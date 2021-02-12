15 Best Microwave Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Between the features, functionality, and ease of use, microwave ovens have long been regarded as the ultimate kitchen staple. Favored for its quick-cooking times, a microwave oven is the perfect appliance for all kinds of cooking and reheat tasks. So, if you’re in need of a new and improved model, we’ve got you covered.
Our list of the best microwave ovens features over a dozen incredible options we know you’ll love. We’ve got it all: the best microwave oven for families, the best countertop appliances with smart technology, cool kitchen gadgets that do it all, the best budget-friendly picks, and game-changing appliances that reimagine what a microwave oven should be. To find the best microwave for you, read on.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $162.54 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $110.47 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $549.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $246.12 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $209.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,484.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $1,095.00 Shop now at Brava
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $115.83 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $128.86 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $96.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.04 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Amazon Smart OvenPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choose between 10 pre-set cooking functions
- Enough room to fit up to 6 slices of toast or a 13" pizza
- User-friendly LCD display
- Some say the air frying function isn't as good as a standalone unit
- Heat distribution could be improved
- Smaller of the two Breville ovens on our list
Amazon’s Smart Oven is a cool appliance, people. Sold with Amazon’s Echo Dot, this countertop oven has all kinds of features and perks thanks to innovative technology and the power of Alexa. This definitely one of the best microwave oven options available today because it’s not just a microwave, it’s also a convection oven, air fryer, and food warmer all rolled into one.
The hallmark feature of this countertop oven is its smart functionality. With the power of your voice and everyone’s favorite digital assistant, you can control all kinds of settings and features without lifting a finger. Alexa will also notify you along the way, such as when the oven is fully preheated or your meal is ready.
Microwave dinners just got easier with a scan-to-cook function. All you need to do is scan select prepared foods via the Alexa app, and the smart oven will cook them accordingly. The inside is large enough to fit up to a five-pound chicken.
-
2. Panasonic 1200-Watt Microwave Oven with Inverter Technology (NN-SN686S)Price: $162.54Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Modern stainless steel construction
- Keep warm feature
- Built-in smart sensor
- Not the most spacious interior
- Can't simultaneously run timer when cooking
- A bit loud
This microwave oven from Panasonic catches the eye with its sleek and modern stainless steel construction. However, it also stands out for its 1200 watts of cooking power along with innovative Inverter Technology. The technology ensures that power isn’t interrupted during cooking, which delivers even and thorough results without compromising flavor. Food is also defrosted quickly and accurately with the Turbo Defrost function.
Despite its relatively compact 1.2 cubic foot capacity, the microwave oven has a turntable just over 13 inches, which is spacious enough for most dinner plates. A keep warm feature holds your food at an agreeable temperature until it’s time to eat. A built-in smart sensor adjusts the cooking levels accordingly.
Find more Panasonic Microwave Oven with Inverter Technology information and reviews here.
-
3. Toshiba Microwave Oven with Smart SensorPrice: $110.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10 power settings
- 1.2 cubic foot capacity
- Pre-programmed sensor automatically adjusts for popular foods
- Some competitors are a bit larger on the inside
- A few complain the custom defrost settings aren't very accurate
- No timer function in cooking mode
A smart sensor allows this Toshiba microwave oven to cook food more precisely. The pre-programmed sensor automatically adjusts the temperature according to some of the most popular foods, including potatoes, vegetables, pizza and more. The 1100 watts of cooking power is plenty to quickly and efficiently heat up food.
If you can’t stand the pre-programmed beeps on many microwaves, you’ll be glad to know that the feature can be disabled on this microwave oven. All you need to do is hold down a button to disable the buzzer. This microwave comes with a 1.2 cubic foot capacity and 10 power settings. Other features include a large digital display and a one-touch popcorn button. An eco mode setting allows you to conserve energy while heating or reheating your favorite foods.
Find more Toshiba Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor information and reviews here.
