10 Best Outdoor Showers For Your Yard

An outdoor shower is a great option for cleaning up after going on a run, rinsing off after a dip in the pool, or getting clean after spending time in the garden. These showers are connected to an outdoor water source, such as a garden hose or a plumbing system, and can be purchased in both stationary and portable versions. Below, find the best outdoor showers available right now.

Reasons to Purchase an Outdoor Shower

An outdoor shower is nothing more than a shower that is used outdoors, which might make you wonder why you should install one at your home. However, these showers are increasingly popular because they offer the chance to get clean and stay fresh while enjoying an open-air experience. They work well for bathing pets, rinsing off after swimming in the pool, or cooling off after doing yard work.

Types of Outdoor Showers

In general, there are two kinds of outdoor showers. These include wall-mounted showers and freestanding showers. Both have benefits, but you want to consider what they offer before deciding which type is right for you.

With a freestanding shower, the fixture is attached directly to a shower base or the ground. The great thing about a freestanding model is that it’s easy to move from place to place. The water will need to be set up before installing this shower. Since the mounting parts attach to the surface, some of these showers require you to drill into concrete to create a steady foundation for showering.

On the other hand, wall-mounted showers will attach to walls of your home, a fence, or a similar structure like a shed. Most of the time, these are simpler to install since there’s no need to drill into concrete. In addition, these come in shower kits, shower panels, and other designs so that you can choose a look that fits the space the shower will be in.

Where to Place an Outdoor Shower

Before shopping, you should decide where the shower will go. Think about drainage and plumbing while you do so. If you’re completely changing your outdoor space, you will have more flexibility, but many people will need to work with the space you have. Be sure the shower is in a location so the water efficiently drains and you can easily access a water supply.

Think about the natural landscape of the area where the shower is going. For those who aren’t worried about privacy in a location with great views of an ocean, lake, or mountains, take advantage of that and enjoy showers with the beauty of nature in front of you. However, if you are going to use the shower every day, it should be somewhere that is more private. An exposed shower can be an issue since others might see you.

Important Considerations with an Outdoor Shower

Once you’ve decided on the type of outdoor shower you want, you can start considering the extras that matter. For instance, the location where the shower is placed will determine what kind of shower works best. Individuals in areas with four seasons will need to bring the shower inside during the cold months to prevent any freezing. This might mean that a wall-mounted shower is the best choice.

However, no matter what the climate is like where you are, only showers that are designed for outdoor use should be installed outside. In addition, kits and parts should all be created for outdoor use.

You’ll also want to decide if you wish to have hot water from the shower. Several of the outdoor showers on the market today come with a single inlet, which means you can only connect them to one water line. If you are okay with cold water, this isn’t an issue. However, those who want some warmth when showering will want to choose a model with two inlets. These are similar to indoor showers you use in the home and allow you to adjust the temperature.

If the area where you are installing the shower doesn’t have privacy, you may also need to purchase an outdoor shower enclosure or a privacy screen. There are many available online, or you can choose to create your own using materials like vinyl fencing panels, galvanized sheets of metal, and wood. Even a simple shower curtain rod can do the trick for a low price. These are easy to install and available in a variety of finishes, shapes, and sizes.

Check the location where the outdoor shower will be installed to see whether it has natural drainage. If it doesn’t, you will want to incorporate a drainage system so that water doesn’t pool up around your toes. An outdoor shower drain is typically made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel and will come in many designs and sizes to fit your space.