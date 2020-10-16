11 Best Agate Wall Art Pieces for Your Home

One of the hottest home trends is incorporating agate wall art pieces into your home decor. With the surge of nature-inspired home decor such as wood and greenery, it makes sense that stone would be next. Whether you are looking to start small or want to make a statement, there are plenty of agate wall art pieces that will totally transform your space.
1. Madison Park Framed Blue Agate StonesPrice: $130.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three real slices of agate
- Can be displayed lengthwise or vertical
- Well-made
- Protective glass cover
- Each peice is unique in the world
- Real agate means it might not look like this photo
- Color of stones vary
- Not everyone wil love the slightly metallic look of the frame
If you’re looking for a subtle way to incorporate agate design into your home, real framed agate slices is a good place to start.
The picture has a light silvery grey frame and white matting that surrounds three four-inch slices of cut real blue agate stone. Because the blue stone is only a fraction of the overall frame, it’s the perfect highlight piece.
Its flexible shape means you can hang it vertical or horizontal. Whether you want to hang it in your bathroom, living room, or entryway, the frame is neutral enough that it will complement almost any space.
Plus, each cut of stone is different, so you could even order multiple frames and create a gallery wall of agate stones. Size of the frame: 34 inches by 13 inches by 1.25 inches.
2. 5-Panel Blue Agate Macro Metal Wall ArtPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Image is luminous
- Mounted on raised canvases
- Freedom of placement
- Several choices of shape and number of panels
- Too big for some
- No small options
- Harder to hang straight
Another statement piece, this agate wall art is divided between five 60 inch tall panels that create one piece of art when placed together.
Each panel is made with a sheet of aluminum that is affixed to a one-inch thick mounting frame, so the entire piece is elevated from the wall. Metal holds an image like you wouldn’t believe, far more luminous than paper or canvas.
The largest panel is in the middle and they get smaller as they go out to the side, creating a diamond shape.
If you don’t love the diamond shape look or if it’s too big for your space, the same piece is available with five same-size panels or three panels.
3. ‘Dreaming About You Geode’ Canvas PrintPrice: $42.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Many size choices
- Available with black fame, gold frame, or wrapped canvas
- Ready to hang
- Made in America
- Wood is sustainably sourced
- Can hang vertically or horizontally
- Includes hanging hardware
- Gold isn't as metallic as photographed
- More teal than dark blue
- No very small options
This art gallery worthy print will get a big reaction, wherever you hang it.
The gilt-effect gold and rich teal work as a striking contrast to each other in this piece. The print is flawless with slight texturing that adds to the look.
It’s available as a 1.5 inch deep wrapped canvas print or framed in either black or gold. There are six sizes to choose from with the smallest being 15 inches by 10 inches and the largest at a whopping 60 inches by 40 inches.
Find more 'Dreaming About You Geode' Canvas Print information and reviews here.
4. Capricorn Press Geode Rock PrintPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Independent artist
- Many sizes to choose from
- Giclée print on100 percent cotton fine art paper
- Fade resistant archival ink
- No frame included
- Must wait for it can be printed
- Square-ish shape isn't for all spaces
If you love supporting independent artists and enjoy picking out your own frame, check out this Giclée print by Capricorn Press.
It doesn’t come with a frame but is available in many frame-friendly sizes. The print is of a highly detailed photograph of blue agate slices that looks like it could be taken from a scientific magazine.
It’s printed with fade-resistant archival ink on heavyweight 100 percent cotton paper. It has a slightly abstract look, so it’s the perfect wall piece for those who like unique art pieces.
5. Banded Agate Wall ClockPrice: $58.11Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Functional art
- Protective high-gloss finish
- Different images available
- Modern frameless look
- Printed on aluminum
- Batteries not included
- Not real agate
- A little dark for some
This agate wall clock is both artsy and functional.
The clock is square and is 15 inches by 15 inches, and it doesn’t have a frame or glass cover for a more modern aesthetic. It’s made of aluminum and sealed with a high gloss finish to protect it for years to come.
With rusty red and brown colors, this clock would look nice in rooms that have earth tones, or in places that need a pop of color. The hands of the clock are a soft gold tone, and the entire clock is made in America.
If this rust color is too dark for you, it’s also available in rust, white, and purple as well as pastel rose and blue.
