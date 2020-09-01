11 Best Portable Washing Machines for Home or Away

With a mini washing machine, you won’t have to drag your belongings to the local laundromat or share dingy appliances with your building’s neighbors. Instead, browse through these portable washers below and find the one that will be perfectly convenient for you.

Portable washing machines can prove to be invaluable in a smaller setting. Certain living situations can’t handle the sheer bulk and dimensions that full-sized washers and dryers require. Think RVs, boats, dorm rooms , apartments, or even homes with lower square footage.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Best Portable Washing Machine for RV

Unless you've got yourself a behemoth of an RV, you're more likely than not to be a little tight on space. So a truly compact mini washer is probably best for the square footage you're working with. Thus, I recommend going with either the Giantex Portable Mini Washing Machine or the COSTWAY Mini Washing Machine with Spin Dryer.

COSTWAY's model is one of the most popular smaller options out there. It impressively weights in at under 15-pounds. It's designed to both wash and spin dry your clothing in one compact tub. It looks great. And it's soft on your budget.

Giantex's smaller offering is still a bit larger than COSTWAYs. Though a bit pricier too. It's about 10-pounds heavily and takes up a little more real estate. However, you will get more washing capacity (9-pounds washing/7-pounds spinning) thanks to its dual tub design.

Portable Washer and Dryer Combo for Apartments

If you're looking for a mini washer and dryer combo for an apartment, you probably have a bit more room to work with than an RV. And you're likely going to be larger loads than you would while on the road. So for these scenarios, I'd recommend the BLACK+DECKER BPWM16W Portable Washer and its BLACK+DECKER BCED37 Portable Dryer cousin.

While it's a bit more expensive, the washer tops our Best Portable Washing Machines list for a reason. It features an elite 11-pound washing capacity. Its single tub design allows for spin drying to occur without having to turn over laundry loads. It's LED interface allows for numerous programs and setting options. And it's truly portable thanks to its rollers, handles, and relatively lightweight design.

Panda Portable Washing Machine

Panda certainly has a contender on our list with its PAN6360W Portable Compact Washing Machine. Its 12-pound clothing capacity is at an elite level. It features 8 different programming settings, 4 water level options, a delay timer, and an easy to use LED display. It really should be considered as one of the best options out there.

Kuppet Portable Washing Machine

Kuppet has a pair of representations on our list, one larger and one more compact. The larger option is a beast. It boasts a whopping 18-pound capacity for washing and 8-pounds for spin-drying. It features an built-in drain pump for easy emptying. And it sports a powerful motor and with timer settings so you can set it and forget it.

The company's great looking smaller model isn't just about aesthetics. It still gets the job done for the singles lifestyle. It's a perfect fit for an apartment or dorm. Its stainless steel barrel will hold up for years. There are numerous settings and timers. And its compact size will ensure it's never getting in your way.

Best Portable Washing Machine

If you're looking for the best of the best, Black+Decker is the way to go. You're going to pay a little more upfront for the BLACK+DECKER BPWM16W Portable Washer, but you won't regret it in the longterm.

It certainly isn't the lightest on this list, but thanks to built-in handles and rollers, you shouldn't have much trouble moving the mini washer from location to location. The 11-pound capacity is easily one of the tops of this list. The LED display allows you to easily select from a wide array of programming options. It looks great. It's quiet. And it's one tub design ensures your clothes will be clean and spin-dried with just a few button presses.

