11 Best Sausage Stuffers For Home Use: Your Buyer’s Guide

Ready to amp up your kitchen game? Nothing says “ultimate home cook” quite like a sausage stuffer.
If you’re thinking, “I can’t make my own sausages! That’s crazy!” do yourself a favor and set aside those doubts and fears. Whether you’re a seasoned kitchen pro or just beginning your culinary journey, making your own sausages is not only easier than it looks but it’s totally fun when you have the right tools.
We’ve carefully reviewed hundreds of appliances available on the market today to bring you the eleven best sausage stuffers for the home cook. From heavy-duty machines to budget-friendly options to does-it-all devices, there’s something on here for everyone.
So, if you’re searching for your next real deal stuffer, or just looking to become a casual sausage maker, these sausage-making machines will have you whipping up delicious links in no time!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.22 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $152.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $158.75 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $42.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $30.09 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Hakka 7 Lb/3 L Sausage Stuffer 2 Speed Stainless Steel Vertical 5-7 Lb Sausage Maker by HAKKA BROTHERPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made almost entirely of stainless steel, this machine is light, durable and easy to use
- Two processing speeds for different comfort levels
- Four different stuffing funnels are included to make a variety of sausages
- Highly-rated machine from a well-respected brand
- Sharp edges - be careful!
- Does not attach firmly to work surface
- Some reviewers mentioned not being able to fill the meat canister with all seven pounds of meat
Light, durable, and easy to use, this sausage stuffer from Hakka Brothers has a lot going for it. Designed for the home cook, this machine works harder and faster so that making your own sausages is easier than ever.
Featuring two processing speeds, an air release valve to eliminate unwanted pressure, and enough capacity to handle seven pounds of meat at a time, this stuffer comes equipped with four different sized funnels (16mm, 22mm, 32mm, 38mm) to make a variety of sausages. Made almost entirely of stainless steel for easy care and handling – as well as easy carrying and storing! – this machine also has a solid base to help stabilize the machine with little to no movement while using.
The reviews are in: Hakka Brothers knows what’s up in the world of homemade sausages and this machine does the trick.
Find more Hakka 7 Lb/3 L Sausage Stuffer information and reviews here.
-
2. Weston Manual Vertical Sausage Stuffer, 7-Pound Capacity, Dual Speed, Easy Clean UpPrice: $199.22Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quality manufacturer with a machine built to last
- Proper cleaning is possible with an easy to assemble and disassemble frame
- Two processing speeds to fit your comfort level
- Solid base with rubber feet for a more secure and stable fit on your work surface
- Four different stuffing funnels included to make a variety of sausages
- Quality machine at a more expensive price point
- Lacks a table clamp for a true secure fit
- Some reviewers have commented on their inability to fill the meat canister to advertised capacity
If you’re looking for an easy to use sausage maker that can do it all, this seven-pound capacity machine from Weston is an ideal option. While a little pricier than some of the other sausage stuffers on this list, this is a quality machine built to last and make excellent sausages.
Featuring an upright design and stainless steel body, this machine is easy to assemble and disassemble for proper cleaning – total bonus. With a tilting and removable meat canister for quick loading, easy to use two-speed hand crank, a pressure release valve, and high-quality steel gears, you’ll be making your own sausages in no time. This machine also has rubber feet for a more secure and stable fit on your work surface.
Included with this machine are four different stuffing funnels to make a variety of sausages: 13mm for snacking sticks, 20mm for pepperoni and bratwurst, 30 mm for summer sausages, and 40mm for lunch meats.
Find more Weston Manual Vertical Sausage Stuffer, 3L/7lb information and reviews here.
-
3. LEM Products 1606 5-Pound Stainless Steel Vertical Sausage StufferPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable components make for an easy clean job
- Machine has an easy to use hand crank and attachments for proper sausage stuffing
- The machine clamps to your work surface for a secure fit while using
- Includes three stuffing funnels to make a variety of sausages
- Complaints about quality of handle as it comes off easily
- Stuffing funnel for snack-sized meat is sold separately
- Easy to clean but you'll need to be thorough as excess meat does get stuck
LEM’s five-pound capacity sausage stuffer is a favorite amongst home cooks for a reason. Designed to make meat processing easy, this stuffer will help you crank out perfect sausages every time.
Featuring a removable stainless steel meat canister for easy loading and cleaning, a sturdy base that clamps to your work surface for a secure and steady fit, and a valve that pushes excess air out through the top of the stuffer instead of into your casings, this machine has many of the bells and whistles you’re looking for.
Three different stuffing funnels are included with this machine (1/2″, 3/4″, 1″) allowing you to make sausages in different sizes, however, if you’re looking to make snacking sausages, you’ll need to buy an additional attachment.
