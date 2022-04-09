9 Best Ductless Air Conditioners: Your Buyer’s Guide

Sick of having those ugly portable air conditioners sticking out of your windows in the summer? Not willing to shell out for the ductwork required for central air? Ductless air conditioners may be what you need.
Ductless air conditioners are also more energy-friendly than central air that uses ducts, as ductless units don’t fall victim to the 20-30% energy loss caused by the air moving through the duct.
So if you’re looking to cool your home more efficiently and without installing ductwork into your home, a ductless mini-split air conditioner system is what you want.
Below, find the best ductless air conditioners available as well as everything you need to know before installing a ductless system.
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Pioneer Diamante Series Ductless Mini-Split Air ConditionerPrice: $1,308.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works as both an air conditioner and a heater
- Remote Control Included
- Comes With Complete Kit
- Meant as a single-zone product
- 16-foot line set may not be long enough for all applications
- Installation process could be tricky for homeowners without experience
The “Amazon’s Choice” designation that is applied to popular items on the Amazon platform does not always mean that the product on that page is right for you – but it’s a good place to start. In the category of mini-split ductless air conditioners, the Pioneer Diamante Series has earned that designation, so it’s a good idea to take a closer look at what this unit delivers.
First, we find that there are several different size units available in this series, from the modest 9000 BTU product up to the robust 36000 BTU version. Of course, the right unit for your needs will depend both on the space you need to cool as well as your available budget for this purchase.
Buyers of this product will appreciate the complete package that it delivers upon arrival – you’ll have everything needed to get started. This includes, among other things, the indoor and outdoor units, 16-foot line set, remote control, and vibration-reducing feet. With a full set of equipment delivered along with the units, you’ll simply need to have the unit installed and you should be up and running quickly.
Among the various advantages delivered by this ductless air conditioner include its ability to serve as both a heater and an air conditioner, and the minimal noise produced while in operation. The ability to flip between heating and cooling means the unit is useful throughout the year, while the quiet operation means you don’t have to deal with the annoying racket produced by some of the lesser models on the market today.
Find more EDITOR'S CHOICE: Pioneer Diamante Ductless Mini-Split information and reviews here.
-
2. Best-Looking: Della Mini Split Air Conditioner and HeaterPrice: $709.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The quiet nature of this unit while running is one of its best features
- 12000 BTU version capable of managing a room up to 750 square feet
- Multiple smart modes to make managing the system simple
- Instructions provided with the unit may be lacking
- Only two BTU levels available, so may not be powerful enough for your needs
- Light on the indoor unit could be disruptive
When adding a new piece of equipment to your home, you don’t want that equipment to get in the way of your day-to-day life. In fact, you want it to do just the opposite – it should make your house easier to live in and more enjoyable overall. Thanks to the various features included with the Della Mini Split Air Conditioner and Heater, that is likely to be the case here.
For starters, of course, you’ll gain the ability to cool or heat a room in your home to dial in comfort just right. If you are tired of sweating out those hot summer afternoons, or if you are in need to take the chill off on a winter morning, this unit is up to the challenge. Pick the right spot to install the indoor unit, have it connected to the outdoor unit using the 16-foot line set that is included with your order, and you’ll be all set.
But that’s just the beginning of the convenience that this product delivers. It also offers a number of settings that make it easier to manage the temperature in your room without having to actively do anything. For example, it has a 24-hour timer you can use to dial in the right settings, and it can run an auto defrost and self-diagnosis cycle. When running, this system only produces modest noise, so don’t expect it to intrude significantly on your enjoyment of the space in your house where it is installed.
One particularly interesting feature implemented by Della is placing the thermostat in the remote rather than in the indoor unit that you hang on the wall. You are likely to get a more accurate reading of what the room feels like when using this approach, since measuring temperature high up on a wall will give different results than what it really is like in the middle of the room.
Find more Della Mini Split Air Conditioner and Heater information and reviews here.
