101 Best Gifts for DIY Dads: Your Ultimate List

It can be tough to think up gift ideas for DIY dads and stepdads that love to fix things and make stuff. They have every tool ever made, right? Wrong!
There are so many amazing new tools and gadgets out there that you might not know about (cordless nail guns, anyone?). We’re here to help you with our list of the 101 best gifts for do-it-yourself dads and stepdads! Here you’ll find the greatest gear to show your special Mr. Fix-It how much he means to you.
Whether your DIY dad or stepdad is into electronics, woodworking, construction, landscaping, or all of the above, we’ve got something incredible for you to surprise your old man with!
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who monkeys around in their workshop or garage has got to have something tough to keep the dust and grease off their clothes. Allow me to present what might be the perfect item for just that purpose: the Hudson Durable Goods Waxed Canvas Work Apron. This hot number has a build quality that can’t be matched. Handcrafted from rugged 16oz waxed canvas that repels water and reinforced with heavy-duty metal grommets and rivets, this apron features double-stitched hems for brilliant heft and structure.
You won’t get a pain in the neck here; the cross back strap design provides a full 27 inches of width and is 34 inches tall to keep all that dirt and filth off of you when you’re making stuff. And what is a work apron without pockets for tools and junk? There’s a front pocket on the chest to access your phone and carpenter pencils quickly, two large pockets each large enough for a speed square, and a hand pocket not unlike a kangaroo’s.
The Hudson Durable Goods Waxed Canvas Work Apron is good for anyone who gets their hands dirty: carpenters, mechanics, machinists, electricians, tattoo artists, bartenders, welders, blacksmiths, baristas, butchers, brewers, painters…need we go on? This work apron is the ultimate for the DIY guy in your life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your dad builds anything, he’s going to want to make sure what he’s building is nice and level. It’s a quality control thing and you gotta love him for it. You don’t want fence poles that are wonky, do you? This little gadget will ensure that doesn’t happen. The Johnson 175-O Level & Tool features three different gauges that work together to ensure perfect plumb (ask your dad what “plumb” means) on three separate planes to get those posts, boards, walls, and what have you perfectly level each and every time. There’s a rubber band attached to secure the tool to the post allowing for hands-free service. It’s made of ABS molded plastic so it’s going to last as long as your dad does. I wish I had known about this little guy before I set up my 200-foot run of cedar fence posts!
-
Let’s be clear: there’s no such thing as a “spider tool”, at least not that I’m aware of. No, this tool holster is made by a company called “Spider” and, boy, what a tool holster it is. The Spider Tool Holster Kit comes with a rugged clip made of nylon composite and high-tensile steel and an elastic tool grip with Velcro that sports a little nub that locks into the clip.
Let’s say you have a cordless drill. The elastic strap wraps around the handle of the drill and the clip slides onto any belt, one that holds your pants up or one that holds all your tools. A tab on the clip allows for open use or locked to secure Ol’ Blue on your hip. All of a sudden, you’re the last action hero ready to unsheath that cordless drill at a moment’s notice. Otherwise, you can leave that drill hanging at your side while you’ve got both hands free to take care of other stuff. No more worrying about dropping that $300 cordless tool while 20 feet up on the ladder!
Spider offers many versions of the kit with different bits and pieces however I’d recommend simply purchasing two of the standard kit if you’re looking to pick up more than one clip.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can never count on anything but the unexpected. During times of crisis, it’s good to have the Kaito KA500 Emergency Radio at the ready. This little device can be powered six ways including a hand crank generator, solar panel, compartment for 3 AA batteries (not included), 5V USB input, 5V AC/DC input with a wall power adapter (sold separately), or a built-in NiMH replaceable and rechargeable battery pack.
The radio offers comprehensive coverage of AM, FM, two-band shortwave, and seven pre-programmed National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather channels for entertainment, sports, talk-shows, breaking news, and 24/7 real-time weather forecasts in the USA and Canada with the Public Emergency Alert System. The telescopic antenna extends more than 14 inches for high sensitivity reception and there’s an LED signal strength indicator for pin-point tuning accuracy. The built-in speaker delivers loud and crisp sound so you can get all the details from that news report.
The unit acts as an emergency mobile battery charger with a built-in standard DC 5V USB output port for charging mobile devices. Other features include a reading lamp with five LEDs, an LED flashlight, and a red LED S.O.S. beacon light. Made of tough ABS, the Kaito KA500 is rugged enough to withstand drops and resist water to keep going when you need it. Of course, you don’t have to wait until the power goes out; you can take the Kaito KA500 Emergency Radio with you on that hike, camping trip, or just kicking back at the house with a cold lemonade!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every garage needs a Black+Decker Compact Refrigerator. It’s a fun and convenient way to store those cold ones in your workshop. There are 1.7 cubic feet of room in there, perfect for snacks, soda, beer, and more. The Black+Decker Compact Refrigerator keeps the temperature between 32 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit with a separate freezer compartment for that box of ice cream sandwiches. When the workday is over, grab your bottle opener, open that door, and say hello to your evening. There’s a frameless slide-out glass shelf with spill prevention guard in the main box and tall bottle storage with condiment shelf in the door, too. The fridge comes in black, silver, or all-purpose white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
“It’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye!”
You remember your folks screaming that while you kids were roughhousing, right? Sure, you know better now but maybe there wouldn’t have been so much drama if you had been wearing a pair of SolidWork Safety Goggles back then. This great pair of safety glasses has no direct pressure points and rests comfortably on the face. The goggles may be adjusted to your individual head shape (with glasses or without) at the side of the headband to make a perfect fit to keep your peepers intact.
A special UV coating on the lenses make these safety goggles scratch-resistant on the outside and fog-free on the inside while protecting against those ultra-violet rays crashing down. SolidWork Safety Goggles provide a wide field of vision with its panoramic design for protection for all sides. And that elastic band guarantees that they won’t fly off your face for any reason. On top of all that, SolidWork totally stands behind these safety glasses and will refund your purchase for any reason for up to an entire year.
There are less expensive options out there but consider the high user ranking and sheer quality that these goggles provide. When it comes to protecting your eyes, the SolidWork Safety Goggles are the ones to beat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one universal constant, it’s that do-it-yourselfers must have a great pair of work gloves. The G & F Premium Grain Genuine Cowhide Leather Work Gloves offer up one-piece construction on the back of the hand with a reinforced palm and ergonomic keystone reinforcement at the thumb. The elastic stitched band on the wrist will help keep debris out and the glove secure on your hand.
Whether you’re trimming trees, handling greasy equipment, or throwing fence poles around, this three-pack of gloves will keep up with your work schedule all day long. These gloves are comfortable, tough, and a great value. Note: the link provided is for the set of three large gloves. Make sure you get the right size when you’re there!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you have a project that has some hard to reach areas or details that a normal sander can’t get to, enter the Black+Decker Mouse Detail Sander. It’s perfect for maneuvering into those spaces that other power tools can’t. It’s got a three-position grip for better control and less fatigue. The sanding surface is pointed to really get into corners easily. There’s also a finger attachment for narrow little areas (like between the rails of an antique chair or staircase banisters) and a filtered dust collector to help keep your workspace clean. While the Mouse comes with two sheets of sandpaper, you’re going to blow through those quick with all the furniture refinishing you’ll want to do so make sure to pick up this pack of 50 sheets when you pick up the sander.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re using power tools, it’s important to protect your hearing but don’t let that stop the music! The 3M WorkTunes Connect Hearing Protector keeps your eardrums safe while you enjoy your favorite music, podcast, audiobook, or radio station. It’s even equipped with Bluetooth to stream from your phone, tablet, or another mobile device. The Safe Volume Control feature self-adjusts to ensure you’re listening at a reasonable volume level throughout your workday. There is also an Audio Assistant that will tell you which radio station you’re on and helps you pre-set your favorite channels without having to take off the headphones. Controls are featured on the headset so no cords to worry about. Soft ear cushions and the flexible vented headband are comfortable even when you’re wearing your favorite ball cap. The 3M WorkTunes Connect Hearing Protector is powered by two AA batteries but since you’ll want to wear these all day long, consider picking up the rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is THE toolbox for the generations. It’s big, it’s heavy and it’s beautiful. The Kennedy Manufacturing K24B 24″ All-Purpose Tool Box is the best box you can get for your tools and will exceed your expectations. This isn’t some plastic hybrid trying to make compromises, no sir. Kennedy Manufacturing has been making industrial-grade equipment in Ohio since 1911 and they know a thing or two about what folks need out of a central piece of hardware like this.
The K24B has a stronger load capacity and spacious tool storage (24 inches long) with a vinyl-cushioned, steel core top handle. The box itself is made of 20 gauge steel. The plated locking hardware is stout, to say the least. No one is going to spill any tools out of this box. The steel tote tray features a socket set divider to keep things tidy. All the pieces are coated with a hammered-finish brown enamel that will have friends and co-workers asking where you picked up such a high-quality toolbox.
Kennedy Manufacturing also makes a seven-drawer machinist’s chest to match and it’s just as awesome as the K24B toolbox. Do yourself a favor and pick both of these up already. You’ll be glad you did.
-
Bosch is a definite leader when it comes to amazing jigsaws, The Bosch JS260 Jigsaw has a powerful 6 Amp motor that will deliver 3,100 strokes per minute, a variable-speed dial for maximum speed and an accelerator trigger for control. Simply put, this thing will slice through whatever you’re working on like nothing. The JS260 features a multi-directional blade clamp that latches on to T-shank blades with superiority. Note that this jigsaw does not accept U-shank blades. Make sure to pick up a set of T-shank blades when you purchase the Bosch JS260!
Blades may be changed via the tool-free system meaning no more Allen wrenches (and stripped hardware!). This jigsaw features four orbital-action settings that provide varied blade strokes whether you’re cutting smooth or aggressively. Bosch has engineered the plunging mechanism with precision and a low-vibration design. The blower always keeps the cut line visible and dust-free while you’re working.
Powerful, accurate, and highly maneuverable, the Bosch JS260 isn’t your dad’s jigsaw…but it could be now!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’m a dad and I’m guilty of worshiping at the altar of the Perfect Green Lawn. I have a precise schedule that outlines watering, mowing, edging, and especially seeding and fertilizer. The Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard DLX Broadcast Spreader is an amazing tool to apply grass seed and fertilizer at any time of year. The large hopper holds up to 15,000 sq. ft. of lawn care product so you won’t have to fill it much no matter what size your property is. It’s also delivered ready to use and pre-calibrated with no assembly required.
The coverage this spreader provides is totally uniform and efficient and there’s an edge guard on the right side that, when engaged, will block off the spreader pattern to prevent your fertilizer from going into unwanted shrub beds or sidewalks. The Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard DLX Broadcast Spreader is perfect for distributing seed and fertilizer evenly over your entire lawn. Be sure to get some Scotts Turf Builder Weed and Feed to use with the spreader and also check out the Scotts Spreader Widget to find out what the perfect calibration setting is for the product your distributing on your property.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This highly-rated little power cell is a great fit for tailgating, traveling, and emergency recharging needs. The Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station features lithium-ion battery cells, AC 200w output, DC 12v 10a max carport output, and two USB smart ports outputting 24W. You can charge all sorts of devices like smartphones, laptops, LED lights, projector, mini-fridge, and even drones.
Ready for a little glamping? The Jackery Explorer 240 is perfect for that. Think of power enough to run an air compressor for an inflatable mattress, some deck lights, phone chargers, a small laptop, and a projector for a movie night out in the great outdoors all powered by this power cell for hours! This little battery can do that and more. It can even be recharged using a 60W solar panel (sold separately).
-
Sawhorses are a definite must-have item for any workshop or job site and they’re not something that I think of as needing any sort of dramatic improvement. But then I found the Bora Portamate Speedhorse and my mind was blown. These things are ready to go right out of the box. The sawhorses are designed to be set up and taken down quickly and feature a handle for easy transport. When you get them to where you’re going, simply pull the small trigger next to the handle and the legs drop down in less than two seconds.
These sawhorses are definitely heavy-duty, made of steel and can support up to 1,500 pounds, much more than any other sawhorse out there. The top rails feature a cavity on both sides to insert a two-by board for more rigid support. The tops of the horses are pre-drilled for attaching a 2×4 if needed. When you’re ready to go, release either leg (it doesn’t matter which one) and fold it up. The Bora Portamate Speedhorse is really impressive and is the most must-have item of must-have items for your space. Highly recommended!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you mess around with any sort of electric work, you absolutely need the NCVT2KIT Voltage Test Kit from Klein Tools. The kit includes a dual-range, non-contact voltage tester as well as a receptacle tester. The NCVT-2 (the yellow device that looks like a pen) automatically detects and indicates low voltage (12-48V AC) and standard voltage (48-1000V AC) and features a low-battery indicator so that you know when it’s time to re-juice the unit. The receptacle tester (short orange plug) is great for troubleshooting standard 120V AC grounded outlets (that is to say your average house outlet).
In other words, the receptacle tester is handy to quickly find out if anything is wrong with an electrical outlet. Simply plug it in and it will determine if the ground is unconnected or if the hot and neutral wires are reversed. Various light patterns on the unit will tell the user what’s wrong with the outlet its plugged into.
The NCVT-2 voltage tester will detect standard voltage in cables, cords, circuit breakers, lighting fixtures, switches, outlets and wires as well as low voltage in security, entertainment, communications, environmental control, and irrigation systems, all without making contact with wiring. The tester has a very bright green (high voltage) or blue (low voltage) LED to indicate mode. When electrical activity is detected, the device will flash red and emit a beeping noise.
Don’t get zapped! The Klein Tools NCVT2KIT Voltage Test Kit is an absolutely necessary item in your toolbox!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who’s ever installed a shelf, cabinet, or even a picture hanger understands the pain that comes with finding a stud to anchor to. Buried behind layers of sheetrock or plaster, it can be tricky to find them without drilling a million holes in the wall. With the CH Hanson Magnetic Stud Finder, your search will be so much easier. This seemingly magic gadget uses strong rare earth magnets that jump to nails or screws in the wall, thereby finding those elusive stud boards. Simply move the Finder slowly in a swooping motion and it will inevitably find what you’re looking for. The rotating bubble level gauge allows for easy tracking of the stud once you find it. This little gadget is impressive, reliable, awesome, and it’s less than $10. That’s totally cool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing I remember about my grandfather, it’s that he always, without fail, carried a pocket knife. Need to cut some string? Out came the knife. Need to open a letter? Whoosh! There goes the blade. There’s something strong and reassuring about a trusty pocket knife. I think he would have appreciated (and admired) the Stockman 3-Blade Pocket Knife from Buck Knives.
According to Buck Knives, the Stockman features a 2-3/4″ clip point blade used for detail work and cutting in tight places, a 2″ spey blade good for skinning and sweeping knife strokes, and a 2″ sheepsfoot blade suitable for making clean cuts, especially on a flat surface. I must stop here and tell you that I had no idea that different pocket knife blades had names nor was I aware they were meant for specific tasks. That’s cool.
The 420J2 stainless steel that Buck Knives uses is known for its corrosion resistance and special tempering process making them more durable and sharper than other knives. The beautiful woodgrain handle with nickel silver bolsters make this knife look incredibly sharp (sorry). At a little less than 4 inches in length, the Stockman is the largest of Buck’s multi-blade folding knives. Buck Knives has so much pride in their products that they offer a lifetime warranty, something you really don’t see much of these days.
Starting a new tradition with my kids and (someday) grandkids sounds like a great idea these days; the Buck Knives Sportsman 3-Blade Pocket Knife is a great way to do it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing brings out the inner caveman than the delicious smell of barbecue. Why not stoke that fire even more by using these Pulled Pork Shredder Claws from Cave Tools? With these babies, you can dominate chicken, beef, brisket, turkey, and pork from your slow cooker, grill, or smoker in no time flat. Shred an entire pork roast in three minutes without table utensils (and beat up hands)! The Shredder Claws are strong, comfortable, and perfect for picking up and moving large pieces of hot food without oven mitts. These things are so much easier than tongs, forks, and any other grilling gadgets out there. Unleash your animal side with the Cave Tools Pulled Pork Shredder Claws!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you need something amazing to light up your workspace, this is it: the PowerFirefly 250 Lumens Rotating Work Light. This is definitely more than a flashlight for someone to hold for you. The PowerFirefly is surprisingly bright with chip-on-board tech that increases the lumens-output per square inch than your standard LED setup. It has a killer magnetic base that can be attached to any metal surface and can be relied upon to stay put. The head rotates to adjust the beam to your situational angle. It’s compact so it’s easy to carry around and great for travel situations or an emergency car repair. The PowerFirefly runs on three AA batteries and features a simple on-off push button switch. It’s an incredibly simple yet astonishingly effective work lamp.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bench Cookies are an excellent solution for anyone painting, staining, or finishing a project. Set the piece on top of the little puck-shaped gadgets and the non-slip, gripping material on each flat side holds everything in place while you’re working. You can use Bench Cookies to rout, sand, cut, and carve without using clamps!
Once you’re ready for paint or varnish, snap the Finishing Cones onto the Bench Cookies. They support your projects without leaving marks. You can then apply finish without marring your piece or leaving paint on your Cookies. Painting edges has never been easier or cleaner.
This package comes with four Bench Cookies, four Finishing Cones, and four small risers.
-
Before you read this short review about the Drillbrush Power Scrubber, you must check out the video showcasing the product. Not only is Drillbrush (yes, it’s one word) representative John Cittadino thoroughly entertaining, he explains completely how to effectively use his product to clean your barbecue grill. And I’m not just talking about the grill surface. John takes the Drillbrush Power Scrubber to every single inch of the grill including the interior shelf where the propane tank sits. The lowbrow (and questionable video production quality) approach immediately made me trust this guy and order the Drillbrush set!
The Drillbrush Power Scrubber comes in colors that signify their hardness quotient. Yellow is extra soft, green is medium, black is full-on grill cleaning tough. There are various sizes of brushes as well to take on tight corners and wide-open spaces. Genius. The vinyl bristles of the Drillbrushes are less damaging to surfaces and apparently safer for humans than metal brushes (John mentions issues with folks ingesting metal shards left from broken grill brushes…yikes). The vinyl bristles of the Drillbrush are specifically engineered not to fall out under the duress of cleaning surfaces.
To clean your grill, insert a Drillbrush head into your drill. Put on some eye protection. Remove your grill grates, lay them on some cardboard and spray some Weber Grill Grate Cleaner on them. While the cleaner begins to degrease your grates, use your drill to clean the hood (“a dirty hood ain’t good”) and exterior surfaces. Make sure the drill spins away from you! Attack the grates last. You’ll be surprised by how effective the Drillbrush Power Scrubber really is with not only cleaning your barbecue but with other areas of your house including shower and kitchen surfaces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Deciding on which shop vac to use in the garage can be very personal choice. Size, power, attachments; everyone has their own perfect combination for their respective workshop needs. The Armor All 2.5-Gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum makes a darn fine effort to address those needs. Its size makes it really easy to cart around and because it’s from Armor All, you know that it’s going to be great for car maintenance.
The included attachments are perfect for car cleaning including a large but thin deluxe nozzle that can get in between the console and seats and a detail brush perfect for vents. Here’s a nice surprise: the end of the hose rotates so that the hose doesn’t kink while you’re working. All the pieces, including the hose, fit into the top of the vacuum.
The vacuum easily converts to a blower for drying bikes, car grills and wheels as well as to blow up inflatable toys. The power cord is ten feet long, a reasonable size when using inside a garage but you’ll want to use an extension cord if you’re out in the driveway. Best of all, the 2 HP motor is crazy strong. The suction power is unbelievable. It features a bracket so you can hang it on the wall if you want. Plus, it’s a perfect choice to bring along in the camper, the boat, or on a road trip. Highly recommended!
-
Once upon a time, oscillating tools were nothing more than vibrating sanders that could get into tight spaces. Things have definitely changed. The variety of cutting and sanding tools available for the DeWalt 20V MAX XD Oscillating Tool Kit is impressive. This thing can be used as a sander, a grinder, wood saw, utility knife, scraper, and hacksaw, among other things (they don’t call it a multi-tool for no reason).
Deceptively simple to use and operate, the MAX XD features a front-facing LED light when the trigger is pressed, an efficient brushless motor, and a lever to quickly change blades and accessories. There are seven various directions that the blades can be attached to make cuts in tough-to-reach places. The blades are scary sharp and can go through drywall, copper, PVC, grout, wood, and more.
This package includes the 20V oscillating tool, a 2Ah battery and charger, contractor bag, and a 28-piece accessory kit with a storage box that includes two cutting blades and a sanding head with several sheets of sandpaper. Highly recommended!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re doing any sort of work whatsoever, you gotta have a tape measure. And if you’ve gotta have a tape measure, you might as well include a laser on it for good measure (see what I did there?). The Tacklife Laser Tape Measure combines a 131-foot measuring level with a 16-foot tape measure making your work a lot easier to get done. The Laser Tape Measure can convert from meters to inches to feet easily with a touch of a button along with display options for decimal and fractional readings. Accuracy is within a sixteenth of an inch. There’s also a strong set of magnets on the hook end of the tape that can attach to any ferrous metal with no problem. All in all, a solid little tape measure for the money.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Working in the cold is simply the worst. Bring the heat with the Ororo Men’s Soft Shell Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood and Battery Pack! This jacket features three carbon fiber heating elements with three settings that generate heat across your core body areas: left and right chest and mid-back. It warms up in seconds powered by a 7.4V battery and lasts for up to ten working hours. When not using the battery to power the heating elements, there’s a USB port available for charging phones or other mobile devices. The soft-shell, water-resistant fabric exterior is lined with fleece and sports a detachable hood to protect against the weather. The Ororo Heated Jacket is a great gift for anyone that needs a little comfort to keep going on those cold, blustery days.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I don’t work on cars much so as a result I don’t have use for a torque wrench often. For someone like me who needs a torque wrench only occasionally, this Digital Torque Adapter from Performance Tools is a nice solution. The adapter allows the use of standard ratchet wrenches and breaker bars as stand-in torque wrenches. This set uses a 1/2-inch standard drive but includes fittings for 3/8-inch and 1/4-inch drives as well. You can also use this to verify and test your existing torque wrenches. As you’re using the digital torque adapter, a beeping sound and a red LED will flash when you get within 70% of the selected torque setting. The frequency and flashing will increase as your target is approached. For what it is, the Performance Tools Digital Torque Adapter is a great value and a worthy addition to your toolbox.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I typically associate laser levels with professional construction crews throwing together large projects but technology always gets better and less expensive as time goes on. Laser levels are now accessible for the average do-it-yourselfer and, for the price point, are fairly impressive. The Tavool Self Leveling Laser Level comes with a case, mounting bracket, and batteries. The unit is dead-on accurate at 30 feet. When the leveler is…er…leveled, it will provide straight laser lines for you to work from.
