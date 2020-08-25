101 Best New Home Gifts for Young Adults

Anew home, whether it’s a house or apartment, is cause for celebration. And the best way to celebrate this milestone with your young family members and friends is with a useful gift. We all know that moving and down payments or deposits can be expensive. And you can be sure that there are usually plenty of items on the must-have list – and even more on the wish list. They may be trying to increase the home’s curb appeal, create the perfect game room, or design a stylish laundry room.
We’ve compiled a comprehensive, definitive guide to help you find the best new home gifts for young adults.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The clean lines of this Quoizel Westover Outdoor Wall Sconce can match any outdoor décor style. It’s constructed of steel, with beveled clear glass panels. Finish colors include earth black, antique brass, stainless steel, and western bronze. The light is also approved for use in wet locations. The model shown is 20”H x 7”W, and the backplate is 7”H x 4.5”W. However, the wall sconce is also available in 14”H and 17”H versions, and also post-mount and flush, and pendant options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t settle for typical square waffles when you can make perfectly round waffles with this All-Clad Stainless Steel Waffle Maker. It uses advanced heating technology to ensure even browning on both sides, and the steam release system delivers crispness on the outside and fluffiness on the inside. There are seven settings to choose from to achieve your desired browning level. In addition, the LED indicator lights and beeps both alert you when the waffle maker is ready for the batter, and also when the waffles are done. The nonstick cooking surface makes the appliance easy to use and clean. The waffle maker is 6.5 inches in diameter, so it doesn’t take up a lot of space, and that was one of the features I liked the most in the sample I received to test. In fact, the appliance can be locked, and then stored vertically to save even more space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One way to make a shower look and feel bigger is with this beautiful bronze iDesign Curved Metal Shower Curtain Rod. The rust-resistant steel rod is easy to install: just twist, extend and place it on the wall. There are also wall attachments to ensure the rod stays in place and doesn’t scratch the walls. The rod is adjustable and can extend from 41” to 72”. In addition to the bronze finish, it’s also available in brushed nickel, matte black, and white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone can look like a professional chef with the Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blend. However, it’s actually doing all of the work. The blender can heat (yes, you can heat soup, but I haven’t tested that function yet on the sample I received), chop, grind, blend, and emulsify. The possibilities are endless, ranging from making frozen desserts to grinding nuts and coffee beans to kneading bread and pizza dough.
The smart blender has laser-cut, hardened stain-steel blades, a cool-running motor, and uses self-detect technology. The motor base can actually sense the container size and automatically adjust the three program settings (for smoothies, frozen desserts, and hot soups) and maximum blending times to maintain accuracy. You also have the option to blend manually and set the speed, pulse, and timer as desired.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Times are stressful, but it’s easier to sleep better under the Sleepletics Celliant Performance Comforter. The Celliant, which is in both the fabric and fill, turns body heat into therapeutic infrared energy. The comforter is designed to enhance sleep quality, speed muscle recovery, and increase energy and stamina when the user is awake. I don’t have any muscle issues, and I did find that the sample I received helped me to sleep better. Another thing I like is that the Celliant is permanent, so I don’t have to worry about it wash out in the laundry. It’s available in two sizes: full/queen and king, and four colors: tan, blue, chalk, and light grey.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Clean drinking water is always essential, but purchasing water bottles can be expensive and wasteful. The PUR Advanced Faucet Water Filtration System is an economical way to purify drinking water. The water filter clicks onto the faucet and typically provides 100 gallons of filtered water (roughly 2 to 3 months) before it needs to be replaced. The water filter removes 99% of lead, and reduces 70 different contaminants, such as chlorine.
If you’re wondering what are the chances that you need to filter your water, according to the EPA, there are four types of drinking water contaminants: physical, chemical, biological, and radiological.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’ll admit that what I liked the most when I received this Ullo Wine Purifier With Decanter to sample is how beautiful it looks on my countertop, although, admittedly, I don’t imbibe. The hand-blown, lead-free crystal decanter can purify any type of red or white wine using a wine filter technology that removes the sulfite preservative, while keeping the aromas, flavors, and tannin. For people who develop headaches after drinking red wine, this is a game changer. The decanter comes with six filters, and each filter can purify a bottle of wine. Ullo also sells 10-pack replacement filters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s easy to include some natural elements in the laundry room with the Kouboo Rattan Hamper with Cotton Liner. It’s hand woven from Rattan, and has a clear lacquer coating. The removable cotton liner is machine washable, and the hamper can be cleaned with a damp cloth. The hamper is 22” high and 18” in diameter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It may be hard for some people to get as much sleep as they need, especially after moving to a new place. However, these SleepPhones Wireless Headphones may help. The company calls them the most comfortable headphones for sleeping, and after sampling some, I tend to agree. They can be worn while laying down on your side or back and can connect to Bluetooth devices 15-30 feet away. SleepPhones are available in a variety of colors, including blue, red, gray, black, and lavender.
According to Mayo Clinic, other ways to get a good night’s sleep include developing a bedtime routine, avoiding caffeine after noon, avoiding smoking, and getting regular exercise.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most people hide their knives in a wooden block, but this Mercer Culinary Renaissance 6-Piece Knife Set offers a different approach. Who wouldn’t want to display this work of art in their kitchen? The sample that I received is prominently displayed and always ellcits compliments. These stainless steel knives are encased in tempered glass, and the clear block takes the guesswork out of selecting the right knife. The set includes a paring knife, utility knife, flexible boning knife, wavy edge bread knife, chef’s knife, and of course, the glass block – which can be disassembled to clean.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most people wash their glasses in the dishwasher or in the sink. However, fancy-schmancy homeowners might prefer to have this Delta Glass Rinser installed on top of the sink, instead. But it doesn’t just impress visitors – it’s actually functional. It connects to the water supply line just as the kitchen sprayer would, and when glasses of any size (and also cups and baby bottles) are placed on it, powerful water streams remove any residue in a fraction of the time. The glass rinser is available in chrome and also spotshield stainless.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A good mattress is essential for a good night’s sleep, but so is a good pillow. The Nest Bedding Adjustable Easy Breather Pillow uses CertiPUR shredded memory foam fill. Instead of telling homeowners how firm their pillows should be, the company’s pillows are delivered overstuffed. For the sample I received to test, I chose to keep all of the filling in the pillow, but it’s a cool perk that it can be upzipped and some of the filling can be removed. The pillow is available in standard, queen, and king sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trash cans have come a long way from those cheap, plastic models of yesterday. In fact, the Brabantia Bo Trash Can could be mistaken for a piece of furniture. The adjustable legs mean no bending over, making it easy to dispose of trash. By barely touching the top, it opens silently – and closes softly and quietly as well. Inside, there are 2 separate compartments, perfect for recycling. Full disclosure, I don’t put trash in the sample I received to test – it’s on the other side of the kitchen, and I use it as a stylish storage option for trash bags, zip lock bags, styrofoam cups, and other items that won’t fit in my panty! Color options for this space-efficient trash include matte steel, white, black, and golden beach.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Cariloha Bamboo & Turkish Cotton 3-Piece Towel Set is ultra-plush and highly absorbent. It’s made of 42% viscose from Bamboo, and 58% Turkish-combed cotton – and the Bamboo yarn is 600 grams per square meter. The towel set, which is designed to naturally repel odors and allergens, includes a bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth. In addition to the ocean mist color shown above (which is the set that I received to test), it is also available in blue lagoon, onyx, stone, blush, and white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After washing all of those germs down the drain, imagine reaching for a nice, warm, soft towel on this Amba Towel Warmer. However, the towel rack does more than just keep towels warm. It also helps them to dry quickly and efficiently, reducing the risk of mold and mildew. And since it’s wall mounted, it’s also a space saving option. However, the towel warmer also comes in a freestanding version (which is what I received and sampled), and in several finishes, including satin brass, brushed nickel, white, matte black, polished nickel, and oil rubbed bronze.
A Time article reveals that your bath towels are much dirtier than you might think, and you probably wash them after two days of use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For people who hate chores and don’t want to keep checking to see if the meat is done, the Meater Plus is a lifesaver. Simply insert the meat probe. Using the MEATER app, select the type of meat (steak, pork chops, etc.), and then select the temperature and doneness level, and the app will estimate your cook time and keep track of the meat’s progress. Since I’m in the group that hates chores, I was glad to discover, when testing the sample I received, that it’s possible to view this information over Bluetooth using a phone or tablet. Since the thermometer is cordless, it can be used for either indoor or outdoor cooking to ensure your meat is cooked to perfection.
You might wonder why temperature control is important. Food safety experts say you need to cook meat to kill harmful organisms.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Busy homeowners and renters appreciate multitasking items, and this LumiCharge LED Adjustable Desk Lamp, Clock, and Charging Dock includes a variety of features. It’s a lamp with an adjustable light that swivels in several directions – and has 3 different hues and 10 levels of brightness. For writers like me who work at night and sleep during the day, this was my favorite features when testing the sample I received. The desk lamp also includes a wireless charger in addition to a universal charging base. If that’s not enough, the LED light displays the time and date, weather, and can be set to alarm. In addition, when the motion sensor function is enabled, a light comes on whenever motion is detected.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For people who love soft drinks, it can hard to drink enough water – even when you’re at home all day. However, this DrinkMate Carbonated Water Kit can create sparkling, fizzy water, making it taste much better. But that’s not all. As someone who drinks water like it’s medicine – meaning I only drink it because I have to – I was delighted when I received my sample and learned that the DrinkMate can also carbonate juices and lemonade, in addition to flat soda, beer and other beverages. The kit includes the Drinkmate machine and a 60L CO2 cylinder. It’s available in red, white, and matte black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether on the side or at the foot of your bed, homeowners will love this beautiful Safavieh Paris Shag Area Rug. It looks great and also feels great. The 100% polyester pile rug has such silky soft fibers it’s tempting to end up sitting and lying on it at every turn. The model shown above is 5’x8’ in sable. However, it’s also available in numerous other round and square sizes. Additional colors include slate, sage, beige, titanium, ivory, and silver.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t enjoy watching all of their favorite games, movies, and TV shows on this Hisense 43” 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility. It has over 8 million pixels, for immersive and lifelike scenes in dramatic color. The multidimensional sound is crystal clear and adds to the listening experience. I received a sample to review and was suprised that I didn’t even need my soundbar. However, you can also stream your favorite music via Bluetooth through your soundbar, phone, or headphones. Android TV provides access to over 4,000 apps (like Netflix, and Hulu) so you can watch more than 500,00 movies and TV shows, in addition to games and other forms of entertainment, so you could spend hours at a time on the sofa staring at the screen. The built-in Google Assistant and voice control remote make it even easier to interact with the TV.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s better than a bread box? One that can hold 2 loaves of bread. This extra-large Brabantia Bread Box in brilliant steel is big, yet compact since it has a roll lid and doesn’t take up additional space when opened. And if you don’t need to store two loaves of bread, you can store jellies, jams, and other items in it as well, keeping everything hidden from view (that’s what I do with the sample that I received to review!). In addition to brilliant steel, the bread box is available in clay pink, moss green, yellow, and orange.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pretty and practical, the OXO BREW Cordless Glass Electric Kettle heats water faster than your microwave. It’s also a safer option than using your stovetop. And as I found out when I tested the sample I received, it looks better than both! The borosilicate glass electric kettle sits on a 360-degree swivel base, and has an LED switch that lights up when the kettle is on – and the kettle automatically shuts off when the water has reached a rolling boil. Also, you don’t have to worry about burning yourself since the kettle has a cool, easy-to-grip non-slip handle, making this a safe and stylish addition to any kitchen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give the gift of clean air with this Elechomes EP1236 Pro Series Air Purifier (or keep it for yourself!). It has a true HEPA filter to capture dust, pollen, cigarette smoke, pet dander, and several other airborne particles. Since the air purifier covers 280 ft, it can be used in a variety of rooms, ranging from the bedroom to the kitchen to the home office. The smart air quality sensor produces a green light when the air quality is good, a yellow light for moderate air quality, and a red light to indicate the air quality is bad. There are three fan speeds, and as I tested the sample I received, I discovered that the sleep mode is whisper quiet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Neato Robotics D7 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum, which can be used on hardwood, tile, and carpet, makes vacuuming a thing of the past It has a LaserSmart mapping and navigation system, which means that the robot vacuum can make a map of your home and use it to navigate around furniture and stop when it reaches stairs. You can also program it to clean specific areas more often.
In addition, setting “no go” lines allows you to leave certain items on the floor – like pet bowls – and the vacuum won’t go in that area. Up to three floor plans can be stored, so you can use the robot on multiple levels. Since my home has two levels, that was important to me as I was testing the sample I was sent. The HEPA filter traps dust mites and allergens, and the D-shape design gets into hard to reach places and can clean along baseboards and walls. The vacuum can run up to 120 minutes on a a single charge, and has wi-fi connectivity, so it requires less attention that most people.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The first component of a luxury bedroom is a great bed – and that starts with a great mattress. This FLIP by Nest Bedding Double-Sided Bed in a Box provides not one, but two, breathable and ergonomically-supportive sleep surfaces. One side is firm, and the other side provides medium firmness, so whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach, there’s a side that fits your style. The mattress, which is made with cooling gel foam and caliber coil, is versatile enough to fit on a bed frame, box spring, or adjustable base. And since it arrives in a box, you can avoid the hassle of lugging a mattress through your house and leaving a path of destruction.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Experts tell us that sitting at a desk all day is harmful to our health – not only at work, but also at home. And now that many people are working from home, a Seville Classics Tempered Glass Electric Standing Desk is a great addition to a WFH office. I knew that it was an ajustable height desk, but wondered how that work. However, when I recieved a desk to test, I was glad to see that it has a touch screen controller that adjusts the height anywhere from 29 inches to 47 inches. So, with the push of a button, the black tempered glass desk can be raised for standing work, and lowered to sit down. The desk also includes a drawer for storage and two USB charging ports. In addition to solid black, it’s also available in solid white, and black glass/gray.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Revolution Cooking Smart Toaster can make life so much easier. It uses smart sensors to adjust both the time and temperature to ensure the bread browns consistently – and also much quicker than a traditional toaster. The toaster has 7 browning levels to choose from, and it also lets you select the bread type: bagels, toast, English muffins, toaster pastries, and waffles. There are also 3 toasting modes; fresh, frozen, and reheat. All of these features combine to ensure that you never have to worry about burning the toast or having to retoast the bread. Another feature that I noticed when testing the toaster that I received is that the machine’s auto glide lowers and lifts the toast, so the bread won’t get stuck in the toaster.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who hates ironing clothes will enjoy this CHI Steam Collapsible Hanging Garment Steamer. Hang it on the back of a door or on a shower rod, place the clothes in the garment bag, fill the water reservoir, and simply press the power button to release the steam. In less than 2 minutes, you can steam a lightweight blouse or shirt; a suit jacket, sweater, or pair of pants will take 2 to 3 minutes to steam, and tablecloths require 3 to 5 minutes to knock out the wrinkles. As I was reviewing the unit I was sent, I was concerned with what to do with the bag when not in use. However, the garment bag is collapsible for easy storage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Avoid scrubbing baked-on foods with this 6-piece Calphalon Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware Set. In addition to nonstick properties, one feature I observed when testing the sample I was sent: the bakeware is also designed to be taken right out of the oven and placed on the countertop. That’s because of the heat-resistant, no-slip silicone feet on the bottom of each bakeware piece. The set includes a large cookie sheet, 12-cup muffin pan, 8” square cake pan, 9” round cake pan, 9” x 13” brownie pan, and 5” x 10” large loaf pan. All of the items heat consistently and are oven safe up to 450 degrees.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a neat addition storage addition, and whether they’re stored on a kitchen pantry shelf or displayed on the kitchen countertop, this Zens 2-Piece Tall Glass Canister Set with Airtight Lids will look beautiful. The jars are 12” high and made of borosilicate glass, which is lightweight, yet resists breaking. Since they’re airtight, there’s no need to worry about moisture or insects. The glass canister sets are also available in a variety of other sizes to find the perfect combination of canister options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Peerless Westchester Single-Handle Commercial Style Kitchen Faucet has everything homeowners need in a faucet – and maybe some features you hadn’t even thought about. The stainless-steel faucet swivels 360 degrees, providing more versatility. With a flip of the switch, can you change from a water stream to a water spray function. I received a unit to review, and was glad to discover that the 20-inch hose can be docked or undocked to ensure that it stretches far enough to release water in the precise area needed. The faucet can fit both single hole or 3-hole configurations (although you will need to purchase the deck plate for the latter). Supply lines are also included with the faucet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Add a pop of color to any kitchen style with this Airscape Coffee Storage Container, which is available in candy apple red, turquoise, mocha brown, brushed steel, obsidian black, and matte black. But it’s not just pretty. The canister has a patented plunger that works to keep air and humidity out, which preserves the freshness of your coffee. It can also be used to store other food items like slour, sugar, and nuts. I use the review unit that I received to store cookies and other baked goods. The canister is made of stainless steel and the model shown measures 5”W x 7”H. However, it’s also available in a smaller version.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve eaten in a high-end restaurant, you may be familiar with the sous vide method of cooking vacuum-sealed food in water to ensure that it remains flavorful during the cooking proces. However, this process can be replicated at home using the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, which ensures food is not overcooked or undercooked. Cooking at home is the new norm, and whether it’s beef, pork, chicken, fish, or veggies, the precision cooker attaches to the pot of water (or other type of water container) and circulates water at the exact temperature needed to achieve the desired result. I received an item to review and was grateful that the device is designed for all skill levels (I’m a beginner), and there’s an option of either using the built-in controls or the Anova App to operate it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even new homeowners scream for ice cream. This Cuisinart Cool Creations Ice Cream Maker can turn any adult into a child. It has a 2 quart capacity and the control panel features 3 settings and multiple speeds. From soft serve to frozen yogurt, this makes all of your frozen ice cream favorites. It is available in stainless steel and also in white, and you can choose between models with a countdown tier and those without one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who doesn’t like silky-smooth, hotel-like luxury? That’s one of the crucial elements in recreating a 5-star hotel experience at home, and these Sleepletics Celliant Performance Breathable Bed Sheets can help to achieve that effect. The sheets have a Celliant material that regulates body temperature and fosters better localized circulation. This helps to promote restful sleep – and the Celliant is permanent, so there’s no concern about about washing it out over time. I received a sample to review and was glad to discover that the sheets are also wrinkle- and shrink-resistant. Each sheet set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases (although twin sizes have 1 pillowcase). Sizes range from twin and full to queen 12” and queen 15”, in addition to king 12”, king 15”, and California king 15”. Color options include tan, blue, chalk, and light gray.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vinyl lovers will thoroughly enjoy listening to their favorite songs on vinyl records. This Fluance RT81 Vinyl Turntable provides a slice of nostalgia, and a superb sound. I received one to test and honestly, two of my favorite features are the dust cover that keeps everything safe from dust, and the fact that I can plan records with the cover closed. The record player also includes an Audio Technica cartridge, and a balanced tonearm and stylus. The cabinet is made of MDF, with a piano black finish – although it’s also available in a walnut finish. The rubber slip mat ensures there are no unwanted vibrations.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Security cameras provide a sense of protection for any type of home, and one inexpensive option is this HeimVision HMD2 Wireless Rechargeable Security Camera. It is 100% wire-free, with a built-in rechargeable battery and WiFi. It’s also compatible with the HMS1 Solar Panel (sold separately) which allows the camera to be solar-power rechargeable. The camera can be used indoors, but it’s also weatherproof, so it can be used outdoors as well. When testing out the camera that I was sent, I noticed that the 130-degree camera has 1080P HD resolution and automatically switches to night vison when it gets dark outside – because what good is a camera that only works when there’s light? Also, the two-way audio allows for conversations with visitors (and pets!).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Homeowners or renters can fill the room with music while they work with these Edifier Powered Bluetooth Speakers. And as an added bonus, the luxurious look of the speakers can instantly upgrade the look of any space. The Bluetooth speakers are wireless for convenience, and they can be connect to an Android or iPhone, or to a tablet, PC or Mac. I received a unit to review, and preferred to use the controls on the side of the main speaker to adjust the volume, treble, and bass. However, there’s also a remote control included. In addition to woodgrain version shown above, the speakers are also available in black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Social distancing has made photos and videos more important than ever, but being at home doesn’t mean missing out on the action. The Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame receives images via the Nixplay app for iOS and Android, or by using email, Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Verizon Cloud, Amazon Alexa, and Google Photos. The digital picture frame has a 1200×800 HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and what I liked when testing the sample I recieved is that the picture frame automatically adjusts itself when it is in landscape or portrait mode. The model shown above is the 10.1” frame, but it’s also available in smaller and larger sizes, as well as different frames finishes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’re now spending a lot of time inside, and this can lead to not-so-fresh air. The Wynd Plus Portable Air Purifier is only 9” tall, and weighs less than a pound, so it’s perfect for cleaning personal space. The device was created by rocket scientists at MIT, and uses a medical grade filter to remove dust, smoke, pollen, dander, smog, mold, and bacteria from the air. I received a sample to review, and honestly, I sometimes use it in my car or when sitting at my desk, but it is also perfect for a dorm room. The air purifier includes a detachable air quality tracker which links to a smart phone and provides alerts when the air gets bad.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Mr. Ironstone Computer/Gaming Desk with Cup Holder is perfect for a gaming room or a home office. The MDF PVC laminated cover is waterproof, and the metal frame legs are durable and stylish. The desk can hold up to 110 pounds. The leg pads are adjustable to ensure a level table even on uneven flooring. The desk has a curved design, making it more comfortable, and the 2 cable management holes help to corral those ugly wires. There is also a detachable cup holder on one side, and a headphone hook on the other side. The desk is 30.5”H x 43.5”W x 29”D, and the decals are easily removable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For people who want a really good listening experience, consider these Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds in titanium black. These true wireless earbuds are engineered for calls and music, with a battery life of 7.5 hours. I hate stopping to charge earbuds, and when testing the pair that I received, I was pleased to notice that a 15-minute charge will last for an hour. The earbuds use a 4-microphone call technology – which filters out wind and other types of noises – to provide a clear phone call. The earbuds are also compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. There’s also a Jabra Sound+ app, which allows you to customize your settings to personalize your sound. In addition to titanium black, the ear buds are available in mint, copper black, navy, and gold beige.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Since being inside is the new normal, eating and exercise habits may change, and resulting in the need to monitor any potential body changes. The FitTrack Dara Smart BMI Digital Scale measures weight, but it also measures 16 additional stats, including BMI, bone mass, BMR, muscle mass, hydration level, body fat, and obesity degree. One thing in particular I like about the scale that I received to review is that the Bluetooth glass scale is stylish, and the FitTrack works with Apple Health, Google Fit, FitBit, and several other fitness apps. It even track measurements, and can set weigh-in reminders.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For people who like to listen to music at home without being tethered, these Urban Ears Pampas Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones have optimized acoustics for a rich listening experience, and the Bluetooth5.0 allows wirelessly listening for up to 30 feet. The battery provides over 30 hours of play time on a single charge, and the control knob can be used to skip tracks, adjust the volume and answer calls on the go. I received a pair to review and noted that there’s also an empty socket for sharing music with a family member or friend. The earphones have a collapsible design to save space, and they’re available in charcoal black, almond beige, and field green.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some weighted blankets may be too hot to be used in every season. However, the Gravity Cooling Blanket features a cooling fabric that wicks away moisture to provide coolness and comfort. The blanket consists of a duvet cover and an inner weighted piece. It contains ultra-soft microfibers and distributed weight – the gridded stitching ensures the internal plastic beads are always uniformly distributed. The blanket can be used on a bed, but I use the one I received to test when lying on the sofa or sitting on a chair. The machine-washable blanket is available in gray, navy, and white, and in 15, 20, and 25 pound weights.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Improve driving performance and response times with this Lanmodo Infrared Car Night Vision Camera. The camera is an 8.2” IPS screen in 1080P HD full color. It helps to brighten the view of the road, and extend the viewing distance. The night vision camera plugs into the cigarette lighter (or OBD II port), and not only helps night drivers, but also provides clearer images when it’s raining or foggy. I received a sample to review, and initially wasn’t sure where I wanted to use it. However, it can be installed on top of the dashboard, or a suction cup can be used to attach it to the windshield. In addition, there’s an optional rear view camera, which is IP67 waterproof. One neat thing about the night vision camera is that it isn’t limited to automobiles; it can also be used when boating, hunting, or camping.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s tempting for both homeowners and renters to sit on the sofa, munching chips and candy all day. Although fruits and veggies are much healthier, many people don’t want to go through the hassle of preparing them. The Hurom Easy Clean Masticating Slow Juicer is a convenient way to convert fruits and vegetables to liquid form. The slow squeeze technology ensures the juice retains its taste. In addition, the control level, along with a fine and course strainer, help you regulate the amount of pulp in your juice. I received a sample to review and was grateful that I didn’t have to scrub these strainers- which can be pretty tedious. Instead, cleaning merely involves rinsing the strainers in water.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most people have a lot of electronic devices, and they can all be charged at one time with this ChargeHub Powerstation 360 10-Device Surge Protector Power Strip. It includes 4 USBs and 6 AC outlets, and provides 4000 Joules of surge protection, to keep connected devices safe during power fluctuations, surges, and spikes. I received one to review and used the included mounting anchors and hanging template to place one on the wall behind my nightstand. I must admit that it looks much neater and since the outlets are in a circle, I no longer have to worry about those oblong chargers that used to take up two outlets and resulted in needing two power strips.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is one fun, double-duty item. The Clevr Ice Chest and Foosball Table Top is colorful and practical. The cooler chest stores ice and drinks – and can hold 60 cans or 50 bottles. The chest also has lockable, swivel wheels, making it easy to transport the cart or secure it in place. There’s a bottle opener and cap catch tray. In addition, the bottom tray provides extra storage, and the drainage spout is a convenient way to remove melted ice. The foosball table top design provides unlimited entertainment for older kids and adults.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Being at home is no excuse for not staying healthy, and this Withings Hybrid Smartwatch can help. Obviously, it tells the time. However, what I liked about it when testing my review unit is that it can also monitor your heart rate, and automatically tracks over 30 activities, including walking, running, and swimming. In addition, it monitors sleep cycles, and notes interruptions and sleep depth. The watch is water resistant to 50M, so it’s even safe to shower – or go snorkeling in it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One item that’s sure to be popular with music lovers is this vintage Marshall Acton II Wireless Smart Speaker. I received one to review, and liked the iconic design and also the fact that it was small, so it didn’t take up much space. However, it produces a big sound. The controls allow you to choose the sound source (WiFi, Bluetooth, RCA, or 3.5mm), and also adjust not only the volume, but also the levels of bass and treble. The retro smart speaker can also be controlled via Alexa and can be used to interact with the home’s lights, TVs, thermostats, etc. An added bonus is that you can download the Marshall Voice app and make equalizer adjustments through it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For people who wake up with clogged sinuses and a scratchy throat, consider this Elechomes Ultrasonic Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier. In addition to helping sufferers breath easier, it can also assist in skin moisturizing, and keeping people cooler in the summer. (In the winter, a warm mist can be selected) The large tank provides up to 40 hours of continuous use, and the unit can humidify up to 750 sq. ft. I received a unit and I liked that the unit is easy to fill, easy to clean, has digital controls on the front, and includes a remote control.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a practical gift, consider this JumpSmart Portable Car Jump Starter with Flashlight and Power Bank. The jump starter is powerful enough to start cars, SUVs, trucks, lawn mowers, boats, and motorcycles. The smart jumper cables have 10 built-in safety features – audible alarms and visual indicator lights – to provide warnings if the connection is incorrect. The jump starter also has an attached 8W, 330 lumen LED flashlight with 4 modes: low, high, strobe, and SOS. One feature I noticed when testing the unit that I received: the jump starter can charge USB devices like phones, tablets, and cameras.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Coffee connoisseurs will enjoy this Espro 1132C2 P7 Brushed Stainless Steel French Press. Unlike traditional glass presses, the P7 has a tank design with vacuum-insulated, double-walled stainless steel. This means the container is unbreakable – and it keeps drinks hot for several hours. One concern with Frech presses is that grit left over. However, when testing the the review unit I received, the double micro-filter actually filters the coffee twice, eliminating grit or sludge at the bottom. The 32-ounce brushed stainless steel French Press also looks like a work of art on any countertop, and using a separate filter, it can also brew loose-leaf tea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those handy in the kitchen, this Hurom Fruit & Vegetable Knife Set, Matte Black is something they can definitely use. It includes a 7-inch Santoku Knife for cutting hard veggies like beets and celery; a 4-inch Citrus Knife for cutting citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and limes; and a 3.5-inch Paring Knife for extra precise cutting. I received a set of the knives to test, and they’re surprisingly lightweight, modern, and sleek. They’re made of German Steel, and also include a matte black finish, which resists corrosion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With this Humanscale Ergonomic Foot Rocker, it’s possible to exercise while sitting at a desk or while watching TV. Prolonged sitting is bad, but this machine encourages you to gently rock your feet. This engages lower leg muscles and increases healthy circulation. The footrest has a steel frame and a solid hardwood platform. I received a unit to review and wondered if it would be comfortable. However, the non-skid surface and adjustable knobs allowed me to find the right position for maximum comfort. And there’s an added bonus – the rocker also looks stylish under any desk.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Clean air is important during any season. The Coway AP-1512HH Air Purifier is a sleek unit that can clean air in room up to 361 square feet. Although it’s small (16.8”W x18.3”H x 9.6”D), the air purifier features a 4-stage filtration process: washable pre-filter, activated charcoal filter, true HEPA filter, and vital ionizer. There’s also an air quality indicator, and three fan speeds. I received a unit to review and was pleased that the unit didn’t look like a big, bulky applianace. Inatead, it blends in with the rest of the decor. In addition, the unit has a filter replacement indicator, so there’s no need to guess if the filters need to be changed or not.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing says beach house or luxury bedroom like this Cariloha Bamboo Duvet Comforter. The crisp, clean white material is soft as a cloud. Both the interior and the exterior of the plush comforter are made of 100% viscose from Bamboo, which is softer and cooler than cotton, and also odor and allergy resistant. I received one to review, and it truly is an all-season, all-weather weight duvet comforter that can allow you to stay cool on hot summer nights. The only drawback is that it’s dry clean only.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone can enjoy this Helinox Table One Collapsible Lightweight Table, which can be used indoors or outside. Whether he’s working around the house, or relaxing in the backyard oasis, this table is the perfect size. It’s 15.5” tall and can hold up to 110 pounds. The table top measures 23” x 15.5” and is made of rigid panels sewn into a durable fabric. I tested the one I received from the company, nd it could hold my laptop and even a few dinner plates (although not both at the same time). However, the lightweight table can also be easily collapsed and put into the zippered carrying case. It’s available in gray, and also in black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Many medical and dental services have been curtailed. So now, it’s more important than ever for people at home to keep their mouths healthy. The Waterpik Electric Toothbrush/Water Flosser allows for both brushing and flossing at the same time- and it’s pretty easy. By pushing a button, users can select sonic brushing or water flossing – or both. In addition, the handle is detachable. I received a sample which included: 2 water flossing brush heads, a 2-minute timer with 30-second pacer, 10 pressure settings, a recharge indicator, a deluxe toothbrush travel case, and a global charger.
According to Mayo Clinic, the condition of my mouth could be indicator of several types of diseases, including cardiovascular disease and endocarditis.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With this Cubii Seated Compact Elliptical, it’s easy to exercise even when sitting down watching TV or working at your desk. The ergonomic design can help tone hip flexors and glutes; quads, hamstring, and calves; and also abs and core. The elliptical has 8 levels of resistance and it is whisper quiet, and combined with the smooth gliding motion, so it won’t distract from whatever else the user is doing. When testing the unit I received from the company, I liked that the elliptical also has a display monitor to monitor progress (calories, RPM, distance), and it includes a handle for easy transport.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This C&N Footlockers College Dorm Storage Trunk is one of the coolest storage options that you’ll find. It’s available in a boatload of colors, including navy, gold, hot pink, purple, dark green, red, teal, coral, white, and light blue – and that’s just half of the color options.
This trunk is perfect because it has wide, sturdy steel handles, and also steel trim and hardware, making it easy to transport. The trunk also has thick plywood walls and can hold 150 pounds inside and 1,000 pounds on top. In addition to providing storage, it can be used as a coffee table, nightstand, or a sit-down bench. Another cool feature is the lid stay, which only allows the lid to open approximately 85 degrees, so you don’t have to worry about the lid banging up against the wall or destroying the floor. It doesn’t come with a padlock, but you can purchase one to use with it. The storage trunk measures 32”L x 18”W x 16.5”H.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is certainly a kitchen essential: when someone’s hands are filthy, they really don’t want to touch anything else. And they don’t have to with this Kohler Touchless Foam/Liquid Soap Dispenser. The no-touch operation is hygienic and convenient. I tested the unit I received and observed that by simply turning the dial, you can choose the type of soap you want to use (foam or liquid) – and there are also settings to dispense a small, medium, or heavy amount of soap.
There’s also a light feature to help your kids figure out how long to wash their hands. The light is actually a 20 second timer, so kids know to keep lathering until the light goes out. The soap dispenser uses four AAA batteries, and is available in a variety of colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether the floors are wood, tile, linoleum, stone, or even concrete, the Karcher FC 3 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner can handle them. It’s designed to both wipe and vacuum at the same time, which eliminates the need to pre-sweep or vacuum the floors before mopping. The machine uses forward rotating microfiber rollers that makes operating it so easy it can be used with one hand.
The cleaning head has a flexible hinge, and the machine can be placed right up against the wall, which ensures that you can clean every corner, and also under furniture and around furniture legs. It’s also perfect for cleaning stairs. I don’t like the idea of sloshing dirty water on the floor, but when testing the unit I received, I discovered that the machine uses a 2-tank system to keep the dirty water separated from the clean water, and the rollers are also machine washable. And since it’s cordless, the rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides 20 minutes of cleaning. When not in use, the hard floor cleaner can be stored on the included storage base, which holds it upright without damaging the wall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Update any small kitchen appliance collection with this Calphalon Active Sense Blender. It has a digital interface and 5 food settings: milkshake, smoothie, salsa, juice, and frozen drink. In addition to low, medium, and high settings, you can also choose thin and thick settings (like “chunky”). For unattentive people like me, when I given a unit to test, I was glad to discover that the add liquid indicator lets me know when more fluids are needed (based on my settings) to avoid air pockets. The best part about the blender is that it is intuitive, so it can sense the jar’s mixture and make adjustments to ensure the perfect result. The blender also includes a 24 ounce Blend-n-go smoothie cup.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fill your home (or anywhere you go) with music using this Bose Portable Smart Speaker, which delivers spacious 360-degree sound and powerful bass. Since it’s lightweight (weighing just over 2 pounds), and has a convenient handle, the speaker is easy to transport. I received a unit to review and can attest to the fact that it is also durable and water resistant, so I didn’t have to worry about dropping the speaker or splashing water on it.
In addition to being a portable Bluetooth speaker, it’s also a home speaker and a voice control speaker, so it can be used with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Of course, when not using voice control, it can also be activated via touch or the Bose Music app. Adding to the convenience of the speaker is the long-lasting battery that can hold a charge for up to 12 hours. The speaker is available in two colors: triple black, and luxe silver.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’ll be hard to cook indoors again after using this Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill. It has a large cooking surface (23” x 18.5”) that’s made of porcelain-coated cast iron grates that are rust-resistant. As a point of reference, you could cook 20 burgers at one time. There are 4 stainless steel top-ported burners, and the ability to precisely control the temperature. In addition, the 10,000-BTU lidded side burner provides a place for preparing side dishes or sauces. The lid folds down when not in use, allowing the burner to be used for extra prep space. There’s also another side tray on the right side, which can be used for utensils, etc.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This HL Patio 3-Piece Bistro Set is perfect for a small outdoor space. The table and chairs are made of strong steel frames with a powder coated bronze Espresso finish. The resin wicker is weather resistant. The chairs are sturdy – each has a weight capacity of 280 pounds – and the set can be cleaned with a wet cloth. There’s no assembly required, and the tables and chairs fold up for easy transport. The table’s dimensions are 15.5”L x 16.5”W x 31.5”H. The chairs are 22”L x 22”W x 28.3”H.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Staying at home, it’s possible that eating and exercise habits have changed, which could lead to body changes. The Body+ Smart Body Composition Digital Scale by Withings measures weight, but when I was given a unit to test, I found out that it also measures body fat and water percentage, muscle mass and bone mass. The stylish Bluetooth scale works with your Apple watch, and also Apple Health, Google Fit, FitBit, and several other fitness apps. It’s available in black, and also in white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The right sheets can create a luxury bedroom and for homeowners who want to stay cool at night, consider this Malouf Woven 100% Rayon from Bamboo Sheet Set. The rayon from bamboo fibers create a breathable and temperature-regulating fabric that wicks moisture away from your body. This keeps you cool and dry while you’re sleeping, which will allow you to increase the thermostat’s temperature. The sheets are also hypoallergenic and odor resistant. I have an extra deep mattress and can attest – from the set I was sent to try – that the sheets have deep pockets to fit securely on mattresses of any depth. The sheets are available in a variety of colors, including ash, rain, citron, rain, driftwood, and white, and they’re also available in size ranging from twin to split California king.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Health-conscious individuals will appreciate this Cuisinart Digital Glass Steamer. Equipped with a stainless steel steaming tray and a glass lid, it has 5 food settings already preprogrammed, including seafood, vegetables, poultry, grains, and manual. There’s also a 60-minute countdown timer, and an LCD panel. The dishwasher safe digital glass steamer is available in stainless steel and also in white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One high-end coffee maker for creating a gourmet kitchen is the De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine with Sensor Grinder. To call it ‘beautiful’ is an understatement. I received a unit to review, and the gorgeously-designed stainless steel appliance also includes a stainless-steel milk pitcher, portafilter, single and double filter basket, cleaning brush, and descaling solution. There’s no need for a grinder since the La Specialista has an integrated sensor grinder and smart tamping station. The dual heating system has separate hot water spouts for coffee and tea. Active temperature control ensures that the coffee is extracted at the best temperature. In addition, the advanced latte system allows you to choose from micro-foam frothing for high-end lattes, or rich foam for high-end cappuccinos. However, you’ll need a lot of counterspace because it is, by far, the largest coffee maker that I’ve reviewed thus far.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
People working from home don’t enjoy the health benefits of walking through the parking lot, running up and down the stairs, and strolling those long hallways to the break room or conference room. However, this FluidStance Plane Cloud Balance Board is one way to remain active while working from home. If you have a standing desk, you can burn calories while you balance on the board. It engages your leg and core muscles and increases your heart rate by 15%,
Even people without a standing desk can take advantage of the balance board. I received one to test, and I used it while watching TV, talking on the phone, and sometimes, I took a break just to stand on the balance board.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps the most important feature of any kitchen is its level of cleanliness. The Levoit Handheld Cordless Stick Vacuum can help in that area. The brush roller has an LED light to find those hidden crumbs that can attract insects, and the vacuum also picks up pet hair. Since the vacuum is cordless – with a battery that lasts for 40 minutes on level one and 20 minutes on level 2 – you don’t have to worry about running a nasty cord across your kitchen countertops. And since it’s lightweight, you can also reach cobwebs above the corner cabinets. I tested a unit that I received, and loved that the stick vacuum can also convert to a handheld vacuum, making it easier to reach dirt and dust in tight spaces and crevices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Instead of ordering pizza to be delivered, it’s fun and easy to make it at home with this Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven that bakes like a brick oven. It can reach temperatures close to 700 degrees, making it also perfect for baking bread and roasting meat and veggies outdoors. The oven includes a regulator and 5-foot hose for use with portable propane. The double walled construction and micro-adjust valves let you choose the precise amount of heat to ensure your food is cooked to the desired temperature.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even those who drive a mini-van can look sporty wheeling around the garage in the Traxion 2-700 ProGear Rolling Gear Seat W/Equipment Tray. It has a steel exterior and a padded tractor seat, so you’ll be comfortable even when seated for a long time. The seat’s height can be adjusted from 13 ½” to 17 ½” and the carry handle on the seat allows you to pick it up with one hand. The polyurethane tread casters are 5” and allow the gear seat to spin effortlessly and even roll over cords, hoses, and rough terrain. There’s also a large gear tray to hold tools and other items.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Loving your pets means that you want their food to be as fresh as your own, and it’s a bonus if the food storage is also attractive. Enter this simplehuman Brushed Stainless Steel Pet Food Storage Can, which is practical and stylish. It has an air tight seal to ensure the food tastes as fresh as the day you bought it – and the lock-tight handle clamps keep your pets from feeding themselves. The inner bucket is removable, and the entire can has a fingerprint-proof coating. The 32-pound can also has built-in wheels, so it’s easy to move around. There are three sizes of cans to choose from.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s easy to prepare gourmet meals with the CHEF iQ Multifunctional Smart Pressure Cooker. The sleek matte black appliance looks stylish on any counter, but it does much more than just make your kitchen look good. This smart appliance can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sear/sauté, and it includes over 300 cooking presets – and WiFi connectivity. The Chef iQ app provides access to hundreds of recipes and step-by-step videos, and includes the ability to save your favorite presets. When testing the unit I received, the smart cooker was also easy to operate, with a intuitive full-color LCD display with capacitive touch control. The 6-quart appliance only measures 13” x 13,” so it won’t take up much space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can’t have a gourmet kitchen without fancy-schmancy glassware, like this set of four Epare Clear Glass Double Walled Wine Glasses. Whether you’re pouring orange juice or champagne, the optical effect of the liquid suspended in air is a conversation starter. Made of hand-blown borosilicate glass, these lightweight wine glasses aren’t just pretty to look at. When I tested a unit sent by the company, the double-walled insulation allowed the glasses to resist condensation – so there are no water rings on the countertop. The durable wine glasses can be put in the microwave, dishwasher, and they can even withstand the freezer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Homeowners can relieve stiff muscles with the Hypervolt Handheld Percussion Massage Device – which is much cheaper than visiting a massage therapist. It’s cordless, so you it can be used anywhere. The Hypervolt has 3 levels of vibration to provide the appropriate level of speed and power for each muscle group. I was sent a unit to test, and the quiet glide technology meant I didn’t have to wear noise cancelling headphones to block out the annoying sounds that typically accompany massage devices. Also, It may look heavy, but the lightweight device weighs less than 3 pounds. The rechargeable battery provides over 2 hours of use, so you can massage several muscle groups in one sitting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fans can help the HVAC circulate cool air, and this Lasko XtraAir 48” Tower Fan with Ionizer looks sleek while doing it. The 48” tower is slim enough to fit and look good in any room in your home, and it has 4 different fan speeds. The widespread oscillation feature can help to cool rooms quickly. I tried out a unit that the company sent me, and there’s also a built-in ionizer that adds millions of negative ions to the air, which removes odors and creates a fresh air environment. The tower fan also has a remote control and an auto-off timer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Dash Chef Series Digital Blender can handle cooks and chefs you put in it. The blender has 6 preset functions: rinse, puree, smoothie, soup, crush, and frozen. It uses commercial grade stainless steel blades – and the same 2.25hp motor used in small lawn mowers. This ensures that it will chop, grind, dice, juice, and whatever else you need efficiently and effectively. It can make cold drinks like smoothies and ice cream, but also make hot soups and purees. The grind function can even handle nuts. I was sent a unit to test, and one of my favorite features it that the digital blender is self-cleaning: just add warm water and soap, select the rinse function, and it handles the rest. In addition to red, other color options include black, aqua, champagne, matte black, rose gold, and white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Levo II Herbal Oil and Butter Infusion Machine uses controlled heat to infuse liquids like oil and butter with flavors, scents, colors, and nutrients. Whether you’re making banana bread, ginger-sesame salad dressing, mint-infused strawberry cream soda, lavender-infused dish soap, or even sandalwood and lemongrass beard oil, the Levo II makes it easy. The appliance will dry, decarboxylate, infuse, and dispense at the touch of a button, and the Levo II parts can be easily removed and placed in the dishwasher.
You can infuse batches up to 19 ounces at one time, and the silicone stirrer ensures the ingredients are not aerated – which prolongs their shelf-life. I reviewed a unit that the company sent, and one cool feature is that using the Levo app, you can wirelessly connect to the appliance when away from home, and also access the time and temperature calculator and try new recipes. In addition to jet black, the Levo II is available in cayenne red, alpine white, Meyer yellow, and robin blue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Viking Culinary Professional 5-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set is durable, and designed to last look beautiful in your kitchen for a long time. The cookware has five layers of heat conducting metal that is bonded together to increase cooking efficiency. There are 3 layers of aluminum alloy – which transfers heat evenly and more efficiently. The stainless-steel exterior, which has a satin finish, is easy to clean. I received a unit to review and was able to use the cookware on my countertop, in the oven, and when when broiling. I haven’t tried this yet, but hte company says it can even be used on the grill up on 600 degrees. The 5-piece set includes a 10-inch fry pan, a 6-quart Dutch oven/stock pot with lid, and a 3.4-quart everyday casserole pan with lid. It is also available in a 7-piece set and a 10-piece set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Otus LED Gesture Control Desk Lamp is a stylish way to light up any room. You can turn the light on or off by merely waiting your hand over the lamp’s head (wave left to turn it on, and wave right to turn it off). I received a review unit and spent an embarrasing amount of time playing with the wave function. But being touchless isn’t the only neat feature. There are 12 dimmable levels of brightness and 3 color settings. In addition, the head swivels in different directions, and the metal arms can be adjusted to various heights and degrees.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sure, you could boil water in a pot, but how would that look in your gourmet kitchen? This Chefman Programmable Electric Glass Kettle is a much better option. It’s perfect for tea, coffee, French press, and any other hot water needs, and has a digital touch display with programmable steep times. The electric glass kettle can also keep the water at the desired temperature for up to 60 minutes. There’s also a tea infuser that allows you to brew tea directly in the glass kettle. Maintenance is a breeze. The borosilicate glass kettle is stain resistant, and there’s a filter in the kettle that keeps the water and tea clean, so you merely need to rinse it with hot water. In addition, the glass kettle has 2 neat safety features: the kettle will automatically shut off when water reaches a boil. It will also shut off when there is no water in the kettle (or when there’s just a little water left in it).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a neat item for people creating a game room or music room. The Creative SoundBlasterX Katana Soundbar has a slim profile that fits right under the monitor, but it produces a powerful sound. The 5-driver, tri-amplified design produces a total output of 75RMS/150W high-definition well-balanced audio. I tested the unit I receive late at night and didn’t want to wake the neighbors, so I used the headphone jack to make sure that I was the only one listening to the high-res 24-bit audio. Using a reactive lighting system, the soundbar’s base is lined with 49 programmable LED lights. The soundbar can also be connected via optical-in to your TV.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Air purifiers, like this Levoit Vista 200 Air Purifier, also contribute to energy efficiency. It helps to remove dust, dust mites, etc., from the air, which stops these particles from clogging your HVAC. Also, the Levoit has a brushless motor, and consumes as little as 0.9W of electricity. Even if you run the air purifier around the clock, the manufacturer says it would only cost $6 a year, which is 30% less than other types of air purifiers. I have neighbors that smoke, and noticed that when I was testing the unit I received, there was a significant reduction in 2nd-hand tobacco smoke. The air purifier also removes dust, allergens, bacteria, and odors.
