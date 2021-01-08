11 Best Hammock Chairs: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you’re looking for a patio hammock chair that looks as good next to the pool as it does in the shade of a tree, this hanging hammock chair is our overall favorite choice. It offers so much more in the way of comfort than most other hammock chairs. Yes, it’s a bit more of an investment, but here’s why we think it’s a terrific long term option.

This chair features a rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame which makes the seat much more like a full chaise lounge that floats. You simply attach the padded seat cushion and it offers ergonomic support for your whole body. But this chair is lighter than air, literally floating from the arc shaped frame that comes with it.

To keep your eyes and shoulders out of the direct sun, this chair has an adjustable sunshade which can be removed if you opt to use the chair indoors during the winter months. Another comfort plus – the foam wrapped arms that keep you from slouching. Get it in four fun summery colors.