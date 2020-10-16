10 Best Leather Recliners: Which Is Right For You?

When you think of traditional recliners, you may think of a linen-covered, oversized, plush chair with a wood handle on the side that flings the footrest out at warp speed. Thankfully, recliners have come a long way, and now, one of the coolest ways to incorporate extra seating in your home is with a leather recliner.
Read on for our break down of the best leather recliners, listed by type of leather recliner so you can decide what’s best for you and your home.
1. Best Cheap Leather Recliner: Best Selling Leather Recliner Club ChairPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek club chair design
- Smaller size saves on space
- Push-back recline
- Inexpensive compared to other leather recliners
- Back isn’t tall enough to support some people’s heads when reclined
- Assembly required
- Not very plush
If you have a little nook or space in your living room that needs something extra, this leather recliner is on the smaller side and perfect for seating. The club chair style is nice and sleek, and has a push-back recline feature so you don’t have to deal with a handle. The seat is 20 inches wide and 22.25 inches deep, so it’s a decent size to sit comfortably, but it’s not overly big. The rich espresso color would look beautiful in a living room, office, or basement, and the solid frame and thick feet make it really stable. Plus, at just over $150, this is a pretty good deal for a leather recliner. You can also find more cheap recliners here.
Find more Best Selling Leather Recliner Club Chair information and reviews here.
2. Best Glider Leather Recliner: Homelegance Glider Reclining ChairPrice: $397.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Glides and reclines
- Elegant nail head trim
- Comfortable to sit in for long periods of time
- Easy to assemble as you just snap the pieces together
- Back is too short for some people
- Footrest can be hard to close
- More expensive than other leather recliners
This leather recliner pulls double duty, as it both glides and reclines. The chair has bonded leather on the seating portions, and a vinyl/faux leather surrounding the rest of the chair. While the chair is plush, it still has an elegant design as it has rounded arms and a nail head trim. The chair glides when it’s stationary, and when you want to recline, you can just pull the lever on the side. Available in brown, this leather recliner would look great in a living room or den.
Find more Homelegance Glider Reclining Chair information and reviews here.
3. Best Leather Recliner With Ottoman: Flash Furniture Contemporary Recliner and OttomanPrice: $320.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Chair swivels and reclines
- Separate ottoman acts as a footrest
- Overstuffed cushion and armrests
- Three color choices
- Not as wide as most recliners
- May need some extra tools for assembly
- Cannot be used against a wall
This leather recliner is great for those who want the functionality of a recliner, but a detached footrest. This padded chair swivels and reclines, and it comes with a separate matching ottoman for kicking up your feet. There is a lever to recline back, and the overstuffed cushion and padded arm rests make it comfortable to sit in for long periods of time. Available in black, brown, and brown vintage, this chair would be ideal in an office, but could also work in a living room or basement.
Find more Flash Furniture Contemporary Recliner and Ottoman information and reviews here.
4. Best Colored Leather Recliner: Great Deal Furniture Teyana Red Leather ReclinerPrice: $276.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bold red color makes a statement
- Lever to recline back
- Easy to assemble – no additional tools required
- Good for smaller spaces
- Takes some leg strength to close the footrest
- May be too thin for some people to sit and curl their feet up
- Cushion is on the firmer side
If you want a leather recliner that will really pop, this bright red leather recliner is the perfect statement piece. The chair is designed to be thinner across and have a taller back, so it’s great for a room that doesn’t have as much space for a big recliner. There is a lever to release the footrest and recline back, and to close, simply push with your legs. The chair is also really easy to assemble, as it comes in just two pieces and no additional tools are required. If red is too bold for you, the leather recliner is also available in black and white.
Find more Great Deal Furniture Teyana Red Leather Recliner information and reviews here.
5. Best Leather Recliner That Has It All: windaze Massage Recliner ChairPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eight point massage and heating system
- Swivels 360 degrees
- Two cup holders
- Weight capacity of 400 pounds
- Has to be near an outlet to be plugged in
- More expensive than other leather recliners
- Assembly required
For those who are looking for an all-in-one chair, this is it. The leather recliner has a built in massage and heating system, it reclines and swivels, has two-cup holders, and even a side pocket for storage. The massager has eight different points that it targets, and it gently vibrates to provide the ultimate relaxation. The entire chair is super plush and supportive, and it’s on the larger side as it has a weight capacity of 400 pounds. The cup holders and side storage pocket make this chair ideal for sitting in front of the TV, as there are plenty of spots to hold snacks and drinks. The leather recliner is available in both black and brown.
