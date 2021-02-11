10 Best Indoor Grills: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Perfect appliances for when the weather turns for the worse and ideal solutions for those lacking an outdoor space, an indoor grill is a powerful electric that provides a year-round grilling experience to anyone and everyone without the hassle, clean-up, and smoke often associated with the traditional alternative.
Our list of the best indoor grills features a wide variety of appliances even the biggest BBQ aficionado will love. We’ve got it all: all the best indoor grill options from all the best brands, incredible multi-purpose appliances, the best smokeless grill picks, and smart grills that add some serious oomph to any kitchen. To find the best indoor grill for you, read on.
-
1. Breville Smart GrillPrice: $299.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Does it all indoor grill perfect for all kinds of meal prep
- Make sandwiches, sear meat, cook eggs, make pancakes, etc.
- Features smart heat sensors and technology
- Cooks closed for sandwiches, lays completely flat for "BBQ Mode" so you can cook on both plates at once
- Plates and drip tray are removable and dishwasher safe
- 1800-watts of cooking power
- Only features one ribbed plate
- More expensive option
- Can be more complicated to use
The smart indoor grill from Breville is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an appliance that blends the indoor and outdoor cooking experience together.
Equipped with a ribbed plate on top and a flat plate on the bottom, this appliance has a unique design that can either be closed for sandwiches or lay completely flat – called “BBQ Mode” – for a larger cooking surface perfect for searing meats, making pancakes, and cooking eggs. The plates are also interchangeable, the drip tray is removable, and both are dishwasher safe. An additional ribbed plate can be purchased here.
Here’s the cool part: featuring embedded heat sensors that register when cold food is added to the grill, this appliance actually reacts to temperature drops and compensates by injecting heat for a rapid recovery back to the desired cooking temperature. This design, along with 1800-watts of cooking power, ensures faster cooking and reduced pre-heating time. There are also adjustable timing and temperature controls.
Find more Breville Smart Grill information and reviews here.
-
2. Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ GrillPrice: $189.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Innvotive technology lets you have the grilling experience without all the smoke
- Reaches cooking a consistent temperature of 446-degrees
- Easy to clean and use
- Sets up in just 60 seconds
- Some say cooking temperature isn't hot enough
- Boasts limited splatter but some reviewers had issues
- Some say the experience is just "okay"
Indoor grilling is ideal for anyone who lacks an outdoor space or the room for a traditional large-and-in-charge barbecue. So, if you’re looking for a convenient indoor grilling option, check out the Philips Smokeless Indoor BBQ Grill.
Designed and developed to cook amazingly grilled food indoors, this smokeless bbq is an innovative kitchen appliance that not only cooks food to perfection but also reduces the amount of smoke and oil splattering. No need to adjust the heat, either. This indoor grill quickly heats up to a consistent 446-degrees, which is the optimal temperature to achieve the perfect sear.
The removable grill grate is also machine washable and wipes clean easily, and the entire appliance can be set-up within 60 seconds. Definitely one of those cool kitchen gadgets you’ll love having.
Find more Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill information and reviews here.
-
3. Ninja Foodi GrillPrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- More than just a grill, this appliance sears, sizzles and air frys
- Equipped with a grill grate, 4-quart crisper basket and 6-quart cooking pot
- Unique technology and features render a perfect sear and exceptional cooking experience
- Smokeless grill
- Cooks frozen food within 25 minutes
- Same BTU output as an outdoor grill
- Popular seller, well rated
- Not ideal for someone just looking for an indoor grill
- Some say it's noisy
- Great appliance but not as smokeless as advertised
The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry’s to perfection, the Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill is one cool kitchen gadget. Using unique grilling technology, this appliance circulates 500-degree Cycolinic Air to deliver amazing Sound Searing, which gives you even browning and delicious charring without burning your food. It can even turn frozen food into meals in less than 25 minutes.
No need to fight the elements for BBQ any longer – with this appliance you can whip up all kinds of grilled goodies in the comfort of your kitchen. It even has the same BTU power as an outdoor grill and reaches 500-degrees to give you delicious flavor and char-marks without all the smoke. And, because this wouldn’t be Ninja without a little air fry action, this appliance also features crisp technology and a 4-quart crisper basket so you can “fry” up all kinds of delicious snacks and meals without the grease or fat.