Find more Master Feng Stainless Steel Sausage Maker information and reviews here.
-
4. VIVO Sausage Stuffer Vertical 2 Speed Stainless Steel 3L/7lbs 5-7 Pound Meat Filler (STUFR-V203)Pros:
Cons:
- Easy to use hand crank with removable meat canister for proper cleaning
- Two processing speeds to match your comfort level
- Includes four different stuffing funnels to make a variety of sausages
- Available in an attractive fire engine red
- Quality product at a reasonable price
- While the base is made of solid metal, it lacks a table clamp for a true secure fit to your work surface
- Faster processing speed might be too fast for newer at-home sausage stuffers
- Some reviewers commented on how some meat gets stuck in the machine
Vivo’s vertical two-speed sausage stuffer will not only look great in your kitchen (hello, fire engine red!) but will help you make some mean sausages, too.
Committed to designing quality products that make your life easier, Vivo nails it with this machine.
With a stable and all-metal base for a secure fit on your work surface, this machine also features a tilting and removable seven-pound meat canister for easy filling and cleaning. Made with all-metal and high torque gears, an easy to use dual-speed hand crank, and an air release valve that forces air out of the machine instead of into your sausages, this sausage stuffer is ideal for any home cook.
Equipped with four plastic stuffing funnels (10mm, 20mm, 30mm, 40mm) to make a variety of sausages, this machine will be a welcome addition to your kitchen.
Find more VIVO Sausage Stuffer 2 Speed 3L/7lbs Meat Filler information and reviews here.
-
5. Hakka 11 Lb/5 L Sausage Stuffer 2 Speed Stainless Steel Vertical Sausage MakerPrice: $152.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quality brand with a well-designed machine
- Two different fill rates to accommodate your comfort level
- Four different stuffing funnels included to make a variety of sausages
- Parts and components are easy to remove for proper cleaning
- 11-pound capacity is ideal for large batches
- Large machine that needs ample storage space
- Heavy duty and best for real deal sausage makers
- Some reviewers disagree over the amount of meat this stuffer can hold
Like the other Hakka Brothers sausage stuffer on this list, this 11-pound capacity machine is a quality stuffer well worth the money.
Featuring a two fill rate system to accommodate your comfort level, pressure release valve, sturdy base, and a removable meat canister, this sausage maker is easy to use and easy to clean. Equipped with four different stuffing funnels (16mm, 22mm, 32mm, 38mm), you’ll be able to make all kinds of sausages in different sizes.
Full disclosure: this machine is larger than the other options on this list, but, if you’re a serious home cook looking to make large batches of sausages, or a hunter with a large amount of meat to process, this is an ideal machine for you. Just make sure you have enough room in your pantry or kitchen to store it as it is over two feet tall.
Find more Hakka 11 Lb/5 L Sausage Stuffer 2 Speed Sausage Maker information and reviews here.
-
6. STX Turboforce Classic 3000 Series Electric Meat Grinder & Sausage Stuffer: 4 Grinding Plates, 3 – S/S Blades, Sausage Tubes & Kubbe Maker.Price: $158.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Able to grind meat, stuff sausages and make a variety of other meat products
- Electric motor makes this appliance easy to use for the home cook
- Multiple sausage stuffing attachments included to make a variety of sausages
- Meat tray only has capacity for three pounds of meat
- A few reviewers have commented on the device breaking down after a few uses
- Manufacturer advises against grinding anything other than meat
This highly-rated meat grinder and sausage stuffer from STX International is an all-in-one machine with some serious umph. While not a traditional sausage stuffer, it is equipped with a great number of stuffing-specific attachments, warranting it a place on this list.
Featuring an electric motor for ease of use, the ability to grind 180-240 pounds of meat per hour (when properly prepped!), and three sausage stuffing funnels (1/2″, 5/8″, 3/4″), this machine really does do it all – and does it fast!
The meat tray holds about three pounds of meat at a time, making it one of the smaller capacity machines we’ve included, but reviewers love the dual-action power it brings to the kitchen.
Please note: the manufacturer advises against grinding animal tendons, bones, vegetables, plants, nuts, or fruits with this appliance.
Find more STX 3000 Electric Meat Grinder & Sausage Stuffer information and reviews here.
-
7. Antree Food Meat Grinder Attachment for KitchenAid Stand Mixer Including Sausage Stuffer AccessoriesPrice: $42.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Simple design and easy to use
- Both a grinder and sausage stuffer that attaches to a KitchenAid Stand Mixer
- Its simple design bodes well for those just beginning to make their own sausages or those just wanting to make small batches
- Affordable price point
- Sleek design that's easy to clean and store
- Works with more than just meat - veggies, fruits, cheese, etc.
