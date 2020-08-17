19 Best Items to Create the Perfect Game Room

Now that you’re spending more time at home, it’s a good idea to carve out a dedicated space for home recreation. When you finish creating irresistible curb appeal, tricking out your garage, and updating your laundry room, the next step is to create a place to relax and have fun. Whether you’re playing video and table games, or cheering on your favorite team, we found the best items for creating the perfect game room – along with tips on how to make this space functional as well as stylish.
Watch all of your favorite games and movies on this Hisense 43” 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility. It has over 8 million pixels, for immersive and lifelike scenes in dramatic color. The multidimensional sound is crystal clear and adds to the listening experience. You can also stream your favorite music via Bluetooth through your phone, headphones, or soundbar. Android TV provides access to over 4,000 apps (like Netflix, and Hulu) so you can watch more than 500,00 movies and TV shows, in addition to games and other forms of entertainment. The built-in Google Assistant and voice control remote make it even easier to interact with the TV.
The Creative SoundBlasterX Katana Soundbar has a slim profile that fits right under your monitors, but it produces a powerful sound. The 5-driver, tri-amplified design produces a total output of 75RMS/150W high-definition well-balanced audio. And when you’re trying not to wake the whole house, the headphone jack ensures you’re the only one hearing the high-res 24-bit audio. Using a reactive lighting system, the soundbar’s base is lined with 49 programmable LED lights. The soundbar can also be connected via optical-in to your TV.
The GoCube Electronic Bluetooth Rubik’s Cube can be played with friends and family members, regardless of where they are. It’s actually a magnetic, app-enabled speed cube, allowing you to even compete with strangers from around the world and access the global leaderboard. The advanced sensors track and measure activity, and the GoCube Academy allows you to review your stats and teaches you how to improve your skills so you can go from beginner to pro. The cube includes light indicators, so you’ll always know your status. The GoCube comes with a stand, charger, storage pouch, and instructions.
This is one fun, double-duty item. The Clevr Ice Chest and Foosball Table Top is colorful and practical. The cooler chest stores ice and drinks – and can hold 60 cans or 50 bottles. The chest also has lockable, swivel wheels, making it easy to transport the cart or secure it in place. There’s a bottle opener and cap catch tray. In addition, the bottom tray provides extra storage, and the drainage spout is a convenient way to remove melted ice. The foosball table top design provides unlimited entertainment for older kids and adults.
The Fanmats Dallas Cowboys Team Runner is a thick and sturdy rug with a 100% nylon face and a recycled vinyl non-skid backing with serged borders. It’s officially licensed, and the colors have been chromojet-printed to ensure they don’t fade. The runner is easy to clean – you can vacuum and spot clean or toss it into the washing machine. The mat is 30” x 72” and also available in other teams.
Elevate your game with the MSI Vigor GK30 Backlit Mechanical Keyboard and Mouse Combo. The keyboard has mechanical-like plunger switches to provide a crisp typing experience. It can be customized with millions of colors and up to 10 lighting effects in 6 lighting areas (including steady, breath, wave, radar, ripple, reactive, and customize). The keyboard is also water resistant. The symmetrical mouse design is comfortable for both right-hand and left-hand users and includes 7 lighting effects. You can also customize the speed, brightness, fade out speed, etc., for both the keyboard and mouse.
In lieu of a mini fridge, check out this Miller Light Can Cooler to keep your beverages the ideal temperature. It can hold up to 8 cans, or you can remove the shelf and place 4 bottles in the cooler. The cooler uses thermoelectric cooling and it also has a self-locking recessed handle, which can be used to carry it when you need to move the cooler.
You can spin your favorite records with this Audio-Technica Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable. It has two speeds: 33 1/3, and 45 RPM, and the anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum platter minimizes vibration. The built-in switchable phono preamp can be connected to your computer, home stereo, or powered speakers. The dual magnet cartridge is integrated into the headshell, which makes it easy to set up the turntable. The removable hinged cover keeps the turntable free from dust. Color options include gunmetal/black, red, brown, and black.
This Pop-A-Shot Dual Shot Basketball Arcade Game features 16 different games, including classic 1-on-1 competitions and individual skill challenges. There are also audio components, including 3 different music selections, sound effects like basket swishes and crowd noise, and an announcer calling the game. There’s also a control panel on the front of the game. Made of 1.5” steel tubes, a solid ½” backboard, and a heavy-duty nylon ball ramp, the arcade game can also be folded and moved out of the way.
