19 Best Items to Create the Perfect Game Room

19 Best Items to Create the Perfect Game Room

  • Shares
  • Updated

Now that you’re spending more time at home, it’s a good idea to carve out a dedicated space for home recreation. When you finish creating irresistible curb appeal, tricking out your garage, and updating your laundry room, the next step is to create a place to relax and have fun. Whether you’re playing video and table games, or cheering on your favorite team, we found the best items for creating the perfect game room – along with tips on how to make this space functional as well as stylish.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
19 Listed Items

Of all of the rooms you’ll map out and furnish, the game run probably presents the best opportunity to be playful and have some fun with your choices. “In these turbulent times, people are taking comfort in their surroundings, and investing in renovation projects of all kinds, with game rooms becoming a high priority,” says Susan Barbieri, an interior designer in Hawthorne, NJ. “A game room can be a wonderful addition to any home and can offer hours of entertainment for all ages.” 

However, these are some considerations to ensure that it’s not only fun, but also functional.

Create a game plan

Your first step is to determine the type of games you plan to play in your game room. “Video games, board games, pool, ping pong, slot machines, dart board, poker/card games etc., can all be part of the plan, but will need different set ups,” explains Marty Basher, designer and organization expert at Modular Closets.  

“So perhaps you need a table and chairs for board and card games, space for a ping pong or pool table, a wall with plenty of space in front of it for darts, and a seated area for video games.”

If space is limited, Darla DeMorrow, a Certified Professional Organizer and owner of Philadelphia, PA-based  HeartWork Organizing, recommends multipurpose furniture, like a poker or pool table that turns into a game table. “Also, when choosing a design scheme for your new game room,  try using bold patterns or bright colors or choose a theme for the room,” she says. “Most importantly, don’t be afraid to have some fun with the overall design.”  

If you’re having trouble deciding where to start, Bo Keuleers, interior design manager at MVA Home in Rye, NY, offers this advice: “To add a little extra flare, pick a theme and incorporate that into the space through art or accessories.”

And she has some good news. “If you do not have extra room in your house or don't want to blow your budget on a pool table - don't worry,” Keuleers says. “The great part is that games come in all shapes and sizes, so if you have a little nook somewhere in your home, you can transform that into a game nook by adding two chairs, a little side table, and a game of chess or tic-tac-toe.”

Seating

Seating is certainly an important part of the game room, and Basher recommends having a lot of comfortable seating. “Even if your game room is set up for standing activities, you’ll still want to offer seating for guests so they can  relax during their visit,” he says. “A sectional couch provides spacious seating while also providing a divider between the gaming area and card area.”

Creating division helps define the room’s various functions.  “I suggest arranging a casual seating area for TV viewing and conversations, and a separate table and chairs for board games and playing cards,” says Glenn Rush, design manager of Build.com.

Lighting

You’ll also want to consider lighting to create a functional game room. “The ability to see well when you are playing monopoly or ping pong is important,” Basher explains. “You can incorporate ambient lighting using recessed lights, pendant lights, floor lamps, wall sconces, spotlighting, and more ,to create the best environment.”

Food and drinks

Basher also recommends a serving station. “This is where you can place snacks and beverages, along with a smaller fridge, so games don’t need to be interrupted with a visit to the dining room or kitchen to replenish food and drinks,” he explains.

Rush agrees, and says that a beverage fridge or wine fridge is crucial for keeping refreshments close by.

So how do you decide what type of fridge or cooler to get? According to Amy Trager, Certified Professional Organizer in Chicago, IL, you can save yourself a lot of grief by first measuring the ideal space where you’d like the fridge. “Once you know the length, width and height, you can determine what will work best there."

And even though the appliance will be closed most of the time, the interior is just – if not more – important. “Pay attention to how much the fridge can hold and what size containers,” Traeger advises. “If you really want it to store cans and beer bottles, don't purchase something that mostly accommodates wine bottles or 2-liters of pop.” She says you should also see to what extent you can customize the inside and move shelves around.

“Lastly, consider aesthetics - if the fridge is going in an area where a glass door will not fit the style, limit yourself to refrigerators that have fronts to match cabinetry or look similar to traditional fridges,” she says. “If every time you look at the beverage fridge you get frustrated at how it looks, you're not going to fully enjoy having it around.”

Storage

Storage is an important part of any room, especially if you’re always looking for ways to get out of doing housework/chores.  “When not in use, keep the space looking organized and tidy by making sure that video and board games, along with accessories for table top games, are properly stored,” Basher says. “A couple of wicker baskets to store video games and accessories is one solution.” He recommends placing these baskets on the end of a table or on a TV console shelf.  “Another option is a shelving unit storage cabinet, which is ideal for board games as well as storing accessories associated with some of the other games.”

In fact, Barbieri says many families have built-in cabinetry. “It is designed to house puzzles, board games, books and gaming systems, and of course, an oversized flat screen TV, along with a surround sound system.”

 Regardless of the storage you use, Jennifer Quinn Williams of Saint Louis Closet Co. says adjustable shelving for games and puzzles allows for easy access. “It also allows for games to be nicely stored away - whick keeps all game pieces and boards organized and looking like new,” Williams says.

“Open, adjustable shelving works great for kids and teens so they can see everything they have and rotate favorites,” she explains. “For adults, game rooms tend to be part of an entertainment center in a living space and benefit from cabinets and display shelving.”

Noise control

It’s unlikely that everyone will be in the game room at the same time. Basher recommends being considerate of other people living in the home. “If possible, try and create a gaming room that is soundproof,” he says. “One affordable option is to install wall to wall carpeting and thick curtains, which will help cut down on the amount of sound escaping.”

Best Items to Increase Your Curb Appeal

Best Laundry Room Accessories

Best Items for People Who Hate Housework/Chores

Best Items for Completing Your Summer Maintenance Checklist

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , ,