11 Best Mattresses for Back Pain: Your Buying Guide

Living with back pain is a frustrating – and uncomfortable – experience. Back pain makes virtually everything in life difficult to do, and that includes sleeping. If you have been tossing and turning at night, unable to find a position where your back can relax and let your rest, a new mattress may be in order.
The list below is going to highlight 11 of the best mattresses for back pain. With the right mattress picked out and ordered, you can look forward to improved sleep – and hopefully reduced back pain – in the weeks and months ahead.
1. Layla Copper Infused Memory Foam Mattress
Cons:
- Two firmness levels in one mattress
- Use of copper helps to keep body temperature down as you sleep
- Made in the USA
- Might be too soft for some people with back problems
- Could be difficult for some individuals to flip the mattress
- Carries a higher price tag than some of our other options
When looking for back relief from a mattress, it’s often finding the right firmness that is the key to success. Many people with back pain find a firmer mattress works better than a softer one, but this will vary from person to person.
The Layla Copper Infused Mattress is an appealing pick because it offers two different firmness levels in the same mattress. On one side, you get a firm feel – or you can flip the mattress over and get a medium soft surface. This allows you to try each and see which gives you better results. And, you can even switch between them periodically depending on how your body is feeling and what you need at the time.
Beyond that innovative feature, this Layla product is also infused with copper, a feature that helps to disperse body heat and keep you cool. Many people struggle with overheating while sleeping, especially if they use a memory foam mattress like this one. That issue can be countered by the use of copper, however, so you should avoid those uncomfortable sweaty nights that seem to go on forever.
So, is this the right mattress for you? Start by thinking about the option to flip the mattress to alternate between two different firmnesses. If that is something that you could see yourself using, and enjoying the flexibility that it provides, you’ll want to give this one strong consideration. With that said, there are firmer mattresses on the market, so if you already know that a somewhat soft mattress is not good for your back, you might want to continue on to some of the other options we have provided.
Find more Layla Copper Infused Memory Foam Mattress information and reviews here.
2. Nolah Signature 12''
Cons:
- 12’’ thickness provides ample support
- AirForm material helps to keep your back in a good position throughout the night
- Cotton cover protects the mattress and promotes cooling
- Thicker profile might not be appealing for all buyers
- Soft feel could fail to alleviate back pain issues
- Even if back is supported, plush mattress feel could cause problems for other parts of the body
Another strong contender for your business is the Signature 12’’ mattress from Nolah. The notable feature here is the use of AirFoam to help take pressure off of the various parts of your body as you sleep – including your back. While this mattress does offer a soft feel, the design of the layering inside the mattress is meant to support your lumbar region and keep everything properly aligned.
It’s important to note the 12’’ thickness of this model. That is thicker than some of the other mattresses we are highlighting in this article, which can be a good or a bad thing. On the plus side, a thicker mattress may offer more lasting support, especially for larger people. There is simply more material under you as you sleep, so that could be a big selling point. On the downside, a 12’’ thick mattress might not fit properly in your existing bed, and it might create an awkwardly high sleeping surface when added on top of a box spring.
Most companies that produce memory foam mattresses take steps to help sleepers stay cool throughout the night. These types of beds are comfortable, but they can be too hot for some people. In the case of Nolah, the approach is to use a protective cotton cover that keeps the mattress itself safe while also helping to keep your temperature down.
As with many of the mattresses in this category, the Nolah Signature is shipped in a relatively small box and it will “inflate” once you open it up and let it breathe. This makes it easy to order the product online and not have to worry about moving any huge boxes into your home or up your steps.
Find more Nolah Signature 12’’ information and reviews here.
3. Sweetnight 10'' Memory Foam Mattress
Cons:
- Affordable price leaves money in the budget for other purchases
- Two-sided design with differing firmness levels gives the buyer flexibility
- Minimal motion transfer allows partners to sleep in peace
- Minor smell when first opening the mattress, common with memory foam models
- Might be lacking in luxury feel compared to higher-priced options
- Support around the edges of the mattress may be insufficient for some people
Mattress shoppers who are dealing with back pain but need to stay within a tight budget will want to consider this model from Sweet Night. It shares many of the same characteristics as some of the other mattresses we’ve featured, like a 10’’ thickness, memory foam design, and motion isolation. Also, it is a model that can be flipped from one side to the other to change the firmness, so this is a flexible model that you’ll be able to experiment with when figuring out which side is most comfortable for you.
As we’ve talked about on this page, back pain sufferers often need a pretty supportive mattress – but what if that isn’t the case for you? If you need something that is softer rather than firmer, you might not come to that realization until you experiment with sleeping for a few nights on a new mattress. One side of the Sweetnight mattress is rather soft, allowing you to sink in and get wrapped up by the memory foam. The other side delivers that medium-firm feel that is so often desired when back pain is an issue. So, with this mattress in your bedroom, you could start with medium-firm and always go down to the softer side, if necessary.
As a lower-priced entry in the market, you might not get some of the luxury features with the Sweetnight, but you still will enjoy a 10-year warranty, customer support, and a product that is CertiPUR-US Certified. For a chance at more comfortable sleep without breaking the bank, give this product a closer look.
Find more Sweetnight 10’’ Memory Foam Mattress information and reviews here.
4. Puffy Lux Mattress
Cons:
- Six-layer design makes for a supportive, durable mattress
- The use of coils lends support where other memory foam designs may fall short
- Back pain sufferers may want to opt for an adjustable base at some point, and this model will be compatible
- There are less-expensive options in this market segment
- Bigger sleepers might sink too far into the mattress
- Those who sleep on their stomach might not be comfortable with this model
Many of the mattresses you’ll find on this list feature some type of layered system in their design to deliver sleepers many different desirable characteristics. With that said, few go as far as the Puffy Lux Mattress, which uses a total of six layers to create a comfortable and supportive platform. This hybrid design is a big step up from a plain, traditional memory foam model, and your back may thank you for taking that step.
The hybrid design in question here is a layout that uses coils for the base, , while having more traditional memory foam layers up on top. Those who have had trouble sleeping on memory foam mattresses in the past may have felt like the mattress didn’t have enough support to keep them comfortable and keep their back in a good position. If that sounds like you, trying the Puffy Lux Mattress could be the next step to take. Thanks to the use of springs and memory foam, the support will be there, and you might get the perfect blend of both worlds.
Other advantages that come with this mattress include excellent airflow to keep you cool at night, a hypoallergenic cover, and a lifetime warranty. Also, like some of the other options we are including in this list, you’ll be able to use the Puffy Lux Mattress with an adjustable base if you so choose. This is a product that is Made in the USA and it comes with a reputation for delivering excellent quality and value to its customers.
5. GravityLux by WinkBeds
Cons:
- Excellent Lumbar Support
- Cool sleeping temperature
- Luxury product
- Premium price that is higher than many other options on the market
- Might feel too soft for some people
- Responsive foam might not offer the cozy, sinking feeling of other models
The focus of the GravityLux mattress is on relieving pressure points as you sleep, so it makes for an obvious candidate for anyone that has back pain. It’s the AirCell Memory Foam that is used by WinkBeds that will make this bed a comfortable pick. A layering method is used in the construction of the mattress, helping your body to sink in just the right amount to get even support from head to toe.
As it relates to back pain, there is even a LumbarLayer designed into this mattress. The goal here is to align the middle section of your spine nicely while you sleep, something that doesn’t always happen on other memory foam mattresses. If you have had trouble with some other mattresses coming up short in terms of the support you need through the middle of your body, consider giving the GravityLux a try.
Beyond the layered design that serves to support your back, this mattress also offers cooler sleeping than some of the competition. That is due to two factors – first, the AirCell Memory Foam that we mentioned above doesn’t retain heat like some other types of foam. Also, the use of a gel foam quilt on the outside of the mattress helps to take heat out of your body throughout the night. Even if you aren’t necessarily a hot sleeper, the dual-cooling effect of this mattress will be welcomed when summer rolls around.
When looking at the whole package, this is a luxury product aimed at a buyer who doesn’t want to make sacrifices. From the technology that goes into the mattress to the finishing touches on the exterior of the product – and even the customer support – you’ll be getting a great experience from start to finish when shopping with WinkBeds
Find more GravityLux by WinkBeds information and reviews here.
