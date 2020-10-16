10 Best Kitchen Towels: Compare, Buy & Save

Whether you want something decorative, or a towel that’s super absorbent for drying dishes, kitchen towels are a must-have. Hand towels are the perfect size for placing next to your sink or draping over your oven door handle, as you can fold them up and they’re not too bulky.
Read on for our round-up of the best kitchen towels.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.59 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $5.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $10.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $10.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.80 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
2. Best Classic Kitchen Towel: Fecido Classic Kitchen Dish TowelPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic kitchen design
- Large size
- Won’t leave lint on your plates or glasses
- No solid colors available
- May shrink in the wash
- Won't fit all kitchen decor styles
These are the best classic kitchen towels. Available in packs of two, four, or ten, these kitchen towels have a classic checkered pattern that would look great in any kitchen. The towels are made from 100% cotton, and they are oversized at 19 inches by 27 inches. These professional grade towels are absorbent and heavy duty, but they also become softer with each wash. The towels are European made and are made to last, and they won’t leave lint on your plates or glasses. No matter the color of your kitchen it is easy to match your towels, as there are 14 color choices available.
Find more Fecido Classic Kitchen Dish Towel information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Large Set of Kitchen Towels: Harringdons Kitchen Dish TowelsPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Set includes 12 towels
- Soft, flour sack towel feel
- Lint free
- Can’t get the towels in all one color
- Not as absorbent as other towels
- Takes multiple washes to become absorbent
This is the best large set of kitchen towels. If you’re looking for a large set of towels, this set includes 12 kitchen towels. The towels are 28 inches by 20 inches, and they have a flour sack towel feel. With commercial grade hemming and a herringbone weave, the towels will stand up to multiple washes and are lint free. The weight and feel of the towels make them perfect for drying dishes, but you could also use them for making bread, lining baskets, and other cooking purposes. Each set of 12 towels has three different colors: four green, four red, and four blue. The towels also have a hanging loop in the corner, so you can hang up the towel for quick drying when you’re done using it.
Find more Harringdons Kitchen Dish Towels information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Flour Sack Towels: Utopia Kitchen TowelsPrice: $15.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flour sack material is absorbent and soft
- Made with 100% cotton
- Professionally hemmed edges
- Great for cooking and embroidery
- Not very thick
- No color choices available
- Square rather than rectangular in shape
Flour sack towels are nice as they are made with old school linen technology, so they are highly absorbent, soft, lint-free, and they dry quickly. This pack of 12, all white flour sack towels has professionally hemmed edges, so the pack will last you a long time. The towels are pure white, so they are great for embroidering. These towels can also double as cooking towels, as they have a similar texture to cheese cloth, and they also could be used to cover bread. The towels are 28 inches by 28 inches, so they are square in shape, but still a big enough in size to work perfectly as a kitchen towel.
Find more Utopia Kitchen Towels information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Waffle Weave Kitchen Towels: Cotton Craft EuroCafe Waffle Weave Kitchen TowelsPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waffle weave texture is absorbent
- Very soft
- Comes in a pack of eight or twelve
- Need to wash a few times to remove excess lint
- Solid colors only, not a decorative pattern
- Not great for embroidery
These are the best waffle weave kitchen towels. Waffle weave fabric makes great kitchen towels, as the raised texture makes the towels a little more absorbent. Made with 100% ringspun cotton terry, the towel is very soft and soaks up water and spills with ease. The towel is also the perfect size for hanging, as it is 16 inches by 28 inches. The hemmed edges keep the towel from unraveling, making the entire set last a long time. With solid colors available in ivory, white, and chocolate, black, and charcoal, it’s easy to match your existing kitchen decor. Finally, this towel set is available as an eight pack and a twelve pack, so there are plenty of towels to meet all of your dishwashing needs.
Find more Cotton Craft EuroCafe Waffle Weave Kitchen Towels information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Big Kitchen Towel: Cotton Craft Oversized Kitchen Towels (4 Pack)Price: $5.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Towels are larger than standard hand towels
- Inexpensive – four towels for less than $11
- Hanging loop sewn into towel
- Classic stripe pattern available in multiple colors
- Not as absorbent as some people would prefer
- Need to wash separately in hot water first to avoid bleeding
- Packaging can be hard to open
These towels are the best big kitchen towels. Measuring at 20 inches by 30 inches, these towels are larger than standard hand towels, which means more surface area for drying your hands and dishes. The towels are made with 100% cotton and have high-quality woven construction, so they hold up even with a lot of use. When you want to hang the towel up to let it dry out or to get it off your counter, there is a hanging loop sewn in the corner which holds up your towel perfectly. The four pack of towels has a stripe pattern in the following colors: linen, red, azure blue, black, and chocolate blue. At this low price, this four-pack of large kitchen towels is a really good deal.
