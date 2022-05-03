13 Best Embroidery Machines: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you’re holiday shopping, there are loads of gifts for crafters that fit into any budget as well as smaller, more affordable mug heat press machines if they love customizing.

Browsing through embroidery machines can be overwhelming but it doesn’t have to be. I’m jumping straight into comparisons for those only here for that, but if you’re not sure how to choose the right machine for you, make your way to the end of the article for a breakdown of features and buying tips.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Many historians believe we've been embroidering fabric for about as long as we've had fabric. It's a style of decoration that goes back thousands of years and spans the globe from B.C.E China to Vikings.

Important things to consider when choosing a monogram machine.

Embroidery only or a combination unit.

This may be your biggest question. Some machines are completely specialized for embroidery and others are multifunction so it works as a sewing machine with one attachment and embroiders with another.

Embroidery sewing machine combination.

Pro: you save space by replacing your sewing machine with a device that does both jobs. It also is great if you want to be switching back and forth between functions without going to a different machine or if you are a quilter.

Con: anytime something is a multi-tasker it is going to be compromising on certain aspects that a dedicated embroidery unit doesn't. You may be limited in field space, throat width, number of needles, or ability to create your own designs.

Specialized embroidery unit.

Pro: the device is exactly that--it's dedicated to this one task so you know it's going to do it well. With a specialized machine for embroidery, you won't have to relearn a whole new sewing machine if you're in love with your current model.

Con: you have to have space for a whole other rig in your crafting area and be willing to switch stations when you need to sew.

Business or personal.

If this is a personal hobby, you have some more leeway in terms of how much lower on the budget scale you can get away with. But if you're going to be embroidering product to sell en masse than you need something with speed and multiple needles.

Size of field.

Pay attention to the field size when choosing the right machine for you. This refers to the maximum amount of space that the machine can embroider. A fairly standard number is around four inches by four inches.

You'll see larger hoops and frames on these units, but it's the field size specification to look out for.

Level of customization in designs.

A far cry from sitting by the fire doing needlepoint for hours on end, today's machines are computerized and able to complete designs in a fraction of the time.

All quality machines have a variety of designs preloaded onto them. There should be plenty of images as well as fonts to choose from for lettering.

Where it can get tricky is if and how you are able to upload new images that didn't come with your machine. These days many can be connected via USB to upload new designs which is the most convenient and easiest way, but some older or cheaper models use image card or physical connections to your computer.

If you're not super tech-savvy take note of the upload method as they could be a deal-breaker.

Throat width.

Depending on your type of projects, throat width can be a huge deal or not an issue at all. If you tend to work on quilts are large, preassembled clothing items, you want a long throat width so you have room to work.

Budget.

We can't pretend that your budget doesn't play into this decision. These machines aren't cheap and you can easily drop $600 on what's considered an entry-level model. The sticker shock is real.

If you're buying a machine for a business, be prepared to be pushing into the $6,000 and up range for a machine that can perform the tasks needed in a business setting.

Hobbyists can generally stay below the $6,000 mark for a model suited to your projects.

If the price has you wide-eyed, keep in mind that these machines are small computers that can sew for you. And keep in mind, whether this is a business venture or not, there is money to be made at fairs and events for embroidered items.