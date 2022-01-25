13 Best Air Purifiers: Your Easy Buying Guide

We all spend a lot of time indoors, either in our office or at home. Pollutants, pollen and pet dander can be worse inside some homes than out. For those who suffer from allergies, that can mean feeling miserable during seasons with less pollen, but fewer hours to spend outdoors.
Then, there are those odors we simply can’t live with. Whether it’s cooking smells, cigarette smoke, or other aromatic offenders, we want our air to smell fresh, clean and healthy. The best air purifier can effectively create that environment.
True HEPA air purifiers address these issues. When shopping, remember that you’ll want to budget for replacement filters, in addition to the initial cost of the air purifier. Some have washable pre-filters, which help extend the life of your True HEPA filter.
A few of these air cleaners kill viruses, mold spores, and germs, and many create just enough white noise to guarantee you a peaceful night’s sleep. They all make great gift ideas for someone you love, like your parents. If you’re ready to start breathing easier, check out our guide to the best air purifiers.
1. Our Top Pick: Alen BreatheSmart Customizable Air PurifierPrice: $653.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lifetime warranty
- Cleans up to 1,100 square feet in two hours – one of the largest footprints of all reviewed
- Efficiently cleans and purifies air every 30 minutes
- Multiple filter options for all needs
- More costly than some
- Can be noisy at higher settings
- Some reports of auto-sensor issues
- Not as effective at odor removal as some
Alen’s exclusive SmartSensor feature automatically detects and adjusts to changing air quality, prolonging filter life and conserving energy. WhisperMax technology uses pink noise to eliminate irritating high frequency sounds, enabling the BreatheSmart to purify the air while maintaining your home’s peaceful environment.
The high performance Alen BreatheSmart Customizable Air Purifier with HEPA-Pure Filter delivers cleaner, more breathable air throughout your home. Perfect for living rooms, open concept rooms, and other large rooms up to 1100 square feet, the BreatheSmart quietly and efficiently removes allergens and dust, purifying your air every 30 minutes – three times faster than most.
BreatheSmart is fully customizable, offering four different filter types to accommodate changing air purification needs, and eight different panel color options to match your home décor. All of Alen’s air purifiers include a lifetime warranty, ensuring years of pure air for your home. Right now you’re probably most concerned with bacteria, germs and fungi, and this air purifier will 99. 97% of particles up to . 3 microns.
Find more Alen BreatheSmart Customizable Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
2. Blueair 480i HepaSilent Air-Purification SystemPrice: $649.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Efficiently cleans and purifies the air
- Effectively removes pollutants down to 0.1 microns
- Very quiet at lower speeds
- Unit is fairly large
- More expensive than some
- Not as effective as some at removing dust
- Some warranty issues reported
The Blueair 480i air purifier gets you a lot bang for your buck, maximizing clean air delivery in mid-size rooms up to 430 square feet. Independently tested by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) for Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), the Blueair purifier has a rating of 240 cubic feet per minute for smoke, dust, and pollen with five air changes an hour.
This air purifier is whisper-silent on low and delivers designed white noise on higher speeds. Using a double-suction radial fan to balance sound frequency, its noise is simply more pleasing to the ear. Blueair’s patented HEPASilent technology uses both electrostatic and mechanical filtration to trap 99.97% of particles from the air down to 0.1 microns in size.
The technology works by charging harmful particles as they pass through the encapsulated ion particle-charging chamber of the air purifier, successfully locking in particles large and small into the unique filter design. The Blueair 403 air purifier comes with a timer to alert you when your filter needs changing.
The timer can be attached to the unit, refrigerator, or anywhere else. Simply open the door on the front of the air purifier unit to change the filter. Weighing in at 33 pounds, this air cleaner features a handle, so you can easily move your air purifier around your home or office.
Its replaceable particle filters are 100 percent recyclable, and you can even get specific filters for tobacco smoke removal.
Find more Blueair 403 HepaSilent Air-Purification System information and reviews here.
-
3. RabbitAir MinusA2 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier with WiFiPrice: $619.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smart operation that works with Alexa and the RabbitAir App
- Filters up to 99.97% of particulates up to 0.3 microns
- Transitions to sleep after dark and powers up when it's light
- Filters last up to two years with 12-hour daily operation
- Pretty spendy
- No option to set different schedules for days of the week
- Not as powerful as some others on strong odors like cigarette smoke
When you want to control the quality of air in your home or office from any location, the RabbitAir MinusA2 air purifier allows you complete monitoring and adjustment thanks to its WiFi connection with the RabbitAir app. With six stages of air purification and deodorization, it traps allergen and particles 0.3 microns in size at 99.97% efficiency.
