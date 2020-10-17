13 Best Adult Mermaid Tail Blankets: Your Buyer’s Guide

Unlike mermaid Halloween costumes you can only wear in October, a mermaid tail blanket can be enjoyed year-round. If you didn’t grow up to be a mermaid (like you planned), you can still feel like one with adult mermaid tail blankets. They give you the tail you’ve always wanted, complete with a graceful fin. These blankets perfect for cozying up on the couch.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $63.33 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.01 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Laghcat Crochet Mermaid Tail Blanket With NecklacePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a matching mermaid necklace
- Open in the back and feet to allow airflow
- Many color choices
- Machine washable
- Choice of size
- Not as warm as a blanket with enclosed feet
- Has a slight odor when first opened
- No scale pattern
With this blanket, not only do you get a sweet mermaid tail, but you also receive a mermaid necklace as a complimentary gift.
The blanket is made with a blend of Orlon and cotton, and can be washed as long as it’s alone in the machine. The adult size blanket is 71 inches long by 35.5 inches wide but it also comes in a smaller 56 inches by 28 inches option for petite folks, teens, or so you can get a matching one for your little mermaid-lover.
This blanket is open in the back and feet for better airflow and safety in case you need to get up quickly. There are several colors to choose from including Lake Blue, Vivid Green, Rose Red, Blue, and Grey which looks cooler than you’d think–almost like a dolphin’s tail
Find more Laghcat Crochet Mermaid Blanket information and reviews here.
-
2. Mermaid Blanket With Tassel TailPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flowing tassels
- Large scales look like a real mermaid tail
- Inexpensive
- Good for warmer months
- Open in the back
- Choice of colors
- Handmade
- Machine washable
- Needs to be washed first
- Has a slight odor when first opened
- Crochet weave can get pulls
This adult mermaid tail blanket has a very 3D scale texture and the fin has long, graceful tassels on the end.
The tassels give the blanket an even more whimsical look which sets this blanket apart from other mermaid tail blankets. In addition to the tassels, the blanket has large scales knitted on the outside, so it looks like a true, scaly mermaid tail.
The blanket is 70.9 inches long, and 35.5 inches across. Made with soft acrylic, this blanket is on the thinner side, so it’s great for the warmer months as it will keep you warm without getting overheated.
The tassel blanket is available in orange and blue, dark pink, blue, mint green, and red wine.
Find more Mermaid Blanket With Tassel Tail information and reviews here.
-
3. Softan Fleece Rainbow Mermaid BlanketPros:
Cons:
- 3D Fish scale pattern
- Pink and blue ombre colors
- Choice of other colors
- Available in adult and child sizes
- Machine washable
- Open back, closed feet
- Smaller than other adult sizes at only 60 inches long
- Too warm for summer use
- Do not machine dry
If you want to get even more realistic, this blanket has embossed fish scales you can actually feel as well as a beautiful pink and blue ombre pattern.
Softan uses patterned texture to create raised scales on their super-soft fleece blanket. When you run your hands over the blanket you can feel each scale as if you were a real mermaid.
This one is open in the back and closed in the feet so you can slip your feet into the fin and move it around without slipping out of the blanket but also won’t feel to confined since the majority of the tail is open in the back.
It has a lovely blue to pink to teal to pink to blue ombre and is available in both adult and kid sizes.
If you don’t love the pink and blue fade, Softan also has duo-chrome metallic fish scales and shiny sequins tail options.
Find more Softan Fleece Rainbow Mermaid Blanket information and reviews here.
-
4. Blankie Tails Rainbow OmbrePrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully enclosed for maximum coziness
- Rainbow ombre
- Many colors to choose from
- Soft double-sided minky fabric
- Machine washable
- 69 inches long
- Fully enclosed isn't for everyone
- The tail fin looks clunky to me
- Not much for scale texture
Blankie Tails claims to be the original, award-winning mermaid blanket and if you’ve been waiting for a full-enclosed one, this is it.
These blankets are fully enclosed so you have to scooch into them but once they’re on you don’t have to worry about your feet or legs becoming exposed every time you move. This could feel a little claustrophobic for some or just simply cozy for folks like me.
The fabric is double-sided minky material to keep you warm on chilly nights. Blankie Tails has many different colors but I’m highlighting their new rainbow ombre with scale texture at the very top.