Find more Recliner Genius Leather Recliner information and reviews here.
6. Best Overstuffed Leather Recliner: Home Joy Overstuffed Leather ReclinerPrice: $345.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Overstuffed headrest and armrests
- Seat and back are filled with high density foam
- Push back to recline
- Only one color choice
- Assembly required
- More expensive than other leather recliners
This leather recliner is really comfortable, as it has an overstuffed headrest and armrests. The seat and back are filled with high density foam, so the entire chair is plush and supportive. It features easy transitions from rocking to reclining, with multiple recline positions. It also has storage built in to each arm and a cup holder. The chaise is fully padded for comfortable support on your legs.
Find more Viva Home Traditional Overstuffed Leather Recliner information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Perfect for a home theater basement
- Eco-friendly leather
- Lever makes foot rest pop up with ease
- Foam padding
- Weight capacity of 250 pounds
- Too thin for some people
- Only one color choice
If you have a home theater or just a really sweet basement set-up, you’ll want some comfy chairs to kick back and relax in. This leather recliner isn’t as wide as most recliners, so it’s easy to line a few up in a row to create a theater vibe. Covered in eco-friendly leather, the recliner has foam padding and a lever on the side to release the foot rest. The chair is a sleek black color, and has a weight capacity of 250 pounds.
Find more Giantex Leather Recliner information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Power lift option makes it easy to get in and out of the chair
- Reclines all the way back
- Bonded leather is soft but durable
- Three color choices
- May be too short for taller people
- Needs to be placed near an outlet
- Bonded leather is not as high quality
A power lift recliner is a great living room addition for the elderly and those who need extra assistance, as the chair will lift you from sitting to standing with just a push of a button. Both the reclining and lifting mechanisms are controlled by a remote control, so it’s really easy to operate. The recliner also has a quiet motor, so you won’t be disrupted by a loud vibrating sound every time you adjust the chair. Available in black and brown, the chair is covered in a soft but durable bonded leather material. For more power lift recliners, check out our top 10 picks of the best power lift recliners.
Find more Divano Roma Furniture Power Lift Recliner information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Back rest provides extra support
- Lever on the side releases footrest
- Free component exchange within first two years
- Light gray color is easy to match
- Footrest can be hard to close
- Assembly required
- Not super wide
If you’re someone who suffers from back pain, you may want a leather recliner that provides extra support. This leather recliner has three tufted sections within the backrest to give you added support, and it’s a little bit on the firm side to ensure you don’t sink too far into the chair. This chair is a manual recliner, as you pull the lever on the side to release the footrest, and you can recline back by pushing against the backrest. The light gray color of the chair is easy to match to the rest of your decor, and Viva Home offers free component exchange within the first two years.
Find more Viva Home Ergonomic Leather Recliner information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Zero gravity feature improves circulation and takes pressure off your spine
- Button panel to control everything
- Can adjust headrest and footrest individually
- Massage and heat features
- Not overly plush
- Needs to be plugged in
- Expensive compared to other leather recliners
Zero gravity chairs provide the ultimate comfort, as you can recline all the way back with your knees slightly raised above your heart, which improves circulation and takes pressure off or your spine. This zero gravity leather recliner is all controlled by a button panel on the side of the chair, which allows you to control the foot and headrest, and how far back you want to recline. There is also a massage and heating option within the chair, which further adds to the comfort level in this recliner. The base is solid beechwood, and the high grade bonded leather is available in black, chocolate, and white. The sleek design would look great in a modern living room or office.
Find more Cozzia Dual Power ZG Recliner information and reviews here.
Chic, easy to use, and even easier to keep clean, leather recliners can be a statement piece within your home as they provide a texture element that breaks up primarily linen and wood furniture.
When looking for a leather recliner, consider what chair features are most important to you. If you're planning on sitting in the leather recliner for long periods of time, keep an eye out for recliners that maximize comfort by providing a deep seat and a high cushy backrest.
For those who want more of a statement recliner, look for a chair that has a unique shape or a cool colored leather. If you need a chair that is easy to use, a recliner with a handle as opposed to a push-back recliner is the way to go.
