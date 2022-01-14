25 Best Products to Beat the Heat: The Ultimate Cool-Down List

Staying cool during the most aggressive heat waves of the summer can be a challenge whether you’re at home, the beach, or work. When temperatures and humidity sky-rocket, there’s not much you feel like doing other than cowering in the comfort of an air-conditioned room.
Our top list of products for keeping cooled off this summer has compiled a list of pivotal gadgets, toys, tools, appliances, and more for ensuring you successfully beat the heat, and actually get a chance to enjoy the summer weather!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The COMLIFE Handheld Misting Fan is a brilliant device for cooling yourself down anytime, anywhere that features long battery life, impressive portability and ergonomics, and multiple functions.
This little three-speed fan has an integrated mister as well as a flashlight, so it’s quite a handy tool for the price point. It’s USB rechargeable and can run for up to 13 hours on the lowest setting (2 hours on high). For its size, the COMFLIFE fan certainly provides an impressively refreshing breeze.
Best of all, you can utilize the integrated clip in order to secure this fan to your beach chair, dash board or bedside table to name a few potential applications. There is furthermore a built-in kickstand, making desktop placement a piece of cake without having to balance the device.
The fan has a 17-milliliter water tank that lasts for 30 minutes in misting mode, so if you put some cold water in there you’ll be nice and cooled off for quite some time. The integrated light is furthermore multi-colored which is fun for the kids, and aesthetically pleasing for adults.
A simple gadget yes, but when you consider all the scenarios you’d kill for just a little breeze, owning this device is a no brainer
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Geek Aire Battery Operated Rechargeable Outdoor Misting Fan is an impressively powerful cordless misting fan that you can attach a regular garden hose to in order to generate a powerful, refreshing mist-filled breeze extending up to 11.5 feet.
This fan runs on a rechargeable battery, so you’ll have to recharge it between sessions, but its cordless design allows you to set it up anywhere. Buying multiple batteries allows you to extend the runtime of the fan – simply switch them out once your power is running low. Each battery will power the fan for 3-24 hours depending on the speed setting.
Offering 1500CFM of airflow, this is a powerhouse unit that will really get your hair blowing in the breeze. Add some fine mist from the 3-nozzle design and you’ve got yourself a seriously practical tool for cooling off from the backyard to the job site.
Built from strong ABS with a thickened coating, this fan is waterproof, rustproof, UV-resistant, and furthermore functions at 24v DC – lower than household voltage. It’s safe and easy to use, and even available in two different sizes in order to best match your needs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lasko 7050 Misto Outdoor Misting Fan is an absolute powerhouse cooling device that will bring a nice cool breeze (or rather hurricane) to any outdoor space.
Designed with the same concept of large industrial blowers, the Misto fan has been successfully engineered to provide exceptionally high power air in a small, manageable frame. Simply plug your garden hose into the device, and select one of the three airspeeds. The Misto can reduce air temperature up to 25 degrees – so you can catch a cool, 65-degree mist on a 90-degree scorcher of a day.
The brand recently sent me this device to try utilizing in the summer heat, and I can affirm it’s airspeed and cooling power is everything you’d want out of a misting fan and more. While battery-powered misting fans are convenient in their own right, this is the device for those seeking an all-day, truly powerful unit.
Lasko has built this device to be weather, UV and rust-resistant, so it fares very well in the outdoors. Run this bad boy on your back deck or patio, bring it to the job site if you’re working outside, or even set it up for your pets on particularly hot days – the applications are endless! A wide pivot angle furthermore allows you to select just the directional airflow you want.
The 72 inch cord is complete with an integrated ground-fault circuit interrupter so you can rest assured you’re safe using your Misto in damp environments. Simply plug it into a standard outlet, hook up your hose, and select your speed setting and you’ll be cooled off in a matter of moments!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Alright, we know we don’t have to tell you that purchasing an AC unit is a game-changer when it comes to enduring brutal heat waves, but we did want to share this particular model with you due to its awesome price point, performance, and overall value. After a good bit of digging around, we’ve found that Della’s Energy Star Efficient Window Air Conditioners With a Digital Display & Remote are the best bang for your buck when it comes to pulling the trigger on a new AC.
