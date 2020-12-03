7 Best Floor Drill Presses: Your Easy Buying Guide

We reviewed seven floor drill presses below; any of them would make a great fit for your shop or garage. Take a look at our list to find one that will be ideal for anything you need to blast holes through in your projects.

Standing drill presses aren’t all that portable however they can handle larger perforations in big, bulky pieces of material. They’re more precise than benchtop drill presses (unless bolted down) and handheld drills just can’t compare to the power, accuracy, and reliability that floor drill presses bring to the table.

Floor drill presses are very useful workshop anchors for anyone needing consistently accurate hole drilling. While requiring more space than a benchtop model , floor drill presses are sturdier, vibrate less, and should last through several years’ worth of tough work. They can also accommodate much larger pieces to work on that smaller models simply can’t touch.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What is a Floor Drill Press?

Drill presses are ideal for making holes into whatever material you’re working with, be it wood, metal, or plastic. Sure, you could use your trusty handheld drill but the results you’ll get won’t be nearly as accurate as using a drill press. And who wants to be a reckless amateur?

Floor drill presses provide the most accurate method of drilling holes. Their weight helps prevent vibration to keep the spindle and chuck spinning straight. The large size makes it possible to drill a hole further into material anywhere from 13 inches to 20 inches or more.

The difference between floor drill presses and benchtop drill presses is somewhat obvious: floor drill presses need floor space and benchtop drill presses need worktable space. If you have a larger shop or have a need for consistent, reliable accuracy and perhaps do a little more in the way of production work, a floor drill press is probably what you'll want. That also means you won't have a power tool cluttering your benchtop.

Both types of drill presses are built with four main components: the head, column, table, and base. When you think of a drill press, the head is probably the first thing that comes to mind. The head contains the motor, the power switch, included work lights or lasers, and the chuck. The chuck holds the drill bit and quickly spins around to make holes.

Every drill press that I’ve ever used has featured a tool or key to be used with the chuck to tighten and loosen drill bits. Technology has gotten better to the point where a keyless chuck like I enjoy on my cordless handheld drill can be found on full-sized drill presses.

Keyless checks are so much easier and quicker to use and, even better, can be just as safe as keyed chucks. You'll most likely not find keyless chucks on large floor models, however.

The head of your drill press is really the nerve center of the tool. It features all the moving parts, belts, and essential items required for you to enjoy the drill press.

The table is where your workpiece will reside to get a hole bored into it. Tables typically feature a crank mechanism that allows you to move it up and down to get your workpiece closer or farther away from the drill bit.0

The column of your benchtop drill press is that metal cylinder that connects the head and the base. It will feature teeth for the table to interact with to move up and down. Most of the force and pressure will be applied to the column; there's a definite reason why they're universally made of steel or cast iron.

Finally, the base is the anchor for the entire tool. It must be stout enough to make the entire drill press sturdy. While it's certainly possible to bolt the base of a floor drill press to the concrete, they're typically so heavy that it isn't necessary. It's safe to say that a drill press that moves around is going to cause you no end of hassle.

What Should I Look For in a Floor Drill Press?

If you’re not familiar with floor drill presses, let’s go over some items that will help you choose the right one for your workshop.

First, a note about safety. Drill presses, and especially benchtop models, aren’t really thought of as dangerous in the same vein as table saws and reciprocal saws. But make no mistake about it: you’ll never forget a piece of steel spinning out of control at 3,000 RPM with your tender fingers in the path.

Avoid that situation by choosing a floor drill press with a bit guard. Bit guards keep your hands away in case you inadvertently stick your digits where they shouldn’t be. They also help with keeping shards of metal or wood shrapnel from flying into your face.

Other safety features include comically oversized power switches to quickly shut down your press if something goes awry and a clamping device to keep your workpiece steady. A clamp will also help prevent that 3,000 RPM piece of steel, too. No one wants that part your working on to fly loose and smack you in the head. It's also a good idea to have a press vise on hand.

Another safety tip: I know that your workshop is well lit and everything but you might enjoy an onboard work light on your drill press especially with detailed work going on. An even better amenity would be a laser guide to get as accurate as humanly possible. Imagine a little crosshair targe to help you align that bit exactly where you need it; now you’re playing with power!

Drill size is a term that you’ll see a lot of when looking for drill presses. Drill presses are measured by the distance between the drill bit and the base; tool makers call that drill size the throat distance. Take that measurement and double it, so a 15-inch benchtop drill press will have a length of seven and a half inches between the bit and the base.

Another term is travel. Travel is how much you can move the drill chuck up and down. The more travel a drill press has means the more material you can remove. A floor drill press with four-inch travel can lower the drill bit by four inches.

Speed is important to look at, too. You won’t need much speed to drive through steel but when it comes to softwoods like pine, it’s good to have a quick RPM so the wood doesn’t tear apart. It also saves time. A good rule of thumb is that the harder the substance is that you’re drilling through, the lower amount of speed you’ll want to do it. The average drill press will be capable of turning the bit from 300 to 3,000 RPM.

Speed can be raised or lowered on drill presses usually by opening the head and adjusting the belt pulleys. These adjustments may require special tools however premium models allow for tool-free adjustments. You may not need to change up the speed much if you’re only working with one type of material. Still, it’s a good idea to acquire a drill press that has the option to change speeds quickly and easily.

Many toolmakers stress how much horsepower their respective drill presses can provide. That’s great and all if you want to brag with your buddies about it but for the average do-it-yourselfer, horsepower isn’t really important to your projects for the most part. If you can get three-quarters of a horse or more, you’ll have a decent drill press that will punch through most everything.

Drilling through material has much more to do with speed than it does power. As long as your bit is sharp, your drill press shouldn’t slow down on you. That said, any benchtop drill press should have at least three-quarters horsepower to be of much use especially to get through hardwoods and steel.

See also:

Best Benchtop Drill Presses

Best Workbenches For Your Garage

Best Cordless Nail Guns

Best Benchtop Planers