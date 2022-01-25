13 Best Air Purifiers: Your Easy Buying Guide

We all spend a lot of time indoors, either in our office or at home. Pollutants, pollen and pet dander can be worse inside some homes than out. For those who suffer from allergies, that can mean feeling miserable during seasons with less pollen, but fewer hours to spend outdoors.

Then, there are those odors we simply can’t live with. Whether it’s cooking smells, cigarette smoke, or other aromatic offenders, we want our air to smell fresh, clean and healthy. The best air purifier can effectively create that environment.

True HEPA air purifiers address these issues. When shopping, remember that you’ll want to budget for replacement filters, in addition to the initial cost of the air purifier. Some have washable pre-filters, which help extend the life of your True HEPA filter.

A few of these air cleaners kill viruses, mold spores, and germs, and many create just enough white noise to guarantee you a peaceful night’s sleep. They all make great gift ideas for someone you love, like your parents. If you’re ready to start breathing easier, check out our guide to the best air purifiers.