While there are cheaper model AC units worth buying, we’ve selected this option because of its inclusion of a digital display and remote control. This way, you can know exactly what temperature setting you prefer to keep the room at, and furthermore control the AC unit from afar, or better yet, from bed.
There is a wide array of different strength options available through this link ranging from 5,000 to 18,000 BTUs. Recommended for spaces/rooms up to 250 square feet, we recommend the 6,000 BTU option for the best value if you’re seeking a unit for your bedroom or smaller living room spaces. Cooling off larger common rooms will likely call for a unit closer to 10,000 BTUs – the good news is, there’s plenty of options to choose from in order to select just the right powered unit.
With an Eco mode, easy clean filter, directional airflow, digital display and integrated side panels for sizing to your windows, it’s tough to beat the quality for the cost with this one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Abba Patio Offset Hanging Patio Umbrella is the perfect complement to backyard spaces, decks, and patios, providing widespread and reliable protection from the elements as well as a sharp aesthetic that’s available in multiple colors and patterns.
Available in either 9 or 11 foot sizing, these high-quality umbrellas are built from a polyester fabric with exceptional UV resistance and waterproof properties for effectively shielding your outdoor space from the elements. There is also an integrated top vent for circulating air, so even stuffy, stagnant days in the sun won’t trap heat underneath this bad boy.
Designed with steel, bronze powder-coated ribs, the frame (and pole) of this umbrella is built just as durably as the fabric. The weighted cross base can furthermore be outfitted with sand or water weights for adding even more stability when setting up in areas that may have a potentially high wind influence.
The crank open and vertical tilt by handle design is super simple to deploy, and a piece of cake to assemble, so say goodbye to frustrating wrestling matches with your patio umbrella and simply unstrap, crank up, and enjoy the shade it provides!
When the sun becomes just downright aggressive but you still want to enjoy your outdoor patio space, a reliable and easy to operate shade device like this will allow you to reclaim your favorite hang out spot in both comfort and style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Big Shady Shelter by Kelty is a seriously awesome canopy system that’s perfect for providing shade and shelter for bigger groups. This shelter has enough interior space for you and your pals to comfortably stand up, making it a great option for use at the beach, at the campground, or for hosting backyard parties.
This unit is suitable for virtually any outdoor event that calls for some sun protection – offering a whopping 151 square feet of shade! The beauty of the Big Shady is that it allows you and your group to really set up a chill-space underneath as opposed to just a bit of sitting space out of the sun like most traditional sun shelters provide.
Kelty recently sent me out a Big Shady to test in the field, and I’ve been blown away by its ease of setup and versatility in function. It’s absolutely superior to open-sided EZ Ups and pop-up tents when it comes to enduring the summer heat due to its walled, but open-ended design that creates full-coverage shade while still allowing for excellent air flow.
The 68 denier waterproof fabric is designed to stand up against even violent wind and rain conditions, so you can use this canopy for spring and fall weather protection as well as summer sun protection – its array of potential applications is what makes the Big Shady such a great buy!
Set up takes a little practice, but once you get the hang of it, it’s truly simple to erect and break down. Furthermore, for how large of a footprint this shelter sports, Kelty has designed the Big Shady to have an impressively compact profile once broken down – collapsing into a simple carry bag that can be thrown right over your shoulder like a regular camp chair.
All things considered, the Big Shady is an excellent option for keeping larger groups out of the sun and elements no matter the conditions, as well as a wonderful picnic area for those who want some reliable shade without sacrificing headroom and table space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The KingCamp Awning Sun Shelter SUV Tent is a wonderful shade and shelter device for staying out of the sun on campouts, during festivals, and even at home that can be utilized with or without the assistance of a vehicle’s open hatchback.
