19 Best Automatic Touchless Soap Dispensers

If you’re worried about harmful germs and limiting exposure to illnesses like Coronavirus at home or at work, you know by now that hand washing is one of the most effective ways to keep bacteria at bay. Touchless faucets and touchless soap dispensers can help to minimize your virus risk.
The dangers of cross-contamination are magnified when everyone in your home shares a bar of soap or has to touch the soap dispenser at school or work. An automatic soap dispenser solves that problem by using a sensor to deliver the right size spritz of foam or liquid handsoap to allow for a thorough scrub.
These touchless soap dispensers will encourage everyone to make handwashing a priority, and because there’s an undeniable fun factor, they might even get your kids to become handwashing regulars without being asked.
Hand sanitizer can be a quick cleaning solution when you’re away from home, but it can’t compete with washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water which is far more effective, especially at cleaning under your nails where bad stuff loves to hide.
It’s no surprise that the company that makes some of the finest touchless kitchen faucets would also make a high-quality touchless soap dispenser. This dispenser has clean lines and a solid design that doesn’t wobble or slide around on your counter. It’s versatile as it works with either foaming or liquid soap, and better yet, it comes with a 20 second hand washing timer, so you and your kids will know you’ve followed current protocols on keeping your hands squeaky clean.
If you’re someone for whom size matters, you’ll love this convenient ibowee automatic soap dispenser because it holds nearly 16 ounces of your favorite liquid hand soap. It’s rated IPX 6 waterproof and a non-skid bottom, but this dispenser offers you the option to wall mount it as well as set it on a countertop.
The infrared motion sensor is responsive and instantly delivers your desired about of soap, and you’ll like the digital control pad on top that easily allows you to adjust the dispenser to your desired soap flow. You’ll like the brushed stainless design, as well as the soap level window on the front of this dispenser. Another plus is that it’s designed to accommodate other liquids besides soap including alcohol hand sanitizer so it would be great in an office or public environment.
Getting your kids to wash their hands on a regular basis can be a difficult task, but once you snag this adorable piggy touchless soap dispenser, they’re going to want to wash just for the fun of foamy soap shooting out of this cute little barnyard critter. The infrared sensor detects little hands from two inches away, delivering the perfect shot of foam to cleanse their hands thoroughly.
This dispenser works with both store bought foam soap or you can simply make your own at home using liquid dish soap and distilled water in a 1:4 ratio, along with a few drops of essential oil. This soap dispenser runs on three AA batteries, and can be set to deliver three different amounts of foam depending on your needs.
Your kids will love that the pig nose lights up as a 10 second timer for handwashing. They’ll need to count down the other ten seconds to complete the recommended time for washing though. The dispenser refills easily from the bottom and holds 12 ounces of foam soap at a time.
If you’re like most of us, you get tired of filling up the soap dispensers in your house, especially the one attached to your sink. This large capacity touchless soap dispenser from Secura holds a full 17 ounces of liquid hand soap, so you’ll be refilling it a whole lot less than many others that hold roughly half that amount.
The clear soap vessel makes it easy to see when it’s time to refill and the black and chrome finishes give this dispenser a look of quality. It’s waterproof so you don’t have to worry that moisture will seep into the battery compartment. An infrared sensor detects your hand from as far as 2.75 inches away. You can also adjust the volume of soap dispensed from .03 to .19 ounces per activation.
Another plus? This dispenser is made to either sit on the counter or it can also be wall-mounted for added convenience. Get it in either shiny chrome, gunmetal or antique copper finishes so you can best match it to your kitchen and bathroom fixtures.
Do you like seeing how much soap is in your dispenser at all times? If yes, this touchless soap dispenser offers both a clear soap reservoir as well as a large capacity of 13.5 ounces. The smart infrared motion sensor easily detects your hands so you won’t be waving them around to get a responsive shot of soap right where you want it.
You can adjust the soap volume between three different settings to minimize waste, and it works with pretty much any variety of liquid soap without dripping or trailing. The waterproof base prevents water damage in the battery area and it runs off four AAA batteries. You can maximize battery life with the on/off switch, although to avoid contamination, we’d recommend you leave it on most of the time.
Many automatic soap dispensers don’t really allow you to use liquid foaming soap, but this simple HOMLEX touchless dispenser does. It features a clear 9.5 ounce soap reservoir that is simple to unscrew and refill. It’s easy to tell when your soap is running low, which is a plus. This dispenser offers two modes of dispensing. Press the top light to change modes – blue light for a smaller amount of foam and white light for a larger squirt. When that light on top turns red, you’ll need to replace the three AA batteries.