The Laser Level offers criss-cross, single vertical or single horizontal laser lines with the touch of a button. There is also a locked line mode for custom angles if you need it. Laser lines are strong enough to see inside with lights on however, in full daylight, you’ll need to look for them. For maximum impact, think about mounting the Laser Level on a camera tripod. Are there better laser levels out there? Sure but you’ll pay anywhere from $200 to $800 for a premium unit. For less than $50, the Tavool Self Leveling Laser Level is a complete steal and should be in your workshop.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Space-saving, efficient, and incredibly handy, a retractable extension cord should have a presence in every garage or workshop. Who wants to coil up and hang extension cords all the time? This model, the Dewenwils 50-Foot Retractable Extension Cord Reel, is rated for 13 Amps /125 Volts and has a lighted triple capacity outlet. The reel itself utilizes a 180-degree swivel mounting bracket that allows cord access from multiple directions. An auto-guide rewind mechanism will retract quickly and smoothly and avoids kinks and tangles; the ratcheting system will lock the cord at whatever length you need it to be. The reel also features a built-in 13A circuit breaker that protects against short circuits and overloads. This retractable extension cord reel is built solid, easy to hang in your workspace, and will provide easily accessible power for years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
No matter if you have just begun a woodworking hobby or you are a master furniture builder, you owe it to yourself to extend past the boundaries of traditional Western-style tools and experience what the Suizan Ryoba Japanese Pull Saw may contribute to your projects.
Easy to identify because of its two edges (one set of teeth for ripping and one set for crosscutting), the ryoba cuts on the pull stroke and is a good starter saw for general carpentry. When first using a ryoba saw, it might be difficult to make a straight cut with such a flexible blade however making your cut in stages will surprise you with the accuracy you can achieve. Japanese pull saws are lighter in weight, require less power, and finish with a cleaner edge than standard European saws.
Made of high-quality Japanese steel, the ryoba is the standard work saw of Japanese culture fabricated by true craftsmen. It is sharp, rugged, and precise. There is something serene and satisfying by using this ancient woodworking tool to create something beautifully complex. Allow the saw to do the work and may experience a soothing new way of woodworking that will align your chi.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even though power planers and jointers make short work out of smoothing boards, there is still a place in any woodshop for a handy block plane. Peeling paper-thin savings from wood and leaving a high-quality surface is why you should own a block plane. They’re versatile, convenient, and natural.
This plane can erase machine-milling marks on your lumber that’s difficult to do with power tools. It can also square up small pieces you’re working on that are too dangerous to run over a jointer. Beveling edges is made easy with a block plane. You can cut slightly outside a line then shave down to it with a block plane for a nicer surface and truer edge.
Fitting doors and other parts is made easy with a block plane as well, especially a jack plane which is a long version of a block plane designed to shape wood with long surfaces.
With its No. 62 Low-Angle Jack Plane, Stanley has fabricated a tool of the highest quality that should be essential in your workshop. This plane is perfectly flat across the bottom and sides, true and square. The plane blade is sharp right out of the box and extremely easy to dial in to use. The handles are made of solid wood and finished very well. You may find better hand planes out there however they will also cost you twice as much or more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can never have too many clamps. They’re great for a myriad of tasks and these one-handed bar clamps from Irwin are simply too good not to have in your workshop. This set of four is perfect to get your kid started down the road of responsible, effective woodworking.
They feature pads that won’t harm the surfaces your kid is working on. The quick-grip design allows anyone to squeeze the trigger, tighten up the seal, and release without worrying that they’ll slide off. And with one hand, no less! 140 pounds of force is more than enough to glue up that planter box and hold the sides together.
Simply put, these are the simplest and most effective clamps ever designed. Your kids will love using them on projects with you and, when they’ve grown up and off on their adventures, they might leave one or two behind for you to use! Highly recommended.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Calipers are an essential tool for detailed measurement and digital calipers make that measurement even easier with an LCD screen. Fabricate the tool out of finely polished stainless steel and you have the Neiko Digital Stainless Steel Caliper. The knurled thumb roller and locking screw provide smooth sliding and accuracy and the LCD screen is clear and easy to read. Hit the mode button to change between Imperial (decimals or fractions) and Metric units. Accuracy is claimed to be within 0.001 of an inch but temper your expectations. Still, at less than $25, the Neiko Digital Stainless Steel Caliper is an incredible value. This is a must-have for your shop.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you work with wood at all, you use chisels at least some of the time. Keeping them sharp and maintained is difficult at best, even for pros. With the Atlin Honing Guide, the days of trying to find the correct angle by hand are over. Forget about accidentally tapering the edge of your chisels! This tool allows you to easily choose your desired sharpening angle and consistently and effectively achieve the perfect edge on your tools. The included instructions will walk beginners through the process step-by-step with illustrations that will get you to that perfect edge consistently. Do yourself a favor and follow the directions to the letter. You’ll save yourself a lot of wasted time and pain if you do!
Marks for 25 and 30 degrees are located on the tool for convenience but the sharpening jig may be adjusted to accommodate all standard angles. The guide is self-centering and adjustable to fit chisels from 1/8″ to 1-7/8″ in width and plane irons from 1-3/8″ to 3-1/8″ in width. Flat jaws for clamping mortise chisels and grooved jaws for clamping paring chisels and planer blades are both included.
The Atlin Honing Guide features a hardened steel roller wheel that won’t wear down or develop flat spots. The body is crafted from durable cast aluminum that, with proper care, will last you a very long time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This set of countersink drill bits from Snappy Tools might seem a little steep at $25 but that old adage about getting what you paid for definitely applies here. I hate cheap tools that break after not performing well. Be good to yourself (and, in the long run, your wallet) and get this Snappy Tools Quick-Change Countersink Drill Bit Set.
Here’s why: They’re big and tough. You can feel the heft when you pick them up. The bits are actually sharp and they fit into countersink sleeves very well. All too often the sleeves are too small, taking the drill bit out of alignment and ultimately breaking it. The quality machining is clearly evident with this set. The set screw system is easy to loosen and tighten back up so the bits stay where you want them. The set screws are substantial in size and are difficult to strip with an Allen wrench. Each countersink sleeve fits in a standard hexagonal receptacle; not having to adjust the chuck when changing bits is pretty awesome.
On top of that, they’re made right here in the good ol’ USA. How about that? Where this Snappy Tools Countersink Drill Bit Set is concerned, quality really is the best value.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’ve been a sucker for everything that Zootility Tools has released including the PocketMonkey Multi-Tool. This version of PocketMonkey has at least 12 functions and if you check out their website, you’ll discover some interesting ideas that other users have come up with. Does it replace any of the tools it mimics? No, but that’s not the point. At less than 0.04” in thickness, it’s only slightly thicker than a credit card so you can literally carry it anywhere without issue (including planes as it’s TSA compliant). It can open bottles, be used as a screwdriver (both flathead and Phillips), prop up your phone, fasten hex bolts, open letters, peel oranges (!), and more.
Made in America from heat-treated stainless steel, PocketMonkey won’t bend, break, or rust. It’s easy to clean; just wipe it with a damp cloth and it’s ready to use. If any of that doesn’t convince you, then how about this: PocketMonkey is simply a fun gadget and it is most likely a tool that your boyfriend, dad, grandpa or significant other doesn’t have but would love to. If you’re looking for a multi-tool like this that features a blade, then take a look at the Zootility Tools WildCard.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sugru Moldable Glue is a multi-purpose, multi-surface moldable glue. It bonds permanently to almost anything including ceramics, metal, glass, wood, plaster, stone, brick, rubber, most plastics and fabrics, and even flexible materials. Sugru is even resistant to water and high temperatures. It does all that yet the chemical composition is mild enough even for the hands of children (kids younger than three still shouldn’t play with it).
Once out of the package, Sugru feels soft and pliable like modeling clay. Mold it by hand into any shape you want then apply where you need it. Watch out, though: You only have 45 minutes to form it, smooth it, and put it where you want it. It hardens to a tough, shock-resistant silicone rubber within 24 hours although thicker layers may take a little longer.
There are a million uses for this stuff like arts and crafts, re-attach, replace or rebuild broken parts, patches for shoes and clothes, create custom grips for equipment and tools, mount household fixtures without drilling, use as a sealant or to patch cracks, fix and reinforce cords and cables like mobile phone chargers (up to 24 volts).
Sugru even offers kits that walk users through various applications like this Hacks for Home Use set. Fun!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re working out in your mancave, you’ve got to have tunes. Enter the Aomais Sport II Bluetooth Speaker. 20 watts of sound will cascade throughout your workshop all day long on a single charge (give or take eight hours). The Aomais Sport II can easily interface with your mobile device or laptop for the usual amenities: phone calls, streaming audio, and features an auxiliary line-in port for MP3 players.
The Aomais Sport II is about the size of two 12oz soda cans stacked together and features a rugged design with a smooth rubber exterior that shakes off most bumps and bruises with ease. The Sport II has an IPX7 waterproof rating giving you a wide berth to use in and around pools and even the shower. In fact, the Aomais people claim that this unit is immune to pretty much everything including dust, mud, shock, rain, snow, and even cars. Yes, cars. There is a photo on their website of a large SUV on top of a Sport II. Caution: your mileage may vary but I think it should handle the dust and grease in your garage just fine. It comes in a veritable rainbow of colors; you want a purple haze? You got it.
Yeah, okay, the speaker can take a beating but how does it sound? I’m happy to report that the Sport II provides crisp audio and decent bass for a variety of music styles. It’s got dual full-range drivers and a Bluetooth V4.0 connection range of up to 100 feet. Better yet, two Aomais Sport II speakers have the ability to pair together, providing a great stereo system. If you’re on a budget, these units can provide some seriously good audio for your home and yard for a fraction of the price of the mainstream brands. And from how many reviews of this speaker I’ve seen online, a lot of people are doing just that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Laptop sleeves, like mobile phone cases, are incredibly personal. There are literally millions of different styles for dozens (hundreds?) of models in the world today. It is daunting to think about giving a laptop sleeve to a loved one but I’m going to include the Tomantek Shockproof Laptop Sleeve on the list anyway for a few different reasons. First, I’m a DIY guy and I use my laptop all the time even out in the garage. Second, it’s constructed of three layers: a spill-resistant polyester surface, a 6mm high-density, slow-recovery shockproof sponge, then a soft internal velvet cushioning all secured together by a waterproof zipper.