-
3. DIYers: MrCool DIY Ductless Heat Pump Split SystemPrice: $1,514.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Advertised as a product that can be installed as a DIY project
- Wi-Fi control and can be used with popular voice assistants
- Four sizes available from 12000 to 36000 BTUs
- DIY installation does require some electrical work that may not be comfortable for all homeowners
- Some buyers have had issues getting all parts as expected
- Potential issues connecting to the unit with the remote or smartphone
For homeowners who tend to like to do things on their own, the MrCool DIY Ductless Heat Pump Split System is strongly appealing for one specific reason – you may be able to install it yourself. With most of the rest of the options you’ll find on the market today, it will be necessary to hire an HVAC pro to do the work. If you’d rather do the job yourself, looking at the MrCool and what it has to offer is worth your time.
There is some flexibility to the installation process with this unit thanks to the ample 25-foot line set that is included. What that means is that you’ll be able to pick the ideal spot in your home for the indoor unit to live, and you can select the right spot outside for the outdoor unit, as well. Many other mini splits include line sets around the 15-foot mark, so give the MrCool unit special consideration if you need that added flexibility.
Beyond the DIY nature of this product, it’s also appealing if you are looking for ways to enhance your home with smart technology. You’ll have to do nothing additional to get this unit to work with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, so you’ll have the ability to dial up or down the temperature in a room just with the use of your voice.
If you choose the MrCool unit as the right option for your home, be sure to carefully consider the size of the room you’ll be using it in so you can then order the right power rating option. There are four options available, with a 12000 BTU model suitable for a room around 500 square feet, on up to the biggest 36000 BTU version capable of serving a large 1500 square foot space.
Find more DIYers: MrCool DIY Ductless Heat Pump Split System information and reviews here.
-
4. For Smart Home Enthusiasts: Cooper & Hunter Mia SeriesPrice: $787.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Refrigerant is pre-charged in this unit
- Unit sizes offered from just 9000 BTUs up to 36000 BTUs
- Optional Wi-Fi adapter available to enable control via smartphone
- Heating performance may decline in lower temperatures
- Registration required to activate warranty coverage
- Need to contact licensed professional to have the unit installed
As one of the leading names in this market, Cooper & Hunter has built a solid reputation, and that reputation is continued with the Mia Series mini-split. With this line, you can easily pick out the right unit size for your home and the room you hope to cool. Whether you want to control the climate in your living area, a bedroom, or any other space that sees a lot of activity, this split unit is up to the challenge.
If you enjoy integrating as much technology as possible into the operation of your home, the optional Wi-Fi module is something you’ll want to carefully consider adding to your purchase. The addition of this module enables Wi-Fi control over the mini-split, meaning you can manage its operation with your smartphone. Of course, even if you decide to skip the Wi-Fi capability, you’ll still enjoy simple management of the system with the included remote control.
While it is necessary to have this unit installed by a licensed HVAC pro, you’ll be happy to find that the package includes everything needed for that installation, so no other supplies should be required. Included with the indoor and outdoor units are a 16-foot line set, drainage extension, and more. Once the delivery is received at your home, simply bring out an HVAC pro and you should be enjoying cool or warm air in the very near future.
Find more Smart Home Enthusiasts: Cooper & Hunter Mia Series information and reviews here.
-
5. Cooper & Hunter Sophia Series Mini SplitPrice: $889.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three indoor air handler units run by a single outdoor condenser
- Generous 25-foot line sets for each of the three indoor units
- Customize the temperature in three different spaces in your house
- Costlier than most mini split systems
- Complex installation process
- Delivery is limited to curbside for residential properties
One of the great benefits of a mini-split system, as opposed to something like a portable air conditioner, is the ability to serve several rooms in your house with that one system. Of course, you’ll need to pick the right unit to have that capability, and you’ll find it here with the Sophia Series from Cooper & Hunter.
With this powerful system, you get an assortment of equipment pieces, including an outdoor unit, three air handlers for three different rooms in your home, and more. Those air handlers include one at 18000 BTUs and two at 12000 BTUs. For optimal flexibility in the installation process, this unit comes with a 25-foot line set, which is one of the longest you will find in this market.
Not only does this system make it easy to cool or warm three different areas in your house, but it also makes the operation of each indoor air handler as simple as possible. Three remote controls are provided, so you can manage the settings of each indoor unit individually, dialing in the settings to just the right level for your needs. Want to keep one room warmer or cooler than the others? That’s no problem with this versatile system.
It’s also nice to have coverage on your investment in this type of equipment, and that’s is found here as well. The parts that make up the various units are backed for five years, and the compressor is covered for seven years. With such a significant warranty and the flexibility that comes with having three indoor air handlers, you’ll find that the price of this product is justified by what it can offer the average homeowner.
