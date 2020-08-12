21 Essential Items for Your Emergency Hurricane Kit

If there’s anything that 2020 has taught us, it’s that you can never be too prepared for emergencies. Nine hurricanes have already hit the south and east coasts and it looks like more are on their way before winter begins. It’s essential to make plans before you need them and prepare for the unexpected.

Your part of the world may present severe weather such as fires, floods, or tornadoes. No matter what you may face, it is an excellent idea to build a hurricane kit for you and your family. A hurricane kit should be stocked with essentials that will allow you to survive on your own for several days.

Building a hurricane kit isn’t tough to do. Like learning how to operate a portable generator ahead of time, don’t wait for the emergency to happen before getting your kit put together. Build your hurricane kit today with some crucial items from our list below.