodate adults as well (just watch the weight limits of the bed). They may feature a lower bunk for extra sleeping space, storage in the form of drawers or bookshelves, a workstation, or a combination.

They're a great solution since we all know that typically our kids get the smallest bedrooms in the house. If you can't make the room larger, then make use of the vertical space with a bunk bed with desk.

Which is the Best Bunk Bed with Desk for Study at Home?

The easy answer will be the one that fits your room the best however, there is more to it than that. Do you like wood or metal? Typically these bunk beds with desks are made of solid pine which is nice and warm looking, but they're more prone to scratches and damage since pine is a softer wood. Metal is an excellent material that will last much longer. With that comes a harder (see what I did there?) look and feel.

Look at the layout of the piece you're considering. You're going to want enough headroom for your kid...and you know how they grow, seemingly overnight. A setup with a couple of drawers is always nice; to get those and maybe some bookshelves will most likely mean a desk that slides in and out. If that's the case, the desk will almost always be smaller. 

Don't underestimate the weight capacity for your bunk bed! Kids grow like crazy as they get older and before you know it, they'll be ready for a larger bed. If you think you'll have a big kid, consider a full-sized bed that can handle 200 pounds to keep up with them.

At the end of the day, you're going to want what's best for your kid to use for schoolwork, homework, and fun times. To spread out their legs, you may have to give up some storage space.

