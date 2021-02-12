11 Best Bar Carts for Homes: Your Buyer’s Guide

The bar cart is a great way to give your home or living space a little more luxury. They have a classic look, can hold your booze and they make for a great conversation piece. Add a flair of elegance and style to your living space by investing in one of the best bar carts for your home and patio.
A quick way to increase the style and flow of your place is to add a bar cart that reflects that same style. You can store everything from liquor to snacks in this cart discreetly. This is the kind of bar cart that Bruce Wayne would have in his study. Super slick, incredibly cool and one hell of a conversation piece. This globe bar cart will definitely inspire confidence and create a dope ambiance in your place. You don’t even really have to be a social drinker to enjoy having something like this in your walkway, study, library, living room or kitchen.
This piece is 100% handcrafted and has solid hardwood legs for a sturdy and stable design. There are small wheels on each leg which makes this piece easy to move around if you want to try it out in different rooms. The globe opens at the meridian line to expose whatever you have stocked inside. You can fit multiple bottles and decanters in this bar cart along with glasses and an ice carafe. The bar cart is available in the featured sepia finish, Cielo blue, and Crema Durata colors. There is also an option to upgrade to the Globe Bar with extended shelf if you need more space or want a slightly different look.
Looking for something with a ton of flair and color? Here are some awesome tips on how to style your bar cart. This bar cart is a great-looking, super sturdy and eye-catching piece to add to any home. The wheels on the bottom allow this piece to be moved all over the house which makes it a prime choice for the home that has a ton of parties. You can literally follow your VIP guests around to make sure their glasses are never empty. Being that it is multicolor it will pair with most decors and any design scheme. This bar cart will make for a great conversation piece, people will gather around it like they do fire pits or aquariums.
This bar cart is beautifully designed with stainless steel for structural integrity and tempered glass for its beautiful finish. While it appears t be strictly modern it really has a contemporary feel to it. Made to be moved around or stay in one place this is a great piece to have out all the time. Even if your decor is whitewashed or jungle themed this piece will fit in perfectly. The cart weighs 53 pounds but glides effortlessly on its wheels. Its dimensions are 25 x 25 x 34 inches. It also comes with a one year warranty.
The look of this cart is really special. The oversized wheels and make of the metal and glass piece give it a contemporary look with a modern feel. This looks like it could be in a small condo or huge mansion in Beverly Hills. The push handle and wheels make it super easy to move around your living space. It is definitely a great conversation starter at parties or family get-togethers. Because of its styling, it can be used as a bar cart, buffet cart or a place to keep pictures and other items that you want to show off.
There is a bit of setup and assembly required to complete this piece. The dimensions of the bar cart are 31. 5” L x 19. 7” W x 31. 5” H so it will fit in any room that you decide to put it. It weighs only 33lbs when emptied and can hold multiple bottles on both levels. The glass and metal are also super easy to keep clean with Windex and a wet rag. You are going to love having this piece in your home and will want to have as many guests over to show it off. If you have small children you can easily roll it into a room where their curious little hands can’t get to the bottles you store on it.
This bar cart oozes class, style, and elegance. Whether you live in a giant mansion or a studio apartment this bar cart will increase the flow and feel of your place tenfold. This is the kind of bar cart that James Bond has in his place for those shaken, not stirred martinis that he loves so much. When closed it looks like a classic Italian style replica globe, but when you open the top, there is a whole bar underneath to show off to your friends and family. It goes without saying, this is one hell of a cool item to have in any living space.
The entire frame is made of solid wood with plastic details. It is smooth to the touch and is surprisingly lightweight given the design. There is some assembly required but no tools are necessary. The globe is approximately 17.7″ Diameter while the rest of the piece is 41 inches high x 25.6 inches wide x 21.7 inches deep. Inside the globe, there is a deep shelf that will hold four bottles and up to 8 glasses. The cart only weighs 34.5 pounds when empty. It is easy to move and easy on the eyes. There is another globe bar option that is lighter and doesn’t have the bottom shelf. The light globe is a little less expensive but has less storage.
Looking for something a little different than the norm? Maybe something that has a bit of edge and attitude to it? This bar cart is badass and while it is elegant and stylish is also rough and modern. The chain links along the sides are bold and weighty without being too heavy to move around. The wheels are easy to move around and can be swiveled in all 360 degrees. It is slender and can fit into almost any living space. It would look great in a kitchen, living room, den or even outdoors on the patio.
The piece features 3 separate wine racks and makes use of the space really well. The two-tier shelves provide plenty of space for bottles, glasses and even food. You can roll it into any room in the house and it makes a great conversation piece. Everyone that passes it will want to touch the chain links and feel the construction of the bar cart. The dimensions of this piece are 29 x 16 x 36.5 inches. It’s a sturdy design and superior materials mean that it can hold a lot of weight while not being heavy itself.