This wall26 Baseball, Football, and Basketball Wallpaper creates the perfect backdrop for your game room. The wall mural is 100” x 24” and it’s cut into 6 pieces to make it easy to install. The wallpaper is not messy, and doesn’t require any water. Just peel and stick on a flat, dry surface. It’s also easy to remove or reposition – and there’s no residue or marks left behind when you remove it. The wallpaper mural is also available in a smaller side (66” x 96”).
If you want a slim profile pool table that can also be folded out of the way, consider this Rack Vega Folding 5 Foot Billiard/Pool Table. It’s made with regulation grade blue woolen blend felt, cotton net ball pockets, and rubber cushion bumpers and has a ¾” MDF playing deck. No assembly is required, since the study legs can be folded to move the table into storage. The table’s dimensions are 76″L x 43″W x 31″H.
This Brabantia Bo Trash Can serves dual purposes. You can use it as a stylish trash can, and it has a divider, so you can sort trash. However, it also looks like a piece of furniture, you can choose to use the trash can for storage, instead. The space efficient design fits right up against the wall, and also fits well in corners. The top has a soft-touch open and close system. The adjustable legs are also removable if you prefer a lower height. In addition to the matte black option shown above, the trash can is available in matte steel, golden beach and white.
Show your team spirit with this FOCO NFL Dallas Cowboys Marquee Sign. This officially licensed sign measures 18” x 7” x 2”. It lights up, using 2 AA batteries, and there’s an on/off switch on the back of the sign. If you’re not a fan of the Dallas Cowboys – although they are America’s team – the sign is also available in other teams.
The Glorious Model O Mouse is a lightweight RGB gaming mouse that also provides ventilation so your palms won’t get sticky and sweaty during gameplay. And underneath, the mouse is just as impressive, with 100% pure virgin PTFE G-Skates. The rounded edges allow the mouse to glide instead of snagging on your mouse pad. In addition, the lightweight cable is flexible and has a wireless feel. You can customize lighting effects, polling rate, lift off distance, click/scroll speed, etc. The Model O is designed for medium to large hands (although there’s also a Model O-Minus for small hands). Both versions are available in glossy black, matte black, glossy white, and matte white.
Liven up the walls of your game room with this beautiful New York Yankees Stadium Canvas Wall Art. The five panels are high quality printed canvas, and have been stretched and stapled to sturdy wooden frames. The artwork is ready to hang and includes hanging hardware. The dimensions are as follows: 10” x 12” (2 pieces), 10” x 16” (2 pieces), 10” x 24” (1 piece). The canvas wall art is also available in other team stadiums.
One problem with older video games is that the video images often look crappy. However, this Marseille mClassic Plug and Play Graphics Processor is the solution to that issue. It really is as simple as plugging in the processor and then playing a game. The device analyzes incoming video and then enhances, repairs, and upscales it to provide excellent pixel quality. The processor supports Ninendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and even retro consoles.
It’s easy to pick up crumbs, dirt, and even pet hair with the RoboGeek 23T Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop. The robotic vacuum has multiple cleaning modes, including auto cleaning, spot cleaning, edge cleaning, and manual cleaning. It can auto-adjust the gear speed when moving from hard floors to carpets, and you can also create boundaries for areas that you don’t want the robot to cover. In addition, the smart infrared detection and anti-drop protection keeps the robot from falling off the edge of a staircase. When the battery is low, the vacuum automatically returns to the base to recharge – and the appliance’s cotton filter can be washed and reused. You can control the robot via the remote control, your smart phone, or use Alexa or Google Home to issue voice commands.
Maximize your space with this ESPN 4-in-1 Multi Game Table. The 72” table combines 4 games: billiards, table tennis, hover hockey, and finger shoot basketball. The table is made of MDF, metal, and PVC, and constructed to be durable. It uses a swivel design that makes it easy to quickly change games. The rechargeable hover puck has a USB charging cable. The table also has space to store accessories (like pool balls, which are included).
Here’s another item that serves double duty. The Franklin Sports NFL Team Storage Ottoman provides stylish storage and has a detachable lid. However, it can also serve as a foot rest. The storage ottoman is made of Terylene fabric, MDF, and polyester. When not in use, it collapses to fold out of the way. The item’s dimensions are 14” x 14” x 14”.