Find more Cooper & Hunter Sophia Series Mini Split information and reviews here.
-
6. Klimaire Ductless Mini-SplitPrice: $769.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in a range of sizes from 12000 BTUs to 30000 BTUs
- Quiet operation keeps noise down as far as 25 decibels
- Warranty offers five years of coverage
- Warranty coverage only offered if licensed technician performs the installation
- Even the most powerful unit, which offers 30000 BTUs, may not be enough for your application
- Wall brackets are not included with the purchase
Another strong entrant in the mini-split market is the Klimaire Ductless Mini-Split system. As with the other products we have described so far, this includes both an indoor and outdoor unit, and it has a 15-foot line that can be used to connect the two. While mini-split systems are relatively straightforward overall, you will need to bring in an HVAC professional to take care of this project in your home.
One of the standout features of this product is the remote control that will be included with your purchase. While it’s common for mini-split systems to include a remote, not all have the number of features and ability to control the system on a detail level that is seen with this model. Among the many things you can manage directly from the remote include the fan speed, heating and cooling modes, a sleep timer, and even a turbo function. If convenience is high on your priority list for this purchase, pay attention to what can be done with the remote offered by Klimaire.
Speaking of being able to select the right mode, this system – like many others – does offer both heating and cooling capabilities. So, your mini-split won’t just be restricted to cooling duty in the summer months, as it is also capable of helping bring the temperature of a room up in the winter. There is even a self-cleaning feature built into the system to help keep the evaporator in good condition use after use.
It should be noted that only one indoor unit is offered with this product, so you’ll need to choose one specific room to heat or cool. There are other systems available on the market that include multiple indoor units if you need to provide climate control to various different rooms in the house.
Find more Klimaire Ductless Mini-Split information and reviews here.
-
7. Senville AURA Series Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat PumpPrice: $1,699.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strong warranty coverage that stretches out to a decade
- 24000 BTUs should allow you to warm or cool a large room
- Plenty of built-in technology allows for seamless operation
- It is necessary to have this system installed by an HVAC professional
- Some smart thermostats are not compatible with this system
- Can be hard to reach customer support
Efficiency is an easy factor to overlook when buying a mini-split system since your primary focus will be on getting good performance in terms of heating and cooling. It’s important to keep efficiency in mind as you shop, however, as a unit that pulls a lot of power while it runs is going to be expensive to operate. With the Senville AURA Series, you’ll be getting a system that is impressively efficient while still serving up outstanding performance.
To control the system, you can either use the included remote or the available smartphone app. The software that runs this unit is also integrated with Amazon Alexa, so this will make an easy addition if you already use that in your home. Speaking of smart features, the indoor unit portion of this system has a built-in “eye” that can watch your room and detect when someone is present. That makes it possible to only warm or cool the space when people are in it, while not requiring you to do anything at the same time.
One of the other standout features of this system is its ability to operate properly even when the temperatures outside are quite cold. Some heat pump systems struggle to generate any warmth when outdoor temperatures plunge, but this unit can be used down to -15*F. So, unless conditions in your area are extremely cold and fall below that mark, you should be able to trust the heat pump to help take the edge off the cold during the dead of winter.
It’s also worth noting that the ability to set routines in the programming of the Senville AURA Series means you can save energy and still have your space ready to go when you are going to use it. For example, if you often head into the room in question at the same time every day, and then leave at a predictable time, you can schedule those movements and make sure it’s nice and comfortable in that space before you arrive.
Find more Senville AURA Series Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump information and reviews here.
-
8. Senville LETO Series Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat PumpPrice: $719.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Turbo mode
- Washable filter in the unit
- Quiet performance makes it suitable for any room in the house
- Does not offer some of the smart functions found with other models
- Some customers struggle to receive needed support when issues arise
- Professional installation is needed unless you are experienced with HVAC work
Mini-split systems are appealing in part because they don’t require ductwork, but that’s not the only selling point. The lack of space they require is a nice bonus, as are the many other features they can offer beyond what is available with a standard air conditioner. The Senville LETO Series highlights this versatility as it offers up four different functions within a single system. Once the outdoor and indoor units have been installed and connected using the 16-foot line set, you’ll be ready to enjoy all of these modes with just the push of a button.