Weighing in at just 9.7 pounds and folding down to 23.6 by 6.3 by 5.9 inches collapsed, this is an impressively compact tool for beating the heat that then deploys into a full-on sun-shelter.
Three shock-corded fiberglass poles and two steel canopy poles stabilize the trailer tent, while two wind ropes are included to further enhance the structure’s integrity. The deployed size is 124 by 84.6 inches, more than large enough to cover a table and chairs, coolers, and a few shade-seeking folks.
The material of the canopy is a rip-stop 210T polyester fabric featuring a 1500mm PU coating for abrasion resistance and adequate UV-defense. KingCamp has built this unit to stand the test of time, as well as the elements.
The fly sheet can be utilized in a number of different configurations if you’re not pairing this shelter with your vehicle’s hatchback, so rest assured it won’t be useless to you without your vehicle. Check out the product images for a closer look at how you can set this bad boy up.
All things considered, this is one of the ultimate portable options for shielding yourself and some friends from the sun while setting up for tailgates, campouts and more – no doubt an innovative and practical tool for beating the heat that you’ll find all sorts of uses for.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Alright, if you’re the type who’s known to love a proper place to lounge outside, The Outdoor Hanging Steel Chaise Lounge Chair With Removable Canopy by Best Choice Products should absolutely be on your radar.
This unique and super-comfy lounge chair provides adequate shade by utilizing a simple removable awning, so you can lay out in a swimsuit (or nothing at all!) during the summer heat without fear of sunburn, or overheating. The awning also makes this a wonderful reading chair, eliminating the annoying glare the sun can put off earlier and later in the day when it’s at a low angle.
It’s simply a luxurious chaise seat featuring a tempered steel cantilever that creates a one of a kind, suspended, lounging experience. This unit is in our opinion, one of the ultimate options for both laying out and napping – providing ample back support when you want to sit upright to read or enjoy a snack without putting you in such an upright position that you can’t comfortably take a snooze.
The canopy is furthermore removable, so if and when you want to soak up some sun, catching some rays is as simple as popping off the top!
A powder-coated steel frame enables an impressive 265 pound recommended weight limit, while the water-resistant cushions and UV-resistant polyester fabric ensure long lifespan and easy cleanups in the event the chair takes on some filth.
Keep in mind this chair weighs a whopping 86 pounds, so moving it around the backyard on your own will be a bit difficult depending on your strength. The good news is, with a weight like that you can rest assured this unit is built with high integrity.
A weightless, zero-gravity lounge chair that eliminates the need for an additional shade device, this hanging chair by Best Choice Products is perfect for those who enjoy beating the heat, comfortable seating, and unique conversation-piece furniture.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A sunshade for your vehicle’s windshield is an overlooked remedy for combating the heat of summer that’s impressively effective when it comes to avoiding the dreaded sauna effect of parking in places without any available shade. The EcoNour Car Windshield Sun Shade will keep the glaring sun out of your vehicle in order to prevent uncomfortable heating and is available in a wide array of sizing to match virtually any vehicle model.
Simply pop it open and snug it into your windshield space, there’s no installation or tedious setup involved. The brand claims this device can lower cabin temperature up to 40 degrees, so the effects are more than measurable. The sun shade will furthermore reduce cracking, peeling and fading of your dashboard/interior overtime due to UV rays, so it serves more of a purpose than simply heat control.
A simple, but wonderfully effective device for beating the heat, EcoNour has you covered (quite literally) with this handy and affordable vehicle accessory.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Homech Inflatable Swimming Pool is a simple 92 by 56 by 22 inch backyard pool option that holds 162 gallons of water perfect for both kids and adults. If getting down to the lake, public pool, or beach is not always in the cards during the heat of summer, this easy to setup backyard pool will be a lifesaver on scorcher days!
Built from 0.4mm thick PVC material, this pool option is advertised to accommodate up to two adults and four children. We think that’s likely a little tight, but none the less, it’s a fairly spacious option for the price point that provides more than enough splash space for a few children or pair of grownups.
