7 Best Backyard Hot Tubs: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

If you’re looking for a hot tub you can have delivered and ready to use sooner rather than later, this is the list for you.

We’ve crafted this list of 7 best backyard hot tubs with one central theme in mind: set the tub up quickly, enjoy it, then take it down if necessary, all with a minimum of hassle and expense. There are definitely pros and cons to this type of approach but we’ll walk you through it all in the reviews below.

Hot tubs are an investment and it will pay off for you to understand what type of hot tub is best for your particular lifestyle. Purchasing a new hot tub will require some homework on your part: price, size, features, power, and more all need to be considered before making a decision.

When my wife suggested we buy a hot tub for our backyard, I was skeptical of what I figured would be a significant expense and maintenance nightmare. Was I ever wrong! The enjoyment the tub provides our family is completely worth the time and trouble it requires to maintain it (especially when I’m the one giving up the time and putting up with the trouble). Your own mileage may vary, of course.

Hot tubs can be an amazing diversion from the stress and hectic pace of the workday grind. Change into that bathing suit, slip into that hot water, and you can actually feel those cares wash away amidst all the bubbles and jets.

Why Should I Buy a Backyard Hot Tub?

Uh...because they're awesome. Seriously, though: hot tubs can alleviate stress and anxiety, relieve pain, massage sore muscles, and force you to get away from your screens for at least a few minutes. They can be part of a vital health regimen and promote good sleep habits. Depending on the model (and unlike swimming pools), you can use hot tubs all year round in all types of weather. Some models that are more permanent in structure can enhance the attractiveness of your landscaping and even raise the value of your home.

Plus, the best hot tubs promote family bonding especially with your significant other. There’s nothing like treating the two of you to some time alone surrounded with just the sound of bubbling water. You don’t have to wait until you go on vacation or spend a dime on travel to enjoy the benefits a hot tub can bring. All of this can be in your own backyard!

What Do I Need To Plan For When Looking At A Backyard Hot Tub?

There is much to consider so let’s get to it. First, think about the placement of the hot tub. Where would you like it to go? The size of your new tub will be the biggest factor in where it can be setup. You’ll need to make sure the site is structurally sound and features a level surface. Suitable sites should feature a material such as concrete, pavers, brick, or crushed rock.

On top of the weight of the hot tub itself, water is approximately eight pounds per gallon. Multiply that by hundreds of gallons in your tub and you have the weight of a small truck parked on your hot tub site. Decks can be a reasonable location however they need to be reinforced with strong footings to avoid damage.

Ask yourself how much privacy do you have where the tub is going and should you purchase an umbrella, build something like a pergola or plant some arborvitaes to shield your new oasis. Maybe you crave attention and you don’t need anything like that? Moving on!

Hot tubs vary wildly in features, size, power, and maintenance. They truly are one of the most personal enhancements to your home that you can make. What will you use your hot tub for? Fun and relaxation? Exercise? Hydrotherapy and massage?

That decision will have a great impact on what you eventually purchase. The quality of a hot tub will dictate its price and its durability. Consider that a hot tub can be active all year long and may endure sweltering heat and frigid temperatures. Your new hot tub will need to be made of materials that can withstand that cycle and that, of course, will be more expensive.

Tubs that inflate like Coleman hot tubs should not be expected to last through an inordinate amount of punishment. Inflatable tubs are much cheaper than commercial models. But consider the work and expense of setting, filling up, and striking a hot tub over and over again.

Keeping water hot over time in a tub that isn’t insulated will raise your utility bill...maybe a lot. Such practices will impact the enjoyment and may even become more expensive over time than the permanent tub.

What Sort of Features Should I Look For In A Backyard Hot Tub?

Pumps and jets run the gamut of mass-produced cheap knock-offs to premium engineered systems. This should be a mitigating factor in your decision. Your pump is the beating heart of your hot tub setup. Without your pump, there won’t be much soaking and relaxation going on. Some tubs have more than one pump for efficiency and power. Jets can be used for subtle, calm operation or high-functioning massage units suitable for hydrotherapy. These also must be of decent quality or else your tub will be useless.

Your hot tub needs power to heat the water and run the pumps as well as all the other systems present. Larger, more powerful tubs typically use 240 V power. Because it’s twice as much as normal household current, it’s more efficient to operate a hot tub with, and a homeowner will spend less money overall to heat the tub and keep things flowing if it's used a lot.

The challenge here is that an electrician will be needed to wire up a 240 volt / 50 amp breaker in your electrical box before the tub is set up then again to wire it up when it's ready. Electricians aren’t cheap but this is really nothing to screw around with. Hire a good professional electrician to do this!

There are tubs out there that use 110 V household power and that’s great for a few reasons: you most likely already have an electrical outlet on the outside of your home within reach of your tub and there probably won’t be a need for special electrical work before you start enjoying your new oasis.

The problem is that 110 V tubs aren’t known for their durability or performance. You may see that it takes twice as long to keep your tub heated which is going to hit you in your wallet. They also can't keep up with keeping water hot consistently over a long soak.

Whether that’s worth it to you to save money (and to avoid calling an electrician) is really your call. The flip side is that tubs that function on 110 V power typically can be taken down easily ahead of winter (or even stick around to use in the cold) if you need to with little effort.

Hot tubs of any kind require maintenance. You’ll need to check the pH level at least once a week as well as rinse out the filters and balance chemicals. This will impact your cost estimate of your hot tub purchase overall.

You will quickly be educated about shock, chlorine, pH test strips, clarifying solution, and a myriad of other products you may need. Alternative products such as saltwater generators and ozone care systems are something to consider to cut down on chlorine use however some tubs may not be compatible with them.

But, hey, hot tubs are supposed to be fun! There are so many cool features to consider for your new tub. They come in a veritable rainbow of colors and finishes and materials to match whatever you want it to in your backyard. There are waterproof audio systems and speakers that can play, stream, or broadcast music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more.

Waterfalls, volcano floor jets, and LED lighting displays can turn your hot tub into a serious carnival attraction, too. There are even mobile apps available for the remote operation and monitoring of your hot tub. Be aware, however, that shiny new gadgets will add to your bottom line. And don't forget about some steps (maybe with storage!) to get into it!

How Much Will A New Backyard Hot Tub Cost Overall?

There are so many factors that go into the initial purchase price of your hot tub and the ongoing costs to keep it running. Quality tubs that should last a few years will be more expensive however consider the efficiencies that an insulated, permanent hot tub will provide.

Although above ground hot tubs are considered “portable”, they’re really technically movable if you have to (as long as you have a few people and a large truck). Inflatable hot tubs or “plug and play” units bring with them a lot of benefits including low cost, simple setup and strike, less of an impact on your overall landscaping, and the use of standard household electrical power.

Hot tubs will make a dent in your electrical bill; how large that dent is has a lot to do with how much the tub is used, what temperature the water is set to, the type of power used in doing so, and how well the unit is being taken care of overall (dirty filters and no regular maintenance leads to pumps working harder over time and eventually failing).

As a point of reference: My own tub is a unit with around 800 gallons of water and 240 V power that is well-insulated. The energy I use combined with the chemicals required to keep the water fresh along with the cost of water to fill the tub three times a year brings my operating costs to around $50 to $100 per month.

That’s on top of the original purchase price and keep in mind that I run my hot tub all year long in a climate with four distinct seasons. It's a lot to deal with but I have to tell you that when my family and I use it, owning a hot tub is one of the best decisions we've made for our home.

