7 Best Lawn Dethatchers For Sale: Compare & Save (Updated!)

First off, I must issue a disclaimer: I really enjoy the Sun Joe and Snow Joe product lines. They fill a niche for the American homeowner that no one else has really embraced and that niche is the wholly inexpensive yet effective yard tool. The Sun Joe AJ801E 12 Amp 13-Inch Electric Lawn Dethatcher doesn’t try to be anything it’s not; it’s simply happy to take care of your lawn on your time.

Best used for small to medium-sized lawns of less than half an acre, it has an electric-powered 12-amp motor with 24 spring steel tines to rake the thatch up and out of your grass. The tines are made of stainless steel and should stay sharp for many dethatching jobs in the future. Pass width is 12.6 inches which is small for a lawn dethatcher but that’s really not a big deal; you might lose ten minutes making up for the lost width.

The Sun Joe AJ801E features an instant start button (no shoulder-killing pull cords!) and a five-position control knob that adjusts the depth of your steel tines from 3mm below the soil to 9mm above the soil. Set your desired depth and hit the start button. That’s it.

This dethatcher comes with a collection bag, a nice touch, however, you’re going to find this is going to fill up quickly even on the highest depth setting. Do yourself a favor: dethatch your lawn then go over it all with your lawn mower. It’s much, much easier.

Sun Joe offers a two-year manufacturer’s warranty, also a nice touch. This is a corded electric power tool so you’ll need a long extension cord but if set up correctly in the first place, you’ll never notice you’re tethered to it.

Note: the Sun Joe people claim that this dethatcher also works as a “scarifier”; in truth, a dethatcher and a scarifier are the same thing. A scarifier simply gets down deeper into the soil to really clean out the dead material.