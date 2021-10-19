11 Best Electric Fireplaces: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Dimplex Prism Series Electric Fireplace makes a stunning addition to any home. If you’re looking for a sophisticated and realistic-looking fireplace, the Prism is for you. Equipped with LED flame technology, it creates the illusion of a real fire.

However, it’s especially stunning with its diamond-like acrylic ice embers. Unlike most electric fireplaces, its sparkling chunks reflect light to create a uniquely luxurious appearance. If you want the best electric fireplace for showing off to your guests, this one is it.

Dimplex takes great pride in its lifelike flames, so you’ll feel like you’re sitting in front of an actual fire. It’s especially appealing for anyone who’s replacing an existing fireplace or wants the ambiance and warmth of a real fire without the messy cleanup. You can cycle through a generous selection of colors and themes to set the mood for any occasion.

It’s also much safer than a traditional fire. A powerful fan-forced heater offers supplemental heating for rooms up to 400 square feet. Constructed with stay-cool glass, it’s practical for families with curious little ones and pets. There aren’t any harmful particulate emissions, so you can feel better about breathing cleaner air.

This unit spans 74 inches and can be used as an elegant centerpiece or to complement an entertainment center. Need something smaller? Check out the 34-inch model. It’s built with the same features and technology as the Dimplex Sierra Series, but with upgrades and improvements to make your home even cozier.