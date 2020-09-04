11 Best Gas Chainsaws: Compare & Save

But when you need both power and portability, gas chainsaws typically win the prize and you don’t even need to wear a red and black plaid shirt to use one. If a lot of tree trimming is on your annual to-do list, a gas chainsaw that will go the distance all day long might be your best option to handle it. Our list of the best gas chainsaws will show you some great options for your home and yard.

There are a variety of sizes of chainsaws on the market today that fit a wide range of needs and skill levels. The best chainsaw for you will depend on what your needs are including weight, size, and budget. Electric chainsaws are a great option for homeowners because they’re light and easy to maintain.

If you’re a homeowner, you may have found yourself in the position of wanting to cut down trees, clear brush, or slice up some firewood and thinking, “I need a chainsaw.” And you would be correct. Chainsaws aren’t just for lumberjacks anymore.

Do I Need a Gas Chainsaw?

I don’t use my chainsaw often but when the occasion calls for it (like when a freak winter storm or a hurricane downs trees in the neighborhood), it’s supremely good to have on hand. Chainsaws are excellent for slicing up fallen tree limbs or trimming up thick brush and loading up the resulting firewood in your utility wagon. If you don’t fall trees for a living, that’s okay; chainsaws come in a variety of different sizes and power sources depending on your needs and skill levels.

Most people who need a chainsaw for work around the yard will want one for knocking down trees on their property, cutting firewood, and general (or emergency) cleanup. For that, a chainsaw that measures around 14 to 16 inches with the appropriate sized motor makes the most sense.

What you have in mind to use your chainsaw for will be the determining factor for what you eventually purchase. Bigger isn’t necessarily better when it comes to chainsaws. Understanding the size of your workload will help you decide what you actually need.

You don’t need to be a lumberjill (or jack) to own and use a chainsaw but temper your enthusiasm and start slowly, especially if you have no experience. Downing a 30-foot tall pine tree is best left up to a professional crew. At the very least, consider taking a chainsaw safety class from your local community college.

What is the Difference Between Gas Chainsaws and Electric Chainsaws?

Gas-powered saws are typically large, powerful machines that feature a 2-cycle engine and require a mixture of fuel and gas along with some basic maintenance. Gas models are widely used in the timber industry since they’re portable, strong, and may have blades more than five feet in length.

That’s not to say that all gas-powered chainsaws are unwieldy behemoths. Smaller gas models are well-liked by do-it-yourselfers, too. I’ve got a 16-inch Husqvarna gas chainsaw that I use and I really enjoy it. The engine has great torque and it gets the job done no matter where I need it.

Gas chainsaws have some challenges, however. The small 2-cycle engine needs to be primed before starting and the carburetor will require cleaning every few years or so. You also must mix oil and gas together for fuel, they’re louder than electric chainsaws, and they put out exhaust while in use.

In comparison, electric chainsaws have some really good amenities. Electric saws require virtually no maintenance, are quieter, generally more lightweight, and, when using a cordless variety, portable as well. One glaring problem with electric chainsaws is that after use, the chain oil tank must be emptied, or else it will leak everywhere.

But when it comes to raw cutting power, gas engines almost always beat electric models. If you want a larger chainsaw, you'll be able to find a gas version easily. Gasoline is still available pretty much anywhere you go so you won't have a problem sourcing fuel. And forget about tripping on an extension cord or waiting for batteries to charge when using a gas chainsaw.

What Size of Gas Chainsaw is Best?

The best chainsaw will be most effective with the right sized bar (sometimes called a blade) for what you need it for. The bar size means the length of the chain bar and works in conjunction with the correct engine to work the best. The longer the chain, the more power the saw needs to do its job.

As you might expect, the longer the bar, the heavier the saw, and the more vibration you’ll have while using it. Get a saw that you’ll be comfortable with for a reasonable amount of working time. It’s no fun using a tool that wears you out right out of the gate.