Find more Cotton Craft Oversized Kitchen Towels (4 Pack) information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Terry Cotton Kitchen Towels: Ritz Highly Absorbent Kitchen Towels (3 Pack)Pros:
Cons:
- Highly absorbent
- Made with 100% terry cotton
- Multiple colors
- Different patterns may not work for someone who wants the same towels
- Edges may unravel over time
- Relatively cheap
These towels are the best terry cotton kitchen towels. Made with 100% terry looped cotton, these towels are highly absorbent and measure at 25 inches by 15 inches. Because terry cotton has longer loops, it’s able to soak up more water, keeping your towel dry for longer periods of time. The towels come in packs of three, with each towel having a different pattern that is all a part of the same color scheme. There are five color choices available: cactus, federal blue, mocha, and paprika. There is also a coordinating six pack of dish towels, so you can complete the entire look of your kitchen.
Find more Ritz Highly Absorbent Kitchen Towels (3 Pack) information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Absorbent Kitchen Towels: Gryeer Bamboo and Microfiber Kitchen TowelsPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super absorbent
- Quick drying
- Large and plush
- Hems are well stitched
- Colors may be a little different in person
- Towels may be too big for some people’s taste
- Microfiber texture takes some getting used to
These are the best absorbent kitchen towels. Made with a bamboo and microfiber blend, these towels are ultra absorbent. Even if it seems like they feel wet, they continue to dry and don’t leave any streaks. The towels are large at 20 inches by 30 inches, and they are also thick and plush, which helps with absorbency. Microfiber dries quickly, which means you can use these towels for even your biggest after meal clean-up. The hems are well-stitched, so they’ll hold up to multiple washes. Each set comes with three ribbed towels, and you can choose between gray, green, and blue for the colors.
Find more Gryeer Bamboo and Microfiber Kitchen Towels information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Decorative Kitchen Towels: Home Essentials DII Decorative Kitchen DishtowelsPros:
Cons:
- Fun decorative patterns
- Made with 100% coton
- Makes a good gift
- Not oversized
- More of a decorative towel
- May need to wash a few times to remove lint
These are the best decorative kitchen towels. Many kitchens have a certain theme, such as wine, farmhouse, coffee, and more. This set of four decorative kitchen towels is available in the following themes: vineyard, rooster, fruit, coffee, and chef. Depending on your kitchen decor, this set could be a great decorative piece for your cooking space. The towels are 15 inches by 26 inches, so they are the perfect size for tackling all of your dish-drying needs. Made with high density, 100% cotton, these towels are long lasting, low lint, and very absorbent. Because of their fun pattern, these towels would also make great gifts.
Find more Home Essentials DII Decorative Kitchen Dishtowels information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Kitchen Towel With a Quote: Primitives By Kathy Jesus Tea TowelPrice: $8.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cute kitchen towel with a quote
- Soft tea towel texture
- Makes a great gift
- Only one towel
- Not as absorbent as other kitchen towels
- Only one quote choice
This is the best kitchen towel with a quote. If you’re looking for a little inspiration in the kitchen, this towel is perfect as it says “All I need today is a little bit of coffee and a whole lot of Jesus.” The towel is 28 inches by 28 inches, and has a tea towel texture so it is thin and soft. The background is all white and the text is black and printed at the bottom of the towel, so it shows when it is folded and hanging. While it’s more made for decorating, it is made with cotton so it can absorb water and be used for drying off your hands and dishes. At this low price, this towel is a good deal and would make a great gift for the coffee and Jesus lover in your life.
Find more Primitives By Kathy Jesus Tea Towel information and reviews here.
You are probably going to use your kitchen towels the most for drying dishes and wiping your hands. Because of this, absorbency is the most important thing to look for when scoping out new kitchen towels.
Microfiber fabric is the most absorbent material, and it also dries the fastest so you're not stuck with a wet towel next to your sink all day long. A durable fabric is important too, as kitchen towels get a lot of use.
Keep an eye out for towels that have longer fibers, as they tend to hold up to more use. If you're looking for a kitchen towel that's purely decorative, you can probably sacrifice the absorbency and durability for a cute design or pattern.
Tea towels always make a nice decorative towel, as they are light and complement any kitchen design style ranging from rustic to contemporary.
See Also:
- 15 Best Bath Sheets: Which Is Right for You? (2019)
- 10 Best Slipcovers for Sofas: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)
- 10 Best Large Storage Ottomans 2019
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.