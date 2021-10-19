11 Best Electric Fireplaces: Your Buyer’s Guide

If your home could use a cozier ambiance, consider one of these best electric fireplaces. They’re easy to install and look amazing just about anywhere, especially a finished basement or living room. It’s a more cost-effective alternative to a gas fireplace and won’t fill the room with smoke or create harmful emissions. Most electric fireplaces can be used as a space heater or just for the lights for year-round comfort.
Need a gift idea? An electric fireplace makes an amazing luxury gift idea for that special someone who wants to make their living space cozy and elegant.
1. Dimplex Prism Series Linear Electric Fireplace
- Powerful fan-forced heater
- Numerous colors and themes
- Heats up to 400 square feet
- Only has one flame speed
- Lacks WiFi connectivity
- Can't heat larger spaces
The Dimplex Prism Series Electric Fireplace makes a stunning addition to any home. If you’re looking for a sophisticated and realistic-looking fireplace, the Prism is for you. Equipped with LED flame technology, it creates the illusion of a real fire.
However, it’s especially stunning with its diamond-like acrylic ice embers. Unlike most electric fireplaces, its sparkling chunks reflect light to create a uniquely luxurious appearance. If you want the best electric fireplace for showing off to your guests, this one is it.
Dimplex takes great pride in its lifelike flames, so you’ll feel like you’re sitting in front of an actual fire. It’s especially appealing for anyone who’s replacing an existing fireplace or wants the ambiance and warmth of a real fire without the messy cleanup. You can cycle through a generous selection of colors and themes to set the mood for any occasion.
It’s also much safer than a traditional fire. A powerful fan-forced heater offers supplemental heating for rooms up to 400 square feet. Constructed with stay-cool glass, it’s practical for families with curious little ones and pets. There aren’t any harmful particulate emissions, so you can feel better about breathing cleaner air.
This unit spans 74 inches and can be used as an elegant centerpiece or to complement an entertainment center. Need something smaller? Check out the 34-inch model. It’s built with the same features and technology as the Dimplex Sierra Series, but with upgrades and improvements to make your home even cozier.
Buy the Dimplex Prism Series Linear Electric Fireplace here.
2. R.W.FLAME Recessed Electric Fireplace
- Remote has two heat settings, flames and speed control
- Ideal for rooms up to 400 square feet
- Has a timer to run for a set amount of time
- Sticky plastic film can be hard to remove
- Confusing remote controls
- Remote needs to be precisely aimed at the fireplace to work
Make smaller spaces more inviting with the R.W.FLAME Recessed Electric Fireplace. It’s an elegant way to add supplemental heating to spaces up to 400 square feet. You can adjust the two heat settings to stay warm and conserve energy in most spaces, including basements and family rooms.
Even on the highest heat setting, there isn’t much background noise. The fan hums, but it’s nothing the volume on the TV or radio can’t overcome. You can use this fireplace with or without heat for year-round comfort.
Available in sizes from 30 to 68 inches, this electric fireplace is easy to install and instantly adds a contemporary appearance to your living space. It also has numerous functionality options. There are two heat settings and multiple operating modes. Offering 12 flame and bed color modes, 5 flame speeds and 5 brightness levels, you can conveniently make adjustments using the included remote.
Although LED lights can’t quite replicate a real fire, the visuals are high-end and lifelike. You can choose between colors to match your mood or the season. If you install this fireplace underneath a TV, its changing colors make watching movies and shows more fun.
You can install this fireplace so that it’s fully or partially recessed in the wall. Although installation is quite simple, it can be hard to remove the plastic film. Some users recommend using glass cleaner to save time.
It’s more convenient to change the settings using the remote, but there’s also a control panel just in case. An on/off switch on top of the fireplace comes in handy when you’re leaving or just coming home at the end of the day and don’t want to spend extra time looking for the remote.
3. Napoleon Alluravision Wall Hanging Electric Fireplace
- Adjustable flame color, brightness and speed
- Includes stunning crystal cubes
- Blower fan is very quiet, even on the highest setting
- Remote buttons are hard to press
- Only one installation method
- Logs are only included with some models
The sleek and contemporary Napoleon Alluravision electric fireplace is popular for its ultra-slim design. If you want a fireplace that blends seamlessly into its surroundings, this one is it. A nearly frameless finish creates a minimalist look that enhances your living space. It’s wall-mounted and will sit flush as long as your finished wall is flat.
It’s easy to customize the settings according to your mood. Unlike most other electric fireplaces, the Alluravision lets you adjust the size and speed of the flames for a more realistic appearance. The flames automatically grow brighter once the unit is powered on and slowly fade out when it’s turned off for more lifelike effects.
You can also play around with the LED ember bed settings. There are six colors, including white, yellow, purple, red, blue, green and yellow. Large crystal cubes reflect the colors of the flames and ember beds to create a luxurious atmosphere.
Featuring a heat output of 5,000 BTUs, this fireplace heats rooms up to 400 square feet. It puts out about the same amount of heat as a small space heater and is especially great at heating up a chilly room or overcoming a cold draft. Users mention that it’s quiet, even with the heater on. You can use this fireplace with or without heat.
Buy the Napoleon Alluravision Wall Hanging Electric Fireplace here.
4. Electactic Electric Fireplace
- Elegant design rivals more expensive units
- Intense LED lights provide realistic flames
- Comes in five sizes
- Heat comes out of the top vent
- Crystals aren't very high-quality
- Doesn't have WiFi
If an expensive electric fireplace isn’t within reach, the more affordable Electactic Electric Fireplace is a compelling alternative. Despite having a lower price tag, it offers a surprising number of features for the price. One of the most compelling is its lifelike flames, which are the result of high-intensity LED lights. It looks much more realistic, especially for this price range.
Available in sizes from 30 to 60 inches, there are five options to add a cozy ambiance to your living space. All models have a large display with flames that reach up to the top and look like they’re actually flickering. Flames emerge slowly from the embed bed until the fire “heats” up, just like in real life.
You can adjust the settings to set the mood for any occasion. Choose between 15 flame and crystal colors and 5 flame speed and brightness modes. This electric fireplace puts out 750 watts on the low setting and 1500 on high. It heats up to 400 square feet. The heat comes out of the top vent, however, which could make it hard to install this unit directly below your TV. You can choose to use it with or without heat for comfortable year-round use.
Instead of interrupting your book or movie to get up and change the settings, you can use the included remote. Users say the remote is easy to use and has clear markings so that you don’t waste precious time figuring out how to adjust or change the settings. There’s also an elegant touchscreen for fast and convenient adjustments.
-
5. Touchstone Sideline Elite Smart WiFi Electric Fireplace
- Minimal black frame looks sleek and modern
- Offers realistic flames with 60 color combinations
- Can be hardwired or plugged in
- Requires a smart plug for voice control
- Can be too heavy for one person to install
- Remote control is very basic
If you’re looking for a very sleek design with a high-end appearance, consider the Touchstone Sideline Elite. As with many upscale laptops for graduate students, it has a thin bezel that gives the flames a large, life-like appearance. Constructed with a vent-free design, it will instantly become the centerpiece of any room.
This electric fireplace is also WiFi-enabled and works with most smartphones. You can control it with voice commands using Alexa or Google Home. It’s much more convenient to say, “Hey Alexa, turn on my fireplace” than spend time looking for the remote. However, you’ll need to plug the fireplace into a smart plug to use this feature.
If you really want to impress your guests, there are 6 flame color choices and 10 media color options, all of which run independently. You’ll also find 3 flame speeds and 5 intensity settings for the flames and fire bed. However, it’s the crystals, driftwood, and full log-set that really make this a refined fireplace. There are 60 color combinations for earthy vibes. Most visuals appear true to life, according to user reviews.
The Sideline Elite delivers subtle warmth without that smokey smell. It comes in sizes from 42 to 100 inches and has two heat settings. Unlike most other units, there’s an adjustable thermostat for improved temperature control. The range is 68 to 88°F, so you can find the most comfortable setting.
Find more Touchstone Sideline Elite Smart WiFi Electric Fireplace information and reviews here.
-
6. Mystflame Electric Fireplace
- Faux fire logs and glass crystals resemble burning coals
- Timer can be set from 1 to 9 hours
- Constructed with durable tempered glass
- Limited flame colors
- Installation hardware is flimsy
- Doesn't have WiFi connectivity
Create an elegant ambiance in your home with the Mystflame Electric Fireplace. It produces realistic flames and looks stunning wherever it’s placed, with a vent-free design and a contemporary ultra-narrow bezel. Many people install it in a finished basement or media room, but it can be built-in or wall-mounted in any location.
A large part of what makes this indoor fireplace so classy is its high-intensity LED lights. They emit bright, lifelike flames that will likely fool your guests. It also comes with faux fire logs and glass crystals that resemble burning coals. You’ll get similar effects as a real fire, but without the harmful emissions and leftover embers. Plus, you can easily customize the settings to set a certain mood. That’s something you can’t do outdoors.
This fireplace has 3 flame colors and 3 top light colors, so you can adjust it to create a unique ambiance. Some fireplaces offer more settings, but what’s nice about the Mystflame is that every color looks realistic. You can set the mood with gorgeous flames for a relaxing night or a party with friends in your home.
Available in sizes from 50 to 95 inches, this stylish fireplace suits any room. It’s also designed for year-round use and can be used with or without heat. If you do need some extra warmth, it has a temperature range from 62°F to 86°F and can cover up to 450 square feet. There’s a timer function up to 9 hours, so you don’t have to worry about falling asleep with it on.
-
7. SimpliFire Scion Electric Fireplace
- No visible heat vents for a clean look
- 5,000 BTU output takes the chill out of the air
- Stay-cool glass is safe for kids
- Not WiFi-enabled
- Some colors don't look very realistic
- High price tag
Upgrade the family room with the SIMPLIFIRE Scion, which makes an elegant focal point and is easy to customize. There are no visible heat vents, so you can enjoy a clean, upscale appearance. Available in sizes from 43 to 78 inches, you can install this electric fireplace in small to large living areas.
You can easily set the mood for any occasion with a choice between 14 ember bed colors and 4 flame color options. Prefer a more traditional look? Driftwood logs with glowing embers are also included. The best part is that you don’t have to worry about cleaning out ashes or sparks hitting your floors.
The Scion has an output of 5,000 BTUs, which is plenty for supplemental heating. It will definitely take the chill out of the air to keep you cozy. Even on the highest heat setting, the glass stays cool to the touch so that curious little hands won’t get hurt. This fireplace is for year-round use and can be used with or without heat.
Although the Scion lacks WiFi, it comes with a remote. You can simply adjust the ambiance with the push of a button. This unit is easy to install and looks especially classy underneath your TV or artwork.
-
8. BurnBrite 88001 Electric Fireplace
- Lack of front vent lends an elegant appearance
- Has a timer function
- Can change flame settings using the remote
- Sticks out slightly from the wall
- Not to be used as a primary heat source
- Mounting brackets aren't very sturdy
You can mount the BurnBrite Electric Fireplace in a few different ways, making it a versatile investment for your home. It can be installed as a recessed fireplace or an in-wall unit. If you want a less permanent solution, you can easily hang it on the wall without needing to cut the drywall.
It may cost less than many other electric fireplaces on this list, but the BurnBrite turns heads with its full glass facade. There is no visible vent on the front, so the unit looks clean and elegant. You can adjust the included media to find the look you’re craving. Use the crystals for a more contemporary look or driftwood for a classic appearance.
The flames look realistic in any lighting thanks to high-intensity LED lights. Unlike some other fireplaces, which only have lifelike flames on certain settings, the BurnBrite flames are always bright.
An output of 5,000 BTUs covers up to 400 square feet. That’s enough to keep a studio or small living room toasty, but don’t expect it to heat up your house. You can adjust the two heat settings, 750 and 1500 watts, to overcome drafts or increase the average room temperature.
This unit measures 50 inches and comes in one size. Several users say that it’s pretty easy to install, although the mounting brackets aren’t very sturdy.
-
9. Antarctic Star Electric Fireplace
- Flames jump high on the display to look more life-like
- 12 color and crystal combinations to set the mood
- Adjustable heat output for rooms up to 400 square feet
- Sticky film can be hard to remove
- Doesn't have a thermostat
- Audible fan noise
The Antarctic Star Electric Fireplace is one of the most realistic electric fireplaces on our list. An LED display produces dancing flames that might fool your guests. There’s a nice variety of flame color choices, so you can create a unique ambiance to set the mood.
Aside from colors that appear washed out, a common complaint is that most flames don’t reach high enough to appear real. With this fireplace, flames jump to the top of the display so that they appear bigger and brighter. Pops of colorful effects mimic the real-life changes that appear for even more realistic effects. You can even make the flames go in slow motion for a soothing effect. This fireplace emits enough light to cast a warm glow over the room.
Few other electric fireplaces can be installed in a variety of ways. The Arctic Star can be recessed or semi-recessed into the wall for a sleek appearance. You can also mount it on the wall. This fireplace comes in sizes from 30 to 68 inches and fits in most rooms. Users say it’s easy to install, but the plastic wrap can get stuck to the glass panel and is hard to remove.
You can conveniently adjust the heat and color settings to match your mood. There are 12 color flame and crystal combinations for realistic effects. Colors range from classic red to modern shades of blue, pink and purple. Featuring a maximum 1,500-watt output, the Arctic Star offers supplemental heating for rooms up to 400 square feet. Want to enjoy the flames without the heat? You can simply switch off the heat function and still use the lights.
Find more Antarctic Star Electric Fireplace information and reviews here.
-
10. SEI Furniture Faux Stone Electric Fireplace
- Plugs into a standard wall outlet
- Includes a firebox and remote control
- Tempered glass looks elegant
- Can take awhile to assemble
- Only available in one size
- Limited color options
The SEI Furniture Gallatin Electric Fireplace comes with bookcase storage shelves to keep your living space neat and tidy. Constructed with faux stone, it blends with everything and lends a classy look to your living or dining room. Unlike the sleek and modern style of most electric fireplaces, this one has satin black melds that offer a rustic touch.
This freestanding unit has four shelves and two fixed shelves. It’s sturdy enough to hold books, DVDs, magazines and other items. The shelves are adjustable to help you stay organized.
Although this fireplace might look intimidating because of its larger size, several users say it’s not too difficult to assemble. You’ll need to push together the three separate pieces. However, you’ll also need to assemble the bookshelves. This entire process can take up to 2 hours.
Featuring a temperature range between 62-82 degrees, this unit provides supplemental heating to rooms up to 400 square feet. The heater fan is very quiet and blends into the background, so you can peacefully read or watch TV. Available with or without heat, this fireplace creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere throughout the year.
-
11. PuraFlame Alice Recessed Electric Fireplace
- Comes with logs and crystals for an upscale look
- Has a thermostat for temperature control
- Many adjustable flame colors
- In-wall recessed installation only
- Remote requires a direct angle to work
- Installation can take awhile
Upgrade your home with a modern look by installing the PuraFlame Alice. Unlike most electric fireplaces on our list, your only choice is in-wall recessed installation. It might require a bit more effort, but the streamlined appearance is well worth it. Available in sizes between 40 and 68 inches, there are plenty of options for your living space.
Constructed with high-intensity LED lights, this fireplace provides a bright and realistic flame effect. You can also fully customize the settings to instantly set a mood. Choose between 4 flame effects and 14 fuel bed effects to create your desired ambiance and impress guests. The fireplace comes with crystal stones and a log set for a more lifelike appearance, especially for a mid-range unit.
The Alice puts out a reasonable amount of heat but is not intended for use as a primary heat source. There are two heat settings: low (750 watts) and high (1500 watts). You can use the thermostat to control the temperature and even set a timer to turn off the fireplace. If you don’t need warmth, simply switch off the heat and enjoy the flames.
Although fan-blown heaters aren’t noiseless, this unit is surprisingly quiet. Users mention that you can barely hear the fan but won’t need to turn up the TV volume to drown it out. It also won’t disturb anyone who’s trying to sleep…even you.
Find more PuraFlame Alice Recessed Electric Fireplace information and reviews here.
What Is the Most Realistic Electric Fireplace?
If you want a realistic-looking electric fireplace, consider the Dimplex Prism Series or Napoleon Alluravision.
They're pricey but have better LED technology than most. LED lights look more realistic and are also highly efficient, using 75% less energy and lasing 25 times longer than incandescent light, according to Energy.gov.
If you want a fireplace that looks convincingly like the real thing, we highly recommend either unit.
A more affordable option is the Electactic Electric Fireplace. It's not quite the same, but several people say its flames are "good enough" for the money. Don't expect to be blown away, but you might be able to fool a few guests from across the room.
Which Electric Fires Are Best?
Are you looking for an electric fireplace with the best heat output? Or lifelike flames? As electric fireplaces become more popular, you'll find more options with distinguishing features.
Maybe you want a fireplace complete with crystals that enhance flickering flames for a luxurious home ambiance.
Or, you want one with WiFi so that you can say, "Hey, Alexa. Turn on my fireplace!" A smart fireplace such as the Touchstone Sideline Elite Smart can be controlled with your voice.
Which Electric Fireplace Is the Quietest?
All electric fireplaces produce some amount of noise, as they rely on fan blowers and mechanical parts to generate heat.
Electric fireplaces fan-forced or infrared heating. Infrared units tend to be quieter since they use infrared heating technology. There are no moving parts, which makes infrared electric fireplaces virtually silent.
Some fan-forced units are quieter than others. If you enjoy reading, watching TV or napping in front of the fireplace, we recommend the PuraFlame Alice. Users say the fan is whisper-quiet, so you can read and watch TV in peace.
Are Electric Fireplaces Easy to Install?
Compared to traditional gas or wood-burning fireplaces, electric fireplaces are much easier to install.
They don't require gas lines or chimneys. Instead, you'll just need to make sure it's within reach of a power outlet. It's a relatively straightforward DIY task for most homeowners.
However, for a more complex setup, you might feel more comfortable hiring an electrician or carpenter.
With installation costs for a gas fireplace ranging from $2,300 to $4,000 and $1,900 to $3,300 for a traditional wood-burning fireplace, it's also much cheaper to install an electric fireplace.
