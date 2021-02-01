11 Best Pasta Pots: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

With large cooking capacities and strainer inserts, it’s never been easier to reserve all that delicious pasta water and cook up an incredible meal at home. Our list of the best pasta pots features a variety of sizes, styles, and brands we know you’ll love. From the best names in cookware to budget-friendly favorites to stylish and durable multi-cookers, our list has it all. There’s even a pasta pot with strainer lid for all kinds of convenience and added cool factor.

Whether you’re rolling out scratch-made noodles for two, whipping up an entire Italian feast, or simply boiling pasta for Wednesday night mac n’ cheese, a pasta pot is a true necessity for any pasta lover or home cook.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Is A Pasta Pot?

Available in a variety of sizes and styles, a pasta pot simplifies the pasta making experience. Sure, you can technically boil water and make pasta in all kinds of vessels, but here's why pasta pots are a necessity for any pasta lover: they feature large quart capacities perfect for feeding an entire family, and they either come with a built-in strainer or strainer insert to better drain and reserve pasta water.

Why is that important? Pasta water is the secret to great sauce. Salty and starchy, pasta water is liquid gold. An important ingredient to a number of iconic Italian dishes, pasta water enhances the flavor profile of the meal. It also acts as a binder, bringing the entire dish together and can even help the sauce stick better to the pasta.

Because of the design, structure, and included accessories, a pasta pot helps you reserve and save that pasta water for future use in your recipe, making it a must-have for any home cook.

What's The Best Pasta Pot For You?

As with most types of cookware, there are plenty of pasta pot options to choose from. So, which is the best pasta pot for you? You can't go wrong with any of the items on our list, but there are some things to consider before making your purchase.

How big is your family? Do you host Italian feasts regularly? What's your storage situation like? What sorts of design features are you looking for? All of these are good questions to ask yourself before deciding on the best pasta pot for you and your family.

Our list of pasta pots features a variety of options perfect for any situation. We've included a pasta pot with strainer lid to cut down on the need for a separate colander, pasta pots with non-stick surfaces that can be used for other types of dishes and meal prep, options that are also oven and dishwasher safe, pots with glass lids to better supervise the cooking progress, and capacities of all sizes.

Pasta Making Tips & Tricks

It's no secret that pasta is favored by many. In fact, according to Pasta Fits, the average American consumes roughly 20 pounds of pasta each year. So, whether it be spaghetti, short-cut, boxed, or scratch-made, a pasta dish is most likely in your weekly meal rotation. The best pasta pot is the perfect tool for any pasta lover, but if you're like us, you're always looking for helpful tips and tricks to help you achieve pasta perfection. Here are some that we find useful:

"Your water should taste like the sea" - we hear this all the time on cooking shows, but it's true. Pasta doesn't have much flavor on its own, so boiling it in something that does allows it to absorb that flavor as it cooks. Per Bon Appetit: 4 teaspoons of Morton's Kosher Salt or 2 tablespoons of Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt.

Don't add salt to the water until it's at a rolling boil - salt can slow down the boiling process, so be sure to add it just as you've achieved a rolling boil.

Don't add oil to the pasta water - we know it's tempting to add oil to your pasta water, but it's actually counterproductive. Sure, oil makes your noodles not so sticky, but here's the thing: you want your noodles to be sticky. Sauce won't bind to slippery noodles.

Don't rinse your pasta - rinsing your pasta washes away all the starch, and we definitely don't want to do that.

Reserve the pasta water - we mentioned this earlier, but pasta water is super important to making great pasta. It might look a tad dirty, but that's a good thing - it's all the salt and starch that adds tons of flavor to the sauce and binds the dish together.

See Also: