21 Essential Items for Your Emergency Hurricane Kit

21 Essential Items for Your Emergency Hurricane Kit

  • Shares
  • Updated

If there’s anything that 2020 has taught us, it’s that you can never be too prepared for emergencies. Nine hurricanes have already hit the south and east coasts and it looks like more are on their way before winter begins. It’s essential to make plans before you need them and prepare for the unexpected. 

Your part of the world may present severe weather such as fires, floods, or tornadoes. No matter what you may face, it is an excellent idea to build a hurricane kit for you and your family. A hurricane kit should be stocked with essentials that will allow you to survive on your own for several days. 

Building a hurricane kit isn’t tough to do. Like learning how to operate a portable generator ahead of time, don’t wait for the emergency to happen before getting your kit put together. Build your hurricane kit today with some crucial items from our list below.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

  • VideoVideo related to lifestraw go water filter bottles2020-08-11T21:47:22-04:00

    Shop now at Amazon From Amazon

  • VideoVideo related to blue can 50-year shelf life pure water2020-08-11T21:17:55-04:00

    Shop now at Amazon From Amazon

Why Should I Build an Emergency Hurricane Kit?

There have already been nine hurricanes to slam against the eastern shores of the United States as of August 2020. More are coming and will drain energy, resources, and nervous systems before the “end” of the hurricane season in October. But let’s face it: climate change is morphing severe weather into a constant battle. If you haven’t faced the onslaught of a major weather event yet, you soon will.

Getting prepared for an emergency situation means doing it ahead of time before you may be faced with no power, food, and water for days. By the time the latest hurricane is announced, it’s already too late to truly prepare. The large lumber stores have run out of plywood and fuel and water containers have sold out. Panic buying means your local grocery store has run out of everything. And if you haven’t thought of picking up a portable generator, now is the time to do so.

Don’t be in that situation. With any luck, you may never be in a post-hurricane situation that demands this type of preparedness. But given the state of climate patterns in 2020, there’s a very real chance you’ll need that emergency kit for you and your family.

What Should Go Into an Emergency Hurricane Kit?

The US Department of Homeland Security advises that there are five must-have items to ensure your survival, or at the very least, your comfort level:

Water. Plan on enough clean water for one gallon per person for three days. You’re going to need it for drinking and hygiene. This really adds up if you have a family of four people or more. Large water containers or pre-packaged cans will be a lifesaver...literally. Having them ready to go before the weather hits will help assure that you’ll have fresh water to use for your family and your pets as well.

Food. You’re going to need a three-day supply of non-perishable food for each member of the family (and don’t forget the pets). If you’re setting aside canned items, make sure you have a manual can opener. These items and packaged food such as granola bars, peanut butter, trail mix, and dried fruits don’t need a refrigerator or re-heating so will pack well in your hurricane kit.

Fuel. Gasoline, kerosene, or diesel fuels will be needed to power generators, chain saws, and emergency tools. Make sure you have enough fuel stored away to get those machines running. SureCan makes an excellent ergonomic gasoline can with a rotating spout located on the bottom for easy use during filling. Also consider a larger container like a 25-gallon model from Gas & Go. It’s portable, made of polyethylene plastic and an eight-foot dispensing hose. And don’t forget the fuel stabilizer when storing gasoline for more than a few months.

Batteries. If you live in a hurricane-prone area or anywhere where the power may go out suddenly for an extended amount of time, you know that keeping a good stock of batteries on hand is smart thinking. Keep your flashlights and weather radios powered as well as battery-operated lanterns and fans. A good three-day supply of both LED and alkaline batteries should be on hand to operate your essentials. Also, consider a large power bank to keep your mobile devices charged.

First Aid Kit and Medicines. In the aftermath of a hurricane, earthquake, or other natural disasters, you may need bandages, antiseptic creams, rubbing alcohol, and sunscreen. You should also stock up on non-prescription medication along with doctor-prescribed items. If you need other supplies like hearing aid batteries or syringes, make sure that you have a three-day supply in your emergency kit. Look at the checklist of items that the American Red Cross has put together for what should be in your supply collection.

Those five items are of paramount importance however, there are many more additional items that you should have available in your hurricane kit. Plastic sheeting, duct tape (gaffers tape is the best), garbage bags and plastic ties, and moist towelettes are simple things that escape attention in everyday life but really come in handy when a crisis is in full swing. 

Think about fully-charged cell phones, cash, tarps, safety goggles, and face masks. A stocked mess kit with paper cups, plates, towels, and plastic utensils will make mealtimes seem more normal. Severe weather events are typically very scary; think about how much more scary they are for kids. Include some items like books, games, and puzzles in your hurricane kit for them.

Check on your hurricane kit at least once a year and keep track of what items may need replacing such as batteries or food. Keep your kit in an obvious place that is easy to access; when the time comes to grab it, you may not have any time left before you need it. When a hurricane makes landfall, there may be long days afterward without basic items like electrical power or clean water. Travel may be impossible. Having essential survival items on hand, ready to go, will help you in ways you haven’t (thank goodness) had to think about.

See Also:

Best Portable Generators

Best Safety Goggles

Best Sneeze Guards for Counters and Desks

Best Gifts for DIY Dads

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , ,