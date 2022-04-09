9 Best Ductless Air Conditioners: Your Buyer’s Guide

When adding a new piece of equipment to your home, you don’t want that equipment to get in the way of your day-to-day life. In fact, you want it to do just the opposite – it should make your house easier to live in and more enjoyable overall. Thanks to the various features included with the Della Mini Split Air Conditioner and Heater, that is likely to be the case here.

For starters, of course, you’ll gain the ability to cool or heat a room in your home to dial in comfort just right. If you are tired of sweating out those hot summer afternoons, or if you are in need to take the chill off on a winter morning, this unit is up to the challenge. Pick the right spot to install the indoor unit, have it connected to the outdoor unit using the 16-foot line set that is included with your order, and you’ll be all set.

But that’s just the beginning of the convenience that this product delivers. It also offers a number of settings that make it easier to manage the temperature in your room without having to actively do anything. For example, it has a 24-hour timer you can use to dial in the right settings, and it can run an auto defrost and self-diagnosis cycle. When running, this system only produces modest noise, so don’t expect it to intrude significantly on your enjoyment of the space in your house where it is installed.

One particularly interesting feature implemented by Della is placing the thermostat in the remote rather than in the indoor unit that you hang on the wall. You are likely to get a more accurate reading of what the room feels like when using this approach, since measuring temperature high up on a wall will give different results than what it really is like in the middle of the room.