10 Best Panini Presses: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

The perfect way to add some crunch and a whole lot of flavor to your favorite handheld creations, a panini maker helps you achieve the perfect sandwich every time. Our list of the best panini presses features appliances from all the top brands. We’re talking Breville, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, George Foreman, and more. Some of these panini grills are so versatile you can even grill up meats, vegetables, and fish in addition to sandwiches. To find the perfect panini press for you, read on.

Maybe it’s the bread, or the creative possibilities, or how they always just seem to hit the spot, but a sandwich just feels like the perfect meal, doesn’t it? Delicious, handheld, crave-worthy – the best. So, if you consider yourself a connoisseur of this lunchtime staple, it’s time to add some oomph to your kitchen game with one of these incredibly cool kitchen gadgets : a panini press.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Pizza, Pasta, Paninis

Like all the best carbs, paninis are an Italian classic, too. While the origins of the sandwich are somewhat vague, the first mention of a panini - or something similar to it - can be traced back to the 16th-century. Introduced to the United States in the mid-20th century, this type of sandwich became popular in America in the 1970s and 1980s, and the love affair continues to this day.

A panini is essentially a grilled sandwich made of high-quality Italian bread (Ciabatta or Foccacia), deli meats, cheeses, and vegetables. While that sounds like any other sandwich, a real panini is unique because of the type of bread used, and, of course, the panini press.

Designed specifically to make paninis, these appliances apply pressure and heat to the top and bottom of the sandwich at the same time. Due to the ribbed plating synonymous with a panini press, the bread receives a nice crust and texture, while the interior of the sandwich becomes warm and the cheese melts. Sounds good, right?

While Italy is the source of the panini, Thomas Edison actually invented the earliest known sandwich grill. Edison's invention has of course been modified over the years, with Breville now touting that they invented what we use today.

Why Buy A Panini Press?

If you're a fan of sandwiches, a panini maker is the kind of kitchen gadget you'll love having. Aside from making delicious handheld meals, these appliances actually do more than the name suggests. Many of the panini press options on our list function as multi-purpose kitchen tools with features that offer you the flexibility and versatility of an indoor grill. Heck, our number one pick is called a "smart grill" and it bridges the experience of outdoor cooking with indoor convenience.

Chicken, steaks, vegetables, eggs, bacon, pancakes - you can grill it and make it all with these appliances. And, of course, if you're just wanting a panini maker there are several top models on our list that just do that.

Sandwiches: Next Level

From making homemade bread to growing herbs and vegetables to whipping up condiments, there's a lot of fun that can be had in the kitchen. And, with the home cooking trend expected to last, there's never been a better time to DIY your favorite meals and sandwiches. So, if your a fan of this lunchtime favorite, just like Friends' Joey Tribbiani, treat yourself to a panini press and have fun creating your own homemade classics.

See Also: