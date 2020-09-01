11 Best Portable Washing Machines for Home or Away

Portable washing machines can prove to be invaluable in a smaller setting. Certain living situations can’t handle the sheer bulk and dimensions that full-sized washers and dryers require. Think RVs, boats, dorm rooms, apartments, or even homes with lower square footage.
With a mini washing machine, you won’t have to drag your belongings to the local laundromat or share dingy appliances with your building’s neighbors. Instead, browse through these portable washers below and find the one that will be perfectly convenient for you.
1. BLACK+DECKER BPWM16W Portable Washer
Pros:
Cons:
- Washes up to 11-pounds of laundry in under 60-minutes.
- Numerous cycle options to fit your needs.
- Easy to transport thanks to dual-wheels and handles.
- A brand name you trust.
- Comes with all the hoses and adaptors needed.
- Heavy at nearly 70-pounds.
- More expensive than most.
- Doesn't utilize hot water.
This BLACK+DECKER BPWH84W Portable Washer is the big brother to brand’s .84 cubic-feet and 6.6-pound capacity option. And when I say big brother, I mean it. The BPWH84W touts a 1.6 cubic-feet sized tub with a load capacity of a whopping 11-pounds. And it can handle that in under an hour!
This top-loading portable washer has a clear top window so you can see it in action. The easy to use LED display ensures you’ll get it going with ease. And the side handles and dual rollers promise simple transportation.
The portable washing machine features all the different modes you could dream of in a miniature design. You can elect for Normal, Heavy, Delicate, Quick, Bulky, and Spin Only cycles. As well as the ability to control the Soak, Wash, Rinse, and Spin cycles too. You can even adjust the water level to match your washing load so no water goes to waste.
The design looks great. Your adapters and hoses come included. It has child safety shutoff features if it’s opened up while running. And because it’s so compact in size, it makes for an ideal miniature washer for your RV, boat, dorm, or small apartment.
Find more BLACK+DECKER BPWM16W Portable Washer information and reviews here.
2. BLACK+DECKER BPWH84W Portable Washer
Pros:
Cons:
- Holds a solid 6.6-pounds.
- A whopping 8 different cycle types.
- Not overly priced.
- Weighs under 40-pounds.
- Fiberwood Dolly sold separately.
- Drying Rack sold separately too.
- Child safe thanks to the automated shutoff feature.
With the BLACK+DECKER BPWH84W Portable Washer, you get the peace of mind of a brand you recognize. But that doesn’t mean this portable washer rests on its laurels. It still touts an impressive 6.6-pounds of capacity. And you can utilize any of its 8 cycles (Normal, Cotton, Gentle, Speed Wash, Spin, Whites, Heavy Soil, Tub Clean) to get your clothes clean.
It comes with everything you’ll need to get going, including the drain hose and sink adaptor. Its pretty lightweight at under 40-pounds, though you can tack on a strong Fiberwood Dolly or even a Drying Rack on the item’s page if you so choose.
Aesthetically, it looks great with its sleek design and LED digital display. It sports child safety features such as its automated shutoff should the lid be opened. And with a delay timer of up to 24-hours, you can set this mini washing machine to get working whenever it’s best for your schedule.
Find more BLACK+DECKER BPWH84W Portable Washer information and reviews here.
3. Giantex Full-Automatic Portable Washing Machine and Spin Dryer
Pros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel tub provides plenty of durability.
- Germicidal UV lights built-in.
- It has a drain pump.
- Offers 6 washing programs and 3 water level choices.
- One tub design makes washing loads less of a hassle.
- Available in three different styles.
- Weight capacity isn't overly impressive.
- A bit heavy at 40-pounds.
- One of the more expensive options.
The Giantex Full-Automatic Portable Washing Machine and Spin Dryer is one of the most popular mini washing machines for a reason. Thanks to its 6 program settings, the device makes it a breeze to clean your clothing. And the built-in spin dryer ensures you won’t have to flip over your loads into a separate tub before getting them dry.
The stainless steel tub will prove to be durable over a long period of time. Its 7.7-pound capacity should be enough to tackle the smaller type of jobs a portable washing machine is designed for. A water inlet hose comes included, and the portable washer touts a drain pump too. It even features germicidal UV lights too that help to sterilize clothing. And with color options of blue, white, and yellow, you’ll be able to order one in a style that fits essentially any area.
Find more Giantex Full-Automatic Portable Washing Machine and Spin Dryer information and reviews here.
4. Kuppet Twin Tub Portable Mini Washing Machine
Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in drain pump makes transfering water a breeze.
- 360-degree rotation promises cleaner clothes and less tangling.
- 18-pound weight capacity is great.
- Compact design.
- Stainless steel snap ring promises to fit any faucet.
- Wash timer only goes up to 15 minutes.
- Spin timer maxes out at 5 minutes.
- No wheels on its base.