The grill grate, 4-quart crisper basket, and 6-quart cooking pot are all nonstick, coated with ceramic, and free of PTFE/PFOA for a safe, easy to use, and easy to clean-up cooking process. This model also comes with a recipe book and cleaning brush.
-
4. Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor GrillPrice: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This indoor grill does the following: grills, bakes, air crisps, dehydrates, roasts, broils
- Features all kinds of cool smart features and settings: 4 smart protein settings, 9 doneness levels, smart thermometer
- Large capacity appliance that grill up to 6 steaks at once, or up to 24 hot dogs at once
- High cooking temperatures
- Comes with 4-quart crisping basket
- Ninja makes some of the best small kitchen applinaces
- Smoke-less cooking experience
- If you're looking for just a grill, this might not be the best option for you
- More expensive option
- Larger appliance that needs more storage
Ninja refers to this appliance as the “grill that grills for you.” We don’t know about you, but that seems pretty awesome to us. The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill is more than just a grill – it also air crisps, bakes, roasts, broils and dehydrates. With the power of six cooking methods, the convenience of smart cooking functions and features, and an included smart thermometer, it’s never been easier to grill up all your favorite foods in your kitchen.
With Ninja’s advanced Cyclone Grilling Technology, 500-degree cyclonic air is circulated around your food while it cooks on top of a 500-degree grill grate. The result? Delicious char marks and flavor. Featuring 4 smart protein settings and nine customizable doneness levels, the guesswork is removed from the cooking process, too. The grill grate fits up to six steaks and up to 24 hot dogs for a party-sized appliance you’re sure to love. And, with air frying technology and a 4-quart crisping basket, you can even make all your favorite “air-fried” foods.
Here’s the best part: it’s smokeless. The combination of the chef-recommended grilling practices, a temperature-controlled grill grate, splatter shield, and cool air zone reduced smoke and keeps it out of the kitchen.
Find more Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill information and reviews here.
-
5. Cuisinart Griddler ElitePrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Six cooking functions
- With dual-temperature controls, you can adjust cooking temperatures per plate/side
- Removable, reversible nonstick grill/griddle plates
- Comes with an integrated drip tray and cleaning/scraping tool
- Lays completely flat for 240 square inches of cooking surface
- Plates are dishwasher safe
- More expensive option
- Some concerns over quality of non-stick finish
- Requires storage space
We’ve included another Cuisinart Griddler on our list, but if you’re looking for an indoor grill with a little more oomph, be sure to check out the Elite model. Featuring six cooking options, you can use this Griddler as a contact grill, panini press, full griddle, full grill, half grill/half griddle, and a top melt. The dual-function plates are removable, reversible, and are non-stick.
Much like the Breville Smart Grill on our list, this option also lays completely open and flat so that you can extend your cooking surface to 240 square inches. That’s right – make eggs on one side and sear bacon on the other. Featuring an electronic display that lets you set a timer, and adjustable dual-zone temperature control functionality, this appliance offers a truly customized cooking experience.
This appliance can also features a sear setting that reaches 500-degrees.
Find more Cuisinart Griddler Elite information and reviews here.
-
6. T-fal OptiGrillPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish stainless steel construction
- Easy to use
- Accurate results, from meat to vegetables
- A bit large
- Removable plates can be tough to remove
- Makes enough for 1-2 people
If you’re looking for a grill that takes the guesswork out of cooking, you’re in luck. The T-fal OptiGrill is more than ready to handle just about any type of food, whether it’s a panini or a slab of raw meat.
That’s because it’s equipped with sensors that automatically adapt the cooking time depending on the specific type of food. With 1800 watts of cooking power and six convenient cooking programs, this grill effortlessly handles everything from burgers to poultry along with sandwiches, red meat, fish, and sausage.
A helpful cooking indicator light changes from yellow to red to let you know when your meal’s ready. Keep the instruction manual handy the first few times to ensure you get the results you want with the available programs and settings.
-
7. Delonghi Perfecto Indoor GrillPrice: $64.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Even heat distribution
- Tempered glass lid
- Easy cleanup
- Takes awhile to heat up
- Non-stick coating wears off over time
- Takes up a lot of counter space
Some grills produce inconsistent results. The Delonghi Perfecto isn’t one of them. That’s because it’s equipped with a fully embedded grill plate, which ensures even heat distribution throughout the grilling process.