Find more Blankie Tails Rainbow Ombre information and reviews here.
-
5. 2-Color Striped Knit Mermaid TailsPrice: $63.33Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choice of colors
- 76.7 inches long
- Knit and breathable
- Unique stripe look
- Cotton blend yarn
- Broad ribbed tail
- Best if hand-washed
- No scale pattern
- Openings are unclear
I love crochet blankets, but this knit one has an entirely different look with stunning stripes.
Each blanket is a pattern of two colors knit in a wavy pattern that makes the blanket very breathable. The tail is wide and flowing with a ribbed look. You can choose from this trendy coral and teal, blue and aqua, pink and aqua, or lavender and purple.
The openings are not clearly specified but it looks like it’s partially open in the back and the tail is cinched with an opening at the toes.
Find more Striped Knit Mermaid Tails information and reviews here.
-
6. Mermaid Me Knit BlanketPros:
Cons:
- Best tail fin of the bunch
- Two colors to pick from
- Soft crocheted blanket
- Partially open in the back
- 76 inches long
- Abstract fish scale pattern
- Too warm fro some
- Fish scale pattern is not as obvious
- Pompoms aren't everyone's style
This blanket has the best tail fin of the whole list.
It’s large, gracefully shaped, has visible ridges, and is topped off by a cute pompom fringe. The blanket is a knit but the weave is much tighter than other options meaning it’ll be warmer and less likely to snag on things.
There is an abstracted fish scale pattern in the knit that I really like. It’s more subtle than some of the other blankets on here but it leaves space to enjoy just how glorious and big this tail fin is. The back is partially open so that sounds to me like the feet are closed and a portion of the lower tail is enclosed as well.
It comes in purple and bright pink.
Find more Mermaid Me Knit Blanket information and reviews here.
-
7. Yiruculture Warm Tail BlanketPrice: $99.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-colored yarn
- Choice of colors
- Very warm
- 75.8 inches long
- Abstract scale pattern
- Too warm for summers
- Scale pattern is subtle
- Openings aren't specified
This handknit blanket is perfect for chilly nights when you’re cozying up on the couch.
If you’re like me and tend to cold, especially during winter, a loosely crocheted blanket isn’t going to cut it. This one has a soft but tight knit that will keep you warm on cold nights. The multi-colored yarn blend and pattern creates an abstract scale effect without looking too fishy.
The fin has lovely ribbing and there’s cabling running down both sides of the tail. The openings aren’t specified but it looks like the fin is partially open at the bottom.
Find more Yiruculture Warm Tail Blanket information and reviews here.
-
8. Kanguru Fish-Scale Pattern Mermaid BlanketPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cute fish scale pattern
- Machine washable
- Super solf polyester
- 78 inches long
- Less likely to get pulls like a knitted blanket will
- Do not machine dry
- No color options
- Not everyone likes closed feet
Beyond the iconic mermaid shape, this blanket has a scale pattern in many shades of pink.
I love the variation of colors in the pattern that gives this blanket a more realistic look that you might expect from a movie or animation. The pattern changes to a ribbed look at the bottom to match the look of a fin.
It’s made of soft, machine-washable polyester similar to common but cozy throw blankets you already have at home. I like that it’s not knit because it’s less likely to get threads pulled out from children playing with it, catching on jewelry, or dogs nesting in it.
This one has an open back and closed feet which is the optimum configuration in my opinion. It makes it easy to get in and out of but you don’t have to reach down and fuss with keeping your feet covered.
Find more Kanguru Fish-Scale Pattern Mermaid Blanket information and reviews here.
-
9. Langria Mermaid Tail Glittering BlanketPros:
Cons:
- It sparkles--what else do you need?
- Fish scale pattern
- Colors to choose from
- Machine washable
- Soft polyester flannel
- Open back, closed feet
- 60 inches long
- Do not machine dry
- Not as big as others
- Tail fin is pretty plain
Here’s one for glitter lovers who want everything to sparkle.
The body of the blanket is covered in reflective foil circles to create a fish scale pattern. They aren’t hard sequins so they are comfortable and even bend with the blanket. This one is great for colder climates as it’s made from polyester flannel.
It’s open in the back and closed in the feet for the best of both worlds. Just keep in mind this one is a little narrower and shorter than some of the others.
Find more Langria Mermaid Tail Glittering Blanket information and reviews here.
