10 Best Indoor Grills: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the best indoor grills features a wide variety of appliances even the biggest BBQ aficionado will love. We’ve got it all: all the best indoor grill options from all the best brands, incredible multi-purpose appliances, the best smokeless grill picks, and smart grills that add some serious oomph to any kitchen. To find the best indoor grill for you, read on.

Perfect appliances for when the weather turns for the worse and ideal solutions for those lacking an outdoor space, an indoor grill is a powerful electric that provides a year-round grilling experience to anyone and everyone without the hassle, clean-up, and smoke often associated with the traditional alternative.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Buy An Indoor Grill?

We know - it's hard to beat the real-deal flavors of authentic BBQ. From the aroma to the char-marks to the overall experience, outdoor cooking is unique and fun and totally perfect for warm summer days. However, the last place you want to be when the weather turns for the worse is outside tending to a grill. And, if outdoor spaces are scarce in your neck of the woods, outdoor cooking just isn't possible. This is where the best indoor grill options come into play.

Not only do these appliances grill up your favorite foods from the comfort of your kitchen, but they do it with less hassle and clean-up. Sure, you'll definitely taste the difference between outdoor grilled food and the meals you make inside, but the best indoor grill options on our list make the experience accessible to anyone and everyone at all times of the year. Some of them even offer up a more well-rounded and multi-purpose cooking experience with smart features, smoke-less technology, innovative programs, and the opportunity to air fry, broil, bake, and more.

Which Of The Best Indoor Grill Options Is Best For You?

So, you've decided to buy an indoor grill. Hooray! Now, which one should you purchase? Only you can decide which of the best indoor grill options is right for you, but we suggest that you think about the following:

How many people are you cooking for?

What kinds of features and added functions do you want?

Is a smokeless grill the best way to go?

What type of meals are you hoping to make?

There are so many incredible indoor grill options on the market today, and we've done our homework to make sure the best of the best is represented on our list. From the best indoor grill models from Ninja to the best smokeless grill option from Philips to the smartest grills from Breville, Cuisinart, and more, there's something on our list for everyone. The best indoor grill options will add some serious oomph to anyone's kitchen. And, bonus: some of these appliances do more than just grill. We're talking about air frying, baking, broiling, and dehydrating, too.