If your home has a more rustic feel to it then you want something that will pair well with the existing flow of your decor. This wooden bar cart has all the feel of a classy bar cart with the stylings of something a bit more rural. This is a great addition to a home that needs a bar and a little bit more counter space. You can put this in the kitchen in the den in the living room or any room where you need more storage or a place to center around for drinks and conversation. Makes a great centerpiece even if the only way you can share a drink is by video conferencing your friends and family.
This piece is constructed from super durable mango wood along with a rustic brown and black metal finish. There is ample storage underneath for stemware and bottles of your best wine. The dimensions of this bar cart are 41 Inches in Length x 18 Inches in Width x 37 Inches in Height. The overall weight when empty is just over 70lbs. There is also a double shelf bar cart available with a more modern feel made with less wood and more metal.
For a more traditional look when adding a bar serving cart to your home this piece offers a pushcart look with a rustic feel. The three shelves provide a ton of space without taking up a ton of space. The cart features a push bar as well as four metal castors that look great and are fully functional so you can easily push this cart into whichever room you are entertaining in. The wheels will roll over carpet and hardwood floors without issue. There is also a four-bottle wine rack beneath the first shelf that won’t rattle or bounce when you move the cart.
The top shelf can be used as a place to make drinks or can be removed as a food tray. The bottom shelf can hold snacks and other foods or more bottles if you have thirsty guests. There are glass holders for stemware to easily pour your favorite wine and spirits. The dimensions are 79x 40x 90cm. It weighs only 14kg when emptied and can hold up to 50kg when fully stocked. There is a white kitchen storage trolley available, a stainless steel top serving station, and a small three-tier serving station.
This Jimmy cart or bar cart is the perfect piece to add to most decors. It isn’t too dark or too light that it won’t fit in with a dark or all-white interior design. The thick wood design is sturdy and will support any glasses or bottles that you decide to store in and on it. The four casters on the bottom of the cart make it incredibly easy to move around the house so you can make this the centerpiece to the party no matter where the people are. It looks great indoors in a living area or on the outdoor patio.
The cart features three open shelves for serving and storage. The open space is great for food or drinks and can even hold framed pictures for when you aren’t entertaining. The casters are removable should you want to set this piece up in a permanent location. The open and exposed wine rack will hold up to six bottles of your favorite cabernet or merlot. It is easy to assemble and measures 36-inch by 35-1/2-inch by 14-1/2-inch. The cart is 40lbs when empty.
This bar cart has a bit of a European feel to it. It will slide into any home or decor seamlessly and will blend into the interior design of any home, apartment or condo. Being that it is so thin and narrow the size of the living space doesn’t matter, this piece won’t take up too much space but will have a huge impact on the area it resides. IT can be moved easily so you can entertain in any room around the bar cart. It has two shelves that provide a ton of space to hold beer, wine, liquor and all the glasses needed to hold those drinks.
This bar cart is a great conversation piece and will definitely get the party started. The glass is safety-tampered and features silkscreen geometric patterns to give the piece more depth. The dimensions when assembled are W: 35.591″ x D: 15.748″ x H: 37.205″. It weighs under 38lbs when it is empty and can hold multiple bottles of booze as well as snacks, buffet plates, glasses and mixers with ample space to make your and your guests drinks. It has a great look and will fit in with any home.
If your house has a more modern look and decor then you want something that will seamlessly fit right into the look you are trying to create. The vibe of this cart is really special. It is bright white so it will look great in any environment that has the same stylings. It has a really clean look and as long as you don’t have a completely dark living space, this will slide right in and look like it was part of the scene the whole time. At the time of publishing, this was an Amazon’s Choice and for good reason. No matter what kind of living space you have this cart will make for a great piece for people to congregate around.
The bar cart features four shelves that are at different levels to give you more space to work with. It features a handy wine rack and four glassware racks for stemware and wine glasses. It can safely and securely hold four big wine bottles and approximately 8 glasses. The four castors lock and roll easily for movement into any room you are entertaining in. The dimensions of this bar cart are 16 x 40 x 37.2 inches. It weighs only 54lbs when emptied. Some assembly is required and it shouldn’t take long to have this piece functioning fully.
While most bar carts have a stationary spot in most houses there are a few bar carts that are actually carts. They are made to move around your living space to be more convenient to use by you, your family and your guests. They are also made to move to be kept out of the reach of small children. This bar cart has more of a trolley design than other bar carts that are available. It is rustic and will be a great conversation piece in your home. Give your place a more luxurious feel by investing in a bar cart like this beautiful piece.
The cart is designed to hold a ton of bottles while also giving you ample workspace and counter space to make and prepare drinks. This is a great option for those homes that need extra counter space but don’t want to have to remodel to get it. The bar cart is 90lbs without any bottles occupying the cabinets below. It is made out of metal and solid, sturdy wood. The dimensions are 39” H x 40” L x 16” D and it holds up to 12 bottles and 12 glasses and 4 metal casters.