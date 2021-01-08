11 Best Hammock Chairs: Your Easy Buying Guide

Picture this. You’re outside enjoying the breeze, warm sunshine, feet kicked up, one hand behind your head and the other holding an ice-cold beverage. Paints a pretty relaxing picture, doesn’t it? The only thing missing is the perfect seating option, which you’ll surely achieve when you get one of these hammock chairs to call your own. These sweet seats take casual garden furniture to a whole new level.
If you’re looking for a patio hammock chair that looks as good next to the pool as it does in the shade of a tree, this hanging hammock chair is our overall favorite choice. It offers so much more in the way of comfort than most other hammock chairs. Yes, it’s a bit more of an investment, but here’s why we think it’s a terrific long term option.
This chair features a rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame which makes the seat much more like a full chaise lounge that floats. You simply attach the padded seat cushion and it offers ergonomic support for your whole body. But this chair is lighter than air, literally floating from the arc shaped frame that comes with it.
To keep your eyes and shoulders out of the direct sun, this chair has an adjustable sunshade which can be removed if you opt to use the chair indoors during the winter months. Another comfort plus – the foam wrapped arms that keep you from slouching. Get it in four fun summery colors.
One of the coolest things about this hammock chair is where it comes from. Mission Hammocks provides jobs to disabled people in Nicaragua, so every hammock is handmade and is supporting a good cause. You can also feel good about the material, as this hammock chair is made with 100% manila cotton from Central America. The chair has a natural look to it as it is woven and has a macrame trim, which makes it great for indoor spaces.
The hammock chair looks beautiful outdoors as well, but keep in mind the material doesn’t dry very well if it gets wet, so try to keep it protected from the weather. Available in three neutral colors (off-white, beige, and black), you can easily match this chair with your existing furniture and decor.
If you want to be able to fully stretch our in your hammock chair, this extra large hammock swing is the way to go. The chair has additional fabric that allows you to choose whether you want to sit and let your legs hang, or stretch out your feet and really kick back. The wooden bar that the hammock hangs from is larger than most at 73 inches, which provides extra support while you’re laying back, and it also allows for a higher weight capacity (330 pounds).
This hammock chair also comes with hanging hardware, so all you need is a few tools for install and you are set. There are three colors to choose from: iced coffee which is more neutral, and limpet shell (teal) and peach echo. The hammock also comes with a complimentary hanging drink holder, as well as a lifetime warranty.
Durable and strong, this chair holds up to 285 pounds of weight, so it’s perfect for adults or kids.
When you’re looking for hammock chairs to accommodate all your relaxation needs, don’t you want to find one that lets you sit up as well as recline or even snooze? That’s just one of the things we love about this particular chair, but we’re also enamored with the two-tone beige and gray fabric combination that just amps up the style a bit.
It comes with two matching pillows to really let you snuggle in and get comfy. They have zip off covers to make cleaning easy as well. Inside the hammock, there’s an 8 x 10inch pocket, so if you must have your devices nearby, (you might be missing the point here) you’ll have a place to stow them, or a book and snacks instead.
This hammock swing comes with a hook and 78 inches of rope for hanging. So simple!
This hammock chair is unique as it has a more circular shape and is accompanied by macrame tassels. The style of this chair makes it a super chic furniture piece to add to your bedroom, living room, or basement, however it would look great outside as well, especially surrounded by some lush greenery.
The netting on the chair is supportive enough to sit upright, and the base is wide enough that most people can tuck their legs up underneath them. The hammock chair is made with 100% cotton, however it’s hand wash only and lasts the longer when kept away from harsh outdoor elements. Macrame decor is really popular right now, so this chair would be a trendy addition to your home that is also super functional.
This hammock chair is made with soft-spun polyester and has a netted look to it, which looks really cool if you’re placing it outside near some water. Because of the way the threads are spun, the entire hammock is meant to last a long time, even through the thoughest weather conditions. The bar at the top is made of hardwood and is 40 inches long, so it spreads the fabric out nicely which is great for those who have wider shoulders.
