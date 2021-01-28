11 Best Cookware Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide

Ditch that dated, mismatched assortment of pots and pans and start fresh with a new cookware set. From affordable starter sets to premium ones, we’ve done the research to bring you the best cookware sets for your home.
1. Made In Sous Chef Set (11-Piece)Price: $766.00Pros:
Cons:
- Award-winning nonstick surface
- Five-ply stainless clad and nonstick products are made in the U.S. and Italy
- Great value for a high-quality cookware set
- Avoid using metal utensils with stainless clad and nonstick cookware
- Some wish there was a smaller frying pan
- Doesn't have see-through lids
There’s something in the Made In The Sous Chef Set for every meal, whether you need a larger stockpot or a hefty carbon steel frying pan. You’ll find a 10-inch nonstick frying pan, 10-inch stainless clad frying pan and a 12-inch carbon steel frying pan.
When it’s time to cook your favorite soup or whip up a delicious sauce, you can use either the two- or four-quart stockpot. Both pots come with lids to minimize splatters. There’s also a 3.5-quart saute pan with a lid and an eight-quart stockpot with a lid. Each set comes with a two-ounce can of seasoning wax for stress-free maintenance.
If a serious cookware upgrade is in the cards, this best-selling set is a worthy investment for your home. For starters, the stainless steel and nonstick products are induction compatible. Additionally, the nonstick cookware is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. For recipes that require even higher cooking temperatures, the stainless clad cookware is safe up to 800 degrees and the carbon steel cookware can handle up to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit.
Stay-cool handles keep your fingers and hands safe. Made In’s nonstick products are made in the U.S. and its five-ply stainless clad products are made in the U.S. and Italy.
-
2. Caraway Cookware Set (7-Piece)Price: $395.00Pros:
Cons:
- Convenient storage solutions for pans and lids
- Aluminum core heats quickly and efficiently
- Works on induction, gas and electric cooktops
- Color may chip over time
- Some competitors can withstand higher oven temperatures
- Best for cooking on low temperatures
Skip the chemical-laden surfaces and enjoy healthier cooking with your Caraway Cookware Set. For your money you’ll get a 10.5-in fry pan, three-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart saute pan and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven.
To better understand this set’s health impacts, here’s a look at what it doesn’t have. You won’t find any heavy metals, PFOA, PTFE or other PFAs. This also means no lead, cadmium, or other forms of hard anodization. Instead, you’ll find eco-friendly material that releases far less CO2 than average nonstick coatings. The set is also naturally nonstick, so you can go light on the oil or butter for healthier cooking.
If you’re looking for a set of good-quality cooking essentials for all types of cooking, this Caraway collection is a valuable choice. Whether you’re using induction, gas or electric, this set will work with your stove. It’s also oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.
Each pan is made with durable nonstick ceramic and an aluminum core for fast and efficient heating. Stainless steel handles provide a secure grip and give the set an upscale appearance.
If you’ve resisted buying a cookware set in the past because of limited storage space, this Caraway cooking set comes with its own magnetic racks. To properly store each piece, simply slide it in sideways for safekeeping. You’ll also find a canvas lid holder to store the lids without cluttering your cabinets.
-
3. T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Set (12-Piece)Price: $135.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hard anodized aluminum construction
- Surface is resistant to scratches and corrosion
- Comfortable riveted handles
- Not suitable for induction cooktops
- Prone to sliding on flat cooktops
- Thermal indicators may fade over time
If you’re looking for a dependable cookware set that covers just about any meal you have in mind, this 12-piece T-fal pots and pans set is a safe choice. Cooking at precise temperatures is crucial for delicious end results, and T-fal’s Thermo-Spot heat indicator technology helps you along the way.
Instead of guessing whether the pan is the right temperature for cooking, you’ll see a red ring around the spot in the middle when the pan is properly preheated. Once the pan is properly heated, it retains heat evenly throughout its base so you don’t have to worry about uneven temperature distribution.
There’s something for every dish in this 12-piece set. You’ll find 8- and 10-inch frying pans and saucepans ranging from one to three quarts. Each saucepan comes with its own lid. There’s also a five-quart Dutch oven with a lid for making larger quantities of soup, stock and more. You’ll also receive a solid spoon and slotted spatula to safely stir and flip ingredients without scratching the surfaces.