This dispenser is also flexible, so if you don’t have foaming soap on hand, you can create your own by mixing three parts water to one part thicker liquid soap, making it affordable on many fronts. If you’re looking for similar attributes in a more rounded design, the Aeakey Foaming Soap Dispenser is another good find at an even more affordable price.
If you’re shopping with simple elegance in mind, this simplehuman touchless soap dispenser has it going on. The elegant white and stainless steel finish is smudge resistant, and it features a nine ounce soap capacity. A flexible silicone valve snaps shut to create a seal preventing messy drips once soap has been dispensed – a plus in our world.
This soap dispenser is also rechargeable and runs up to three months on a single charge. The automatic sensor detects when your hand is near and deposits the right amount of soap – up close for just a little soap or further out for a larger quantity. This dispenser also features a clog-free tubing pump inside to ensure you get a precise and consistent flow of soap each and every time.
This touchless dispenser comes in five different finishes so you can get one to match both your bathrooms and kitchen decor, but be aware these tend to go out of stock pretty fast.
When you’re shopping for value, but you also want the convenience of touchless operation, this automatic soap dispenser fits the bill nicely. This sturdy dispenser is impact resistant, meaning it’s a great fit for kids’ bathrooms or the classroom. The soap reservoir is easy to remove and refill, and you can even create your own soap and water mix if you’re really looking to save money.
It features both high foam and low foam modes, which are easily selected by pressing the button on the back of the dispenser. The precise sensor design means you’ll get a handful of foam in just .25 seconds. It runs on three AA batteries and to save battery life, this soap dispenser has an on/off switch that also adjusts the amount of soap dispensed.
When you’re looking for the simplest and most affordable solution to buying and dispensing foamy soap, the iTouchless automatic soap dispenser is a winner because it provides you with your own empty bottle to create homemade foaming soap. The dispenser top is attractive rose gold tone brushed surgical stainless steel that’s rustproof and fingerprint-proof as well. Perfect, especially for bathrooms used by kids. The no drip spout is a plus as well.
This soap dispenser can be set to deliver a one second or 1.5 second shot of soap depending on your preference. It operates reliably on four AAA batteries which are included with the pump. Featuring RichFoam Technology, you’ll get luxuriously foamy soap everytime you use it. And to make your own foaming soap, it’s a simple matter with 1 part liquid dish soap to three parts distilled water and a few drops of your favorite essential oil to add some scent.
If you’re looking for a touchless soap dispenser with a slim profile and cool elliptical design, this Secura dispenser is cool for a lot of reasons. It features an 11.8 ounce soap reservoir along with one of the most intuitive sensors that can detect your hand from up to 3.9 inches away. This dispenser has a volume control switch that can be set to deliver three different amounts of soap – from 0.05 to 0.15 ounces per activation.
The sleek black exterior is clean and modern, and the green LED light on the top lets you know when the unit is ready to dispense. By the same token, it’s easy to know when it’s time to change batteries as this LED indicator will blink red. It’s easy to refill without mess or fuss, and works great in any room where you want to avoid the spread of germs and viruses. This dispenser also comes in white.
If foaming soap is your preferred option, Secura also makes a foam soap dispenser that’s touchless as well. It comes in three different color options to choose from.
If you’re like most of us, you like to see your foaming soap, both for the fill level and because it’s just kind of pretty. The VLab foaming soap dispenser gives you a clear cube receptacle so you can see your soap, and it automatically dispenses it when it detects your hand int he right position. It features a simple on/off button and we love that it’s rechargeable via USB, so no need to mess with batteries.
It’s rated IPX 6 waterproof and you can adjust the dispensed foam level with a simple control. It’s suitable for all kinds of foaming soap, and you can make your own with purified water and any liquid soap. Add a few drops of essential oil to make it smell heavenly.
If metallic finishes aren’t your jam, you might love the faux stone finish on this cool touchless soap dispenser that also has a unique shape to go along with the unusual finish. It’s IP67 waterproof, so no worries if it accidentally lands in the sink or tub because no water will get into the battery compartment. What we really love is the artistic shape of this piece because form is sometimes just as important as function.
Worry not. The function is exactly what we’re talking about here, though. The dispenser has a 10.25 ounce capacity, and it has a clear visible soap scale so you’ll know when to refill. It dispenses at just 1ml, so if you need more soap, you merely slip your hand back under the spout for additional soap. Rubberized material on the bottom keeps this dispenser from slipping around and while this dispenser works with most liquid hand soaps, it is recommended that you don’t use any that are too thick of a consistency.