According to the American Lung Association, indoor air pollutants are a contributing factor in infections, asthma, and even lung cancer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Philips Soup Maker looks impressive on any countertop, and makes soup in three easy steps: add ingredients, select pre-set program, and then lower the lid. The appliance combines heat and a unique blade that is designed for blending. It can make pureed, milk based, and chunky soups, such as chicken noodle, potato, broccoli, miso, and tomato soup in 18 minutes or less. The stainless steel soup maker can also make cold soup, and serve as a blender to make smoothies and compote. I’m not a big cook, so I was that that the review unit I recieved also included a recipe book with 38 recipes, such as turkey chili, fish stew, chicken pot pie soup, and vegetable tortellini soup.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For people who like coffee with all of the bells and whistles, consider this Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso and Cappuccino Maker. It really is a “coffee house” and makes espressos, cappuccinos and lattes. Add milk and the milk frother turns it into a light, creamy foam. The machine also provides the ability to choose a single or double shot of espresso. The CoffeeHouse has a 19-bar professional quality Italian pump, and can make dual espressos at one time. It can also make 6 cappuccinos, or 3 lattes at one time. Another feature of the machine is a one-touch stainless steel drip tray that is designed for durability. I received a unit to review, and was pleasantly surprised that it did not take up a lot of countertop space as some of the best high-end coffee makers do.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Homeowners can effortlessly control their HVAC and improve energy efficiency with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. It learns your preferences and energy consumption patterns and then creates an auto-schedule to ensure that your home is the perfect temperature when you walk through the door. This means that you won’t be cooling or heating an empty house. Independent studies reveal that the Nest Learning Thermostat can reduce your cooling bills by 15% and reduce yout heating bills by 10% to 12%. The thermostat can also be activated remotely, so you can control it from your phone, tablet, or laptop – whether you’re at home or away.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s easy to separate laundry with the BirdRock Home Oversized Divided Hamper with Liners. You can put white items on one side and colors on the other side. Or you can assign each side to a different person. The beautiful hamper is made of natural woven Abaca fiber, with handles on each side for easy transport, and the dimensions are 24”W x 14”D x 27”H. It’s also available in a honey color, which is made of natural woven Seagrass fiber.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Coffee lovers who like to grind their own coffee beans might enjoy the OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder. It is made of stainless steel and also has stainless steel conical burrs, and a stainless steel grounds container that can hold enough grounds for 12 cups of coffee. With 15 grind settings and additional microsettings, you can also ensure the perfect grind. It’s easy to operate, with a one-touch start, and the timer remembers your last setting. I tend to avoid coffee grinders because of the mess, but when reviewing the unit I received, I was pleased to see that it has a mess-free design, so I didn’t spill coffee grinds all over the place.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Homeowners can remove dirt, dust, and grime with the Karcher K2 Plus Electric Power Pressure Washer. The 20-foot-high pressure hose can clean windows, decks, sidewalks, steps, siding, fences, lawn equipment and furniture – and even vehicles. The lightweight design, wheels, and handle provide easy transport. I received a unit to review and there’s no need to switch nozzles, since the Vario spray wand can adjust effortlessly between low and high pressure settings. In addition to the high-pressure hose and Vario power jet, the pressure washer also includes a high-pressure gun, dirt blaster, integrated water filter, and adapter garden hose.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another great item for people who don’t want to spend a lot of time and effort in the kitchen is this 10-quart Crock Pot. It’s actually several kitchen appliances in one, and you can use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, and to boil, simmer, steam and brown/sear. The release steam dial ensures you don’t have to expose your hands to hot steam. Also, the progress bar lets you know when the pressurization cycle has ended. I tested the item and received, and one neat feature is that there are 15 one-touch meal settings to help you make meals in a fraction of the time required using conventional cooking methods. The extra large capacity allows you to prepare a lot of food at one time, so you won’t have to cook every day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Homeowners can update your front porch and add convenience and safety with this Ring Video Doorbell 3. The sleek design doesn’t take up much space, but the small device does a lot. Using the Ring app, you can see who is at your front door, and also hear and speak with them. I received a unit to test and liked that I could also You can alsoreceive notifications on my phone whenever the doorbell is pressed or even when any type of motion is detected. Installation is easy and includes a mounting bracket, installation tools and hardware. You can also choose to wire the doorbell into your existing doorbell system.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s possible to make coffee look as good as it tastes with these De’Longhi Fancy Collection Double Walled Thermo Espresso, Cappuccino and Latte Macciato Glasses. The set of 6 includes 2 Espresso glasses, 2 cappuccino glasses and 2 latte macchiato glasses. I tested a set sent by the company, and the durable double wall thermo glasses (made of borosilicate glass) help to keep hot drinks hot and keep cold drinks cold. The glasses also resist condensation, and are dishwasher safe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Many air purifiers are big and bulky. However, the Blueair Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier is an inexpensive, compact version. It’s only 8”W x 8”D x 16.7”H and is designed for small to medium rooms. The 3-part filtration system includes a fabric pre-filter, particle filter, and carbon filter. The air purifier provides a 360-degree air flow, and it can remove allergens, smoke, odors, mold spores, pet dander, and dust mites. The company sent a unit to review, and I can honestly say this is the first air purifier that has a fabric pre-filter that surrounds the outside of the appliance. There’s also an option to choose from one of the other various colors, including yellow, pink, lunar rock, saffron red, diva blue, and dark shadow.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Homeowners can protect their floors with this Heavy Duty Washing Machine Drain Pan. When the washing machine is set in the drain pan, there is no need to worry about water leaks – and as an added bonus, the pan looks good. It works with most major appliances, whether front load or top load. The pan shown is 32” x 30,” but it’s also available in a smaller and a larger size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Homeowners who need some peace and quiet can reach for these Moshi Avanti C USB Type-C Headphones. They include a microphone, carrying case, USB connectivity with a digital to analog converter, and a customizable equalizer setting. I reviewed a sample sent by the company, and the angled ear cup provides comfort and noise isolation. The stainless steel headphones are also adjustable, and available in burgundy red, caramel beige, and onyx black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Braun MultiQuick 3-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender is easy to use. The Smart Speed technology lets you change blending speeds by merely adjusting the pressure of your hand on the device. I tested a unit sent by the company and liked that there’s an unlock button to prevent accidents, and the PowerBell anti-splash shaft keeps food from splattering. The stainless steel blades ensure precise, easy work, and the EasyClick System makes it easy to change accessories. The Blender includes a beaker, whisk, blending shaft, and 1.5-cup chopper.