It’s slim, lightweight, and can be folded away into your backpack when not being used. The zipper teeth aren’t exposed when closed, providing even more protection. It’s got a really interesting texture and feel to it; the exterior polyester is grippy so it won’t slide around and the sponge underlayment gives it this thick cushion. The Tomantek Shockproof Laptop Sleeve comes in three different sizes to accommodate your choice in tech gear. Keep in mind that this is just a sleeve for your laptop or tablet so there aren’t any other pockets on it but that’s okay because that’s what your backpack is for.
The Tomantek looks like Kevlar and a steel-belted radial tire had a baby and a really hot looking one at that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Worx is making a name for themselves as that tool company that offers up products for those that aren’t looking for the best (most expensive) or the most powerful (heavy and loud) but a great tool that does a great job for a great price. The Worx WX531L 20V PowerShare 4 1/2-Inch Brushless Compact Circular Saw is that sort of tool. For people that are hesitant to use a full-size circular saw, this thing is perfect. There’s no kickback, no significant twisting of any kind and it’s well-balanced.
A large benefit of this little saw is that it doesn’t take up any more room than a regular Thermos. For small cutting jobs like cleaving 2×4 boards or taking apart pallets, the Worx WX531L works great. The electric motor is brushless which means a longer running time, power, and motor life. The grip is approximately the size of a 12oz soda can with a comfortable safety trigger layout. The saw also features a 45-degree angle bevel cutting adjustment and integrated LED that helps illuminate your working area. For small DIY jobs, the Worx 20V 4 1/2-Inch Brushless Compact Circular Saw is great.
If you don’t care about your saw featuring a cord, Worx makes a similar model that’s corded for less than half the price!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You might look at the Black+Decker 40V Max 12-Inch Cordless Chainsaw and think to yourself, “An electric chainsaw? Are you nuts?” Far from it, buddy. Have you ever used a chainsaw? They are temperamental creatures to wake up, let me tell you. That whole bit with holding it in one hand and pulling the cord in your other with the bar waving around just about to spin its whirling teeth of death? No thanks. Slap a battery into the chamber, make sure the chain oil is topped off, and squeeze that trigger. The 40V Max will get going every single time.
Some of the top professional brands cost twice or three times what this Black+Decker does. Give the B+D a try and you will be impressed. This saw will hack through trees a foot in diameter and process most of it before the battery gives up. Given how inexpensive Black+Decker 40V batteries are, grab a spare and keep going. The 12-inch bar is a little short but the saw is lightweight. Saws of comparable quality and power with longer bars can easily be three to four pounds heavier. Do you really need a longer bar? Nah.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re ready to get your Walking Dead on, then look no further than the Stanley STHT55134 FuBar Demolition Bar. This bad boy is going to be your new best friend for anything remotely related to tearing things apart. Its pure functionality is beyond compare. Use it to take down walls, pallets, roofs, and old swingset-fort-things in the backyard. The handle is rounded, not flat, and sports a comfort grip that will totally save your hands from shock trauma (those of you who use crowbars with hammers know what I’m talking about).
The Stanley FuBar Demolition Bar is really well-balanced and excellent for prying nails and getting boards apart. It’s also a great camp hatchet for making kindling and firewood. The FuBar is tough and stout yet lightweight. Search and rescue crews swear by this thing as the go-to demo tool for emergencies. I can’t say enough great things about this demo bar. Worth it. Get it now. In fact, get two and put one in your truck.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Craftsman Autohammer is one of those tools that you may think you don’t need but when the occasion calls for it, you’ll be very glad this piece of tech is in your box. I was working between some floor joists one time and had to use a hammer and nail to secure a pipe clamp. The space was limited and cramped so swinging my claw hammer was tough, to say the least. Between my sore knuckles and several bent nails, I was ready to call it a day after just one driven nail. This little power tool would have come in extremely handy that day.
The Craftsman Autohammer provides hammer access at right angles, awkward angles, and straight above your head angles. This powerhouse drives nails quickly into finished wood and construction lumber. It’s good with common and finishing nails up to 16d at 3,600 impacts per minute. Just set the nail in place into the strong magnetic sleeve, squeeze the trigger, and go to town. The electric brake quickly stops hammering when you release the trigger.
Cool-looking venting keeps it…uh…cool and the over-mold grip looks and feels great. A large LED lights up your work area directly and rotates with the head. There’s also a gauge that shines green, yellow, or red to indicate the amount of charge remaining. The Craftsman Autohammer comes packaged with one 12V battery and quick Nextec Quickboost charger that provides a 25% charge in just three minutes! Yikes. Yes, you could use a cordless driver and screws but this is an automatic hammer. That’s just plain awesome.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Carpenter’s Layout Square will bring a new dynamic to your woodworking. It’s a unique mix of combination and speed squares that allow for a variety of measuring and angles on whatever project you’re working on. The accuracy is exact; the 70-degree mark is a true 70 degrees. The square features gauges for drill bit sizes, dovetail joints, vertical and horizontal lines, and perforations to keep your marks in check. There’s no need to flip the square around when measuring as the same units are reflected on all sides of the tool.
This square has a variety of uses and every edge on it has been designed as a useful tool. Its size makes it easy to use and carry and it takes care of a lot of woodworking needs. The quality of the aluminum alloy build is strong; it won’t be damaged easily in your toolbox. Keep in mind that this Carpenter’s Layout Square is for woodworking projects large and small but it is not a framer’s tool. You’ll want to keep using a speed square for that. If I have just one gripe with it, it’s that the distance measurements are Metric units but its sheer overall usefulness outstrips that problem for me fairly quickly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You throw that dirt bike in the back of your truck for a weekend of fun and you’re ready to go. Are you going to trust your precious bike to just any ratchet strap? Uh, NO. Rhino USA has created what might be the best ratchet tie-down straps in history. This pack of four 1-inch wide by 15-foot long straps come in four different colors, feature anodized ratchet machinery, ergonomic rubber-padded handles, and fully coated S-hooks.
Rhino USA claims that their straps are the strongest 1-inch ratchets out there, rated for over 5,200 pounds of force. They also feature a lifetime warranty; if these things fail for any reason, they will send you new ones. Period. What’s better is that they come with a water-resistant canvas drawstring bag for storage. What’s even better than that is Rhino USA is a family business in California and their products are made in the USA.
Are you kidding me? Go buy them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Universal Dust Cleaning Gel from Asfsky is the weirdest stuff. It’s designed to pick up dust, gunk, and schmutz out of really tough to clean areas like air vents, keyboards, your car’s dashboard, printers (!), and appliances. My first thought was, “No, liquid materials are bad for those areas and I gave up playing with slime a long time ago.” I was totally wrong, the gel worked like a charm, and it was incredibly fun.
Here’s how you use it: make sure your hands are dry and take a small amount of the gel out of the jar. Rub it around in your hands for around 30 seconds and its viscosity will increase. Press the stuff into whatever you wish to clean and it will pick up crumbs, hair, pet fuzz, old cereal bits, and more without leaving residue. It can be used multiple times by placing the gel back in the sealed container and stored in a cool, dry place.
You’ll quickly know when it’s cleaning ability has been obliterated (the documentation states that one should “dispose of gel when it turns to black”). The gel is biodegradable, safe for your skin, and smells surprisingly good. The packaging mentions several times to keep the gel away from direct sunlight and that it doesn’t work when it gets wet. While not specifically mentioned, it’s safe to say that you also shouldn’t feed it after midnight.
-
These lineman’s pliers, dubbed Vampliers by Vampire Tools, might be the best set of pliers you ever own. Made of Japanese high carbon steel, they’ve got specially designed concave shaped jaws with vertical and horizontal serrations that grab on to screws that are stripped, rusted, corroded, or all three to get them out. They bite down hard and don’t let go!
Vampliers will even work on tamper-proof fasteners like Torx screws or security screws. The grips are finished with environmentally-friendly elastomer and feel good in your hand while you’re ripping old screws out of things. If you’re in an emergency situation, you may need to shut off or turn on utilities. The plastic-coated handles will make that safe to do and the precision jaws and teeth will get the job done.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s a fact of life; if you have any kind of workshop, you’re going to create dust. Unless you’re willing to wear a respirator whenever you’re out there, you need the WEN 3410 3-Speed Remote-Controlled Air Filtration System. This unit will circulate the air in a 400 sq ft room more than seven times per hour when necessary. It’s got a three-speed operating system that draws in at rates between 300 to 400 cubic feet per minute through a 1-micron filter and a 5-micron pre-filter. Both are easily replaceable.
You can program the time to automatically shut down when you want and the remote control will set the timer, change speed, and power the system from up to 26 feet away. If your shop is large enough to need two units, the remotes will synchronize with both to allow the use of one remote to control both units. Snazzy. WEN makes a 1,000 sq ft unit as well. The WEN 3410 3-Speed Remote-Controlled Air Filtration System comes well-packed and ready to hang in your work area off of the four stout hooks. Plug it in and let ‘er rip. Your lungs will definitely thank you!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yes, I know what you’re thinking: “Pencils? He’s reviewing pencils?”
Yes, I’m reviewing pencils. Specifically, Dixon Industrial Carpenter Pencils. And here’s why: anyone building anything needs a pencil to mark things. You need the right tool for the job and a Dixon Carpenter Pencil is the right tool to mark things. They lay down a long-lasting, smooth, rich black mark. The lead is easy to see and the pencil is easy to sharpen.
Chances are that you’re looking for gifts for that special guy in your life and if that’s the case, you might be looking for a little fun something to tie on the ribbon. Well, here you go. Any do-it-yourselfer will appreciate having a seriously good Dixon Carpenter Pencil in the ol’ work apron pocket. That lead in those freebies you get from the big box store break when you sharpen them. Who needs that hassle?
Dixon makes great pencils. ‘Nuff said.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do-it-yourself-ing doesn’t just mean doing stuff out in the garage. Your kitchen knives need your steady hand and patience and the Sharp Pebble Complete Sharpening Stone Set. Everyone needs to learn how to sharpen blades and this kit is going to do it.
It comes with a dual grit whetstone (#1000 and #6000), a non-slip bamboo base that holds the stone, a knife sharpening angle guide, a bamboo leather strop with honing green compound, an instruction manual to walk you through everything, and a link to an eBook that will help you even further. The Sharp Pebble Complete Sharpening Stone Set will allow you to sharpen and hone not just kitchen knives but also blades for hunting, pocket knives, scissors, and straight razors. The Sharp Pebble people claim that you can even sharpen a sword using the kit (if you have a sword then good for you, I guess).
