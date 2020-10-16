11 Best Agate Wall Art Pieces for Your Home

If you’re looking for a subtle way to incorporate agate design into your home, real framed agate slices is a good place to start.

The picture has a light silvery grey frame and white matting that surrounds three four-inch slices of cut real blue agate stone. Because the blue stone is only a fraction of the overall frame, it’s the perfect highlight piece.

Its flexible shape means you can hang it vertical or horizontal. Whether you want to hang it in your bathroom, living room, or entryway, the frame is neutral enough that it will complement almost any space.

Plus, each cut of stone is different, so you could even order multiple frames and create a gallery wall of agate stones. Size of the frame: 34 inches by 13 inches by 1.25 inches.