6. Coolvie 10'' Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress
Cons:
- Excellent motion isolation means you can sleep in peace next to your partner
- Meets the CertiPUR-US standard
- Able to try the mattress for up to 100 days
- Not all mattress sizes available
- Lower price point may be reflected in quality of materials used
- May not work with adjustable base due to hybrid design
Not sure that a standard memory foam mattress is going to give you what you need in terms of support while sleeping? Try this hybrid design from Coolvie. This 10’’ mattress has a base layer of innerspring coils topped by layers of foam to produce a mattress that offers a great blend of comfort, support, and motion isolation. Taking the hybrid approach could be a great pick for someone who hasn’t before slept on a memory foam mattress and is worried about the transition. The change to this mattress won’t be radical, but it will give you great comfort and hopefully help your back find a good place to rest.
This mattress is an appealing pick for anyone needing firm support throughout the night. If other soft mattresses have contributed to your back pain – or, at least, have not allowed you to get the rest your back needs – this firmer surface may be the solution. And, while it is quite a bit firmer than some of your other options, it will still offer comfort thanks to the cozy top layer.
If you are a warm sleeper, the interesting design of the top-layer foam will help you stay as cool as possible. That foam has air holes to keep your temperature down, and it is wrapped with a material that is breathable and will help absorb any moisture that does occur. In the end, you are left with a firm yet cozy mattress that won’t be prone to overheating and should help support your lumbar area all the way through to the morning.
Find more Coolvie 10’’ Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress information and reviews here.
7. Spinal Solution 14'' Firm Double-Sided Mattress
Cons:
- Two sleeping sides lets users get a long life from the product
- Moderate price point for such a thick mattress
- An alternative for those who don’t like the feel of memory foam
- Might be too firm for the comfort of some sleepers, even those with back pain
- Added thickness could make it hard to get up onto the bed
- Some owners have concerns about the durability of the mattress
Right away in the name of this product, you can clearly see that it is aimed at helping with back pain. The Spinal Solution 14’’ Firm Double-Sided Mattress is the thickest option on our list, and it is available in every common mattress size. While it does come at a somewhat higher cost than some of the alternatives, it is not as expensive as some of the luxury products in this category.
Unlike every other mattress we’ve highlighted, this is an innerspring model that does not utilize memory foam in its construction. Rather, there are innerspring verticoils to provide support to the sleeper, which may be able to offer the kind of firm sleeping surface that those with back pain need. Also, since it is not a memory foam product, it does not have to be unpacked for a couple of days to expand before it is used.
Owners of this mattress will appreciate the double-sided design which allows for the mattress to be flipped when a fresh sleeping surface is needed. This can allow you to get more useful life out of the mattress, leading to a better overall value for the purchase.
Find more Spinal Solution 14’’ Firm Double-Sided Mattress information and reviews here.
8. Molblly 10'' Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Cons:
- Stay cooler than with other mattresses in this category
- Get comfortable and support your back in many different positions
- Good value with a price point in the mid-range for this mattress style
- Not all different mattress sizes are offered
- Only designed to sleep on one side, so can’t flip the mattress for fresh surface
- Will need to wait up to 72 hours for mattress to fully expand before use
While we have been focused on back pain and finding a good mattress to help alleviate that pain, it’s also to think carefully about the matter of temperature as you sleep. This is something that comes up a lot when talking about memory foam mattresses specifically, as this style of mattress has a bit of a reputation for sleeping hot.
The Molblly 10’’ Gel Memory Foam Mattress not only offers comfort and support for those with back pain issues, but it also focuses on keeping temperatures down. The upper layer is made with a cooling gel memory foam to help sleepers avoid getting too hot as the night wears on. At the same time, it still manages to provide solid medium-firm support, making it possible to sleep in just about any position.
At only 10’’ thick, it’s easy to put this mattress in place without adding too much height to your bed and creating an awkward climb up from the ground. You’ll also find that there is minimal motion transfer from one side of the bed to the other, so one partner can sleep soundly even if the other is tossing and turning. If you hope to use an adjustable bed in the future, or if you already own one, this mattress is suitable for that type of base.
Find more Molblly 10’’ Gel Memory Foam Mattress information and reviews here.
