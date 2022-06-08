11 Best Mattresses for Back Pain: Your Buying Guide

When looking for back relief from a mattress, it’s often finding the right firmness that is the key to success. Many people with back pain find a firmer mattress works better than a softer one, but this will vary from person to person.

The Layla Copper Infused Mattress is an appealing pick because it offers two different firmness levels in the same mattress. On one side, you get a firm feel – or you can flip the mattress over and get a medium soft surface. This allows you to try each and see which gives you better results. And, you can even switch between them periodically depending on how your body is feeling and what you need at the time.

Beyond that innovative feature, this Layla product is also infused with copper, a feature that helps to disperse body heat and keep you cool. Many people struggle with overheating while sleeping, especially if they use a memory foam mattress like this one. That issue can be countered by the use of copper, however, so you should avoid those uncomfortable sweaty nights that seem to go on forever.

So, is this the right mattress for you? Start by thinking about the option to flip the mattress to alternate between two different firmnesses. If that is something that you could see yourself using, and enjoying the flexibility that it provides, you’ll want to give this one strong consideration. With that said, there are firmer mattresses on the market, so if you already know that a somewhat soft mattress is not good for your back, you might want to continue on to some of the other options we have provided.