11 Best Cooling Mattress Pads for Better Sleep in 2022

If you’re nervous about spills leaking through to your mattress, you may want to get a waterproof cooling mattress pad. This 100% waterproof pad protects against incontinence, perspiration, and those dreaded spills, keeping your mattress fresh and clean. While some waterproof pads are hot and sound crinkly when you move around, this pad is soft and quiet.

Made with material that’s derived from a bamboo blend, this cooling mattress pad is very breathable to help keep you cool all night long. It is also hypoallergenic and will protect you and your family against allergens, dust mites, and pet dander that can accumulate in your bed. You’ll like that this pad is machine washable, and comes with a 15-year warranty. Sizes available: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.

In fact, if you’re setting up your kid’s dorm room this fall, this waterproof pad would be a great addition to their dorm room bedding set, as college students are pretty prone to spills.