9. Nectar 12″ Medium Firm Gel Foam Mattress
Cons:
- Excellent reputation for comfort and quality
- Five-layer design creates a supportive and versatile sleeping platform
- Impressive customer support with industry-leading coverage
- Mattress may be too soft for some who need lumbar support
- Some users report issues with the mattress not expanding to expected size
- More expensive than many other memory foam options
As one of the more popular brands in this market, Nectar has a strong reputation and this mattress has earned the Amazon’s Choice designation for its strong sales and positive reviews. There are all of the various mattress sizes available in this 12’’ thick model, which uses memory foam like so many of the other options we have covered.
This is another mattress that has taken the layered approach to build a comfortable and supportive sleeping surface. In this case, there are five layers used, from the stabilizing base foam on the bottom all the way up to the top layer featuring quilted cooling Tencel. With those five layers working below you, it should be easy to adjust to your favorite sleeping position and take the stress off your back as you rest.
One of the great things about choosing a Nectar product is the way this brand stands behind its mattresses. There is a year-long trial period offered to buyers, meaning you can use this mattress for 365-days before you commit to it officially. Also, the product is backed by a lifetime warranty, meaning it is covered for as long as you own it. While the price point for a Nectar mattress is higher than many of the competitors, these protections go a long way toward justifying the price.
Find more Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Foam Mattress information and reviews here.
10. Linenspa 10'' Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress
Cons:
- Very affordable product that comes in well below many of its competitors
- Blended design delivers more support than some purely memory foam models
- Plenty of size options make it easy to pick something that works for you
- The use of innerspring coils could lead to the mattress sagging or developing low spots over time
- Lower price point means some of the high-end features of other models are missing
- Can’t flip the mattress over due to the hybrid design
Most of what you will find on this list are relatively standard memory foam mattresses, with some variation in terms of their construction. For example, some of the other options have multiple layers to achieve certain types of support, while others can be flipped over so a single mattress can offer two different levels of firmness.
With the Linenspa 10’’ Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress, however, the story is a little different. As you can guess from the name, this is a mattress that blends both memory foam and innerspring construction to create something that has a bit of the best of both worlds. Some of the other models in our list use a similar approach, but this is one of the least expensive to feature a hybrid design. There is the soft comfort of a memory foam product blended with the outstanding support that an innerspring system provides. In the end, you are left with a 10’’ mattress that offers surprising support and the ability to deliver comfort to your pressure points.
Aside from its interesting design, this mattress also comes with a 10-year limited warranty and is able to be shipped in a small box in a compressed form, just like standard memory foam models. There is also a full range of sizes offered in this mattress, so you can pick the one that is right for your bedroom. If you need a thicker or thinner version, that is possible as well – there are 8’’ and 12’’ models also offered.
Find more Linenspa 10’’ Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid information and reviews here.
11. Lucid 10″ Memory Foam Firm Mattress
Cons:
- Affordable price tag for a popular product
- Three-layer design leads to quality performance on a budget
- Use of bamboo charcoal helps the mattress to stay fresh over time
- Firm mattress might feel too firm for some people
- Due to layered design, mattress can’t be flipped to sleep on both sides
- Some users don’t find the level of pressure relief they expected
A very popular product and one that qualifies for the Amazon’s Choice designation, there are plenty of appealing features included with the Lucid 10’’ Memory Foam Mattress. As it relates specifically to those suffering from back pain, the firm support available here is a big selling point. A combination of the softness that memory foam provides, along with the firmness of this particular model, leads to something that could give you a better night of sleep than you’ve been getting recently.
There are three layers used in the construction of this mattress. At the top is ventilated memory foam to help with cooling, which is supported by a thin layer of transition foam for good support. Finally, the thickest layer is the bottom support foam which uses bamboo charcoal for impressive stability. So, while this is not the thickest mattress available at just 10’’, it uses those three layers intelligently to provide you with a supportive, comfortable sleeping experience.
It’s also notable that sleepers can find comfort in many different positions on this mattress. If you have back pain, there is a good chance you are often finding yourself on your side, as that tends to be a position that can leave your spine in a good spot throughout the night. However, if you do stray onto your stomach or onto your back, you should still get good support from this Lucid mattress.
Once you order and receive this mattress, you’ll find that the box is surprisingly small and easy to maneuver into the right spot in your home. Just open up the box, free the mattress from its wrapping, and allow it to gradually come up to its full size. Also, if you own or would like to purchase an adjustable bed base, this mattress is compatible and will move freely right along with the bed.
Find more Lucid 10" Memory Foam Firm Mattress information and reviews here.