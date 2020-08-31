101 Best Gifts for DIY Dads: Your Ultimate List

When you’re working out in your mancave, you’ve got to have tunes. Enter the Aomais Sport II Bluetooth Speaker. 20 watts of sound will cascade throughout your workshop all day long on a single charge (give or take eight hours). The Aomais Sport II can easily interface with your mobile device or laptop for the usual amenities: phone calls, streaming audio, and features an auxiliary line-in port for MP3 players.

The Aomais Sport II is about the size of two 12oz soda cans stacked together and features a rugged design with a smooth rubber exterior that shakes off most bumps and bruises with ease. The Sport II has an IPX7 waterproof rating giving you a wide berth to use in and around pools and even the shower. In fact, the Aomais people claim that this unit is immune to pretty much everything including dust, mud, shock, rain, snow, and even cars. Yes, cars. There is a photo on their website of a large SUV on top of a Sport II. Caution: your mileage may vary but I think it should handle the dust and grease in your garage just fine. It comes in a veritable rainbow of colors; you want a purple haze? You got it.

Yeah, okay, the speaker can take a beating but how does it sound? I’m happy to report that the Sport II provides crisp audio and decent bass for a variety of music styles. It’s got dual full-range drivers and a Bluetooth V4.0 connection range of up to 100 feet. Better yet, two Aomais Sport II speakers have the ability to pair together, providing a great stereo system. If you’re on a budget, these units can provide some seriously good audio for your home and yard for a fraction of the price of the mainstream brands. And from how many reviews of this speaker I’ve seen online, a lot of people are doing just that.