-
4. Breville Combi Wave 3-in-1 Convection OvenPrice: $549.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Equipped with Breville's Element IQ Technology for smarter cooking experience
- Joins together the power and functions of a microwave oven, a convection oven, and an air fryer
- Fast cooking and reheating
- Multiple functions, powers, and programs
- More expensive option
- Some say its hard to clean
- Air frying function is nice addition but not great if you're looking for a powerful air fryer
With the versatility of a microwave oven, a convection oven, and an air fryer, the Breville Combi Wave 3-in-1 Convection Oven is one cool appliance. Featuring Breville’s Element IQ technology, this more-than-a-microwave automatically sets the ideal power and cooking times ensuring you achieve the perfect results every time. The Fast Combi option also utilizes microwave, oven, and grilling functions to cook meals faster.
This appliance also comes with cooking programs for air frying, popcorn, beverages, pizza, chocolate, butter, and more. It also cooks, thaws, and reheats whole meals to your preferences. Power and timing can also be adjusted during the cooking process.
Find more Breville Combi Wave 3-in-1 Convection Oven information and reviews here.
-
5. Panasonic Microwave Oven Stainless Steel Countertop/Built-In with Inverter Technology and Genius SensorPrice: $246.12Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1250-watts of cooking power
- 14 smart features and programs
- 2.2 cubic feet of interior cooking space
- Child safety lock
- Perect for steaming, reheating and braising
- Keep warm feature for gravies, desserts, and soups
- More expensive option
- Some reviewers experienced issues with smart features and programs
- Some found the microwave too large
One of the best microwave oven options available today is this one from Panasonic. Featuring Panasonic’s Inverter Technology, this microwave generates a steady stream of power at all temperature settings and programs, ensuring shorter cooking times and consistent and evenly cooked food. And, with 1250-watts of cooking power, this is one of the more powerful microwaves on our list.
Perfect for reheating, braising, and steaming, this microwave features a large interior cooking space (2.2 cubic feet) ideal for families of all sizes. Here’s the fun part: the built-in automatic genius sensor. It adjusts power and cooking times based on what you’re cooking, and with 14 preset programs for various meal types, you’ll have perfect results every time. There’s also a quick minute timer, delay start function, child safety lock, and keep warm feature perfect for soups, gravies, and desserts.
Find more Panasonic Microwave Oven information and reviews here.
-
6. Toshiba Microwave Oven with Healthy Air Fry, Smart Sensor, Easy-to-Clean Stainless Steel Interior and ECO ModePrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features 1750-watts of convection power with 10 power levels,
- Over a dozen cooking functions and presets
- Has air fry and air roast technology
- Suitable for the counter or a built-in installation
- More expensive option
- Weighs 44lbs
- Some reviewers says it's just "okay" for the price
If you’re looking for the best microwave oven with all the bells and whistles, this one from Toshiba is an excellent choice. Equipped with the latest technology, this microwave features air fry and air roast functions with 10 automatic menu settings for french fries, onion rings, chicken nuggets, wings, legs, tenders, mozzarella sticks, spring rolls, and fish sticks. It also has all kinds of other pre-programmed settings and 10 power levels to help you make the most of the appliance and the cooking experience.
Here’s what’s cool about this microwave oven: the LED cavity light is bright and the Eco Mode helps reduce energy consumption. Have no fear, though. With 1750-watts of convection power, this microwave works fast to cook and reheat your meals.
Find more Toshiba Microwave Oven information and reviews here.
-
8. Brava Smart OvenPrice: $1,095.00Pros:
Cons:
- Has the power of the following appliances: traditional ovens, microwaves, grills, sous vide, broiler, pizza oven
- Brava is a healthier cooking process that provides safe and healthy way to sear, roast, bake, air-fry, dehydrate, slow-cook, and toast your meals
- Diet-friendly with recipes available to use
- Easy to use and operate oven
- Expensive
- Not a traditional microwave oven
- No front window to view cooking progress
With all the coolest features of a microwave, the power of an oven, and all kinds of smart programs, the Brava Smart Oven is a great microwave oven alternative that promises simpler and healthier cooking. Using innovative and revolutionary cooking lights, Brava provides a safer method to reheat and warm meals in addition to searing, roasting, baking, air-frying, dehydrating, slow-cooking, and toasting.
