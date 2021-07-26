10 Best Outdoor Showers For Your Yard

An outdoor shower is a great option for cleaning up after going on a run, rinsing off after a dip in the pool, or getting clean after spending time in the garden. These showers are connected to an outdoor water source, such as a garden hose or a plumbing system, and can be purchased in both stationary and portable versions. Below, find the best outdoor showers available right now.
1. HAOXIN Outdoor Shower
- Three function shower system
- Placement flexibility for various spaces
- Simple to install
- May require adapters
- Valves may leak
- Rust may occur
This HAOXIN Outdoor Shower features a stunning stainless steel construction to ensure quality and aesthetics. The shower offers three different functions so that everyone who uses it can experience the ideal experience. It comes with an easy cleaning nozzle to make maintenance a piece of cake. The spout on the shower can swing from one side to the other for exceptional flexibility and the ability to use it in small spaces.
This outstanding outdoor shower comes with everything you need, including a handheld shower bracket and an adjustable shower rod. This gives you the ability to install the shower at the perfect height for whoever will use it. In addition, it can move from one height to another so that both kids and adults will get great use out of the item. It’s easy to install and comes with an impressive lifetime warranty.
Find more HAOXIN Outdoor Shower information and reviews here.
2. Giantex 7.2' Two-Section Solar Heated Shower with Shower Head
- Environmentally friendly heat
- Holds over nine gallons of water
- Mounts to anything
- Sunlight required for heat
- Low-quality lag bolts
- Requires quick connect fitting
With the Giantex 7.2’ Two-Section Solar Heated Shower with Shower Head, you get an outdoor shower that doesn’t look like the regular shower in your bathroom. Instead, it has a modern aesthetic and uses the power of the sun to create heated water. It offers the top features needed for those who live in hot areas where the sun is available throughout the year. In addition, solar heating can help you save on money for water and electricity.
This impressive shower can hold 9.3 gallons of water and keep it heated up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The shower is made of PVC plastic and brass, both of which are resistant to corrosion. Another thing that sets it apart is that the design allows it to be mounted onto anything you want outside. However, you do need sunlight for hot water, so it might not be the best choice for a cold climate.
Find more Giantex 7.2' Two-Section Solar Heated Shower with Shower Head information and reviews here.
3. PHASAT Outdoor Shower
- Three function design
- Stainless steel body
- Large Rainfall showerhead
- Expensive
- Color may fade
- May experience leaks
The PHASAT Outdoor Shower is a fully outdoor shower set with a total of three functions. This includes a tub filler faucet toward the bottom, a handheld shower for versatility, and a large overhead rainfall showerhead. The handheld shower part lets you choose between a full rain, wide massage, or a normal rain to get clean quickly and comfortably. The body of this shower is made of durable 304 stainless steel and has a flashy opaque black finish to create additional visual appeal.
It offers an adjustable height that ranges from about 35 inches to 48 inches and can be used by people of all ages and sizes. The installation process with this outdoor shower is simple. It requires two holes to mount and can be done in a matter of minutes. In addition, users of the shower have experienced no rust while using it on an extended basis. However, it can be a bit more expensive than some other outdoor showers on
Find more PHASAT Outdoor Shower information and reviews here.
4. Homelody Shower System
- Several finish options
- Five functions
- Quick to install
- Plastic may leak
- Mounting may require extra parts
- Drips after use
When using the Homelody Shower System with 8” Rain Showerhead, Five Function Hand Shower, you can choose the function that works best for your needs. The options include massage, ordinary shower water, spray, jet water columns, and a pause function for short breaks out of the water. This outdoor shower is made of only plastic and stainless steel to offer better durability than other shower materials. In addition to the many hand shower options, there is also an overhead rainfall showerhead for a more traditional experience.
This outdoor shower is made for outdoor use and comes with extras that set it above the competitors. It has a 59-inch stainless steel hose, a wire soap dish, and an adjustable slide bar that can reach up to 22 inches to accommodate people of various heights. It also incorporates silicone spray holes that are simple to clean.
Find more Homelody Shower System information and reviews here.