Those modes are as follows – air conditioning, heating, a fan, and a dehumidifier. That last one – the dehumidifier – can be particularly useful in areas where high summer humidity can make life hard to enjoy. Taking the edge off the humidity in your home will go a long way toward making you more comfortable, along with being able to bring the temperature into a comfortable range.
The 18000 BTUs offered by this unit make it capable of serving either a living space or a large bedroom. It includes a remote control that presents the user with many different functions such as a timer, sleep setting, turbo mode, and more. While you won’t be able to manage this system with your smartphone, you can still get everything done through the convenience of a remote control that doesn’t require you to get up next to the unit to make changes.
If quiet operation is important to you, as would be the case if you are installing this system in a bedroom, the Senville LETO series is likely to impress. It can run as quiet as 38 decibels, which compares very favorably to other products on the market today. You’ll also feel confident when placing your order thanks to the five-year warranty that stands behind the equipment that makes up this system.
Find more Senville LETO Series Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump information and reviews here.
-
9. Senville SENA Quad Zone Mini SplitPrice: $3,098.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four indoor units allows you to control the climate in as many rooms
- Capable of heating even when outdoor temperatures are very cold
- Installation equipment for all four indoor units included
- Complex installation process due to the number of units that must be connected
- Difficulty getting in touch with customer service and warranty support for some buyers
- 9000 BTU indoor units might not be strong enough for some spaces
Of all the units we have included in this list, this is the one with the greatest potential to offer the performance you would get from a whole-home air conditioning system. With four indoor units connected to a powerful outdoor unit, you’ll be able to pick out four rooms in your house to provide with heating and cooling power. For most homeowners, picking four rooms mean you’ll be able to make most of your home quite comfortable, including a living space, a couple of bedrooms, and maybe an office.
The availability of four indoor units is the main headline of this system, but it’s not the end of the story. There is also the fact that this system can be integrated with Alexa or controlled from your smartphone, and each indoor unit comes with its own remote for control that way, as well. Some of the intelligent modes that can run on this system include Turbo mode for quick results, dehumidification, a timer mode, and more.
Before you dive into the deep end with this large, powerful system, remember that the installation process will need to be handled by a qualified professional. In addition to the technical work of getting everything mounted and connected correctly, there is also the matter of layout to consider. The system includes four 16-foot line sets to use for the units, but organizing them properly so they can all connect to the outside and still offer the right results in your home could be tricky. So, plan to get help from a pro to make sure this installation goes off without a hitch.
Find more Senville SENA Quad Zone Mini Split information and reviews here.
How Long Do Ductless Air Conditioners Last?
On average, most ductless mini-split air conditioning systems will last you about 20 years with proper care and maintenance. That's an extra 5-8 years when compared to a traditional air conditioning system.
What Do Ductless Air Conditioners Cost?
There are many different factors that go into how much a mini-split system will cost you for your specific home. Typically speaking, the average installation cost is around $5000. For smaller homes that require less powerful systems, you would be looking at significantly less (as low as $1500). If you've got a bigger home and multiple levels in your home, you'd be looking at $8500 on the highest end.
How Loud Are Ductless Air Conditioners?
Ductless air conditioners today are made to be significantly quieter than they once were, and quieter than central air conditioning units. In fact, you can find many different models that are as quiet as ~30 decibels, which is slightly more than that of rustling leaves. If you're standing near the unit, you'll likely hear it, but it's incredibly quiet and will not disturb you or your neighbors.
Are Ductless Air Conditioners More Efficient?
Yes, your electricity bill when you own a ductless system is typically significantly less than your electric bill with central air.
Do Mini-Split Systems Dehumidify?
Yes and no. The truth is that most mini-split systems will do a great job of dehumidifying your home in the warmer months of the year as they'll dry some of the added moisture. However, a mini-split system won't dehumidify in the winter months as they're simply not designed to do so. In fact, it's recommended that you keep your air conditioning and dehumidifying appliances separate.
Is Ductless Air Conditioning Worth It?
Yes, there are many reasons why going ductless is 'worth it.' From a homeowner's point of view, it's worth it because not only will it keep you comfortable while you're living in the home but it will also increase the value of your home if you're ever planning to sell it in the future.
On top of that, ductless air conditioners are more efficient than both window units and central air, so you'll save on your monthly electric bill.