So, while not a traditional microwave, we’re including it on our list as an example of how the convenience of what microwave ovens offer is being reimagined and made better for everyone. This is an excellent option for anyone looking to eat and cook healthier, and it even provides users with all kinds of diet-specific recipes to follow along with – Whole30, Keto, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, and more.
-
9. KitchenAid 1800-Watt Convection Digital Countertop Oven (KCO275AQ)Price: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique roast setting adjusts interior temperature accordingly
- Non-stick interior
- 120-minute timer
- A bit pricey
- Doesn't have an internal light
- Can take awhile to reach maximum temperature
If what you’re looking for is more of a microwave oven that’s similar in performance to a traditional oven, you’ll want to consider this convection microwave from KitchenAid. The microwave features a robust 1800 watts of operating power. Between its high wattage and spacious interior, you can use the microwave oven to do everything from bake a pizza to broil dishes, bake cookies, broil pasta or simply keep food warm. There’s enough room to fit up to two 12-inch pizzas inside.
Depending on what you’re cooking, you can opt for the convection mode setting to bake food quickly and evenly. An Asado Roast function roasts food precisely by adjusting the cooking temperature as needed. Other highlights include a 120-minute timer and a non-stick scratch resistant interior.
Find more KitchenAid 1Convection Digital Countertop Oven information and reviews here.
-
10. Emerson 1100-Watt Griller Microwave (MWG9115SB)Price: $115.83Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a digital timer and 99-minute timer
- Grilling output of 1100 watts
- LED display
- Small interior
- A bit loud
- Doesn't come with instructions for grill function
With features such as 1100 watts of cooking power and 1.2 cubic feet of interior space, this microwave oven by Emerson is similar to many competitors. However, one function helps set it apart from the rest, particularly if you’re into grilling. There’s a pure grill power level with a grilling output of 1100 watts.
Aside from the grilling function, you’ll find 11 microwave power levels. The microwave also comes with several pre-programmed recipes, such as popcorn, frozen pizza, dinner plates, potatoes and more. There’s also a 99-minute timer along with a digital timer. You can see the timer countdown, digital clock and more with the LED display.
Find more Emerson 1100-Watt Griller Microwave (MWG9115SB) information and reviews here.
-
11. AmazonBasics 700-Watt MicrowavePros:
Cons:
- Small size makes it ideal for apartments and dorms
- Can use voice commands via Alexa
- 10 power levels
- Average wattage
- Interior isn't very spacious
- Alexa isn't built in
At first glance, the AmazonBasics 700-Watt Microwave doesn’t exactly stand out in the sea of available microwave ovens. However, unlike most microwave ovens on the market, this one works with Amazon Alexa. If you already own on Alexa device, simply connect it with the microwave and you can start using voice commands to cook your food. A bundle version with Echo Dot is available if you don’t already own on Echo device.
This microwave has 700 watts of cooking power along with 10 power levels. The interior space is 0.7 cubic feet, making the microwave a solid choice for dorms, apartments and smaller kitchens.
Find more AmazonBasics 700-Watt Microwave information and reviews here.
-
12. Oster 1.1 cu. Ft. Microwave OvenPrice: $128.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1.1 cubic foot capacity
- Stylish stainless steel construction
- Programmable child lock
- Heating compartment doesn't have the best ventilation
- Some wish the buttons were larger
- Not the quietest when operating
It’s no secret that higher wattage microwaves cook food faster. This Oster microwave has 1200 watts of power, which means that it can quickly bring water to a boil in just two minutes or less. There are 10 power levels, along with pre-programmed settings for popular foods such as soup, pizza, popcorn and frozen dinners. Express settings allow you to add on extra time with the simple push of a button.
An LED display shows the digital clock and timer. This microwave oven has a capacity of 1.4 cubic feet and has a stylish stainless steel exterior. A programmable child lock prevents unwanted access to microwaved contents.
Find more Oster 1.1 cu. Ft. Microwave Oven information and reviews here.