5. Southern Enterprises Curtis Outdoor Shower
- Freestanding model
- Made of Eucalyptus wood
- Easy installation process
- Requires parts for a hand shower
- It may be too expensive for some
- Connections may leak
Designed for quality use and exceptional aesthetics, the Southern Enterprises Curtis Outdoor Shower is a great choice for the outdoors. This is a freestanding model, so there’s no need to fuss around making holes on a wall to install it. Instead, you can place it wherever you like and easily move it to new locations as often as you want. The platform and pillar of the outdoor shower are made from Indonesian Eucalyptus wood, while the shower fixture comes in durable stainless steel.
Unlike some outdoor showers, this cannot be used inside. That means that every feature is designed for that specific environment, making it ideal for those who regularly shower outside. It comes with a universal rain showerhead that easily connects to an outdoor faucet or water hose. This is a hefty shower at 35 pounds, but it can accommodate users of up to 300 pounds.
Find more Southern Enterprises Curtis Outdoor Shower information and reviews here.
6. Aolemi Outdoor Shower
- Inexpensive luxury
- Dual water inlets
- 304 stainless steel
- Not ideal for salty air
- Low water pressure
- Seals may leak
An inexpensive option for showering outdoors is the Aolemi Outdoor Shower Fixture Combo Set. It’s designed with a price range anyone can afford while offering features of some of the more expensive models. This shower has all the features and functions you need to have a quick rinse outside. It provides dual inlets for both hot and cold water supply lines so that you can switch between cool water and warm water as often as you would like. This shoer is made of 304 stainless steel to add durability and comes with an eight-inch rainfall showerhead as well as a hand sprayer.
One thing to be aware of with showers made of 304 stainless is that they aren’t as resistant to salt in the air as 316 stainless steel. This makes it likely to last longer in climates with fresh air that has extraordinarily little salt. However, the price point makes it worthwhile as a temporary shower even in places near the ocean.
Find more Aolemi Outdoor Shower information and reviews here.
7. Poolmaster Poolside Portable Shower
- Highly functional
- Inexpensive
- Easy to use
- Lacking good aesthetics
- Valves tend to break over time
- May leak
For true portability, the Poolmaster Portable Outdoor Shower is a shining example of how to do it right. If you aren’t the kind of person who cares much about style, this outdoor shower gives you exceptional functionality without drying too hard on the design front. It can easily be moved around so that you can take a quick shower as long as you are near a garden hose. Use it to clean off after time in the garden or before you jump into the pool.
This shower is made to connect to a garden hose and has a massive 81-inch height that towers over other models. The showerhead can be utilized as a handheld shower and includes a 60.6-inch shower head hose that can be easily detached. It’s made largely of PVC and plastic to be lightweight and easy to move from one place to the next. However, it might not be the most durable option for those who use it regularly.
Find more Poolmaster Poolside Portable Shower information and reviews here.
8. Gardena 959 Outdoor Portable Garden Shower
- Fully adjustable height
- Quick installation
- 12-month warranty
- Spike easily dislodges
- No heating included
- Only hose connection
The Gardena 959 Outdoor Portable Garden Shower is a highly functional outdoor shower made for those who want to order, receive, and use it immediately. It’s created to offer a fun experience showering outdoors without spending hours on assembly. The bottom of the shower has a spike that is pressed into the lawn to keep it upright. It can also be used with a traditional patio umbrella stand to offer better stability while in use.
Each of these outdoor showers comes with a shut-off valve and a flow control valve. This ensures that you can easily adjust how much water comes out while showering. It also has an option between a fine adjustable mist spray or a wide-angle soft spray of water, depending on your preferences. In addition, this shower can be used by those of all ages, courtesy of its fully adjustable height. All you need to do is press a button and set the height where you want it.
Find more Gardena 959 Outdoor Portable Garden Shower information and reviews here.
9. Pyle PCSHPT12 Portable Camping Shower
- Highly portable
- Lightweight design
- Fully waterproof accessories
- Not permanent
- No included instructions
- Battery charge can be lacking
For those who want something simple and portable, the Pyle PCSHPT12 Portable Camping Shower could do the trick. Rather than being mounted in a permanent location or having a freestanding design, it’s made for going wherever you do. This portable camp shower is made for outdoor activities like camping and hiking with a design where you drop it in water and enjoy the spray that it offers. In addition, it comes with an efficient pump to create a gentle shower while on the beach or in the woods.
