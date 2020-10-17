10 Best Hypoallergenic Pillows (Updated!)

This highly rated pillow is great for all types of sleepers, as it’s actually adjustable. The pillow is filled with shredded visco elastic memory foam, so you can stuff this pillow with as much memory foam as you’d like, or remove it based on what works best for your sleeping style. The shredded memory foam allows more ventilation through the pillow, keeping you cool while you sleep. The hypoallergenic pillow is also dust mite resistant, and the cover is made with 60% polyester and 40% rayon from bamboo, which is naturally hypoallergenic.

In addition to being hypoallergenic, the foam in this pillow is CertiPUR-US certified and is made without PBDE, TDCPP or TCEP flame retardants, mercury, lead, formaldehyde and a variety of other chemicals of concern. You can wash the pillow in the machine, and it’s guaranteed to not go flat. If you have any issues, the pillow has a five-year warranty.

While this pillow is a queen size at 20 inches by 30 inches, you can also get king pillows that measure in at 20 by 36 inches.