The hammock arrives fully assembled, so all you have to do is hang it up! Caribbean Hammocks suggests that you hang the hammock from a point that is at least seven feet tall, so keep that in mind when selecting where you want to hang the hammock chair. There are five color choices available, so you can add a fun pop of color to your backyard. Note – no hanging hardware is included.
Everyone, no matter their frame size, deserves to enjoy relaxing in hammock chairs, so we were thrilled when we found this brightly striped model that has a 500 pound weight capacity – the highest we’ve found. Soft and durable poly/cotton ropes and fabric give it strength, and awesome color, while the sturdy carbon steel spreader bar allows the hammock to stay stable. It has a deel metal groove that helps to keep the rope from sliding out of place.
This hammock swing comes with two comfy cushions for your bum and your back, along with a free carabiner. What you will want is a good hanging kit if you intend to attach it to a beam on your covered porch or patio. To keep you swinging freely, this swivel hook would be helpful and has the same 500 pound weight capacity, so you know it’ll hold you securely.
If you’re looking for an inexpensive hammock chair, this one is your best bet. At just a couple bucks more than $30, this hammock chair is a great deal as it’s high quality for the price. Made with a cotton/polyester blend, the chair is super soft to sit in which is nice for lounging in the afternoon. The hammock is shaped more like a chair than a standard hammock that you can stretch out in, so keep that in mind.
A wood hanging bar and two cushions are included, however, you will need to purchase your own hanging hardware. The hammock swing has a weight capacity of 265 pounds, so it’s suitable for adults and kids alike. Available in beige, new blue, and tan, this hammock chair will make the perfect seating addition to any backyard or indoor space.
This indoor/outdoor hammock chair comes with the perk of mobility. There is a large loop at the top for hanging, but other than that, no hanging hardware. While you do have to purchase and set-up your own way to hang it, it also allows you to hang it wherever you want – a tree, underneath a deck, off the ceiling, etc. Plus, the loop makes it easy to hang up and take down, so you can move it around as much as you want.
Keep it outside during the summer months and bring it indoors once it gets cold, take it camping, move it to different rooms in your house…the options are endless. The chair itself is made with a blend of cotton and polyester fabric that is machine washable, and it has a weight capacity of 265 pounds. It’s about 40 inches by 50 inches (not including the rope), with the cushion being 17 inches by 17 inches and the wooden bar being one inch by 31.5 inches.
The blue and green stripe pattern looks great outdoors (especially poolside or by the lake), and it’s also easy to match with indoor decor. It’s also pretty inexpensive compared to other hammock chairs, so it’s a good place to start if you’re not sure about whether or not you would like a hammock swing.
If you’re looking for a hammock chair that’s specific for kids, this is a great place to start. This hanging “pod” has a round inflatable seat and has fabric running up to the hanging hook, so it’s kind of a cross between a hammock and a swing. Because it’s enclosed around the back and sides it’s really safe for kids to get in and out of, and the flat seat makes it a great spot for reading, watching TV, or just relaxing.
The weight capacity is 176 pounds, and it has a width of 2’4″, and a height of 4’11”. This means that kids both young and old can enjoy the hammock chair for a couple of years before outgrowing it. All of the hanging accessories are included, and it comes in four kid-approved colors: blue, green, pink, and purple.
If you’re someone who likes “extras,” this hammock chair is a good choice for you. This chair comes with a separate footrest, drink holder, and a pillow, so you’ll be set to kick up your feet and relax in this chair all afternoon. Made with all polyester, this chair has more of an outdoorsy feel and will definitely stand up to rain and sun better than other hammock chairs.
The hanging bar is about 30 inches wide and the chair has a weight capacity of 250 pounds, so it will work for most average-sized adults. Hanging hardware is included, so all you will have to do is find a sturdy support to hang the hammock from and you’ll be good to go. A matching bag is also included, which is great for storage and also makes it easy to travel with or take camping. Colors available: blue, green, red, and tan.