The Kuppet Twin Tub Portable Mini Washing Machine is one of the most popular options on the market for good reason. It sports a total capacity of 26-pounds, with its washer capable of cleaning 18-pound loads and the separate spinning section strong enough to cycle 8. And emptying it is a breeze thanks to its built-in drain pump and convenient 56-inch tube.
There are several cycle options to choose from. As well as timer options for both your wash and spin. A stainless steel snap ring is built-in so that the mini washer can adapt to various faucet sizes. It’s pretty easily transportable with a total weight under 40-pounds. And the overall compact design of the Kuppet is great, with dimensions to ensure it can fit in any dorm, RV, boat, or apartment easily.
Find more Kuppet Twin Tub Portable Mini Washing Machine information and reviews here.
5. Panda PAN6360W Portable Compact Washing Machine
Pros:
Cons:
- One tub design doesn't require you to transfer wet clothes for spin.
- Features 4 water levels and 8 wash settings.
- Large 1.54 cubic feet capacity can handle 12-pounds of clothes.
- Stainless steel wash drum promises durability.
- Electronic controls make it easy to use.
- Connects directly to your sink
- A little heavy at 55-pounds.
- Rollers are sold separately.
- No drain pump.
The Panda PAN6360W Portable Compact Washing Machine is one of the more impressive mini washers available. With its one tub design, you won’t have to take your newly cleaned clothes and flop them over to the spinner. Instead, with its 8 different wash settings, you can simply set it and forget it.
It holds quite a bit too. Thanks to its 1.54 cubic feet capacity, this portable washer from Panda can handle up to 12-pounds of clothing. And it sports a stainless steel drum that promises to hold up for years.
The washer easily connects to your faucet thanks to the included hoses and adapters. There are 4 different water level settings so that you only use the water you need. And because it’s compact, it’s ideal for a condo, apartment, dorm, RV, or even boat.
Find more Panda PAN6360W Portable Compact Washing Machine information and reviews here.
6. COSTWAY Twin-Tub Washing Machine
Pros:
Cons:
- Impressively washes 12-pounds while capable of spinning 8-pounds simultaneously.
- Weighs under 30-pounds.
- One of the more inexpensive options.
- Separate timer settings.
- Twin tub design limits individual capacity.
- No built-in wheels.
- No drain pump.
The COSTWAY Twin-Tub Washing Machine provides some impressive capacity with a relatively small sticker price. Its 260-watts of washing power can handle up to 12-pounds of clothes. While the 140-watt spinning tub can handle 8-pounds simultaneously. And each has its own timer settings for convenience and planning.
The top load design of this mini washing machine makes it easy to fill. Wash cycles are 15-minutes at a time for peak efficiency. It’s gray and white design should fit in any room. Making it an ideal companion for your RV, boat, dorm, or apartment.
Find more COSTWAY Twin-Tub Washing Machine information and reviews here.
7. Giantex Full-Automatic Washing Machine
Pros:
Cons:
- Washes about 10-pounds of clothing per load.
- Drain pump is built-in.
- 10 program settings and 8 water level options.
- Automatically balances clothing if weight distribution isn't even.
- A bit pricey.
- Over 50 pounds.
- Doesn't have the germicidal UV lights other Giantex options do.
This Giantex Full-Automatic Washing Machine is similar in price to the company’s other single tub option. However, there are some considerable differences between the two. This model doesn’t feature the germicidal UV lights which help to sanitize your clothing of bacteria. But it does however sport a considerably larger capacity than its brethren as well as few additional bells and whistles.
The stainless steel inner tub can about 10-pounds per load. It features 10 different programming options with the ability to choose across 8 separate water levels. A filtering system is built-in to help gather hair and other small debris. Handles are designed into its exterior so that the mini washing machine is easily portable. And because it washes and spin drys all in one tub, it’s super simple to just set up and go.
8. Giantex Portable Mini Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine
Pros:
Cons:
- Twin tub design allows for up to 11-pounds of clothes per wash.
- Lightweight at under 30-pounds.
- Cheaper than a lot of other large models.
- No drainage pump.
- It'll take two spin cycles to dry larger loads.
- Washing tub is plastic and not stainless steel.
It may not be quite as fancy as Giantex’s other options, but the Giantex Portable Mini Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine is still a quality mini washer at a cheaper price. Thanks to its twin tub design, it can handle up to 11-pounds per wash with a spinner capacity of just over 6.5 pounds. There are numerous timer settings for both washing and spinning. As well as a soft setting for more delicate clothes.
With a net weight under 30-pounds, this Giantex washer is considerably lighter than other models. Which truly makes it a viable portable washer. And it’s dimensions are compact which makes it perfect for dorm rooms, apartments, boats, RVs, etc.
9. Giantex Portable Mini Washing Machine
Pros:
Cons:
- Under 24-pounds.
- Cool looking design.
- Strong setting available for more challenging loads.
- No drain pump.
- Excessive shipping times.
- Capacity is on the low end.