This unit is built with three separate air chambers and an impressively durable exterior, so it can handle a fair amount of abuse. Simply inflate each air chamber (manual or electric air pump suggested), fill it up with some hose water, and hop in! It’s perfect for hosting backyard games, reading, star gazing, and picnics. Simply switch out the water when it begins to get dirty, and you’ll have a stellar place to cool off and hang all summer long!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The HOOLRO Family Inflatable Swimming Pool is another simple backyard pool that’s designed for easy setups and maintenance, but conveniently integrates a removable sunshade for assisting your escape from the summer heat even further.
There are several sizes available ranging from 7 to 10 feet in length, each model built from an environmentally friendly, non-toxic PVC material. Select a smaller size for solo use or for small groups of kiddos, or go ahead and spring for the 10 by 6 foot option if you want to pile in some friends in there.
The integrated awning is perfect for sneaking in a nap without getting a sunburn, or for reading a book without the frustrating glare of the sun. It’s a simple feature but eliminates the need to pull up an umbrella.
All things considered, for the price point, this is a stellar little pool to have on hand for the patio or backyard when the temperature becomes downright unbearable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Available in an array of different shapes and sizes, Intex’s XTR Pool Sets are the ultimate option in affordable, above ground pools when it comes to beating the summer heat.
Set up and maintenance of these pools is certainly a bit more intensive than simply filling up an inflatable with hose-water, but the result is a much more robust and durable pool that can handle a whole lot more longterm abuse than your average above-ground option. There is furthermore an included sand filter pump included, so your pool will stay clean and clear throughout the summer.
With a ton of different sizes to choose from ranging all the way up to 32 by 16 feet and 52 inches deep, you can opt for a smaller, space friendly option, or a full-on above ground swimming pool.
Intex has engireed a uniquely designed frame that utilizes galvanized steel and a precision locking system, creating greater stability and durability than any inflatable option you’ll find on the market. An inner and outer powder coating goes on to ensure this line of pools has excellent rust resistance.
Best of all, the setup is surprisingly quick and easy despite the more robust build of these pools, erecting and ready for water in about 60 minutes! The brand includes everything you need for setup – a pool ladder, ground cloth, and top cover in addition to the 110-120V sand filter pump.
With a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty, you can rest assured you’re covered in the event of an unlikely issue. Intex has without a doubt stepped up the backyard pool game with their impressively affordable, high-quality line of XTR Pool Sets!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Obuby Inflatable Avocado Pool Floatie with Ball is a fun and affordable water toy for kids and adults alike that will become an instant favorite companion on trips anywhere you enjoy getting in the water!
This lounging floatie with an integrated pool ball (the avocado pit!) measures 64.96 by 51.18 inches and can handle upwards of 220 pounds, so it’s more than adequate for supporting children and grownups of all kinds!
When you pop out the pit, the floatie becomes more or less a traditional floating tube that can be used for river floats, reading in the pool, or playing in the waves to name a few potential applications.
This water toy is built from a non-toxic PVC and should hold up just fine through regular wear and tear, just be mindful of the fact that it is an inflatable and therefore has the potential to puncture!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Texas Recreation Ultimate Swimming Pool Foam Floating Mattress is a must-have if you enjoy spending time at the pool, lake, or beach during the heat of the summer.
This ultra-comfortable float measures 72 by 26 inches and is 2.25 inches thick, providing total buoyancy for swimmers upwards of 300 pounds. If you’re tired of settling for low-quality children’s pool toys that are uncomfortable against your bare skin, or do not stay reliably inflated, this is a top-notch solution that will undoubably satisfy your floating needs.
Built from a soft and smooth vinyl-coated foam, this floating mattress as the brand calls it is both easy to clean, as well as resistant to sun, chlorine, and saltwater. The closed-cell foam construction does not sink in the slightest, or absorb water, so you’ll stay high and dry on this cozy lounge-pad until the sun forces you to take a dip.
