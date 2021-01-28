11 Best Cookware Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide

For more options, check out our best induction cookware sets or our favorite saute pans for home cooking.

Ditch that dated, mismatched assortment of pots and pans and start fresh with a new cookware set. From affordable starter sets to premium ones, we’ve done the research to bring you the best cookware sets for your home.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Which Cookware Set Is Best?

On average, Americans prepared over 80 percent of their meals at home in 2017, according to a report by The NPD Group. Maybe you've been spending more time cooking meals at home yourself, and want to upgrade your existing cookware.

You don't have to break the bank to buy a cookware set that can handle your cooking demands. Whether you're particularly fond of a specific brand or you just want to replace an aging collection of pots and pans, a set can be an ideal investment. There are several factors to consider when narrowing down the options.

Budget is a main concern for many consumers, and you can easily find full sets for under $100. However, spending more typically gets you better overall quality and durability along with even heat distribution and features such as stay-cool handles and multi-ply construction.

It's also crucial to make sure that the set contains the right type of pans -- and the best sizes -- to match up with your cooking needs. Some cookware sets are geared more towards specific uses such as induction cooking while others are suitable for a wide range of cooking.

Which Is the Best Cookware Set for Induction Stoves?

Several of the best cookware sets on our list are compatible with induction cooktops. These sets typically have magnetic bases with iron for sufficient transfer of energy from the induction cooktop to the pot or pan.

If you're going to splurge, we suggest the Made In Sous Chef cookware set for its durability and high-quality construction. A less expensive cookware set for induction cooktops is the colorful NutriChef Nonstick Pots & Pans Set.

You don't necessarily have to splurge to get an induction-compatible set, though. Less expensive alternatives include enamel-coated cast iron pans, cast iron pans and some stainless steel pans, will also work, according to American Home Shield.



Which Is Better: Cuisinart Cookware Set Vs. Calphalon?

We're big fans of Cuisinart and Calphalon cookware for many reasons. Both manufacturers win over satisfied home cooks with their high-quality products and variety of cookware.

Our favorite cookware set from Calphalon is the Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Set with No-Boil-Over Inserts. This set comes with inserts to keep water from spilling over. It's also oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and is backed by a lifetime warranty. The set isn't induction compatible. Each piece includes measurement markings, strain covers and tempered glass lids.

Another one of our top picks for the best cookware set is the Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Cookware Set. This stunning collection of cookware features highly durable and upscale brushed stainless steel and is made with tri-ply construction. Drip-free rims minimize messes. This set is suitable for induction cooktops and is oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.