The Giantex Portable Mini Washing Machine is one of the more stylish options available. It looks fantastic with this white, blue, and black design. Making it a great option for your dorm room or apartment washing machine needs. And because it weighs a mere 24 pounds, it’s easily portable too for camping, RVs, boats, etc.
It sports a load capacity of 9 pounds per wash with the spin dryer rated at 7 pounds. There’s a selectable strong setting if you have a particularly dirty load that needs cleaning. And there are numerous timer settings for wash and spin so you can set it differently depending on load size.
Find more Giantex Portable Mini Washing Machine information and reviews here.
10. COSTWAY Mini Washing Machine with Spin Dryer
Pros:
Cons:
- Great for singles or students.
- Very reasonably priced.
- Super lightweight.
- Looks great.
- Lengthy shipping times.
- Smaller design means less capacity.
- Plastic tub won't hold up as long as stainless steel.
This COSTWAY Mini Washing Machine with Spin Dryer is mighty on strength but meager on price. Its compact design makes it truly one of the most portable washing machines available. In fact, it weighs less than 15-pounds, making it one of the lightest on this list.
The blue and white design makes it look sleek in any setting. It sports wash and spin timers, so you can fill it, set it, and go. And with dimensions of just 22.44 x 15.94 x 14.57 inches, it’s not going to hinder the square footage of any living situation.
Find more COSTWAY Mini Washing Machine with Spin Dryer information and reviews here.
11. Kuppet Portable Compact Mini Washing Machine
Pros:
Cons:
- Beautiful design.
- Stainless steel tub.
- Lightweight.
- Quiet operation.
- Long shipping times.
- 5.5-pound wash capacity is one of the lowest.
- Dual-tub design forces you to turn over laundry from wash to spin.
All the single ladies out there, the Kuppet Portable Compact Mini Washing Machine looks like it was designed just for you. It’s perfect for a one-woman household with this 5.5-pound load capacity and 4.5-pound spin capabilities. Convenience is here with wash and timer settings. The stainless steel tub promises to hold up over time. It’s quiet. It uses minimal electricity. And it’s easily transportable thanks to a weight of just over 20-pounds.
Best Portable Washing Machine for RV
Unless you've got yourself a behemoth of an RV, you're more likely than not to be a little tight on space. So a truly compact mini washer is probably best for the square footage you're working with. Thus, I recommend going with either the Giantex Portable Mini Washing Machine or the COSTWAY Mini Washing Machine with Spin Dryer.
COSTWAY's model is one of the most popular smaller options out there. It impressively weights in at under 15-pounds. It's designed to both wash and spin dry your clothing in one compact tub. It looks great. And it's soft on your budget.
Giantex's smaller offering is still a bit larger than COSTWAYs. Though a bit pricier too. It's about 10-pounds heavily and takes up a little more real estate. However, you will get more washing capacity (9-pounds washing/7-pounds spinning) thanks to its dual tub design.
Portable Washer and Dryer Combo for Apartments
If you're looking for a mini washer and dryer combo for an apartment, you probably have a bit more room to work with than an RV. And you're likely going to be larger loads than you would while on the road. So for these scenarios, I'd recommend the BLACK+DECKER BPWM16W Portable Washer and its BLACK+DECKER BCED37 Portable Dryer cousin.
While it's a bit more expensive, the washer tops our Best Portable Washing Machines list for a reason. It features an elite 11-pound washing capacity. Its single tub design allows for spin drying to occur without having to turn over laundry loads. It's LED interface allows for numerous programs and setting options. And it's truly portable thanks to its rollers, handles, and relatively lightweight design.
Panda Portable Washing Machine
Panda certainly has a contender on our list with its PAN6360W Portable Compact Washing Machine. Its 12-pound clothing capacity is at an elite level. It features 8 different programming settings, 4 water level options, a delay timer, and an easy to use LED display. It really should be considered as one of the best options out there.
Kuppet Portable Washing Machine
Kuppet has a pair of representations on our list, one larger and one more compact. The larger option is a beast. It boasts a whopping 18-pound capacity for washing and 8-pounds for spin-drying. It features an built-in drain pump for easy emptying. And it sports a powerful motor and with timer settings so you can set it and forget it.
The company's great looking smaller model isn't just about aesthetics. It still gets the job done for the singles lifestyle. It's a perfect fit for an apartment or dorm. Its stainless steel barrel will hold up for years. There are numerous settings and timers. And its compact size will ensure it's never getting in your way.
Best Portable Washing Machine
If you're looking for the best of the best, Black+Decker is the way to go. You're going to pay a little more upfront for the BLACK+DECKER BPWM16W Portable Washer, but you won't regret it in the longterm.
It certainly isn't the lightest on this list, but thanks to built-in handles and rollers, you shouldn't have much trouble moving the mini washer from location to location. The 11-pound capacity is easily one of the tops of this list. The LED display allows you to easily select from a wide array of programming options. It looks great. It's quiet. And it's one tub design ensures your clothes will be clean and spin-dried with just a few button presses.