The full-roll pillow adds even greater buoyancy and head support, enabling a comfortable reading position, as well as creating a perfect nap-platform.
Hand-made in the U.S.A., you can rest assured this float will last for years of summer fun as long as you’re not too hard on it.
Beating the heat is made easy when there’s water nearby, so grab yourself a luxurious floating mattress and scoff in the face of the next heatwave!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have a canine companion who enjoys getting in the water, or who has a hard time regulating their body temperature during the height of summer, SwimWay’s Spring Float Paddle Paws Dog Pool Float is a must-have accessory for beating the heat!
Measuring 64.5 by 43.25 by 9 inches and able to support dogs over 65 pounds, this floatie is perfect for medium to large breeds, as well as smaller pups. Its portable fold-flat design collapses into three compact circles for easy travel and storage, so whether you plan on using this device in the backyard pool or down at your local swimming hole, it’s easy to take along.
The material is of course paw-friendly, so there’s no worrying about your pooch puncturing this floatie. A patented inner spring around the outer rim of the float furthermore provides excellent stability in the water, so even typically anxious dogs who are skeptical at first will realize this toy is far from scary!
If you and your dog(s) are known to enjoy a day at the beach, lakeshore, or pool together, why not grant them the same luxury to float and cool off that you enjoy!?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Alfamo Cooling Towel is a simple but effective piece of apparel for combatting the sweltering high-summer heat that’s both affordable, and a breeze to implement into your daily routine when you need it!
Available in a wide array of sizing and color choices, there’s an Alfamo Cooling Towel that’s bound to be right up your alley. The concept and operation is simple, just dunk the cooling towel into water, wring it dry, and wrap it or place it wherever you’d like to experience a nice cooling effect!
The Polyester and Polyamide cooling fabric chills instantly even if initially soaked with room temperature water, and unlike PVA material, it will not dry out quickly. The material will furthermore not wet your clothing or your skin if properly wrung and ‘snapped’ out, so you’re not actually getting damp despite the prolonged feeling of a cool, wet towel.
It’s a wonderful tool to take on runs, sit with at the beach, or even work behind a desk with – if it’s a scorcher, this device will help you to beat the heat. Just add water!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Built from 100% Polyester cooling mesh, the Chill Pal Mesh Cooling Towel is another top-rated companion for cooling off whenever, and wherever you need to.
By simply soaking and wringing out this handy piece of apparel, it instantly initiates evaporative cooling, creating an immediate temperature drop when applied to your skin.
There are no chemicals or cooling agents involved, it’s solely the effect of evaporative cooling that generates the cold to the touch feeling. The Chill Pal measures 12 by 40 inches, so it’s suitable for wrapping around your neck, laying out cross your chest or back, or even wearing as a headband or cap. Golfers, hikers, runners, fishermen, landscapers, line cooks, post men, and office workers alike will all appreciate the relief from the scorching summer heat this simple and surprisingly affordable towel provides.
The brand even includes a handy carrying case for simplifying travel and offers the Chill Pal in a few different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Avalon Stainless Steel 3 or 5 Gallon Water Dispenser is a super helpful tool for all sorts of reasons, the first and foremost being it provides ice cold water at the press of a button when you’re seeing stars from the oppressive summer heat.
This water cooler employs a sleek and aesthetically sharp stainless steel cabinet in order to house the 3 or 5 gallon jug, so it will complement your kitchen, living space, or home office quite nicely rather than being an unsightly, cumbersome water station like most other alternatives of this nature are.
It features three settings – cool, crisp cold, and piping hot, so you’ll end up utilizing this cooler for all sorts of applications throughout the course of the seasons other than solely relief from the heat.
While a cup of ice water is great and all, the ability to instantly chill water is pretty darn handy, especially when temps are downright brutal and you simply want to pour yourself a brainless, COLD cup of water. Heck, stick your head right under there and get some water on your head and neck while you’re at it, we won’t tell anyone!
