19 Best Automatic Touchless Soap Dispensers

If you’re worried about harmful germs and limiting exposure to illnesses like Coronavirus at home or at work, you know by now that hand washing is one of the most effective ways to keep bacteria at bay. Touchless faucets and touchless soap dispensers can help to minimize your virus risk.

The dangers of cross-contamination are magnified when everyone in your home shares a bar of soap or has to touch the soap dispenser at school or work. An automatic soap dispenser solves that problem by using a sensor to deliver the right size spritz of foam or liquid handsoap to allow for a thorough scrub.

These touchless soap dispensers will encourage everyone to make handwashing a priority, and because there’s an undeniable fun factor, they might even get your kids to become handwashing regulars without being asked.

Hand sanitizer can be a quick cleaning solution when you’re away from home, but it can’t compete with washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water which is far more effective, especially at cleaning under your nails where bad stuff loves to hide.

If you're worried about the spread of Coronavirus, or you're simply hoping to keep all nasty viruses at bay, we don't blame you. A touchless soap dispenser is a quick way to avoid cross-contamination and keep things clean at home and at the office. Per the CDC, handwashing is key to staying healthy.

What Kind of Automatic Soap Dispenser is Best?

There are all kinds of things you'll want to consider before making your purchase. 

Durability - Of course, you want to buy something that lasts, and because these aren't cheap, you want one that can withstand the level of use you expect.

Look for a dispenser that's tough enough to be dropped by your kids or manhandled at the office. Also, look for those with waterproof bases where water can't contaminate the battery compartment. Several of our picks have the battery compartment near the top of the dispenser which we think is a great idea.

Soap Type - Do you prefer soap that comes out like foam or would you rather use traditional liquid hand soap? Not every dispenser allows for those foamy soaps so be sure to look at our reviews to find out which ones do.

Capacity - If you're one who wants to mess with the whole refilling process less, look for a dispenser that has a big soap reservoir. We've featured a few that hold up to 24 ounces which makes your life a whole lot easier.

Soap Delivery - When budget is your primary consideration, you'll likely give up some features like the adjustability of soap volume. Most of these automatic soap dispensers have two or three different settings, but the least expensive among them only give you one option. 

Sensor Distance -  Believe it or not, sensors vary widely between dispensers. You'll want a dispenser that senses your hands before they actually arrive under the spout, but that don't spritz too early leaving a mess on the countertop. Most measure this distance in inches, so be sure to read the fine print.

Batteries Versus Rechargeable - Most touchless dispensers operate on three or four AA or AAA batteries - a consideration if you care about what lands in the landfill. We've featured several models that are rechargeable via USB and they offer an impressive number of uses between charges - between three and five months. 

We're always a fan of the rechargeable options and one of these would be a cool eco-friendly gift for the earth lover on your list.

Habit Building - We're not kidding about this. If things are easy, adults are more likely to do them regularly. If things are fun, kids are more likely to become engaged. 

If you're looking to help your family or co-workers build healthy handwashing habits, this article from Forbes offers great advice.