Depending on what you need to cut through, your gas chainsaw bar should be slightly longer than the diameter of what you’re cutting. If you want to cut through a 14-inch trunk, use a saw with a 16-inch bar. You get the idea. This isn’t a hard and fast rule; you can use smaller saws to cut down larger things but it’ll take longer.

Small saws between eight to twelve inches are convenient and fun to use all day. When you’re trimming small trees and tree limbs, they’re great. You may need a larger saw for cutting down trees and slicing up firewood but like I stated above, the larger the saw, the more weight you will take on. Plan on a chainsaw that is around 14 to 16 inches for general use.

What Should I Know About Gas Chainsaw Safety and Maintenance?

Chainsaws, both gas and electric, are very, very dangerous. Learning to operate one safely should be your number one priority. A safety feature included on gas chainsaws is a manual chain brake located between the grip handle and chain bar. This stops the chain from spinning with a quick flick of the wrist.

Also, make sure that the chain on your saw stops moving when you release the trigger. If the saw you’re looking at doesn’t sport these features, move on. You really don’t want to mess around with a chainsaw without those safety elements.

Many local community colleges and municipalities offer classes on how to use chainsaws and other power equipment safely. These classes can be in person or online. If you have little to no experience, this would be an excellent idea for you to consider. The folks who teach these classes will show you what to look for when purchasing a saw, what safety equipment to use and how to use it, and how to use the saw properly.

Every cut with a gas chainsaw should be made by using the bottom flat of the bar and pressing down firmly. Never, ever use the top flat and lift up. And until you get some experience, avoid using the tip of the chainsaw bar. This may cause kickback, where the saw jolts violently toward you when the tip makes contact with what you’re cutting.

Respect your chainsaw. This means wearing the right clothing while using one: long pants, closed-toe shoes, and long-sleeved tops. Wear work gloves, safety goggles, ear protection, and maybe even a face shield.

Gas chainsaws do indeed require more maintenance than electric models. Fuel must be mixed for the 2-cycle engine (usually a 50 gas:1 oil mix) and since those engines have many working parts including carburetor needles and fuel hoses, they can develop their own unique idiosyncrasies to get started.

That's not necessarily a bad thing and, in my case, I look forward to taking care of a machine each and every year. It's not overwhelming and I like the power a gas engine brings to the party.

Both gas and electric chainsaws require bar oil to make the chain turn smoothly in the bar’s groove without overheating. Oiling allows the saw to run effectively to cut fast and prevents the chain from wearing out. It also prevents the bar from burning from the speed of the chain.

Make sure that the saw you’re looking at features an automatic oiler. This will continuously add oil to the bar during use. Make sure the bar oil tank is kept full. Unlike electric chainsaws, gas models do not require the bar oil tank to be emptied after every use.

You wouldn’t think the chain on a saw would change length (it’s made of metal, after all). However, because of the force and heat involved while using a chainsaw, chains regularly stretch quite a bit. A new chain will stretch more than an old one as part of the breaking in process. Your chainsaw bar will feature bolts to adjust the tension to account for this.

You must adjust the bar forward and back at times or else your chain may slip off the bar; that’s really not a good thing while using your saw. The nicer chainsaws have toolless systems to adjust quickly with hand-tightened knobs. Otherwise, you’re looking at a hex head wrench to keep things up to snuff.

Sharpening your chain is incredibly important after each and every time you use your gas chainsaw. It’s not that difficult, especially with handy tools available now like this 2-In-1 Easy Sharpener from Stihl. You need to know what size chain your saw uses (the chainsaw manual should have this) so you get the right sharpening tool for the job.

I have a ritual after I use my chainsaw each time. After the saw has cooled down, I wipe down the bar and motor housing using a clean rag. I then adjust the bar tension, fill the bar oil reservoir, then sharpen the chain. It doesn’t take that long and is certainly less expensive than taking the saw in to be repaired if the maintenance isn’t taken care of.