The brand has even integrated a nightlight into this device, so making your way to the cooler after hours when you wander into the kitchen for a refreshing beverage is made that much easier. There is furthermore a child lock on the hot water setting, so it’s safe for households with little ones.
Perhaps best of all, this is a bottom loading water cooler, so there’s no need to heave a heavy 5-gallon container above your waist and upside-down without spilling!
Handsome for any living or working space, convenient and easy to operate and maintain, and versatile in its applications, Avalon has come up with a seriously practical water cooler with this one that’s bound to be a hit in any household!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re seeking a high capacity cooler that can essentially act as a second refrigerator, the Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Premium Roto Cooler is an excellent option featuring impressive ice retention times, ergonomics, and overall integrity.
This powerhouse cooler is built to last a lifetime, the seamless, one-piece, roto-molded construction method resulting in a rock-solid built with remarkable durability. A freezer-grade 360-degree rubber gasket and corrosion-resistant T-latches furthermore ensure this cooler maintains a perfect seal throughout its lifespan.
Boasting a ridiculous ice retention time of up to 8 days, the Deep Freeze is the real deal when it comes to keeping your groceries and beverages ice cold. It’s the perfect companion for supporting long beach days, multi-day camping trips and backyard summer get togethers.
The Deep Freeze Roto Cooler is available as either a 20 or a 55 quart option, so whether you’re seeking a cooler for two or for ten, this is a solid choice.
Built-in Microban product protection furthermore helps prevent the build-up of bacterial odors and stains – an underrated feature to say the least when you consider all your past experiences with sticky, smelly summer coolers!
Rubber anti-skid feet, an oversize drain, and an integrated fish ruler add even greater value to this already impressively equipped option, making it a great choice for countless applications.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The YETI Hopper Backflip 24 Soft Sided Backpack Cooler is the perfect companion for those seeking an on the go cooler option that will truly keep beverages and snacks ice-cold for extended periods of time. Long days on the beach or boat call for a cooler that goes above and beyond – the BackFlip is one of the few options that can claim this quality.
One of the top-rated insulated backpacks on the market, this bombproof unit is super resistant to wear and tear, designed with a reliable waterproof zipper to prevent leaking, and features a closed cell rubber foam insulation that’s more or less unmatched when it comes to cold retention ability.
YETI’s Dryhide Shell is resistant to mildew, punctures, and even UV damage, so rest assured you’ll utilize this cooler companion for many years of service.
The BackFlip has an inside measurement of 12 5/8 by 6 ½ by 15 inches – big enough to hold 20 cans with a 2 to 1 ice-to-can ratio. It’s the perfect size for accommodating outings from solo beach days to group picnics.
A bit on the expensive side yes, but more than worth the price point when you consider the craftsmanship and quality here!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ice Cream Ball is a portable ice cream maker that you can bring anywhere you’d like to enjoy a cold, customized ice cream creation. It’s super simple to prepare and operate, affordable, and makes some impressively tasty ice cream!
This unique culinary gadget is perfect for backyard hangouts, beach days, camping trips, boating excursions, and more – as long as you have a reliable cooler to keep your ice from melting, you can utilize this device anywhere.
Using the Ice Cream Ball is easy, and particularly fun for the kids. It’s as simple as adding natural ingredients like cream, sugar, and vanilla into one end, and adding ice and rock salt into the other. By shaking, rolling, and agitating the Ice Cream Ball, it creates a quart or a pint of ice cream in just 30 minutes.
You can add whatever you want to the mix to really customize your favorite flavors – some popular recommendations include sliced strawberries, chocolate chips, and nuts. My family used to bring an Ice Cream Ball to the beach all the time during the heat of the summer, and we threw whatever fruit or relevant snacks we had in the cooler right in!