The bamboo base in which the sharpening stone and leather strop rest features a non-slip rubber foot to keep things steady while you’re getting that blade all snicker-snack sharp. The angle guide attaches to the blade to help maintain a correct angle while you apply pressure. The kit is designed to use water for sharpening, so no expensive honing oils, and, most importantly, less mess. Don’t spend another second working with dull knives; you haven’t lived until you prepare meals using tools with a clean edge and a mirror finish so kick it up a notch. BAM!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This pair of Millwright Steel Toe boots for men by White’s Boots has been dubbed “Hathorn Explorer”, most likely because once you put these on, you’re going to want to get out and traverse all over the place looking for adventure. Built with the lower heel of a trail boot, the Millwright Steel Toe will serve you well in any setting. White’s Boots provides comfortable, easy break-in boots for people in all lines of work. These boots are rugged, tough yet fashionable enough to wear anywhere. White’s has been making boots in Spokane, WA, since 1915 for men and women who are tough, determined, and proud. You will thank yourself for picking up a pair of high-quality, all leather, working boots that will get softer and adapt to your feet with each day that you wear them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re a do-it-yourselfer, your hands get blasted. A lot. Jack Black Industrial Strength Hand Healer is the go-to hand moisturizer for repairing your cracked and damaged skin. There’s some vitamin A and E in there along with macadamia nut oil. A little goes a long way; you’ll only need a pea-sized amount to take care of both hands. When it’s first applied, it’s thick and chalky however the cleaner will absorb into your skin quickly, in about five minutes. Jack Black products have a clean scent that’s somewhat medicinal (think eucalyptus) but fades away fairly quickly. Anyone with eczema or dermatitis swears by this stuff as magic. Yes, it’s a little pricey but compare that to other skin creams that require you to use much more of the product with little result. Jack Black Industrial Strength Hand Healer is legit. And don’t let the name fool you: it’s good anywhere (Elbows! Feet!) that needs some healin’.
-
Most folks think of socks as a weak, throwaway attempt at gift-giving; lame, useless, and boring. Au contraire! Most folks don’t know about Darn Tough Merino Wool Hiker Socks but I’m here to tell you that socks, especially the ones that come from the good people at Darn Tough Vermont, are perhaps the most underrated gift in history. Merino wool is much finer and softer than your run-of-the-mill wool and makes for an outstanding experience for your feet.
The breathing qualities of these socks are amazing. When it’s hot, the fibers absorb your foot moisture and evaporate it outside the fabric. When it’s cold, the moisture condenses inside and keeps your feet warm. Darn Tough Merino Wool Hiker Socks are naturally antimicrobial (this means your feet won’t stink), quick-drying, six times more durable than cotton, and they don’t slip, bunch, or give blisters.
When you’re a do-it-yourselfer, if your feet aren’t happy then you’re not happy. Give the gift of happiness, won’t you? Give Darn Tough Merino Wool Hiker Socks and keep those feet happy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Saphir Renovateur Luxury Leather Care Balm is a pigment-free leather hydrator that softens and nourishes shoes, boots, or bags. It provides incredible cleaning and polishing for all your leather gear. Simply put, it’s going to get that pair of boots or tool belt back into fighting trim. There’s lots of good stuff in the jar like mink oil, lanolin, and beeswax that take care of your leather without solvents. It’s great for cleaning, conditioning, smoothing, and polishing. Just dab a little balm on the included chamois cloth and apply to those work boots. Wait 3 minutes and polish. It’s great for all types of leather, even exotic ones from out of town. Oh, and it’s amazing for your fancy dress shoes, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Lodge Cast Iron Skillet will be your go-to pan for generations (yes, generations) to come. If you cook at all, even just a little, you’ve got to have a cast iron skillet. They provide amazing heat retention and there is no substitute for how even they cook food. Lodge has been making high-quality cast iron cookware in South Pittsburg, Tennessee since 1896. Cast iron skillets are great in the oven, on the stove, on your grill, or over a campfire. This particular skillet is 10.25 inches in diameter and includes a red silicone hot handle holder.
Lodge seasons its cookware with 100% vegetable oil; no fake stuff. You may find that this skillet needs a little more seasoning when you get it. Rub a thin layer of vegetable oil then place in the oven while it’s pre-heating to 475 degrees. Once your oven gets there, turn it off and let the pan sit until cool. Oil that dries hard on the pan will get you that non-stick surface that makes cast iron so great to cook with.
The more you use your Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, the better the seasoning will get. After each use, take a chainmail scrubber and hot water to get it clean, dry on a cooktop burner on medium heat, let it cool, then rub with vegetable oil. Simple. The more you use your skillet, the easier it will be to clean. Note: do NOT use soap as it will take off the coating you worked so hard to put on it! And don’t let it air dry. Make sure you dry on the burner or else your skillet will rust.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Yeti LoadOut Five-Gallon Bucket made me ask, “Why is this five-gallon bucket so flipping expensive?” Well, there are actually several good reasons for it. The average five-gallon bucket is the unsung work hero of the average household. They get used for everything. Once they were done perfecting their cooler design, Yeti focused their attention on making The Best Five-Gallon Bucket of All Time.
It’s got a non-slip ring on the bottom so your investment isn’t going to slip, slide, or mark up any surface. It’s food safe and it keeps ice cold even without a lid. High-impact resistant and virtually indestructible, you can run over this with your truck and trailer and it will withstand the damage. There are anchor tie-down slots to keep it secure when you’re traveling. And it’s got what Yeti terms a “Heftyhauler” handle; a nylon webbing strap with a comfortable plastic sleeve to hold.
This tool won’t fail when the job gets tough. It’s built for washing down the boat, getting firewood to the campsite, lugging feed around on the ranch, or whatever else you’ve gotta tackle. It’s over-engineered to last. Yeti also makes a compatible lid for the LoadOut Five-Gallon Bucket as well as a bucket caddy accessory, all as crazy expensive as their bucket. If you decide on going all-in on this understand that, as insane as it seems, you’re not just buying a bucket. You’re buying what will most likely be the most useful bucket made of incredible quality for everything you need it for that will last pretty much forever.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The ubiquitous Post-It note has gotten a significant upgrade in the form of the Post-It Extreme Notes. These things are tough. Post-It Extreme Notes are water-resistant, durable, stick in hot and cold environments (they’ll stick in freezers!), good inside or out, and will keep sticking in wet conditions. They’re great with remodeling projects or labeling auto parts in a garage. They feel more like a masking tape than paper and they work better with permanent markers than pencils or pens. Also, don’t apply them to delicate items like paper goods; you’ll be sorry if you do. They will stick for long after you need them to in all sorts of conditions and come off with no residue left on the surface. Each box comes with 12 pads measuring three inches square with 45 sheets per pad in orange, green, yellow, and mint. For a workshop environment or job site, Post-It Extreme Notes are a welcome improvement.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know of someone who has never owned power tools, wants to make the jump to cordless everything, or maybe you just want to gift yourself, then the Ryobi P1819 One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Contractor’s Kit is definitely something for you to look at. It includes six staple power tools for everyone from the do-it-yourselfer to the professional contractor: a 5-1/2″ circular saw, a power drill and driver, a multi-tool, a reciprocating saw, and powerful work light.
Each tool has some great features that are worth noting. The circular saw features a side handle and a rubber over-molded grip. The power drill has a 1/2″ tool-free chuck, 24-position adjustable clutch, and a magnetic tray for bits and fasteners. The recip saw has a variable speed trigger, easy blade removal, anti-vibration handle and a rubber overgrip.
Two compact lithium-ion batteries are included to power your new toys, one 1.5Ah and the other a 4Ah. They offer up fade-free power with less weight allowing you to blow through jobs with no problem. Use whichever tool you need and charge the other battery with the included charger. Batteries feature an onboard charge gauge so you can plan your charge plans and a diagnostic tool to let you know whether your battery is defective or not. Best of all, these are compatible with over 50 tools across the Ryobi brand of 18V tools.
On top of all of the above, the kit comes with a wide-mouthed, sturdy contractor’s bag to keep your beautiful new power tools all comfy cozy. Whether you’re cutting lumber, driving fasteners, drilling holes, lighting up the job site, or demolishing walls, you’ll be set with the Ryobi P1819 One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Contractor’s Kit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s face it: there are bad guys out there that want to take your stuff. The Xcentz 1080P Wireless Indoor Security Camera is a great tool for monitoring your garage or workshop. It’s got a 1080P high-definition camera with 350-degree horizontal and 100-degree vertical rotation with pan, tilt, zoom, and capture features. There are practically no blind spots for this camera. There’s an HD night vision that features super IR LED for up to 30 feet that will catch movement in pitch black conditions.
In the shop working and your significant other has a question? The camera also includes two-way audio and a built-in microphone for conversations. You can also get message alerts in real-time from the camera when it detects motion and will send you snapshots or video, whichever you decide. There’s local microSD storage of up to 128GB and even a cloud service feature to allow you access to footage in case the camera is stolen. On top of all that, it can be controlled remotely via Alexa devices. Sleep a little easier knowing your shop is kept safer with the Xcentz 1080P Wireless Indoor Security Camera.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Saw blades make a great gift for anyone with a table saw or miter saw. Take a look at this Craftsman 10-Inch Miter Saw Blade Combo Pack. This set comes with two ultra-sharp, high-quality blades; one 24-tooth for general use and the other 60-tooth for crosscutting and detail work. The saw blades feature induction-brazed carbide tips for durability. Heat-treated plates will eliminate warping and the teeth are precision ground so they make smooth, accurate cuts. 10-inch saws are fairly common but if you need another size, check out this list of other sized blades here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of my favorite things to do is scour the Internet looking for creative projects to take on that may or may not be of use to anyone except me and my curiosity. Mike Warren has written a really fun book called Dude Crafts that is loaded with more than 50 slightly twisted projects that will keep guys out of trouble…or maybe get them grounded for life.
Whether you’re making things better for your family with a life hack or just making yourself (and your kids) giggle, the projects in Dude Crafts are sure to get any do-it-yourselfer excited. You may improve upon the plans in the book, create your own, or impress your friends. There are great things to try here for people of various skill levels and abilities. Definitely give this book a look-see; there are a lot worse ways to spend a Saturday afternoon than getting into trouble with your kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there is one name out there that means “clean and shiny car”, it’s Meguiar’s. Break out the hose and get your set of wheels ready for summer with the Meguiar’s Complete Car Kit! The kit includes 12 different products to clean, shine, and protect your baby. There are basics here like car wash shampoo and conditioner, liquid wax, and high gloss tire gel. If you want to get really into it, there are some exotic products included as well like Quik Detailer that removes dirt and road grime without scratching, clay bars that lift surface contaminants without harming your paint, and bottles of ScratchX and PlastX for detailed scratch removal. A microfiber towel, a foam applicator pad and a microfiber wash mitt are part of the kit as well. The only thing the Meguiar’s Complete Car Kit doesn’t come with is a wash bucket which seems to be an egregious error on their part. Still, 12 cleaning and detailing products along with some washing soft goods is pretty good deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s say that you have a do-it-yourselfer that’s more into indoor stuff like tech and video games. Get them going with their own crash course in electronics and programming with the Elegoo Mega 2560 Electronics Project Starter Kit. Beginners without any electronics knowledge can follow the included tutorial to build some really fun projects using sensors and robotics. Advanced users will find the kit useful with over 60 types of components and sensors.
The Elegoo Mega 2560 Electronics Project Starter Kit includes controller and expansion boards, LED diodes, resistors, a potentiometer, an LCD1602, RFID module, an 830 tie-points breadboard, and much, much more. This kit is a nice choice for anyone looking to get into (or already in) electronics, programming or robotics.