- Lacks large meat canister; made for small batches
- Ideal for home cooks just starting to make homemade sausages
- A handful of reviewers made note of metal shavings ending up in their meat
Are you a home cook curious about homemade sausages? Do you own a KitchenAid stand mixer but want to do more than make cakes and cookies with it? Well, this grinder and stuffer combo attachment from Antree Food is a handy little device to have around. This attachment is not only highly reviewed but is also completely affordable.
While a KitchenAid stand mixer is necessary for this product to work – and that is definitely sold separately – this is a great way to use what you already have in your kitchen as opposed to buying a new appliance.
There isn’t much to this attachment, and that’s totally fine in our book. It features:
- one food grinder;
- two durable grinding plates perfect for meats, fruits, cheeses, and vegetables;
- two different stuffing funnels best used for making breakfast sausages and bratwursts;
- one grinding blade;
- and, one food pusher.
This device is ideal for the novice sausage maker. It’s also easy to use and clean. Bonus!
Find more Antree Food Sausage Stuffer, KitchenAid Stand Mixer information and reviews here.
-
8. ROVSUN 7LBS/3L Vertical Stainless Steel Sausage Stuffer Maker, Dual Speed Heavy Duty Meat Filler, With 4 Stainless Steel Sausage Tubes, Commercial & Home UsePros:
Cons:
- With a stainless steel body and a thorough instruction manual, this machine is well-designed and user-friendly
- Two processing speeds - slow/fast - to accommodate your comfort level
- RovSun promises lifelong service on their products, so, if you have any issues, they'll take care of it
- Four stuffing funnels are included to make a variety of sausages
- Some reviewers disagree over quality of the hand crank
- A small amount of meat does get stuck during processing so be sure to clean thoroughly
- Reviewers noticed rusting after washing
Made almost entirely of stainless steel, this sausage stuffer from RovSun is well-designed and user-friendly.
Featuring two speeds, a hand crank, a removal canister with capacity for seven pounds of meat, and an air release valve to relieve pressure and unwanted air pockets, this machine has all the bells and whistles you need to make quality homemade sausages. And, as a total bonus, all components of this device assemble and disassemble easily for a quick and proper clean.
With four different stuffing funnels included (16mm, 22mm, 32mm, 38mm) you’ll be able to make sausages of all kinds throughout the year.
RovSun also promises lifelong service, so, if you end up having any issues with this sausage stuffer, they’ll be able to help you out.
Find more ROVSUN 7LBS/3L Vertical Sausage Stuffer information and reviews here.
-
9. Fantes Sausage Maker with Suction Base and 3 Nozzles, 2.2-Pound CapacityPrice: $30.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Simple design makes this stuffer easy to use for beginners and casual sausage makers
- Sold with multiple stuffing funnels to make various types of sausages
- Budget-friendly option for the home cook
- Hand-wash only
- Made for a casual sausage maker
- Small meat canister only has capacity for two pounds of meat
If you’re new to the world of homemade sausages, or just a casual home cook looking to make sausages in small batches, this stuffer from Fante’s might be right up your alley.
Budget-friendly and simple to use, the Uncle Attilio’s Sausage Maker features a suction base for a secure fit to any nonporous surface, holds just over two pounds of meat, and comes with three stuffing funnels (15mm, 19mm, 22mm) allowing you to make sausages in various sizes.
Simply load the canister with meat, slide the sausage casing onto the funnel, and turn the hand crank to make delicious homemade sausages, hot dogs, and bratwursts. Simple and easy to use! Who doesn’t love that?
Find more Fantes Sausage Maker information and reviews here.
-
10. Master Feng Sausage Stuffer Horizontal Kitchen Machine (5 LBS)Price: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A budget-friendly option for any home cook looking to make their own sausages
- Easy to use and manage by one person
- Four different stuffing funnels included for various sausage types
- Some reviewers disagree with effectiveness of suction cup base
- Meat canister doesn't hold advertised amount
- Challenges with cleaning and caring for
This sausage stuffer by Master Feng is a budget-friendly go-to.
Featuring a five-pound meat canister and horizontal design, this machine includes four stuffing funnels (14mm, 18mm, 21mm, 25mm) allowing you to make different sized sausages for whatever your needs are. Ideal for the home cook for its size, durability, and ease of use, this sausage stuffer can be easily managed by one person and doesn’t take up much room in your kitchen. This machine also boasts a suction cup base ensuring a firm and secure grip to your work surface.
While most reviewers speak highly of this device, especially for its price, some have commented on the lack of a secure suction to the table, inability to fill the meat canister with all five pounds of meat, and challenges with cleaning.
