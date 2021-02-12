11 Best Bar Carts for Homes: Your Buyer’s Guide

A quick way to increase the style and flow of your place is to add a bar cart that reflects that same style. You can store everything from liquor to snacks in this cart discreetly. This is the kind of bar cart that Bruce Wayne would have in his study. Super slick, incredibly cool and one hell of a conversation piece. This globe bar cart will definitely inspire confidence and create a dope ambiance in your place. You don’t even really have to be a social drinker to enjoy having something like this in your walkway, study, library, living room or kitchen.

This piece is 100% handcrafted and has solid hardwood legs for a sturdy and stable design. There are small wheels on each leg which makes this piece easy to move around if you want to try it out in different rooms. The globe opens at the meridian line to expose whatever you have stocked inside. You can fit multiple bottles and decanters in this bar cart along with glasses and an ice carafe. The bar cart is available in the featured sepia finish, Cielo blue, and Crema Durata colors. There is also an option to upgrade to the Globe Bar with extended shelf if you need more space or want a slightly different look.