Several accessories come with this model, such as a hose, a charging cable, a showerhead, a hook attachment, and a suction cup so it can be used in any environment. It offers a rechargeable battery that is easy to set up and get going after a long day of hiking, hunting, or swimming. It can be used for boating, fishing, washing pets, and much more with a lightweight construction that can go anywhere that you do.
Find more Pyle PCSHPT12 Portable Camping Shower information and reviews here.
10. VINGLI 7.2' 9.3 Gallon Solar Heated Shower
- Large water capacity
- Hot and cold options
- Uses solar heat
- No hose connector
- May leak from body holes
- The valve may not seal properly
The VINGLI 7.2’ 9.3 Gallon Solar Heated Shower is another great choice for 2021. It features solar heating of the water so that it won’t affect your bills like other outdoor showers. One of the best parts of this shower is its large water capacity, making it easy to get cleaned off after a day outdoors. You can even switch between cool and warm water to create the optimal showering experience in your yard or on a beach. It is made of PVC and brass to prevent corrosion and last, even when used regularly.
The water temperature with this shower can reach up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit and will hold water in the tank for hours. It’s made to offer an easy installation process with all the needed hardware included. It mounts best on cement and other solid materials to create a stable and steady surface.
Find more VINGLI 7.2' 9.3 Gallon Solar Heated Shower information and reviews here.
Reasons to Purchase an Outdoor Shower
An outdoor shower is nothing more than a shower that is used outdoors, which might make you wonder why you should install one at your home. However, these showers are increasingly popular because they offer the chance to get clean and stay fresh while enjoying an open-air experience. They work well for bathing pets, rinsing off after swimming in the pool, or cooling off after doing yard work.
Types of Outdoor Showers
In general, there are two kinds of outdoor showers. These include wall-mounted showers and freestanding showers. Both have benefits, but you want to consider what they offer before deciding which type is right for you.
With a freestanding shower, the fixture is attached directly to a shower base or the ground. The great thing about a freestanding model is that it’s easy to move from place to place. The water will need to be set up before installing this shower. Since the mounting parts attach to the surface, some of these showers require you to drill into concrete to create a steady foundation for showering.
On the other hand, wall-mounted showers will attach to walls of your home, a fence, or a similar structure like a shed. Most of the time, these are simpler to install since there’s no need to drill into concrete. In addition, these come in shower kits, shower panels, and other designs so that you can choose a look that fits the space the shower will be in.
Where to Place an Outdoor Shower
Before shopping, you should decide where the shower will go. Think about drainage and plumbing while you do so. If you’re completely changing your outdoor space, you will have more flexibility, but many people will need to work with the space you have. Be sure the shower is in a location so the water efficiently drains and you can easily access a water supply.
Think about the natural landscape of the area where the shower is going. For those who aren’t worried about privacy in a location with great views of an ocean, lake, or mountains, take advantage of that and enjoy showers with the beauty of nature in front of you. However, if you are going to use the shower every day, it should be somewhere that is more private. An exposed shower can be an issue since others might see you.
Important Considerations with an Outdoor Shower
Once you’ve decided on the type of outdoor shower you want, you can start considering the extras that matter. For instance, the location where the shower is placed will determine what kind of shower works best. Individuals in areas with four seasons will need to bring the shower inside during the cold months to prevent any freezing. This might mean that a wall-mounted shower is the best choice.
However, no matter what the climate is like where you are, only showers that are designed for outdoor use should be installed outside. In addition, kits and parts should all be created for outdoor use.
You’ll also want to decide if you wish to have hot water from the shower. Several of the outdoor showers on the market today come with a single inlet, which means you can only connect them to one water line. If you are okay with cold water, this isn’t an issue. However, those who want some warmth when showering will want to choose a model with two inlets. These are similar to indoor showers you use in the home and allow you to adjust the temperature.
If the area where you are installing the shower doesn’t have privacy, you may also need to purchase an outdoor shower enclosure or a privacy screen. There are many available online, or you can choose to create your own using materials like vinyl fencing panels, galvanized sheets of metal, and wood. Even a simple shower curtain rod can do the trick for a low price. These are easy to install and available in a variety of finishes, shapes, and sizes.
Check the location where the outdoor shower will be installed to see whether it has natural drainage. If it doesn’t, you will want to incorporate a drainage system so that water doesn’t pool up around your toes. An outdoor shower drain is typically made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel and will come in many designs and sizes to fit your space.