Find more Master Feng Sausage Stuffer Horizontal Kitchen Machine (5 LBS) information and reviews here.
-
11. ALTRA Electric Food Meat Grinder, Meat Mincer & Sausage StufferPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-functional kitchen appliance that grinds meat and stuffs sausages
- Electric device that's easy to operate and clean with removable parts
- In addition to sausages, this machine also makes patties, meatballs and kubbes
- This is really a meat grinder that also happens to stuff sausages
- Reviewers have concerns about the machine's ability to work effectively for a long period of time
- Small meat tray
- Some parts are dishwasher safe and others are hand-wash only
This multi-functional electric meat grinder and sausage stuffer makes for a nice combination appliance.
This machine from Altra comes equipped with multiple accessories and attachments allowing you to make a variety of sausages, patties, meatballs, and kubbes – a meat dish from the Middle East. Not only is the look of this appliance stylish, but it’s also easy to disassemble for an efficient clean job, easy to store while not in use, and is made with technology that helps grind meat and stuff sausages without losing the integrity of the protein. It can also grind garlic, chili, and ginger.
A couple of disclaimers:
- Several reviewers have commented on the quality of the machine and its propensity to break down after a few uses.
- This machine is really more of a grinder that also happens to stuff sausages. If you’re looking for an all-in-one device, this should work for you; however, if you’re serious about making your own sausages, we’d recommend purchasing another stuffer on this list that offers more meat capacity and includes multiple funnel sizes for a variety of sausages.
Find more ALTRA Electric Food Meat Grinder & Sausage Stuffer information and reviews here.
Why Make Your Own Sausages?
There's only one way to truly know what's in your food: make it yourself! As our world becomes more health-conscious and aware of the food that we eat, there's a huge calling for us all to become more proficient in the kitchen.
Here's the cool part: not only does homemade food taste better, it's usually better for you, too. And, let's be honest, it's just plain fun to create in the kitchen.
If you're like many, the thought of making your own sausages is intimidating. Have no fear! Making your own sausages is not as hard as it seems. And, there are tons of benefits to doing it yourself:
Healthy Control - as opposed to the links you buy in the store, you know exactly what's going into your sausages. No weird ingredients that you can't pronounce. No excessive amounts of salt and fat. No preservatives or chemicals. While consuming sausages might not be the definition of clean eating, you have control over your food, and that's a total health perk.
Taste - it will taste better. You get to make the call on the seasonings and spices. You get to decide what meat is used. You get to taste your mixture as you're making it and pivot if it doesn't quite hit the mark. Making your own food makes you the boss, and that's totally worth it.
Creativity - feel like making turkey sausages with sage and red pepper flakes? Do it. Want to combine two different cuts of pork and add in some spicy seasonings as well as some fruit for some sweetness? Do it. Have fun with it. That's what cooking's all about.
Kielbasa, Bratwurst, Chorizo, Andouille...Oh My!
Every culture and country seems to have some kind of sausage on the menu. Chances are, you've had a few of them over the years, and with your own sausage stuffer, you can make them yourself! So, what's out there? What are the most common links you need to know about before you buy a sausage-making machine and start making your own?
- Kielbasa - in Polish, "kielbasa" means sausage. While each region in Poland has its own version of a kielbasa, in the United States, it's made of pork, shaped like a horseshoe, and is usually smoked.
- Bratwurst - as Germany's most well-known sausage, the bratwurst has become synonymous with backyard barbeques in the United States. Usually made with pork or veal, these sausages can be grilled or sauteed, and are served in a variety of hearty dishes.
- Chorizo - in the United States, chorizo is considered a Mexican sausage, however, it's actually from Spain and has other European and Latin American ties. A spicy pork sausage, it's flavored with chilies, garlic, and other spices.
- Andouille - originating in France, this pork sausage is most synonymous with cajun cooking in the United States and is featured in dishes like gumbo and jambalaya.
- Italian Sausage - available in two varieties - hot and sweet - Italian sausage originated in Italy. While most Italian sausage in the United States is made with pork, traditional Italian sausage is made with a variety of meats that are seasoned with chilies and other hot ingredients.
Regardless of sausage type, there are endless possibilities when you're making your own.
Home Cooking Is A Trend With Lasting Power
For many, 2020 threw the ultimate curveball. Between maneuvering life behind a mask and all the video conference calls, people have been forced to find their inner Julia Child. And, you know what? They like it. Home cooking has been trending all year and the movement doesn't appear to be slowing down, either.
As people continue to fine-tune their kitchen skills, they're becoming more creative and bold when whipping up delicious, out-of-the-box recipes.
Are you one of those people? Are you looking to take your kitchen game to the next level? If you are, then you're ready for the ultimate appliance: a sausage stuffer.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.