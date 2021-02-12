15 Best Microwave Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Amazon’s Smart Oven is a cool appliance, people. Sold with Amazon’s Echo Dot, this countertop oven has all kinds of features and perks thanks to innovative technology and the power of Alexa. This definitely one of the best microwave oven options available today because it’s not just a microwave, it’s also a convection oven, air fryer, and food warmer all rolled into one.

The hallmark feature of this countertop oven is its smart functionality. With the power of your voice and everyone’s favorite digital assistant, you can control all kinds of settings and features without lifting a finger. Alexa will also notify you along the way, such as when the oven is fully preheated or your meal is ready.

Microwave dinners just got easier with a scan-to-cook function. All you need to do is scan select prepared foods via the Alexa app, and the smart oven will cook them accordingly. The inside is large enough to fit up to a five-pound chicken.