19 Best Automatic Touchless Soap Dispensers

If you’re worried about harmful germs and limiting exposure to illnesses like Coronavirus at home or at work, you know by now that hand washing is one of the most effective ways to keep bacteria at bay. Touchless faucets and touchless soap dispensers can help to minimize your virus risk.

The dangers of cross-contamination are magnified when everyone in your home shares a bar of soap or has to touch the soap dispenser at school or work. An automatic soap dispenser solves that problem by using a sensor to deliver the right size spritz of foam or liquid handsoap to allow for a thorough scrub.

These touchless soap dispensers will encourage everyone to make handwashing a priority, and because there’s an undeniable fun factor, they might even get your kids to become handwashing regulars without being asked.

Hand sanitizer can be a quick cleaning solution when you’re away from home, but it can’t compete with washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water which is far more effective, especially at cleaning under your nails where bad stuff loves to hide.