The set features a hard titanium nonstick surface that’s also scratch-resistant. Some users complain of scratched surfaces when using metal utensils, though, so you’ll probably want to stick with non-metal utensils if you want this set to last a while.
The nonstick surface isn’t quite as slippery as Teflon, but it does a very good job of preventing food from sticking. This set is also easy to clean by hand when you’re done. It’s also dishwasher safe.
You can safely use this cooking set on gas, electric, ceramic and halogen cooktops. It’s not suitable for induction cooktops, however.
The set is oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, while the lids can handle temperatures up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The silicone handles are oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and provide a safe, comfortable grip. See-through vented lids make it easy to keep track of your food as it cooks.
-
4. Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Set with No-Boil-Over Inserts (10-Piece)Price: $223.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- No-Boil inserts prevent spills
- Safe for use on gas, electric, glass, and halogen stovetops
- Set isn't dishwasher safe
- Lids don't fit the frying pans
- Not induction compatible
Few cooking scenarios are more frustrating than seeing your pots and pans spill over, but the Calphalon Classic cookware set solves that issue with innovative boil-over inserts. The inserts conveniently stop spills as you’re cooking beans, pasta and other dishes by recirculating the boiling water back into the pot.
You can still add and stir ingredients with the inserts in place. The insert handles are also big enough to keep you from accidentally contacting the pan. They will also remain cool to the touch to keep your fingers from getting burned.
This set is made with hard-anodized aluminum and distributes heat evenly without warping or corroding over time. A dual-layer nonstick interior prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning up by hand that much easier.
This Calphalon cookware set is safe on gas, glass, halogen and electric stovetops. It’s also oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll find everything you need for your favorite meals, including eight- and 10-inch fry pans as well as a covered 2.5-quart saucepan with a No-Boil-Over insert. There’s also a covered three-quart saute pan and a covered six-quart stockpot with an insert.
Other perks include measurement markings, pour spouts, straining covers and tempered glass lids. A lifetime warranty gives you peace of mind.
-
5. Viking Culinary Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set (10-Piece)Price: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel base for even heat distribution
- Backed by a limited lifetime warranty
- Long handles have finger stops for optimal balance and control
- Smallest fry pan is 10 inches
- Lids don't have vents
- Long handles can make storage challenging
Upgrade to this premium nonstick cookware set from Viking if you’re tired of frequently replacing your pots and pans. This 10-piece set is built to last and features durable hard-anodized aluminum and triple-layer nonstick surfaces.
In case you’re not familiar with its benefits, the aluminum is strengthened during the anodizing process until it’s twice as hard as stainless steel. This set even has hard-anodized exteriors and cut rims. Heat is evenly distributed throughout the base and sides to cook your favorite foods evenly and thoroughly.
Whether you’re whipping up a stir fry dish, creating a delicious sauce or making a hearty soup for a crowd, you’ll find the necessary cookware for the task. This Viking cookware set includes 10- and 12-inch fry pans, covered two- and three-quart saucepans, 4.5-quart saute pan with a lid and a covered five-quart Dutch oven. Interior capacity markings guide you through your favorite recipes.
It’s not the most compact cookware set on our list, but you’ll have plenty of options to cook for your family or frequent dinner guests. This cookware set is made with three layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating and is even safe for use with metal utensils. If the top layer is scratched at some point, the subsequent layers also provide food release and protection for uninterrupted cooking.
Each piece in this hard-anodized set has a stainless steel base and is compatible with induction cooktops. The set is also oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit or 350 degrees Fahrenheit for the lids. Whether you’re stirring a dish or transferring it to the oven, the set’s long handles have finger stops for optimal balance and control. Domed tempered glass lids make it easy to watch your food as it cooks.
This cookware set is dishwasher safe, although hand washing is recommended. It’s also backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
-
6. NutriChef Nonstick Pots & Pan Set (11-Piece)Price: $98.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Ergonomic cool-touch handles
- Elegant diamond line pattern
- Dutch oven is quite small
- Lids don't fit the frying pans
- A few complaints of coating chipping off prematurely
Upgrade your essential cookware with this distinctive 11-piece pots and pans set. You’ll find a smaller eight-inch fry pan for cooking eggs and sauteing veggies, along with a larger 11-inch fry pan. There’s also a covered 1.7-quart saucepan and a covered 2.1-quart cooking pot. The 3.6-quart Dutch oven comes with a lid and is just the right size for making your favorite soups and stews.
See-through lids let you watch your meal cook without disruption, while the integrated vents enable steam to escape. This nonstick cookware set also comes with a heat-resistant soup ladle, pasta fork and spatula. Nonstick coating ensures easier food release and cleaning.
This set is made without PTFE, PFOA or PFOS and features a reinforced forged aluminum material for durability. The pots and pans are safe for use on gas, ceramic, electric and induction cooktops. They’re also oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Not only does the blue diamond ceramic exterior add a pop of color to your kitchen, it also improves heat transfer and makes the cookware more durable. If blue isn’t your top choice, this set comes in several other colors.
-
7. Cook N Home Nonstick Set (15-Piece)Price: $56.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Anti-slip silicone material
- Rapid heat distribution
- Heavy gauge aluminum construction
- Set isn't induction compatible
- Screws on handles and lids can come loose over time
- Not oven-safe
This budget-friendly 15-piece cookware set includes a covered 3-quart casserole, covered 1-quart saucepan, covered 5-quart Dutch oven, covered 2-quart saucepan, 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, and nylon tools. Those tools include a spoon, slotted spoon, pasta fork, spatula and ladle.
As with most pots and pans sets, the frying pans in this collection come without lids. However, the included lids will also work on the frying pans.
Soft-touch handles remain cool while you cook and are outfitted with an anti-slip silicone material, so you can confidently add, stir and transfer ingredients. Tempered glass lids let you keep watch over your meal from start to finish and allow the proper amount of steam to escape.
Each pan is constructed with a heavy gauge aluminum material, which eliminates hot spots and distributes heat evenly.
This set works on ceramic, halogen, gas, electric and glass cooktops. However, it isn’t oven-safe or induction compatible. If you’re looking for those features check out the Cook N Home Heavy Gauge Cookware Set.
Not only will food easily slide off of the nonstick surface, it’s also easy to clean when you’re finished. The set is dishwasher safe for even easier clean-up.
Find more Cook N Home Nonstick Set information and reviews here.
-
8. Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Cookware Set (12-Piece)Price: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Polished cooking surface doesn't react with food when cooking
- Tight-fitting lids lock in moisture
- Elegant brushed stainless steel exterior
- May need a bit more oil to keep food from sticking
- Requires proper pre-heating for best results
- Pans can stain after cooking and washing
If you’re looking for the best stainless steel cookware to cover your basic cooking tasks, this upscale 12-piece set from Cuisinart is your go-to choice. You’ll find all the essential pieces to make a complete meal, from a small eight-inch skillet to a large eight-quart stockpot and a steamer insert with a cover.
Rounding out the set is a 10-inch skillet and covered 1.5- and three-quart saucepans. You’ll also find a 3.5-quart saute pan with a helper handle and cover. Smaller and larger sets are also available from seven to 13 pieces.
Not only does the set simply look stunning, it’s also one of our favorites for its durability and quality construction. Each piece is made with professional tri-ply construction with a pure aluminum core and brushed stainless exterior.
Heat is evenly distributed along the bottom and sides for reliable results. The surface won’t react or discolor over time.
Drip-free rims minimize messes as you pour and prevent moisture and nutrients from escaping. Stay-cool handles protect your hands even when the cookware gets hot. This set is oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also suitable for use with induction cooktops.
Find more Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Set information and reviews here.
-
9. Gotham Steel Nonstick Ceramic Copper Cookware Set (12-Piece)Price: $99.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit
- Requires little to no butter or oil
- Diamonds on surface minimize scratching
- Not induction compatible
- May warp on high heat
- Nonstick coating isn't the most durable
Improved nonstick coating, exterior finish and overall durability mean this Gotham Steel ceramic copper cookware set should be at the top of your list if you’re shopping for the best copper cookware sets. Not only does this set improve upon its popular predecessor, it even has diamonds on the surface to prevent the pan from scratching.
The nonstick surface has three layers of coating and is reinforced with ceramic and titanium. Not only does this make the set highly durable, it also requires little to no added oil or butter for healthier cooking. Cleaning up is also a painless process if you’re washing by hand, and even less so if you use the dishwasher. Gotham Steel claims that this durable surface can even withstand metal whisks, spatulas and spoons.
The 12-piece set contains an 8.5-inch skillet, 10.5-inch frying pan with a tempered glass lid and a five-quart stockpot with a tempered glass lid. You’ll also get covered 1.5- and two-quart sauce pans. A bonus shallow square frying pan with its own tempered lid makes this affordable set an even better deal.
