10 Best Slipcovers for Sofas: Compare, Buy & Save

Slipcovers are an awesome way to keep your sofa protected, and can also double as a decorative piece. If you are paranoid about your sofa fabric getting stains from food and kiddos or getting clawed and torn up by pets, a slipcover is the perfect way to keep your couch protected. Or, if you have an older couch that needs a fresh look, a slipcover can make the couch feel like new again.

Whether you have a couch or love seat that you are trying to cover, there are plenty of cute and affordable slipcover options.

When searching for slipcovers for sofas, size is the most important thing you will want to pay attention to, as you want it to fit your sofa perfectly. It can look tacky if there are bunches in the fabric because the slipcover is too loose.

On the other hand, if it's too tight, it may tear if you sit down and tighten the fabric further, or it could show the bottom of the couch, which isn't an attractive look. Slipcovers with elastic straps are really nice, as they help keep the slipcover in place so you don't have to re-tuck in the cover every time you get up.

A fabric that will wash well is important, as you want the fabric to keep looking fresh over time. Plus, you will want to factor in colors and patterns that will best match the room that you're placing the sofa. The right slipcovers for sofas can really freshen up a room.