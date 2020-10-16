10 Best Leather Recliners: Which Is Right For You?

Read on for our break down of the best leather recliners , listed by type of leather recliner so you can decide what’s best for you and your home.

When you think of traditional recliners, you may think of a linen-covered, oversized, plush chair with a wood handle on the side that flings the footrest out at warp speed. Thankfully, recliners have come a long way, and now, one of the coolest ways to incorporate extra seating in your home is with a leather recliner.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Chic, easy to use, and even easier to keep clean, leather recliners can be a statement piece within your home as they provide a texture element that breaks up primarily linen and wood furniture.

When looking for a leather recliner, consider what chair features are most important to you. If you're planning on sitting in the leather recliner for long periods of time, keep an eye out for recliners that maximize comfort by providing a deep seat and a high cushy backrest.

For those who want more of a statement recliner, look for a chair that has a unique shape or a cool colored leather. If you need a chair that is easy to use, a recliner with a handle as opposed to a push-back recliner is the way to go.