This set works on gas, electric, and glass surfaces. It isn’t induction compatible. The set is oven safe, however, and can withstand up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.
-
10. AmazonBasics Nonstick Cookware Set (8-Piece)Price: $41.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Set includes all the essentials
- Each piece has a solid aluminum body
- Spiral bottom promotes even heat distribution
- Larger pans don’t come with lids
- Food can stick to bottom of pans
- Some complain the handles can get too hot
If you’re just getting into cooking or are shopping on a tight budget, consider this eight-piece set from AmazonBasics. You’ll get all the essentials, including two sauce pans with lids, a casserole pan and two frying pans.
The pots and pans have spiral bottoms for even heat distribution. You can safely use the set on gas, glass and electric stovetops.
Other features include a nonstick coating for easy food release and cleaning, along with comfortable stay-cool handles. Vented glass lids allow steam to escape as you cook.
Find more AmazonBasics 8-Piece Cookware Set information and reviews here.
-
11. GreenLife Ceramic Cookware Set (12-Piece)Price: $109.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Toxin-free surface at any heat
- Tight-fitting glass lids
- Only comes in one color
- Tends to stain easily
- Prone to chips and scratches
Cooking healthier meals is a reality with this GreenLife ceramic cookware set. Not only is the ceramic coating derived from sand, it also doesn’t have cadmium, lead, PFOA or PFAS. The Soft Grip collection is also made with recycled aluminum.
There’s something for every dish in this 14-piece set. Use the smallest seven-inch frying pan to cook an egg or saute some veggies, or upgrade to the 9.5-inch frying pan for more room.
You’ll also find one- and two-quart saucepans with lids and a 2.5-quart saute pan with a lid. A covered five-quart stockpot makes cooking for a family or a crowd a breeze.
This set is oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Four nylon utensils are included with this cookware set. Whether you’re sauteing or transferring food, the stay-cool comfort grip handles provide a comfortable cooking experience.
If your kitchen is feeling a bit bland, add a pop of color with the vibrant turquoise Soft Grip collection.
Find more GreenLife Cookware Set information and reviews here.
Which Cookware Set Is Best?
On average, Americans prepared over 80 percent of their meals at home in 2017, according to a report by The NPD Group. Maybe you've been spending more time cooking meals at home yourself, and want to upgrade your existing cookware.
You don't have to break the bank to buy a cookware set that can handle your cooking demands. Whether you're particularly fond of a specific brand or you just want to replace an aging collection of pots and pans, a set can be an ideal investment. There are several factors to consider when narrowing down the options.
Budget is a main concern for many consumers, and you can easily find full sets for under $100. However, spending more typically gets you better overall quality and durability along with even heat distribution and features such as stay-cool handles and multi-ply construction.
It's also crucial to make sure that the set contains the right type of pans -- and the best sizes -- to match up with your cooking needs. Some cookware sets are geared more towards specific uses such as induction cooking while others are suitable for a wide range of cooking.
Which Is the Best Cookware Set for Induction Stoves?
Several of the best cookware sets on our list are compatible with induction cooktops. These sets typically have magnetic bases with iron for sufficient transfer of energy from the induction cooktop to the pot or pan.
If you're going to splurge, we suggest the Made In Sous Chef cookware set for its durability and high-quality construction. A less expensive cookware set for induction cooktops is the colorful NutriChef Nonstick Pots & Pans Set.
You don't necessarily have to splurge to get an induction-compatible set, though. Less expensive alternatives include enamel-coated cast iron pans, cast iron pans and some stainless steel pans, will also work, according to American Home Shield.
Which Is Better: Cuisinart Cookware Set Vs. Calphalon?
We're big fans of Cuisinart and Calphalon cookware for many reasons. Both manufacturers win over satisfied home cooks with their high-quality products and variety of cookware.
Our favorite cookware set from Calphalon is the Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Set with No-Boil-Over Inserts. This set comes with inserts to keep water from spilling over. It's also oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and is backed by a lifetime warranty. The set isn't induction compatible. Each piece includes measurement markings, strain covers and tempered glass lids.
Another one of our top picks for the best cookware set is the Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Cookware Set. This stunning collection of cookware features highly durable and upscale brushed stainless steel and is made with tri-ply construction. Drip-free rims minimize messes. This set is suitable for induction cooktops and is oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.
