15 Best Log Splitters: The Ultimate List

Log splitters (also known as wood splitters) come in a variety of sizes based on what your needs are. They can be powered manually or by using electricity or gasoline. If your muscles and joints begin to ache when the leaves start falling, a log splitter might be a great addition to your chainsaw and the rest of your home and yard tool inventory.

If you split wood each year to heat your home , you may want to give your ax a rest and consider using a log splitter. Log splitters are machines that force a wedge with immense pressure to efficiently and quickly split logs apart.

Is It Worth Buying A Log Splitter?

The answer to that question depends on a couple more very important questions. First, how much longer can you physically keep doing the work? And secondly, how much time do you have to spend on splitting wood?

There’s no doubt that cleaving logs with an ax and a maul (and sometimes with a gas or electric chainsaw) is incredibly satisfying not only as a way to exercise but the stress relief benefits can be impressive as well. However, if you burn wood as a source of heat during the winter, adding a log splitter to your tool shed is a nice option if your shoulders and back need a break.

As I get older, the tasks I used to churn out in an hour without thinking of it take me a little longer as I inch closer to that half-century mark. I’m starting to think about how more valuable time is than money these days.

By getting done in a weekend what might take me several days (or even weeks), a wood splitter will pay for itself very quickly. I'm going to need a heavy-duty wheelbarrow or a utility wagon to move all that firewood around. Now I’m listening.

You may need to cut less than a cord of wood each year and if that’s the case, then perhaps renting one is a good idea. But that means driving down, loading it or trailering it home, getting all your work done (typically within four hours), then cleaning up the machine so you can get it back to the rental shop. Whew!

Log splitters come in a variety of sizes and price levels so the initial investment will vary based on your needs. Once you begin to look for what’s out there, I think you’ll find it amazing what kind of great machine you can purchase for just a few hundred bucks.

Consider also that purchasing a log splitter now should more than pay for a few years of renting one. If wood heat is what you will depend on, a wood splitter makes a lot more sense in the long run.

Like all power tools, you get what you pay for. Try not to save pennies by tripping over dollars! Investing in a quality tool now will save you money (not to mention your back) over the years of using it.

How big of a log splitter do I need?

Congratulations on making the decision to pick up a log splitter! Now that you’re here, you’ll want to take into account a few different criteria on what machine will be best for your needs, your home, and your workload.

Look at the type of wood you’re splitting. How large are the logs? What’s the average length? Is the wood seasoned or is it still green? How big of a pile do you need to get through? If you have a cord of small logs made of softer wood like pine and it’s been drying for a couple of years, you’ll need a much smaller log splitter.

Log splitter tonnage and cycle time are going to come into play as well. Tonnage is the amount of force the splitter uses on the logs. A larger number means more force as you might imagine. Cycle time is how fast the machine works. Larger tonnage typically means more cycle time and vice versa.

Bigger isn’t necessarily better when it comes to choosing a log splitter. Depending on your situation, don’t overpay for a machine that outstrips your needs. On the other hand, using a machine that is completely underpowered for a job is absolutely miserable.

For most average households, a log splitter that produces seven tons of force is probably adequate. These machines are rated for logs around ten inches around and that are made of a soft to medium density.

Wood that is larger or harder than that (I’m looking at you, oak) will need a splitter that puts out 20 tons of force. These machines are larger and most likely powered by gasoline. They’re towable and can split logs vertically, a nice feature. If you’re splitting more than seven or eight cords of wood a year, this will definitely be your benchmark.

If you need to cleave larger logs than that, I’m impressed. There are wood splitters for sale that features a 35-ton rating that will get through the toughest, greenest hickory logs larger than 24 inches in diameter. If you get one of those, invite me over so you can show off.

What are the Different Types of Log Splitters?

There are three types of log splitters: manual, hydraulic, and kinetic. Each have their own unique amenities, speed levels, and price levels. Which you choose to go with will depend on what you need one for.

Manual models work using long handles and leverage. They don’t require gas nor electricity to operate however they require more physical labor. They’re smaller and more portable which means they take less space to store away.

Manual log splitters don’t make the noise or emit fumes like gas models but they also take longer to chop wood. On the plus side, they’re the least expensive of the log splitters on sale.

Gas or electric-powered hydraulic splitters are the most universal of machine out there to chop wood. Like all motorized machines, gas engines typically are more powerful than electric ones. If you have hardwood logs that are full of knots, a gas wood splitter will make things much easier as well as not requiring an electrical outlet to be nearby.

Electric log splitters run clean so they can be used inside a garage or shop with no fear of carbon monoxide poisoning, a real plus during cold winter months. They don’t need much room to set up or operate, another plus when you don’t require to split a lot of wood ahead of time. I have more to say about gas versus electric models below.

Kinetic splitters are machines for people who want to get through a lot of wood fast. Their cycle time (the time it takes to cut and reset) is much less than a hydraulic splitter, sometimes down to a second for the larger machines.

Kinetic log splitters are also easier to maintain without oil leaks or problems with hydraulic fluid. The largest drawback with these types of wood splitters is that their speed can sometimes reduce their effectiveness and power.

Consider how much wood that you have to split. The log splitter’s motor power, quality, and reputation will be important to note. More horsepower and hydraulic capacity means stronger and faster operation. Are replacement parts available quickly and easily for your wood splitter?

Do electric log splitters really work?

In short, yes. Electric log splitters can be a very effective solution to cutting wood for your stove. As referenced above, electric log splitters tend to be smaller and lighter with a tonnage of approximately five to seven tons. They’re good to use in an enclosed area since they don’t produce exhaust. Electric splitters are excellent for light to medium wood chopping work.

For timber larger than ten inches in diameter and for hardwoods like maple and hickory, gas-powered splitters are really the best solution. They can produce more force and produce it faster. Gas hydraulic splitters can also work vertically, saving you from having to lift heavy logs into the chamber.

Also, keep in mind that dual-wedge splitters exist which primarily feature gasoline-powered engines. They are designed so that if one wedge hits a knot, the log will continue to be split by another wedge on the other side. That’s really handy especially if you’re looking at a few cords of oak that need attention with a snowstorm on its way.