It reduces the buildup of common allergens including dust mites, mold, pollen and pet dander trapped on the filter, while reducing the growth of bacteria and viruses on the filter as well. We also appreciate the flexibility of this air purifier as it allows you to choose from a variety of customized filters including Germ Defense, Pet Allergy, Odor Remover, or Toxin Absorber.
This purifier can stand on its own or it’s also made to be wall mounted too. Because it has a cool look, it will appear almost like an avant garde art piece. This purifier is smart, transitioning the unit to sleep after dark and bringing it back to operational as the day lightens. You’ll also appreciate how economical this purifier is. It has filters lasting up to two years with 12-hour daily operation, and it has an Energy Star rated motor.
Find more RabbitAir MinusA2 HEPA Air Purifier with WiFi information and reviews here.
-
4. Dyson Pure Cool TP04 HEPA Smart Air Purifier & Tower FanPrice: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Air purifier and bladeless fan in one
- Pumps out 77 gallons of fresh air per second
- LCD display gives you updated air quality readings
- Compatible with Alexa and Siri
- High priced
- Noisier than some
- More of a fan than a purifier
If you love all things Dyson, (we do too!) you’re bound to fall for the Dyson TP04 HEPA air purifier and fan. It features that distinctive design you’ve come to expect from Dyson, but this Alexa enabled purifier has all sorts of features that impress. First, it pumps out fresh air at an astounding rate of 77 gallons per second to give any room a refreshing blast.
This purifier automatically senses and reports air quality levels on small LCD display on the front of the purifier, including ultrafine particles (PM 2.5), allergens (PM10), volatile organic compounds (VOCs) & Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2). HEPA and activated carbon filters capture 99.97% of microscopic allergens and pollutants as tiny as 0.3 microns.
Tap into Alexa to monitor your air quality and get live reporting. You can also use your voice to turn the unit on and off. The Dyson Link App is compatible with both Alexa and Siri. While the unit is reasonably compact, it’s robust enough to clean the air in a large room. It also acts as an effective fan to keep you cool in the summer months.
Find more Dyson Pure Cool HEPA Smart Air Purifier & Tower Fan information and reviews here.
-
5. Top Rated: Rabbit Air BioGS 2.0 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air PurifierPrice: $369.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fast and quiet operation
- Long life filters last up to four years with daily use
- Energy Star certified
- Helps eliminate allergens and viruses
- Childproof front panel
- More expensive than some
- Seems a bit bulky
- Filter replacement indicator can be finicky
If you’re looking for ultra-quiet operation, this top rated air purifier from Rabbit Air is an excellent choice. It can completely replace the air in the room up to two times an hour when it’s running at high speed.
With four stages of purification and deodorization, the BioGS HEPA and charcoal-based activated carbon filters will last up to three years, based on 12 hours daily operation. Better yet, the pre-filter is washable. That alone makes it one of our favorite choices. It even works great in a large space up to 550 square feet.
This air purifier is energy star certified, so you don’t need to worry about your utility bill taking an unexpected spike. The five year warranty and long filter life make it a worthy investment to get rid of dust, allergens and smells at warp speed.
Find more Rabbit Air BioGS 2.0 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
6. Whirlpool Whispure Air PurifierPrice: $292.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use controls
- Efficiently purifies air
- Easy to move around from room to room
- Can be a bit noisy on highest settings
- Rather bulky looking
- Some reports of unbalanced fan wheels
- Not as effective at odor removal as some
For large rooms up to 500 square feet, this air purifier features electronic controls and four fan speeds. The Turbo setting quickly clears the air. Sleep Mode means quiet operation while saving energy. The true HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. A charcoal pre-filter traps odors and pre-cleans the air before it reaches the HEPA filter.
The HEPA filter removes airborne allergens such as dust, pet dander, pollen, tobacco smoke, fabric fibers, and mold spores, using the quietest high-efficiency air purifier technology. Great for large rooms up to 500 square feet, this air purifier filters the air 4.8 times per hour.
Two separate filter replacement lights indicate when it’s time to replace the HEPA filter or charcoal pre-filter. Built-in handles make it easy to move the air purifier to any room in the house. It’s easy to keep your Whispure Air Purifier running 24/7 as long as you stay stocked up on carbon pre-filters and replacement HEPA filters.