If you enjoy keeping track of your food while it’s cooking, you’ll appreciate the tempered glass lid, which also helps keep food warm. Cleanup is effortless thanks to a non-stick grill plate and drip tray.
Find more Delonghi Perfecto Indoor Grill information and reviews here.
-
8. Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 GriddlerPrice: $59.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-purpose
- Elegant stainless steel
- Panini-style handle
- Short cord
- Pricey
- Relatively small cooking area
It’s called a griddler, but don’t let the name fool you. Sure, you’ll love this Cuisinart grill for serving up waffles in the morning. However, it does much more. You can use this griddler as a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle, or half grill and half griddle.
The grill can easily accommodate nearly any food thickness thanks to a floating cover. Another highlight is the durable panini-style handle, which caters to sandwich lovers. Its brushed stainless steel housing looks particularly upscale in any setting. High customer satisfaction ratings and low return rates make this indoor grill especially popular among shoppers.
Find more Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler information and reviews here.
-
9. George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor GrillPrice: $81.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Doesn’t need oil
- Ideal for indoor/outdoor use
- Generous cooking surface
- Small drip pan
- Flimsy base
- Doesn’t reach very high temperatures
George Foreman is one of the most popular names in the grilling world. The brand has built a reputation for durability and solid performance, and this indoor/outdoor grill doesn’t disappoint.
Owners particularly like how this grill can be used on a tabletop or a pedestal, which stands about six inches high. The 240 square inch cooking surface comfortably accommodates a variety of food, including whole birds. A temperature control provides a wide range of grilling temperatures. A sturdy double non-stick coating makes cleanup much easier and eliminates the need for oil.
Find more George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Grill information and reviews here.
-
10. Hamilton Beach Electric Smokeless Indoor GrillPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High searing capability
- Adjustable temperature control
- Unique hood design
- Gets hot quickly
- Best in ventilated area
- Top feels flimsy
If you’re fed up with bland food, this combo flavor/searing grill could be the answer. It’s advertised as an indoor grill that delivers results you would expect from an outdoor grill.
Several features make this possible, such as adjustable temperature control and a high heat searing capability up to 450 degrees. Convenient indicator lights let you know when the grill is on — and when it’s reached your desired temperature. A unique hooded design locks in flavors to give you that beloved outdoor grilled flavor, and it helps to make this a great option when you’re looking for the best indoor grill.
Find more Hamilton Beach Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill information and reviews here.
Why Buy An Indoor Grill?
We know - it's hard to beat the real-deal flavors of authentic BBQ. From the aroma to the char-marks to the overall experience, outdoor cooking is unique and fun and totally perfect for warm summer days. However, the last place you want to be when the weather turns for the worse is outside tending to a grill. And, if outdoor spaces are scarce in your neck of the woods, outdoor cooking just isn't possible. This is where the best indoor grill options come into play.
Not only do these appliances grill up your favorite foods from the comfort of your kitchen, but they do it with less hassle and clean-up. Sure, you'll definitely taste the difference between outdoor grilled food and the meals you make inside, but the best indoor grill options on our list make the experience accessible to anyone and everyone at all times of the year. Some of them even offer up a more well-rounded and multi-purpose cooking experience with smart features, smoke-less technology, innovative programs, and the opportunity to air fry, broil, bake, and more.
Which Of The Best Indoor Grill Options Is Best For You?
So, you've decided to buy an indoor grill. Hooray! Now, which one should you purchase? Only you can decide which of the best indoor grill options is right for you, but we suggest that you think about the following:
How many people are you cooking for?
What kinds of features and added functions do you want?
Is a smokeless grill the best way to go?
What type of meals are you hoping to make?
There are so many incredible indoor grill options on the market today, and we've done our homework to make sure the best of the best is represented on our list. From the best indoor grill models from Ninja to the best smokeless grill option from Philips to the smartest grills from Breville, Cuisinart, and more, there's something on our list for everyone. The best indoor grill options will add some serious oomph to anyone's kitchen. And, bonus: some of these appliances do more than just grill. We're talking about air frying, baking, broiling, and dehydrating, too.
