11 Best Cooling Mattress Pads for Better Sleep in 2022

If you sleep hot, a cooling mattress pad is a necessity. These pads literally draw heat away from your body so you’ll experience fewer sleep interruptions.
Typically, mattress pads add more material to your bed top which often equates to more warmth, but the best cooling mattress pads are developed with technology that delivers all the comfort of those old school pads, just without the extra heat. If you’re the kind of person that always overheats while sleeping, then these mattress pads are going to be a lifesaver.
1. Coop Home Goods Bamboo Mattress Pad
Cons:
- Waterproof and hypoallergenic
- Bamboo material is soft and breathable
- Keeps your mattress fresh and allergen free
- Impressive warranty
- Doesn’t provide much extra padding
- May fit loose if you have a thinner mattress
- Tends to bunch up in the middle of the bed
If you’re nervous about spills leaking through to your mattress, you may want to get a waterproof cooling mattress pad. This 100% waterproof pad protects against incontinence, perspiration, and those dreaded spills, keeping your mattress fresh and clean. While some waterproof pads are hot and sound crinkly when you move around, this pad is soft and quiet.
Made with material that’s derived from a bamboo blend, this cooling mattress pad is very breathable to help keep you cool all night long. It is also hypoallergenic and will protect you and your family against allergens, dust mites, and pet dander that can accumulate in your bed. You’ll like that this pad is machine washable, and comes with a 15-year warranty. Sizes available: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.
In fact, if you’re setting up your kid’s dorm room this fall, this waterproof pad would be a great addition to their dorm room bedding set, as college students are pretty prone to spills.
Find more Coop Home Goods Bamboo Mattress Pad information and reviews here.
2. ExceptionalSheets Extra Plush Bamboo Mattress Pad
Cons:
- Extra plush material
- Bamboo cover is breathable
- Elastic fitted shirt
- Hypoallergenic
- Only washable in a front load/high capacity washer
- May shrink when washed
- More expensive than other cooling mattress pads
This mattress pad is extra plush because it is filled with Revoloft, a fill that feels like goose down, but without the feathers that can often poke through even the thickest fabric cover. Even though it’s filled with a down-like material, this pad is still cooling as it’s covered in breathable bamboo. The pad is also hypoallergenic and has a double baffle box stitch so that even when you wash it, the fill won’t shift around.
You can easily fit this pad over your mattress, as it has an elastic skirt that can fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick. The pad can be washed in front load/high capacity washers but would likely overwhelm a standard top load washer. Sizes available: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.
Find more ExceptionalSheets Extra Plush Bamboo Mattress Pad information and reviews here.
3. LUCID Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Cons:
- Three inch thick topper
- Gel memory foam is soft and responsive
- Ventilation within the topper allows for more airflow
- Seven sizes available
- Need to allow some time for it to “inflate”
- Not attached to a fitted sheet
- Not machine washable
A memory foam topper is an ideal addition to your mattress, especially if you have an innerspring mattress and can’t afford to replace it. Memory foam remembers your body shape and can cushion your body to help alleviate pain, keeping you more comfortable throughout the night. The beauty of this mattress topper is infused with a plush gel that actually captures heat and disperses it so that you don’t get overheated in the night.
It also features a ventilated design, which means increased airflow for more efficient cooling. The topper is three inches thick, so it’s really plush and would go great on thinner mattresses that don’t have as much padding. Sizes available: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, king, and California king.
Find more LUCID Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper information and reviews here.
4. Zen Bamboo Hypoallergenic Mattress Pad
Cons:
- Bamboo helps regulate body temperature
- Naturally hypoallergenic
- Attached to an elastic skirt
- Machine washable
- May be too thick if you want to add a fitted sheet
- Not as cooling as some people would prefer
- Less durable than some
Bamboo bedding products are amazing, as the viscose derived from bamboo fiber is naturally softer and cooler than standard cotton. This bamboo mattress pad helps to regulate your body temperature while you sleep and also works to prevent heat from getting trapped. Naturally hypoallergenic, this pad is also great for those with sensitive skin.
Filled with down alternative fibers, the pad is very plush and soft to sleep on. It’s also machine washable and is quilted to keep all of the fill in place, even after many times through the washer and dryer. One benefit we’re big fans of is that rather than sitting on top of your mattress, this pad is actually connected to an elastic skirt that goes around your existing mattress (up to 18 inches thick). This will help keep the pad in place, even if you roll around throughout the night. Sizes available: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.
Find more Zen Bamboo Hypoallergenic Mattress Pad information and reviews here.
5. Zinus 2-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Cons:
- Green tea infused to absorb moisture and eliminate odors
- Relieves pressure to minimize morning body aches
- 5 year limited warranty
- Memory foam is ventilated to improve airflow
- Not machine washable
- Doesn't include a pad cover
- Takes a long time to off gas
Who knew green tea wasn’t just for drinking? This memory foam mattress topper is infused with natural green tea, which helps to absorb moisture and eliminate odors, keeping your mattress cool and fresh. The topper has two inches of ventilated memory foam, so it’s thick enough to add some nice extra comfort, but won’t make your mattress too big for a fitted sheet.
This pressure-relieving mattress pad arrives rolled up in a box so it’s easy to carry to your room. All you have to do is unroll it on your bed, and allow at least 48 hours for it to fully decompress. This cooling mattress pad also comes with a five-year limited warranty, so you can feel good about your purchase. Sizes available: queen, California king, and short queen.
Find more Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper information and reviews here.
6. Cloud9 Gel Infused Visco Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Cons:
- Helps alleviate back and hip pain
- Gel memory foam is responsive to movement
- Designed with cooling comfort technology
- 20 year limited warranty
- Does not have a fitted skirt
- Not machine washable
- Need to allow some time for it to inflate
Gel-infused Visco elastic memory foam is really responsive to your body. While traditional memory foam will mold to your body shape over time, gel Visco elastic memory foam doesn’t set in a certain shape, but will instead continually adapt to your body as you roll over throughout the night. This helps relieve pressure, and the pain that results from it, in your hips and back, allowing you to have a better night’s sleep.
The gel infusion makes this mattress pad much cooler than sleeping on standard memory foam, and because it eliminates those pressure points, it increases your circulation which also allows you to sleep more restfully throughout the night. This mattress pad also comes with a 20-year limited warranty. Sizes available: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.
Find more Cloud9 Gel Visco Memory Foam Mattress Topper information and reviews here.
7. Puredown Cotton Mattress Pad
Cons:
- Cover is 100% cotton
- 500 thread count is soft and breathable
- Fits mattresses up to 18 inches thick
- Machine washable
- No memory foam
- No added cooling technology
- Thinner than most mattress pads
If you love the cool feeling of 100% cotton, the cover of this mattress pad is made with 500 thread count, 100% cotton. The feel is so soft that you may not even need an extra fitted sheet (which will help keep things cool, too), and it’s still breathable enough to keep you cool throughout the night. The fill is a down-alternative that is really comfortable to sleep on.
This pad comes with a super stretch skirt that fits mattresses up to 18 inches thick, so you should have no problem fitting this pad over the top of your existing mattress or mattress plus a topper. It’s also easy to keep this pad clean, as it’s machine washable and dryable. Sizes available: twin, full, queen, and king.
Find more Puredown Cotton Mattress Pad information and reviews here.
8. Sealy Performance 3-Inch Cooling Gel Foam Mattress Topper
Cons:
- Comes with a machine washable cover
- Senses and disperses body heat
- Cover keeps pad in place
- Free of dangerous chemicals
- Too firm for some
- Not as cooling as some others
- Off-gassing takes longer than some
When it comes to one of the top names in sleep, Sealy is always top of mind and worth consideration. Their cooling mattress pad features three inches of ComfortSense memory foam with advanced SealyChill technology to keep you sleeping comfortably all night long. This topper helps to alleviate pressure, minimizing morning aches and pains.
The cooling technology responds to your body so as it heats up, the memory foam actually draws heat away to keep you from overheating and waking up from that. Sealy’s foam is made without ozone depleters, PBDEs, TDCPP or TCEP, mercury, lead or other heavy metals, formaldehyde, and phthalates. It also has low VOC emissions for indoor air quality, as most foam mattresses and toppers tend to have some off-gassing when first opened.
This mattress pad comes with a washable stretch-knit cover that keeps the pad in place and also increases airflow for additional cooling comfort.
Find more Sealy Luxury Cooling Mattress Pad information and reviews here.
9. Allrange Breathable Mattress Pad with CoolMax & Cotton Cover
Cons:
- CoolMax and cotton cover is cooling
- Moisture wicking with lots of airflow for quick sweat evaporation
- Not too thick so it works with your existing bedding
- 18 inch skirt keeps the pad in place
- Budget friendly
- Not as cooling as some
- Deep skirt lets the pad move around on thinner mattresses
- Not as high quality as others
If you’re looking for a mattress pad that doesn’t add a lot of bulk to your existing mattress so you don’t have to buy new sheets, this cooling mattress pad is both budget-friendly and effective. This pad features a cover that’s made with cooling cotton and moisture-wicking CoolMax, a fabric known for use in athletic gear. It improves breathability – a key to cool sleep.
Diamond quilting keeps the polyester fiber padding in place, so it won’t bunch up and move around as you sleep. You’ll also like the 18-inch deep skirt that keeps this mattress pad in place. This pad is also dust mite resistant, hypoallergenic, and breathable to increase airflow and moisture evaporation. We also like the fact that it’s machine washable, so you’ll enjoy the freshness and easy care aspect as well. It’s available in all sizes except for the queen.
Find more Allrange Breathable Mattress Pad information and reviews here.
10. Home Essentials Breathable Mattress Pad
Cons:
- Inexpensive compared to other cooling mattress pads
- 100% cotton cover is soft and breathable
- Can fit mattresses up to 22 inches thick
- Machine washable
- No memory foam
- No additional cooling technology
- Not as plush and padded as others
If you want the benefits of a cooling mattress pad without having to spend a ton of money, this mattress pad is a good option. Even the king size is less than $40, which is a good deal if you want a nice mattress pad that will keep you cool throughout the night. This mattress pad is covered with 300 thread count cotton, so it’s super breathable and won’t trap in heat as you sleep throughout the night.
With eight ounces of cushion filling, this mattress pad is also pretty plush and comfortable. It can stretch to fit a mattress up to 22 inches deep, so it will fit over even the largest mattresses. The entire mattress pad is machine washable. Sizes available: twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king.
Find more Home Essentials Breathable Mattress Pad information and reviews here.
11. Qbedding Rattan Cooling Mattress Pad
Cons:
- Using rattan material is an ancient Chinese cooling technique
- Attaches to a mattress with elastic straps
- Good for people who prefer firmer mattresses
- Includes two pillow shams
- Hard to get used to
- Feels very stiff at first
- Need an additional sheet or quilted topper to put over the pad
Rattan cooling mattress pads are unique in that they are made with a blend of polyester, Bing Si fiber, and wood pulp, so the texture is similar to wicker. They have been used for centuries throughout Asia during the warmer months, to help draw heat away from your body and keep you cool while sleeping.
This mat is attached to your mattress with four elastic straps, to keep it from sliding around. In addition to the mattress pad, you also receive two pillow shams. The material is more firm than typical mattress pads so it can take some getting used to, but it has a very unique cooling ability that is more breathable than many other cooling mattress pads. Twin and king are the only sizes in stock at the moment, but other sizes may soon become available.
Find more Qbedding Rattan Cooling Mattress Pad information and reviews here.
If you're shopping for a cooling mattress pad, we'd recommend making your choice based on a number of different factors in addition to the obvious need for a sweet, sweat-free night's sleep.
You'll want to consider the thickness of the pad, and whether your current bedding can accommodate the addition. You may need to invest in deep pocket sheets for the thicker pads, and if you want to enhance the effectiveness of the pad, consider a set of cooling sheets to go with it.
If you're looking for a memory foam pad to relieve pressure and those morning aches and pains, look for one that's infused with cooling gel, as memory foam is notoriously warm. Also, some memory foam is more ventilated and that's a big plus for keeping you cool and dry.
Cotton feels cool and wicks moisture, but even better at that are mattress pads made with bamboo viscose and even rattan. Bamboo is naturally antibacterial, antimicrobial, and hypoallergenic, plus it is wickedly moisture-wicking too.
You may even be shopping based on budget, or looking for something that will be convenient. In that case, we'd recommend a washable or even waterproof pad.