Find more Whirlpool Whispure Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
7. Honeywell Bluetooth Smart True HEPA Allergen RemoverPrice: $230.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effectively cleans dust, pollen and VOCs from the air
- Good for large spaces up to 310 square feet
- Control panel is well laid out and easy to use
- App not compatible with all iOS operating systems
- Timer function limited to one program at a time
- Not as quiet as some
- App is iffy for some users
This Honeywell air purifier is perfect for large spaces up 17′ x 18′ or 310 square feet. It captures up to 99.97% of microscopic allergens such as dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores and smoke particles as small as 0.3 microns. It reduces odors and volatile organic compounds(VOCs). VOC’s.
This Bluetooth enabled air purifier features high-tech “touch screen” controls, auto-off timer (1-18 hours), a control panel dimmer, VOC sensor for automatic operation, air quality feedback and a Bluetooth “paired” indicator.
Compatible with Android and iPhone app, you can remotely control this air cleaner from your phone. The pollen sensor goes into automatic operation based on pollen conditions in the zip code you set on your phone app. It also offers a filter/pre-filter status gauge with notifications of when the filter needs to be changed.
For larger rooms, consider the Honeywell 50250-S True HEPA Air Purifier which cleans nearly 400 square feet.
Find more Honeywell Bluetooth Smart True HEPA Allergen Remover information and reviews here.
-
8. Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air PurifierPrice: $196.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very quiet compared to many
- Effectively cleans and purifies air in spaces up to 528 square feet
- Four filters system eliminates odors, allergens and creates ozone
- Small profile with surprising power
- More expensive than some
- Some issues reported with the washable pre-filter
- Doesn’t automatically kick on high to clear cigarette smoke
- Gets louder on higher settings
This Coway True HEPA air purifier takes an ultra-modern approach, in design and function. Compact in size at just about 17 inches wide, by 18 inches tall, it will fit unassumingly into small corners, but count on it doing a yeoman’s job purifying the air, despite its size. The winner here is a four filter system that cleans dust and allergens from the air, meaning you’ll breathe a whole lot easier.
It has a washable pre-filter to eliminate large particles, a charcoal filter to clear unwanted odors from the room, a True HEPA filter that’s effective on cleaning up to 99.97 percent of all allergens and contaminants from the air, and an ionizer, which creates ozone, without leaving that weird smell that so many ozonators do.
This little workhorse quietly and effectively cleans spaces up to 528 square feet, and with particle sensing technology, it will automatically kick into high gear when air quality is reduced. You can order this air purifier individually, or get a terrific deal when you buy the package that includes replacement filters to switch out after one year.
Find more Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier With True HEPA & Eco Mode information and reviews here.
-
9. AeraMax 300-DX95 Air PurifierPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sends out ions to freshen the air
- Effectively purifies air in large spaces up to 600 square feet
- Extremely quiet
- May increase your electric bill with heavy use
- Can be noisy at highest setting
- Ionizer smell off-putting to some
- Rather large
The AeraMax Air Purifier automatically detects air quality and purifies the air. Certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, this air purifier utilizes a true HEPA filter with antimicrobial treatment to safely remove 99.97% of airborne particles including pollen, ragweed, and other allergens, along with viruses, germs, dust mites, mold spores, and cigarette smoke.
It includes a special high-performance mode for allergy, cold and flu seasons. The carbon filter reduces odors from a 300 to 600 square foot area, meaning it will take care of your large spaces effectively. To keep your air purifier working hard year-round, make sure to stock up on Carbon Authentic Replacement Filters.
Find more AeraMax 300-DX95 Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
10. Winix 5500-2 Air PurifierPrice: $158.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Efficiently cleans and purifies the air
- Extremely quiet
- Very easy to remove and clean filters
- Pricey compared to some
- Replacement filters are costly
- Light stays on when operating in night mode, which can be annoying
- Doesn’t work as well as others on smoke odors
Efficient enough to clean up to 360 square feet at a time, this room air purifier offers a VOC Smart Sensor. It also boasts an air quality visual indicator, light sensor, auto, and sleep modes, and it comes with a remote control. Since you’re likely to want to run it for long periods of time, it’s good to know that this unit is Energy Star certified.
The Winix 5500-2 Air Cleaner is designed for any home environment and ready to capture dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mold spores, VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and household odors. With a clean air delivery rate (CADR) rating from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, this air purifier and air cleaner is best used for medium to large living spaces, kitchens, and bedrooms.
