19 Best Items to Create the Perfect Game Room

A sample was provided for an honest review

This Brabantia Bo Trash Can serves dual purposes. You can use it as a stylish trash can, and it has a divider, so you can sort trash. However, it also looks like a piece of furniture, you can choose to use the trash can for storage, instead. The space efficient design fits right up against the wall, and also fits well in corners. The top has a soft-touch open and close system. The adjustable legs are also removable if you prefer a lower height. In addition to the matte black option shown above, the trash can is available in matte steel, golden beach and white.