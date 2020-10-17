13 Best Adult Mermaid Tail Blankets: Your Buyer’s Guide

With this blanket, not only do you get a sweet mermaid tail, but you also receive a mermaid necklace as a complimentary gift.

The blanket is made with a blend of Orlon and cotton, and can be washed as long as it’s alone in the machine. The adult size blanket is 71 inches long by 35.5 inches wide but it also comes in a smaller 56 inches by 28 inches option for petite folks, teens, or so you can get a matching one for your little mermaid-lover.

This blanket is open in the back and feet for better airflow and safety in case you need to get up quickly. There are several colors to choose from including Lake Blue, Vivid Green, Rose Red, Blue, and Grey which looks cooler than you’d think–almost like a dolphin’s tail