You might also like a similarly shaped touchless dispenser, although this one has a cool darker wood grain finish as opposed to faux stone.
If you’re searching for a foam soap dispenser that keeps your battery storage safe from immersion in water on a wet counter, this touchless soap dispenser has a different design. The battery storage is near the top, meaning it’s safer from moisture intrusion than many. You’ll also like the flexibility of this dispenser which can easily sit on the countertop but can also be wall-mounted if that’s a better option for your needs.
This space-saving model holds 16 ounces of soap in a clear reservoir surrounded by a modern white frame. The smart infrared motion sensor makes it easy to keep hands clean with no cross-contamination, and the price is affordable compared to many. You also have the option of adjusting the amount of soap dispensed. It also comes with a one year warranty which we always love.
Perhaps you’ve been looking for a way to clear your counters in order to combat harmful germs and bacteria, but you haven’t found a way to ditch the soap dish. This commercial grade stainless steel touchless soap dispenser is the answer you’ve been looking for. The easy-fill lid on top allows for fewer times refilling, and this whopper holds 24 ounces of hand soap – enough for 350 hand washes.
With built-in accurate infrared motion and PIR sensor detection, you’ll get exactly the amount of soap desired based on your selection. This dispenser is stainless steel so it’s naturally rust-resistant and durable enough for both offices as well as home use. It comes with all the necessary hanging hardware and you’ll also appreciate the worry-free one year warranty.
If you’re in search of a large capacity touchless soap dispenser for your office this Apanage automatic dispenser is an ideal option as it holds nearly 17 ounces of foam soap and can use any commercial variety of antibacterial handwash. This dispenser is an effective way to avoid cross-contamination in the workplace and may help to keep your workforce healthier.
This device delivers two different levels of foam based upon an easily adjustable button on the top. This unit can be mounted on the wall or sits stably on the countertop as well. It operates on four AA batteries. The unique LCD screen on the top of this dispenser allows you to constantly keep tabs on both battery life and soap dispensing modes.
When you’re looking to avoid cross-contamination from whatever source, this stainless steel automatic soap dispenser will keep your hands and your home cleaner than before. This free-standing dispenser features a waterproof base to avoid rust and it has precision infrared motion and PIR sensor detection technology built in for ease of use.
With a sizeable 9.5 ounce soap capacity, this dispenser can also be adjusted to customize the volume of soap it releases each time. The waterproof base is also leak-proof, so there’s no need to worry that water or soap can get into the battery compartment. This dispenser runs on three AA batteries and the enhanced motor delivers a consistent output.
You’ll like that this dispenser comes with a handy silicone funnel to make filling it easy, plus it also includes a soft wipe so you buff any smudges away once you’ve filled it. It will work with any liquid dish soap, hand soap, or even your favorite lotion.
One thing you’ll quickly discover is that once you get a touchless soap dispenser for one room, you’ll wish you had them at every sink in the house. That’s what makes this dispenser two pack a great deal. You’ll like the stylish stainless design. An efficient infrared sensor detects your motion and deposits just the right amount of soap into your hands. It also has a dial allowing you to adjust the amount dispensed so you can customize each one to your specific desires. In the kids’ bathroom you might want a little less soap while in the kitchen, you’d like more.
These dispensers hold 9.56 ounces each and they easily fill from the top. These operate on four AA batteries each, and they also feature a waterproof base so having them next to the sink isn’t a concern.
If you’re looking for a touchless soap dispenser that’s easy to keep clean and goes with any room decor, this Umbra automatic dispenser is a winner. The matte black finish with nickel accents is easy to wipe down, and the curved shape looks more elegant than many others. With an 8.5 ounce soap capacity, this dispenser has a clear soap level window so you know when to refill. It is not recommended for use with foaming soap, but most others work suitably.
LED indicators light up to let you know when the battery is running low as well as when the dispenser is operational. It features a large top load opening that makes it super easy to fill without spills. It operates on four AAA batteries. You can also get the dispenser with either a nickel finish or in white.
If you’re looking for a touchless soap dispenser that offers a sleek design along with a larger soap capacity than most, the SWEET DIARY soap dispenser is an affordable and efficient option. With a smooth design aesthetic, there aren’t any of the usual nooks and crannies that will need scrubbing after regular use. It holds a full 13.53 ounces of liquid handsoap which means you won’t be filling it constantly.
It operates simply on four AAA batteries (not included) and the base has been designed to keep the battery compartment waterproof and corrosion-free. With PIR sensor technology, this dispenser will efficiently and consistently deliver the perfect amount of soap in 2-4 seconds. This dispenser will not work with hand sanitizer.