-
This is the original (and world’s first) five-gallon bucket tool organizer, the Bucketeer Bucket Tool made by Bucket Boss. It fits any 5-gallon bucket and offers 30 pockets for tools and three interior loops for hammers and pry bars. Just place the Bucketeer into whatever bucket you have lying around and you’re ready to stuff this bad boy with all the tools you need for a productive day. The center of the bucket is kept open for bulk storage for larger tools, rope, or whatever else you got. The Bucketeer is made of durable 600 denier poly ripstop fabric so it’s tough, durable, and will stand up to what gets dished out.
The story goes that, back in the late eighties, these two guys were working on a job site in Duluth, Minnesota and they thought it was easier to carry their tools in five-gallon buckets than toolboxes. The idea caught on and now Bucket Boss carries over 100 different organizational products that are really popular. The Bucketeer is based on that first Bucket Boss bag from over thirty years ago; the idea was good then and even better now.
Note: five-gallon bucket and tools are not included with the Bucketeer but you knew that already, right?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’re moving and shaking and working hard all day but when it’s time to chow down, you want your hot food kept hot and your cold food cold, right? Here’s your answer for that: the Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Insulated Food Jar. Yeah, that’s more of a mouthful than something that rhymes with “shmermos” but when you’re dealing with this sort of quality, it’s okay to use a few more words. Besides, Stanley made that original shmermos way back in 1913. They know what they’re doing.
The Stanley Food Jar is made of 18/8 stainless steel, is BPA-free, and features double-wall vacuum insulation. It’s leakproof so don’t you worry about shoving it in your backpack. That laptop will be well-protected. The insulated lid doubles as a cup so there’s less to carry. When you’re all done, throw everything in the dishwasher. The Stanley people guarantee the workmanship, materials, and thermal efficiency of its Classic Legendary Vacuum Insulated Food Jar. For life. Nice.
What I love about it the most is that green color. It’s the same color as my grandfather’s food jar that I remember from when I was a kid.
-
Want to get into making your own pickled asparagus, onions, kimchi, and..er…pickles? You can’t get any simpler than the Easy Fermenter Kit by Nourished Essentials. This has everything you need to get going right now: three wide mouth mason jar lids, three easy weights to keep the food down in the brine, an oxygen vacuum pump, and a recipe book full of things to try. You even get a lifetime membership to a fermentation club to ask other folks about their tips and tricks.
You’ll have to pick up your own mason jars but that’s okay since the lids are compatible with just about any wide mouth jar there is out there. Each Easy Fermenter lid has a waterless airlock valve that lets carbon dioxide out, but stops evil stuff like oxygen, mold, and bacteria from getting in. The lids have a thicker gasket than other brands to prevent air leaks and are made of high-quality, dense plastic. Easy to remove when you need to and they will last for many pickling sessions.
The included three weights that keep your veggies down have handles to grip them in the middle or on the sides. That means you can quickly remove and replace the weight when you’re testing things out. You’ll always get a strong grip, so you’ll never have to worry about spills or contaminating the brine with your fingers.
What are you waiting for? It’s never been a better time to start pickling!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Glue guns are really handy for so many things. Crafts, electronics, and just making things in general. The Cobiz Full Size Dual Power Glue Gun will earn your respect as your future go-to liquid fastener tool. When plugged in, it heats rapidly to full power in less than three minutes using either 60 or 100 watts. Its full size allows for better control when spreading that hot napalm around. It’s got a fine copper heated tip which is a lot better than your average steel. The plastic is of a much better quality than your run-of-the-mill glue guns and will withstand sustained high pressure and temperature without melting into an embarrassing mess on your workbench. You know how when the glue stick gets short and the feeding mechanism won’t push the rest of it through the chamber? The Cobiz gun has a rubber ring that prevents that from happening. No more burning your fingers trying to get that last bit of glue out. The Cobiz Full Size Dual Power Glue Gun comes with ten premium glue sticks, a small rasp, and two rubber finger connectors.
-
Don’t you hate it when your tools up and walk out of your workshop? Yeah, me too. Fortunately, the good folks at Milwaukee have figured out how to take care of that problem with the Milwaukee Tick Tool and Equipment Tracker. You stick one of these little discs on anything you want then use the One-Key app to keep inventory. You can use multiple Ticks across multiple worksites. The Milwaukee Tick Tool and Equipment Tracker uses Bluetooth to make this all happen.
Each Tick features a one-year runtime with a replaceable coin cell battery. You can attach the Tick on anything using glue, epoxy, screws, rivets, or zip ties. Ticks can take a lot of abuse. The case protects internal components while UV rated plastics keep the Tick from getting brittle when exposed to sunlight for long periods of time.
The One-Key app will automatically store the last time any One-Key app was within 100 feet Bluetooth range of your Tick. Check the app to pinpoint the date, time, and location. It also has a feature that allows you to report an item in your inventory as missing and the app will search for it. Utilizing the One-Key network, when your tool with the attached Tick comes within 100 feet of any phone with the One-Key app you will receive an updated location.
At the very least, The Milwaukee Tick Tool and Equipment Tracker is a great idea to help you keep track of that power drill you left somewhere and now can’t find.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re on a rough job site and need your tunes turned up to eleven, look no further than the DeWalt DCR010 20V MAX Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker. It runs on 12V MAX or 20V MAX battery packs (sold separately) or AC power. The heavy-duty over-molded housing makes sure your new boombox can withstand whatever job site conditions you throw at it. If you have corded tools, there are two AC outlets on the box.
Okay, fine, but what about the rock, man? Good ol’ AM/FM radio is there to save the day with a class D amplifier, woofers, and tweeters for optimum sound crispness and quality. Store your mobile device on top of the handle and use the 3.5mm auxiliary input or Bluetooth connection up to 100 feet away to play your music. The DeWalt DCR010 will charge up devices via USB, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Klein Tools Double Hook 25-Foot Magnetic Tape Measure is an all-around solid tape measure. Tapes are sort of taken for granted until you come across a well-built one like this. The lines are bold, uncluttered, and easy to read every eighth of an inch. Standard measurements are featured on the top and bottom of the tape however the bottom also has a conduit bending multiplier that would help an electrician calculate offsets and saddles. Dual-angle magnetic hooks will stick to metal conduit, steel studs, metal roofing, nails, or anything else that’s metal. I really liked the retraction speed break on the bottom of the case that controls the blade speed coming back at me (and that protects fingers from touching the blade). The Klein Tools Double Hook 25-Foot Magnetic Tape Measure is a great addition to your toolbox that you’ll use over the other tapes laying around in the garage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone has a zillion screens in their homes these days, some of them touch-capable, and they can get really gross. Any do-it-yourselfer likes to keep their screens all shiny, bright, and new. The Whoosh! Screen Cleaner Kit will definitely do the job. It’s specifically designed to clean all the screens in your life: mobile devices, laptops, tablets, and televisions. It’s alcohol and ammonia-free, odorless, features no VOCs, and comes in a plain, sustainable cardboard box.
Did you know your mobile device has more germs on it than a toilet? Yeah. Ick. Whoosh! will leave your phone 99.99% clean of dust, dirt, oil, and gunk. That is so important these days. Fun fact: Whoosh! is the only approved cleaner used in all Apple stores worldwide and the only cleaner that has passed their tests. The kit includes a 16.9 oz bottle of Whoosh! comes with two microfiber cloths specifically designed to clean electronics and measure 14″ square and 6″ square. Get clean. Get some Whoosh!
-
Guys, I present to you the KeySmart Rugged Multi-Tool Key Holder. It’s more than a keychain, gentlemen. Women have a clear advantage over guys: they have purses. I’ve seen my wife take everything short of a floor lamp out of her purse. When it comes to keys, she has no problem chucking them into her purse when she’s headed out the door. Me? I only have pockets to carry my keys. They’re bulky, they jingle, they can poke. Man. What’s a guy to do?
Well, here you go. The KeySmart Rugged Multi-Tool Key Holder solves all those issues. It features a tough, compact design that can accommodate up to 14 flat keys with no tools required. Once loaded, it’s about the size of a pocket knife and keeps those keys quiet and organized and there’s a loop piece that so you can attach that key fob. Speaking of pocket knives, the Rugged has the ability to add on KeySmart accessories like pliers, blades and or a screwdriver (bottle opener accessory is included). The Rugged comes in six different colors including a camo and even an edition to celebrate the US Army.
-
The General Tools Plastic Contour Gauge is a really handy gadget to have around as it can duplicate any shape instantly. You will never have to clumsily transfer profiles to paper or cardboard again! It’s got a row of long, thin, moveable teeth and a perpendicular housing that holds them in place as you place them against profiles up to 1-1/4″ that you wish to copy. Mouldings, spindles, columns, curves…the possibilities are endless. The tool is ten inches long but if you have a longer profile to copy, two General Tools Contour Gauges can be combined to measure larger shapes. Four magnets on the back make for easy storage. General Tools also makes a six-inch version with stainless steel pins for more detailed work.
-
Disclaimer: I own a Ryobi gas-powered string trimmer and I love it. It’s powerful, easy to use, and I swap the trimmer head with the edger head on a regular basis when maintaining my yard. Other than putting up with a gas tank that’s awkward to fill, I love the thing. This model, the Ryobi 40 Volt Attachment Capable Cordless String Trimmer is as good or better than the gas-powered model with none of the hassle of spilling gas all over the place (I’m embarrassed to say that it’s happened more often than I care to mention).
Part of the 40 Volt family of cordless electric products from Ryobi, this trimmer comes with a 4Ah battery (and charger) good enough to mow down an acre’s worth of perimeter on one charge. I don’t have nearly that much to take care of so the battery packs more than enough juice for me to edge the grass and trim in one go. Keep in mind that your first couple of sessions will last shorter until you break in your battery. It will take 90 minutes on average to fully charge the battery. I’m also a stickler for having a spare battery ready to go in the charger just in case; I hate waiting for batteries to charge.
The “Reel-Easy” bump-feed string head is actually easy to fill with cutting line and a satisfying step above older heads. The Ryobi 40 Volt Attachment Capable Cordless String Trimmer is compatible with their entire family to attachments including a pole saw, leaf blower, lawn edger, and hedge trimmer among others. It’s also compatible with other universal attachments made by other manufacturers. I’ve had great luck with Ryobi models (and I’m a bit of an organizational freak when it comes to tools), so I stick with them.
All in all, this Ryobi cordless string trimmer will have you shaping up your yard in nothing flat so you can enjoy the rest of your weekend. Highly recommended.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want a fast, convenient, and safe ladder, then take a look at the Little Giant Velocity. Every house needs a ladder. Gutters, painting, storage access; your ladder needs to be strong and safe to keep up with what you’re doing. Little Giant ladders are well-known for their durability, flexibility, and their proprietary locking mechanism. Because of its dual-pin hinge and wide-flared legs, the Velocity exceeds OSHA, ANSI, and CSA standards and is rated to hold 300 lbs. Easy-to-use locks allow for quick height and transport adjustment. The Velocity can be used in many configurations like A-frame, extension, staircase, and 90-degree ladder. With Trestle Brackets (sold separately), this ladder can form a trestle-and-plank scaffolding system. The Velocity sets and strikes faster than the original Little Giant and weighs 20% lighter, too. It’s constructed of aircraft-grade alloy that’s lighter than any comparable industrial-rated ladder. The wheels on one end make it easy to move the Velocity from the job to storage and back. If you’re going to have a ladder, you’d better make it a Little Giant Velocity.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The DBPower 1000A Portable Car Jump Starter is an incredibly useful tool to have, especially if you live anywhere that freezes in the winter. Powerful and compact, it will jumpstart a vehicle (up to 7.2L gas or 5.5L diesel engine) well over 20 times with 1000 amps of peak current using heavy-duty clamps and cables. It’s small enough to store in your glove box or console.