It’s kind of a different texture ice cream than you’re likely used to eating, but it’s unique in the best kind of way. There’s even a recipe booklet included so you can build your creativity from there. Perhaps best of all, this device is built from food-safe, BPA-free materials and is both easy to clean and dishwasher safe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A blender hardly seems like a practical tool for beating the heat, but with the strength and variable settings of the Hurom Hexa Power High Speed Blender, you can create some exceptionally refreshing smoothies, milkshakes, cocktails and juices at the touch of a button!
The brand sent me this unit about a year back now, and it’s saved my life during the height of several heat waves. While any old blender can be used to make a cold smoothie or cocktail, the Hexa Blender has a special setting for both making smoothies and crushing ice that are unparalleled in effectiveness.
Simply select one of the three settings (smoothie, ice crush, or soup) and the blender will perform a programmed set of pulses that creates just the right target consistency. Alternatively, you can turn the intensity dial to any blade speed you’d like on the spectrum, allowing for truly precise adjustments rather than utilizing an array of predetermined speeds.
Speaking from personal experience, utilizing the ice crush setting is a game-changer when it comes to creating a mouth-numbing cold drink, whether it simply be some water or juice and ice, or a stiff margarita. You’ll feel like a proper bartender while entertaining guests, and never be let be down by a mediocre morning smoothie ever again – no doubt a great investment from Hurom that you’ll instantly fall in love with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your household struggle to maintain ice cubes in the freezer during the heat of summer? The IKICH Countertop Ice Maker Machine will ensure there’s always ice on hand for beverages, loading the cooler, or simply for cooling down!
Refilling ice trays and waiting for them to freeze can be a pain, especially when you need ice now. Ice trays furthermore take up precious freezer space and can spill on you before the water is fully frozen – a countertop ice maker is a brilliant solution for the summer season when your ice needs ramp up!
It takes just 6 minutes to get 9 pieces of chewable, bullet-shaped ice-cubes per cycle and can generate up to 26 pounds of ice in just 24 hours with its 2-liter water reservoir. Whether you need to make a quick drink or are preparing to host a summer party with lots of guests, this device has your back.
It’s quiet and energy-efficient, and even features a simple display for easy operation. This unit furthermore has two different size options for choosing your desired ice cube profile, and cleans up in a jiff.
No doubt a wonderful tool to be used either year-round or seasonally depending on your needs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Uber Chill XL Retro Portable Mini Fridge is a brilliant alternative to a cooler that can be plugged right into your cigarette lighter on road trips in order to keep your beverages and groceries effectively chilled.
This mini personal fridge holds up to twelve 12-ounce cans, and can either be plugged into a regular wall outlet or 12V car cigarette lighter. Both power cables are included, and a built in AC/DC transformer handles the power conversion.
This device can cool its contents up to 45 degrees below the ambient temperature, and also has a heat setting reaching up to 150 degrees. The ability to switch between hot and cold insulating power as well as between AC and DC power makes this an impressively versatile appliance with all sorts of potential applications.
You’ll never be without a cold beverage, or chilled snack on long car rides again! The Uber Chill is furthermore a brilliant tool for avoiding ice-runs on road trips where you have just a few items that need to be kept cool (like condiments, a block of cheese, and some meat for the grill) between stops.
Those working from home or from the office will also love utilizing this retro-style, aesthetically awesome mini fridge due to its compact, desk-friendly design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sticking to your sheets during a heatwave is absolutely maddening, and will consistently ruin what could have been a good night’s sleep. PeachSkinSheets offers an effective solution to sweltering hot bedding with The Original Moisture Wicking Soft Sheet Set.
These sheets are designed for particularly sweaty sleepers, helping to manage wetness through moisture-wicking fabric, improved airflow, and the ability to dry ultra fast. The athletic grade fabric is specially designed for maximum ventilation and wicking, so this sheet set will perform far better than your average bedding when the temps really rise!
The dual brushed PeachSkin finish furthermore features an impressive 1500 thread count that becomes even softer with every wash – a truly excellent value considering the more than reasonable price tag here.
Available in all bed sizes and with a wide array of colors to choose from, there’s no excuse not to customize your bedding with a pair of these crispy-cool sheets.