-
13. Farberware Classic 1000-Watt Microwave Oven (FMO11AHTBKD)Price: $96.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cooks food in stages
- Keypad lock prevents unwanted use
- Also available in stainless steel
- A bit loud
- Handle requires a bit of force to open
- Need to also include power level for every item
This 1000-watt microwave oven delivers an above average amount of power. And speaking of power, you can choose between 10 power levels, with adjustable power from 10 to 100 percent. The microwave oven features LED lighting along with a crisp LCD display with timer and clock.
The microwave cooks food in varying stages for optimal results. If you have children in the house, you can prevent unwanted use by locking the keypad. If copper isn’t your preferred color you can also find this microwave oven in stainless steel.
Find more Farberware Classic 1000-Watt Microwave Oven information and reviews here.
-
14. Nostalgia Electrics 700-Watt Retro Series Countertop Microwave Oven (RMO770RED)Price: $119.04Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fun retro design
- Multiple pre-programmed features
- 700 watts
- Takes awhile to heat up food
- Confusing controls
- Noisy
This stylish microwave is available in retro red and black. You’ll enjoy plenty of goodies for the price, including 12 pre-programmed features along with a bright LED display. Other features include a 24-hour international time display along with a digital clock.
There are five power levels and 700 watts of cooking power to ensure that your food comes out just the way you like. Its clean, sleek retro design adds fun and style in any setting. This smaller microwave is ideal for dorm and apartment use.
Find more Nostalgia Electrics Retro Series Countertop Microwave Oven information and reviews here.
-
15. Westinghouse 600-Watt Rotary Microwave OvenPros:
Cons:
- Rotary dials
- Ideal for dorms and apartments
- Available in two sizes
- Time increments only labeled in minutes
- Small turntable
- Lower wattage means longer cooking times
If you’re looking for a basic microwave oven, consider this affordable rotary microwave oven. Instead of pushing buttons or inputting information, all you need to do is turn the dials for your desired power and cooking times. This particular model has a capacity of 0.6 cubic feet, but a larger 0.9 cubic foot microwave oven is also available. Its compact size makes the microwave a top choice for apartments, dorms and smaller kitchens.
This budget-friendly microwave oven has a 9.5-inch turntable. Instead of a push button, the door opens and closes with a handle.
Find more Westinghouse 600-Watt Rotary Microwave Oven information and reviews here.
Why Buy A Microwave Oven?
Introduced to the masses in the 1960s, the microwave oven has long been considered one of the most essential kitchen appliances. With the ability to reheat, cook, and cut down on meal prep time, it's no surprise microwaves are still popular to this day.
Either placed on the counter or installed permanently in your cabinet system, the best microwave oven options are versatile appliances. Not only that, but today's microwaves come with so many incredible programs and features to help you cook and reheat all kinds of meals. As evidenced by our list, there are many options available to home cooks. From traditional favorites to new and improved technology and functions, there's a microwave for any and all households.
We've included several options on our list that bring together the features of a microwave with the power of other appliances, too. We're all looking for ways to do more with less in the kitchen, so many of today's best microwave oven options are more than just reheat gadgets and quick-cookers. So, if you're looking for multi-purpose appliances, we've got you covered there, too.
Which Is The Best Microwave Oven For You?
If you're struggling to find the best microwave oven for you and your home, consider deciding factors such as interior space, speed, and overall power.
Our list of the best microwave ovens features a variety of models with different wattage levels, capacities, and functions. You can't go wrong with any of these picks, but in general, the more budget-friendly models take longer to heat food and don't come with as many bells and whistles as their pricier counterparts.
Some of the best microwave oven options boast healthier cooking experiences, multi-purpose functionality, and more versatility in the kitchen. They're also more expensive. But, if you're looking to cut down on kitchen clutter and consolidate cooking gadgets and appliances, the added expense is worth it.
See Also:
- Best Countertop Ovens
- Best Large Air Fryers
- Best Kitchen Gadgets For Healthier Eating
- Best Countertop Dishwashers
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.