The Winix 5500-2 uses a 3-stage air cleaning system, featuring a washable Advanced Odor Control (AOC) Carbon Filter, 99.97 percent efficient at removing particles from the air. It also features a True HEPA filter and Winix PlasmaWave technology, which acts to permanently filter and break down odor, allergens, chemical vapors, and other pollutants, with no harmful ozone.
Find more Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
11. Best Value: GermGuardian True HEPA Air Purifier with UV-C SanitizerPrice: $132.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV-C light sanitizer kills bad germs linked to illness
- Effectively purifies air of dust, allergens and mold
- Covers mid-size rooms with a minimal profile
- Can get noisy after sustained long-term use
- Not as powerful as some
- Filters may more easily clog than other models
- Set up isn’t all that intuitive
The tall, narrow profile of the GermGuardian lets it fit inconspicuously into corners. It removes airborne dust, mold and plant pollen, to give you cleaner air. The three-speed tower features a true HEPA filter that cleans 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns, while the charcoal filter removes offensive odors, from smoke to pet and food smells.
A standout of this air purifier is the fact that it offers UV-C light technology with Titanium Dioxide to kill airborne bacteria, viruses, germs, and mold spores, making it an excellent choice for children’s rooms, as well as medical exam areas.
If pet dander is a specific problem, the GermGuardian AC4300BPTCA 3-in-1 Air Purifier with Pet Pure True HEPA Filter is only slightly more expensive but targets that key issue and also includes the UV-C light sanitizer as well.
Find more GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter information and reviews here.
-
12. VEVA 8000 Elite Pro Series Air PurifierPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Convertible style makes it flexible
- Noticeably reduces dust and pet dander
- Effective at reducing cigarette smells
- Pre-filters Need frequent cleaning
- Not as much airflow as some
- Doesn’t have an air quality display
This compact True HEPA air purifier automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns from your home. This includes pollen, bacteria and pet dander. The innovative and sleek design cleans up to 375 square feet, so it’s perfect for home and office use.
This small system includes a True HEPA Filter along with four precut activated carbon pre-filters. They eliminate the need to cut, clean or vacuum pre-filters and extend the life of the main HEPA filter. It effectively removes odors from pets, smoking, cooking and more.
With a three-stage fan, it runs from ultra-quiet to turbo, depending on your needs. We like the fact that you can convert it from a tower to a tabletop air filter by simply removing the base.
Find more Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
13. Holmes True HEPA Air Cleaner & Odor EliminatorPrice: $128.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely well priced compared to many
- Effectively improves air quality
- Easy access hanging filter are easy to change out
- Not much design style
- Only works for smaller spaces
- It’s louder than some
- White plastic cover can yellow over time
The Holmes air purifier features four speed settings, a programmable auto-off timer and a filter life monitor. The easy to use digital display allows you to program and automatically run the air cleaner for up to 16 hours a day. Filter monitors alert you when filter changes are needed, helping to maintain your air purifier’s maximum performance.
This Holmes air purifier is up to 99.97% efficient in removing allergens such as pollen, dust, mold, pet dander and smoke from the air passing through the filter. It also helps eliminate common household odors with the power of an Arm and Hammer baking soda enhanced filter.
This air purifier is recommended for rooms up to 256 square feet. Because clean true HEPA filters and fresh carbon filters are a key to peak performance, make sure you always have extras on hand. They also offer a large room air purifier for bigger spaces.
Find more Holmes True HEPA Air Cleaner & Odor Eliminator information and reviews here.
As we examined the world of air purifiers, ionizers, True HEPA, and other tech innovations that might address stinky and stale smell issues, we were surprised to discover that, after your initial cash outlay for many of these devices, you'll also need to budget for replacement filters, which aren't cheap.
Some purifiers actually have washable filters, totally a plus, while a couple of the devices we reviewed are actually filterless air purifiers.
Probably the most surprising thing we discovered is that a few of these air cleaners even claim to kill viruses from the flu and measles, to MRSA, Strep, Coronavirus, and the common cold. That alone makes them a worthwhile investment compared to spending days in bed feeling terrible.
As an added bonus, many of them create just enough pleasant white noise to guarantee you a peaceful night's sleep, in addition to clearer sinuses and waking up to less puffy, scratchy eyes. You'll feel better, and look better too.
For the purposes of our reviews, we wanted to identify the very best air purifiers available. Some cover smaller indoor spaces, while a few actually purify up to 1,100 square feet or more. All models considered rated higher than a four on a five point scale.
We've also carefully scrutinized consumer comments and compared them with our own experiences before making our selections.