6. Geode Abstract Waves 9-Piece Wall ArtPrice: $137.43Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nine-piece set
- Abstract watercolor look
- Ready to hang
- Made in America
- More artistic abstract than true agate design
- Too big for some
- Multiple pieces can be harder to hang straight
This gallery wall art piece will definitely make a statement in your home, as it has nine different pieces.
Each square is 12 inches by 12 inches and has a different agate stone pattern. You can arrange the individual squares however you like, or you could even break them up into threes and scatter the pieces throughout your home.
Printed on canvas, the pictures are stretched over a wood frame which makes for easy hanging. The light blue, green, and tan colors within the picture look beautiful placed in rooms that have more natural and earth tones, and the geode design is subtle enough that it will complement any space.
Buy the The Stupell Home Decor Collection Geode Waves Set here.
7. Violet Agate Canvas Wall Art by Canvas on DemandPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vibrant printing
- Stretched canvas doesn't need a frame
- Includes pre-installed hardware
- Made in America
- Seven size options
- Not everyone loves the square shape
- Too abstract for some
- May look a little more blue in person
Canvas pictures and paintings make great wall art, as no bulky frames are needed.
This cool print features a violet agate pattern that covers the entire canvas.
Canvas On Demand creates high-quality canvases that are thick and UV-resistant, so you can be sure that your art will last a long time. This agate canvas is available in several different sizes including 10 inches by 10 inches 16 inches by 16 inches, 24 inches by 24 inches, and an impressive 36 inches by 36 inches.
8. Purple Geode Printed on WoodPrice: $55.57Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made to order
- Rustic wood printing
- Ready to hang with hardware attached
- Can be hung vertical or horizonal
- Too big for some
- Not everyone loves the rustic wood look
- Is more purple in person
Rather than being printed on canvas or paper, this picture is printed on wood.
The wood provides a cool rustic texture, so it works well in rooms that have a lot of natural elements. Measuring at 16 inches by 20 inches, there is a key hole on the back which makes it easy to hang up. And due to the shape of the geode, you could hang it vertically or horizontally – both would look cool.
The photo above has a grey tone, but in real life the piece definitely has more of a purple look so keep that in mind when ordering.
9. Agate Art Deco Wall PiecePrice: $55.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for art deco interior design
- Durable iron construction
- No assembly needed
- Affordable
- Too flashy for some
- Not real agate
- Too big for some
As the Mid-Century Modern craze ends, we’ve moved solidly into Art Deco so celebrate that with this trendy sunburst piece.
Wrought from durable iron, these six starburst form an asymmetrical cluster of flowers or suns with colorful agate designs at their center. The agate images are printed on the metal but look very realistic. For the price, it’s a really lovely piece that would be sure to get a reaction from your guests.
Find more Agate Art Deco Wall Piece information and reviews here.
10. Set of Framed Silver Geodes PrintsPrice: $92.65Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautifully neutral shades of grey and blue
- Pre-framed with protective glass
- Two size choices
- Made to order
- Not as colorful as some would like
- Clusters are harder to hang straight
- Silver frames are fine but not exceptional
If you’re looking for an agate print that’s a little more neutral, this set of four prints is a great choice.
Each of the prints has a different grey, white, and black agate pattern, and the frames have a silver finish. The pictures look beautiful in rooms that have neutral tones, but can also help tone down the look of a room with a bolder color palette.
Each of the frames is 12 inches by 12 inches for a total of 24 inches by 24 inches, or you can choose the larger size of 22 inches by 22 inches for a total of 44 by 44 inches.
11. Blue Agate Contemporary Metal Wall Art PeicePrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique, head-turning look
- Contemporary design with natural beauty
- Not as heavy as it looks
- Good size for a statement piece
- Not real agate
- Too large for some
- Will need to hang from several places
This agate wall art is more of a statement piece, as it is a large metal hanging piece that is 42 inches wide.
The piece has a variety of metal circles that frame faux blue agate metal prints (note – not actual stone). It’s definitely more of a contemporary piece that would look beautiful hanging above a couch or bed, or in a long hallway that you’re just not sure what to put there. While it’s entirely metal, the wall art only weighs about five pounds so it’s pretty easy to hang.
If you're curious about how agate stones form, Penn State as a great article explaining the process.