The jumper clamps feature a variety of protective functions for over-current, short circuit, overload protection, over-voltage, and over-charge. The LCD readout is bright and blue and shows how much power the unit has left as well as what electrical activity the power bank is handling.
The face of the unit offers a DC output port, two USB ports, and a 15V input port. It can charge laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other devices quickly using the included adapters. There’s also an emergency LED flashlight with SOS and strobe settings. The DBPower 1000A Portable Car Jump Starter looks sharp and has a three-year warranty. For the price, this should be a must-have item for any garage or vehicle.
-
The Yard-X Multi-Use Garden Tool makes yard work faster and easier. The company also boldly claims the tool makes yard work more fun but I’ll leave that verdict up to you. I will say that the idea of having one long-handled tool with several different abilities is a great idea; running back and forth to the shed for other tools or loading up multiple implements for a job is a total pain.
The Yard-X can hoe, rake, scrape, edge, and aerate. It sports a 180-degree rotating steel head that features a sharp rounded hoe on one side and a tough tine fork. Need to change the angle to suit whatever you’re doing depending on the space and job? Simply loosen the thumb nut to rotate the tool head, then tighten in the desired position. Although the tool is made of aluminum, its construction is lightweight and durable.
Most “multi-tools” that I’ve seen do a lot of things but none of them well. The Yard-X, with its general-purpose dual-head, is a good tool to dig furrows, clean gravel, dispense mulch, scrape along tough surfaces such as concrete, and edge around pathways and plant beds. Even aerating is kind of fun. Hm. Maybe the Yard-X does make yard work more fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Scrapers are universal; there are countless varieties out there made of loads of different materials. The Gayisic Razor Blade Scraper has some interesting features that make it stand out from the pack. It has a blade sheath on each side with a cap when not in use. Depending on the surface you’re working on, you could house a steel blade on one side for tougher materials and a plastic one on the other to work on easy-to-scratch surfaces like glass. Remove debris, glue, stickers, caulk, and anything else sticky that you need taken care of.
The handle is curved and nice to hold with a rubberized coating and a textured area to rest a thumb for a good, non-slip grip. Each side features a key screw to hold the blades in place; no worries about blades falling out like other scrapers. For less than $9, the package includes two scrapers, 20 steel blades, and 20 plastic blades. Gayisic makes replacement packs of 100 plastic blades as well. For as ergonomic and useful as these scrapers are, that’s definitely a great deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When I was a kid, I always imagined that if I wasn’t careful, I might get caught out in the woods without supplies or gear. I’d need a tool in my pocket, just in case, to get through the crisis. The Sportsman 36-Inch Pocket Chainsaw and Fire Starter is definitely that tool I would have wanted to tame the wilderness…or maybe to use less dramatically while backpacking or camping. The saw is light and compact enough to place in your pack while hiking. The Sportsman Pocket Chainsaw comes with a canvas pouch and an all-weather magnesium firestarter (to start that emergency campfire after you slice up some logs for the fire). This 36-inch long saw has incredibly sharp teeth bordered on each side with a nylon handle. Just loop the chain around that downed tree you need to cut for firewood and start pulling back and forth. Let the saw do the work and it will work itself through in no time. It can quickly slice through limbs and small logs effectively with little effort to produce a smooth cut every time. Do you have some tree trimming to do but you don’t have a tall enough ladder? Tie some ropes to the handles, loop over the branch that’s high up, and saw away. Compact, convenient, and it works!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LoggerHead Tools came up with this cool idea of combining an adjustable wrench with a pair of pliers to create the Bionic Wrench. It’s got spring-loaded handles and a circular head fitted with six steel jaws. The jaws slide toward the center as the handles are squeezed to lock onto the head of whatever nut or bolt you’re working with. It fits hex, square, and even rounded head fasteners from 7/16-inch to 3/4-inch and ten metric sizes from 11 to 20 millimeters. The head distributes forces around the nut or bolt equally to get much more contact than other types of wrenches. It won’t round, slip, or scar the surfaces you’re working on including plastic, copper, and aluminum.
The 8-inch Bionic Wrench is fully adjustable with just a squeeze. Ratchet by releasing and re-gripping the nut or bolt. The handles feature thick cushioning and are comfortable for all hand sizes. The orientation of the Bionic Wrench is universal so you can use it on either side and with either hand. Made with hardened, cold-rolled, steel-laminate, the black-oxide finish resists rust, corrosion, and chipping. On top of all that, LoggerHead Tools are made in the USA and guaranteed for life. Nice!
-
Did you know that more than a billion dollars of Nerf toys are sold every year? That’s a lot of foam getting thrown around out there. Luke Goodman, known on YouTube as “Out of Darts”, has written an incredibly cool book: The Nerf Blaster Modification Guide. Take your kids and get them at the work table to tear those Nerf guns apart to make them cooler! Increased range, projectile speed, firing capacity, and more are all addressed in this little project book.
Nerf’s two main propulsion systems are explained in detail along with simple mods that you and your kids can make. Mr. Goodman walks the reader through tools, building a toolkit, how to keep a workshop tidy, and blaster safety. Electrical, soldering, 3D printing, painting, and advanced techniques are included as well. Look, just get this book already and start making some memories. Highly recommended!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s never been a tool that epitomizes the word “Halloween” better than the Trucker’s Friend by Off Grid Tools Pro. Dang. Just look at this wicked piece of hardware! It’s got a tire chain hook. A pry bar. A wire twist and recessed nail puller. A claw hammer and spanner. And it’s got one serious-looking hatchet. Yikes. The Trucker’s Friend is definitely something for the ages. This all-purpose tool is made of hardened carbon steel coated by black oxide on a fiberglass handle and a thick rubber grip that will withstand all kinds of shock. Truck drivers already love this thing but it’s perfect for campers, survivalists, preppers, and everyday users, too. Made in the USA and ready for business. This is one tool that is an indispensable addition to any do-it-yourselfer’s kit. This version has a red handle but if you don’t want to be quite that scary, Off Grid Tools Pro offers a yellow handled version as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Survival Frog Tesla Plasma Lighter is the perfect tool to have on hand to light campfires, candles, light fireworks (where legal!), seal paracord, and anywhere you need something lit. Instead of a flame, the lighter creates two 2,000-degree flameless Tesla arcs with a touch of a button. Don’t touch!
It’s both lightweight and windproof, perfect for indoor and outdoor use. The housing is a brilliant orange color so you can see it on the ground. When the lid is closed and locked, the lighter is waterproof as well. This Tesla lighter includes a safety cap and lock to keep children out. The hot plasma features a 10-second automatic shut off circuit with over-charging and over-current protection to prevent damage.
The lighter is powered by a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Charge your lighter using a mini-USB cord with your computer, car, or similar type of power bank. When the lighter is fully charged, it provides 300 lights per charge. A bright, three-mode emergency flashlight is built into the base of the lighter as well. The Survival Frog Tesla Plasma Lighter comes with a lanyard made from paracord which may also be used in an emergency as well as a safety whistle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Duct tape is used by millions of people worldwide for a variety of jobs. It’s good for more permanent solutions but it leaves a sticky residue behind when you take it off. Gaffers tape, on the other hand, like this pack of four rolls from Lockport, does not do that. It’s great for taping down extension cords and cables, taping up backdrops, sticking up artwork or large sheets of cardboard or paper, reinforcing objects, sticking down audio equipment, and much more.
It tears into strips easily with your hands; no scissors are needed. It’s waterproof and can be used both indoors and outdoors in any weather. This gaffers tape is flat black and used heavily in concert venues with all kinds of production equipment which means that it will be great for any sort of project you’re working on. It’s strong, tensile, and abrasion-resistant. Gaffers tape sticks to rough surfaces like wood or concrete with fabulous performance and sturdiness. It’s simply an incredible alternative to duct tape without leaving the mess.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Jeri-Rigg LLH-4520 Hook Strap Tie-Down (LLH stands for “large long hook”) is designed to wrap around a 2×4 or a 2.5 to 3-inch object like a truck tool rack or luggage rack to secure items for transport. They’re made of strong nylon webbing and Velcro; just wrap them around the object and you’ve got an incredibly strong anchor point to secure an object or load. They’re rated to hold up to 500 pounds each. The attachment hook is held in place by a safety loop integrated into the product. Going camping? Use the Jeri-Rigg to wrap around a tree to secure your tent straps. When you want to hang the bicycle up in the shop for the year, throw some Jeri-Riggs up and you’re set. No fuss, no muss. These tools make organization and storage around the home, farm, worksite, and workshop quick and easy. I prefer this model with the open hook for ease of use, but Jeri-Rigg also makes a two-pack of closed eye straps as well that are rated for 3,000-pound loads.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’m sort of a neat freak. My shop gets cleaned after every time I work out there. Every shop has to have a broom and the broom you should be using is the Quickie Bulldozer. It comes with a 24-inch, heavy-duty resin block that won’t warp, rot or crack. The block features Split-Tip fibers for indoor and outdoor surfaces. Stiff inner fibers sweep concrete, asphalt, and wood with ease. Soft outer fibers sweep fine debris and dust. The wood handle measures 60 inches and features a swivel hang-up feature for easy storage.
The Quickie Bulldozer is the go-to broom for warehouses and factories across the country. These brooms do a great job moving the fine dust and moving deep piles. Not all brooms have the combination of bristle types to make that happen. Most push brooms break where the handle meets the broom head but the Quickie Bulldozer takes a lot of abuse with its resin block. Once you use the Bulldozer, you’ll become a broom aficionado and swear by this broom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So you’ve got a broom but do you have an Ettore Curved Industrial Duty Steel Floor Squeegee? It’s perfect for decks, garages, shop floors, driveways, sidewalks, industrial sites, and more. If you have liquids of any kind in your working environment, you need a squeegee that is reliable and efficient for everyday use. Made strong and durable, the curved blade contains fluids to push them in one direction. Cleaning the floor in your shop or garage isn’t something the average homeowner typically does but should with something like Oil Eater Cleaner. You’ll definitely use a squeegee to take care of the job and leave it better than you found it. The Ettore Curved Industrial Duty Steel Floor Squeegee should be hanging in your shop ready to go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keep your blades (all of them!) sharp with the Sharpal 103N All-In-One Sharpener. It can sharpen and hone single and double-beveled blades including knives, mower blades, pruners, loppers, hedge shears, axes, machetes, hatchets, scissors, edged tools, and more. This thing will never wear out as the abrasive materials used to sharpen tools pass a 10,000 times field use test. The oversized handle allows it to be used while wearing gloves and the large hand guard will protect your hands. The handle features over-molded rubber for a secure and non-slip grip while you’re getting those edges all sharp. The Sharpal 103N All-In-One Sharpener will take care of everything in your tool shed and I do mean everything. If you’re looking to sharpen up that hatchet so it’ll slice paper just by looking at it, get this tool.