-
10. Crochet Fish Scale Pattern BlanketPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handmade crochet blanket
- Fish scale pattern
- Several colors to choose from
- Open in the back
- 76.8 inches long
- Should be handwashed
- Not as warm as others
- Wash first as it can have a slight manufactoring smell
For even more pronounced scales, check out this handmade crochet blanket with scale pattern.
The raised scales are worked directly into the blanket which adds nice detail to the mermaid effect. The loose crochet weave is warm but breathable so you don’t overheat. It’s open in the back which is nice but it’s unclear if it’s closed in the feet.
It’s available in several colors including Sky Blue, Luxury Grey, Dream Violet, and Mint Green.
Find more Crochet Fish Scale Pattern Blanket information and reviews here.
-
11. Rainbow Pattern Mermaid TailPrice: $20.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-colored fish scale pattern
- Handmade
- Adult and kid sizes
- Choice of pink or white
- Open in back and feet
- 71 inches long
- Only two colors
- Fully open isn't for everyone
- Crochet weave can get pulls
This blanket goes about the fish scale pattern in a unique way by overlaying thick multi-colored yarn on top of a crochet blanket.
The yarn forms this almost net pattern and because the yarn is many different colors it gives a color-shifting rainbow effect. For complete freedom, it’s open in the back and the feet so you never feel confined or like your in a stuff sleeping bag.
It’s available in adult and kid sizes and comes in bright pink with multi-color scales or white with rainbow scales.
Find more Rainbow Pattern Mermaid Tail information and reviews here.
-
12. Fleece Realistic Print Mermaid BlanketPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fun detailed print
- Machine washable and dryable
- Somes in large and small
- 70.8 inches long in adult
- It's not mentioned how it opens
- Not as breathable as others
- No color choices
For those looking for something more realistic looking, check out this printed tail from Danti.
The surface of the outside is smooth and slick like spandex but has 3D-effect printing with shading on the scales and fin as though it were textured. The lining of the blanket is a soft, cozy fleece making this one great for colder climates.
It can be machine washed and dried on low making it really easy to clean. My only issue is that it doesn’t specify if it is fully enclosed or open in any way.
Find more Fleece Realistic Print Mermaid Blanket information and reviews here.
-
13. DDMY Mermaid Wavy Tail BlanketPros:
Cons:
- Wavy knit pattern
- Handmade
- Large size (74 inches by 35 inches)
- Opening in the back makes it easy to slide you feet into
- Several colors to choose from
- Recommended to hand wash only
- Some people prefer to have bottom closed
- Not open for ease of getting in and out
The knit pattern on this mermaid tail blanket squiggles up and down, mirroring the wave pattern of the ocean.
At 74 inches long and 35 inches across, it’s plenty big enough to fully cover most adults. The back has a slight opening to allow you to put your legs through, and the bottom is open. The open bottom allows you to peek your feet through if you get too hot, without having to fully take your legs out.
The blanket is super soft and is made with cotton blend fibers that are crocheted by hand. And even though it’s knit, it still really breathable. There are multiple colors to choose from, including mint green, blue, pink, and white which has a slight rainbow pattern that makes it look almost iridescent.
Find more DDMY Mermaid Wavy Tail Blanket information and reviews here.
Enclosed or open mermaid blanket?
That's the biggest question you have to answer before choosing the tail that suits you.
These blankets come in a variety of designs from entirely enclosed so you slip into it like a sack, entirely open so you wrap it around you like a regular blanket, and lots of partial options in between.
The benefits of being fully enclosed are that it's a more authentic mermaid experience, you can move your tail around and your feet won't slip out.
However, some people can feel too warm or too cramped in these blankets. More importantly, they're harder to get in and out of. One-third of non-fatal injuries in the United States are the result of falls and most happen in the home. If you're clumsy or older, it might be worth sticking with an open blanket.
Open blankets are safer and less constricting but you can't wave your tail around with your feet because it'll fall out.
Luckily, most blankets fall somewhere in the middle where the back is open but the fin portion by your feet is closed so you can move your tail around as you sing about wanting to be where the people are.
For more mermaid information, check out this neat Smithsonian article "Mermaid to Manatees: the Myth and the Reality."
See Also:
- 22 Best Unicorn Toys: Your Ultimate list
- 51 Best Mermaid Gifts: Your Ultimate List
- Best Mermaid Halloween Costumes
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.