-
The Tadpole Tape Cutter 3-Pack will make torn tape roll edges a thing of the past. Masking tape, duct tape, gaffers tape, it works with them all. The combo pack includes three different sizes of cutters for various sized rolls of tape. Wrap the elastic bands around the roll twice, lock in the cord and you’re ready to go. As you pull the tape off the roll, it will push the Tadpole Tape Cutter around it. The sharp blades provide a clean edge and a tab to pull for the next piece of tape you need. If you’re sick of trying to find that edge on your roll of tape each and every time you need a piece, this tool will make you cheer. It’s handy, practical, and an amazing idea. The Tadpole Tape Cutter is made in the USA as well!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’re going to look at the Mixing Mate Paint Can Lid and think, “There’s no way this gadget is going to work.” You can think that all you want however I’m here to tell you that this gadget not only does work, it’s unbelievably great. Say goodbye to your paint lid openers and stirring sticks because this tool will revolutionize your painting chores. The Mixing Mate Paint Can Lid features a pistol grip handle that allows you to pour the paint out like a maple syrup bottle. A thumb trigger on the handle opens an air hole to supply a smooth flow then seals tight after each pour. The lid features tool-free cam clamps that securely anchor the lid to any standard gallon size paint can; just twist to lock and you’re in business. A gasket on the lid effectively seals the can so your paint stays fresh. When you’re ready to use again, turn the handle on top to twist the auger in the can to stir up the paint. This even works on old paint that has completely settled out. When you’re done and ready to clean it, simply take it apart and wash with water or solvents. The Mixing Mate Paint Can Lid also comes in a quart-size version, too. If you paint anything (even incidentally), this tool will make your job much, much easier.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It doesn’t matter what project I’m working on; I always have a need for a reliable, durable set of cutters. The Crescent 8-Inch Pro Series Cutting Pliers are the ones I carry in the ol’ tool belt. They’re made of chrome vanadium steel for increased toughness and cutting strength and also have co-molded grips for added comfort and control. The steel is harder than carbide steel and will slice through hard metal wire like it was nothing. The compound lever system increases cutting pressure by 50% and gives a nice, smooth pressure compared with a single pivot joint. The blade edges are induction hardened for a long cutting life and they’re a third of the weight of standard pliers. On top of all that, they’re a bargain at less than $15 a pair. Highly recommended!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cord management and storage is crucial to a tidy workshop. If you don’t know what Cable Cuffs are all about, then you must order these immediately. These little plastic doo-hickeys are incredibly useful. The Cable Cuff springs open when you touch the push-button release. Place your bundled extension cord into the loop, then close. The serrated teeth on the loop allow for fine-tuned adjustments when tightening. Once closed, hang the bundle up on the wall. Easy. The 12-pack comes with two large cuffs for three-inch diameters, four medium for two-inch diameters, and six small for one-inch diameters. These things work great for any sort of cords including extension cords, electronics, power tools, appliances, and more. You need these and you’re going to need more than you think you do!
-
Orange Screw is the all-time ultimate ground anchor for literally anything you need to secure. There is nothing else out there that works better for anchoring tents, tarps, sunshades, bounce houses, the list goes on. The Orange Screw has multiple types of connection points at the head so you can use them with ropes, carabiners, dog leashes, bungee cords, and more. They come with a clear, thick plastic sleeve that doubles as a twisting handle. They fasten into the ground incredibly easily. They’re made of 100% recycled polycarbonate plastics that are developed and manufactured in Washington state. Orange Screw is definitely a cool product. Highly recommended!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you do any sort of electrical work, you need a great tool for cutting and stripping wire. Using a utility knife is inaccurate and dangerous and those yellow-handled generic jobs are hit and miss, wasting time and raising your blood pressure. The Klein Tools Katapult Wire Cutter and Stripper will wipe away all of that nonsense. They’re a good size, fitted, and offer hard, sharp cutting blades that are replaceable. The handles are comfortable. Most important of all, they make quick work of stripping most every size of common wire.
The built-in cutting hole will cleanly cut and the stripping head easily grips and strips 8-22 AWG wire simply by squeezing the handle. The Katapult is made of cast alloy and finished with a heavy-duty coating for corrosion resistance and durability. Precision machined stripping holes easily remove insulation without damaging the wire. There’s always the right tool for any job; Klein Tools Katapult is the perfect wire stripper and cutter. Don’t waste any more time and quit skinning your knuckles with other wire strippers. Get the Katapult!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Digital Angle Finder by TickTockTools is a superb little tool that functions as a level, protractor, inclinometer, and bevel gauge. The unit is built well with an aluminum alloy frame and thick, rigid polycarbonate plastic and has a good weight to it. Magnets on the bottom of the angle finder are strong and won’t allow the tool to slide or let go of metal surfaces; this comes in extremely handy to calibrate miter saw blades, table saw blades, protractor tables, and other metal surfaces. The backlit LCD screen features large, easy-to-read figures and automatically inverts 180 degrees as the unit is turned around. This unit is more accurate than most other digital tools I’ve seen. Included items are a AAA battery (no need to steal batteries from your kids’ toys) and a tough canvas pouch to protect against banging around in your toolbox. The Digital Angle Finder by TickTockTools is very handy to have for calibration and angle finding, and is a tremendous value for less than $30.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I never really thought about needing something like the RAK Magnetic Wristband until I saw one used by a contractor I know. What it does is allow you to affix fasteners and drill bits to your wrist while you’re working. No more fishing in your pocket or tool belt while on a ladder! The RAK has ten incredibly strong magnets stitched in equally around the wristband. Just wrap it around your wrist, use the Velcro closure, and that’s it. The exterior is made of super-strong 1680D ballistic nylon and the interior is double-layered with a soft mesh for breathability. Keep your screws, bolts, washers, and bits close at hand like using a third hand or a compact tool belt. It’s great for home improvement, construction, carpentry, auto repair, sewing, and other DIY projects. There are other models out there but the RAK is the best designed and most durable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Gearwrench Extendable Indexing Pry Bar is stupendous for moving heavy things around: engine re-positioning and placement, aligning steel components, sewer grates, and more. It extends from 20 to 33 inches and features a grooved foot for added traction. The pry bar head can be adjusted by a push button to 14 different locking positions (over 180 degrees of use!) for access to hard to reach areas. The Gearwrench allows for more leverage in some really tight areas. The head has grooves molded into it for secure grip and traction. It exceeds ANSI requirements for proven strength.
If you’re into automotive work, it’s a good seal pick to remove engine as well as axle drive seals. This bar will flex however is amazingly strong, coated with a black phosphate coating for rust resistance, and backed with a lifetime warranty. For heavy-duty work, the Gearwrech Extendable Indexing Pry Bar can handle a broad range of tasks while taking an enormous amount of abuse. If you need (I mean want) a pry bar, this is the one. Gearwrench also makes a larger 29-inch to 48-inch model for really, REALLY big stuff.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
iFixit is a company that provides step-by-step instructions for repairing your laptops and gadgets online. This Essential Electronics Toolkit from iFixit is an economical do-everything toolkit. Things like phones, tablets, and computers require a specific set of tools for security fasteners and screen removal. This kit is what you need for the most essential electronics repairs and everything you need for most household DIY fixes. Get started in electronics repair with all the bits and precision tools to handle your most urgent screen breaks and battery swaps.
The kit includes: 4mm bit driver, angled precision tweezers, spudger (good to get screens apart), jimmy, iFixit opening tool, a set of six iFixit opening picks, suction handle, sixteen 4mm precision (star-shaped Torx head) screwdriver bits, and an easy-to-open magnetized case with a built-in sorting tray. As time goes on, more and more folks are going to take on their own electronics repair; the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit features everything required to handle most DIY jobs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Etekcity LED Camping Lantern 4-Pack provides a lot of light for a variety of settings for a good price. Each lantern has 30 bright LEDs to illuminate 360 degrees around the base. Battery life is over 30 hours. When not in use, the lanterns collapse into a supremely compact unit to easily fit in your backpack or emergency kit.
The Etekcity LED Camping Lanterns are built with aircraft-grade materials so they will survive being dropped from ten feet and are water-resistant. When ready to light up the dark, unfold the handles and pull the housing up. Brightness is adjusted by how high you pull up the lantern; no power buttons or switches are necessary.
At full intensity, the lanterns stand 7.1 inches tall with the handles taking up another 2.7 inches. The base is less than 3-1/2 inches in diameter. Light and compact in size, the Etekcity LED Camping Lanterns are perfect to take camping, biking, or hiking for brilliant light wherever you need it.
-
Barebones is a company that believes in “what feeds you” and they produce products that are inspired by that belief. Their Hori Hori (Japanese for “dig dig”) is a tool that will make you love to dig dig in the dirt. It’s a multi-tool for working in the yard and garden.
It’s made of tempered steel that runs through a handle made of solid walnut. It’s tough enough to drive in rebar without damage. The blade is curved and stamped with depth lines to use as a shovel or bulb planting tool. Use the Hori Hori with weeds and the edge will slice them right out.
One side of the blade is smooth, the other serrated. Digging, trenching, planting, and cutting, this tool will do it all; it even has a bottle opener near the hilt that will pop open a cold one after you’re done cutting twine with it. There are other hori hori tools out there however the Barebones version is a high-quality tool and totally worth the price. It will be your favorite go-to garden tool, guaranteed.
-
Because I’m handy and can build things, my wife finds no end of crafty projects that she wants me to make: wall planters, boxes, garbage bin garages, and more. If you don’t want to spend a small fortune on material at the lumber store, pallets are an excellent resource if you’re willing to put in the work. The Pallet Buster Deck Wrecker is an incredible time-saving tool for this. I used to tear pallets apart with a hammer and crowbar and by the end of a day, I’d have a reasonable pile of wood to refinish but I’d be exhausted.
The Deck Wrecker is great; just stand on the pallet, place the teeth under a board balanced on the middle support and lift. That’s it. The long tool handle provides a large amount of leverage to pull everything apart. It works well with deck demolition too. The deck wrecker comes apart for storage and it also comes with a pair of cowhide gloves. Earn some serious points at home by making some cool pallet furniture and save some time and money with the Pallet Buster Deck Wrecker!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone should make their own beer at least once in their life and the folks at Craft-A-Brew makes it incredibly easy with their Make Your Own Beer Kits. I’m partial to the American Pale Ale (It makes a crisp, hoppy, and bitter pale ale with a light malt flavor. Yum.) but they have multiple flavors including a cider version. The beer making kit comes with everything you need to make some quality brew: a one-gallon carboy, funnel, racking cane, rubber stopper, transfer tubing and thumb clamp, airlock, thermometer, guidebook, sanitizer, and ingredients for whichever flavor strikes your fancy.
Recipe kits include everything required for a fresh batch including sanitizer, dry malt extract, hops, grains, yeast, and a grain steeping bag. The equipment is reusable meaning you can enjoy other Craft a Brew fresh-packed ingredients with the same beer brewing starter kit. The one-gallon size is good for a starter kit until you’ve got your legs under you. Note that the kit doesn’t come with bottles so you may want to pick some up when you order this kit. Trust me when I say that there are far worse ways to spend a Saturday afternoon than brewing your own beer!