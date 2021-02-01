11 Best Pasta Pots: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Whether you’re rolling out scratch-made noodles for two, whipping up an entire Italian feast, or simply boiling pasta for Wednesday night mac n’ cheese, a pasta pot is a true necessity for any pasta lover or home cook.
With large cooking capacities and strainer inserts, it’s never been easier to reserve all that delicious pasta water and cook up an incredible meal at home. Our list of the best pasta pots features a variety of sizes, styles, and brands we know you’ll love. From the best names in cookware to budget-friendly favorites to stylish and durable multi-cookers, our list has it all. There’s even a pasta pot with strainer lid for all kinds of convenience and added cool factor.
To find the best pasta pot for you, read on.
1. All-Clad Stainless Steel Multicooker with Perforated Steel Insert and Steamer BasketPrice: $129.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All-Clad is one of the best cookware brands and this pasta pot collection is top of the line
- Large 8-quart capacity pefect for all kinds of pasta and meals
- Sold with a steamer basket and pasta strainer
- Constructed from high-quality stainless steel
- Designed to last a lifetime; limited lifetime warranty included
- Oven, broiler and dishwasher safe
- Compatible with all cooktops, including induction
- More expensive option
- Some say the collection is heavy
- A few reviewers commented on some discoloration over time
We’ve included another pasta pot set from All-Clad on our list, but this one features a larger capacity and a bit more versatility, too. Sold as part of a collection that includes an 8-quart stockpot, steamer basket, and strainer insert, you can whip up all kinds of meals in what All-Clad calls a “multi-cooker.”
Constructed from single-ply and highly polished 18/10 stainless steel, this pot features a thick aluminum warp-resistant base that offers up fast and even heat distribution, in addition to a superior stick-resistant cooking surface. More durable than other traditional pots, this one is designed to use throughout your lifetime and is suitable on all cooktops, including induction. Oven and broiler safe up to 600-degrees F, this collection is also dishwasher-safe and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Find more All-Clad Stainless Steel Multicooker information and reviews here.
-
2. All-Clad Stainless Steel Pasta Pot and Insert, 6-QuartPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All-Clad is one of the best names in cookware and this set is a quality collection
- 6-quart capacity is large enough for a number of meals and family sizes
- Comes with a limited limetime warranty
- Compatible on all work surfaces, including induction
- Designed to last a lifetime
- Oven and broiler safe up to 600 degrees F
- Slightly more expensive option
- 6-quart capacity isn't as large as other options on our list
- Marked as "stick resistant" but you may experience some sticking if burner is too hot
All-Clad is one of the best brands in all of cookware, and this three-piece pasta pot set is an excellent choice. While slightly more expensive than some other options on our list, this set, which features a 6-quart capacity stockpot and strainer insert, is a quality addition to any home that’s designed for lifetime use.
Perfect for any number of meals and family sizes, this set is made of highly polished 18/10 single-ply stainless steel, and features a thick aluminum warp-resistant base for fast and even heating. Oven and broiler safe up to 600 degrees F, this set is also suitable to use on induction cook surfaces and is dishwasher safe. it also comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Find more All-Clad Stainless Steel Pasta Pot and Insert, 6qt information and reviews here.
-
3. Calphalon Classic 8-Quart Pasta PotPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impact-bonded aluminum base heats up quickly
- Straining holes in covers
- Comes with a generous 10-year warranty
- Some complaints of sharp edges
- Not induction compatible
- Surfaces aren't nonstick
Calphalon is known for making incredible cookware, and this heat-safe pasta pot set is definitely an awesome collection. Suitable for the oven, stove, and broiler, you’ll be able to prepare all kinds of meals, including pasta. Here’s what’s included: an eight-quart stockpot with a separate steamer and pasta insert. The pot also features fill lines that allow you to keep track of water levels and help you in filling it to the right level.
Here’s another cool feature: the impact-bonded aluminum bases provide fast, even heating. Like all Calphalon products, the multi-pot set comes with a 10-year warranty.
Find more Calphalon Classic 8-Quart Pasta Pot information and reviews here.
-
4. Cuisinart 12-Quart Chef’s Classic Pasta & Steamer SetPrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large 12-quart capacity is enough for a crowd
- Entire set is made with 18/10 stainless steel
- Includes riveted stainless steel handles
- A bit bulky
- Large size makes it harder to wash
- Not induction compatible
You can do more than cook pasta with this combination pasta cooker and steamer set from Cuisinart. Featuring a 12-quart capacity, this pasta pot is easily big enough to feed a crowd. Measurement markings provide guidance and let you keep tabs on how much water is remaining, and an encapsulated aluminum disk in the base promotes even heat distribution. The set is made with high-quality 18/10 stainless steel, which isn’t just durable, it also won’t react and erode with acidic foods.
Along with a pasta pot, the set contains a deep pasta insert and a steamer basket. Riveted stainless steel handles ensure a tight and secure grip as you cook and transport the pasta.
Find more Cuisinart Chef's Classic Pasta & Steamer Set information and reviews here.
-
5. Bialetti 5-Quart Pasta PotPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Five-quart capacity is suitable for multiple servings
- Comes with a twist and lock lid
- Aluminum construction allows water to heat up evenly
- Not dishwasher safe
- Can be tough to fully lock lid
- Some find the oval shape a bit awkward
Meal prep and cooking are always made easier with the right tools, so when we saw this pasta pot from Bialetti, we just had to include it on our list. Featuring a twist and lock lid that also acts as a strainer, we know you’ll love this pasta pot as it cuts down on the need for yet another kitchen gadget.
Featuring durable aluminum construction, this pot also heats up quickly and evenly so you make perfectly al dente noodles every time. The nonstick interior keeps food from sticking. This five-quart pasta pot comes in multiple colors and features a five-year warranty.
Find more Bialetti 5-Quart Pasta Pot information and reviews here.
-
6. Cook N Home 8-Quart Pasta CookerPrice: $43.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable 18/10 stainless steel construction
- Includes a deep steamer insert
- Set comes with a pasta pot and strainer
- Small pasta basket holes
- Stockpot requires a lot of water to cover pasta insert
- Strainer basket sits near top of stock pot
This affordable set from Cook n’ Home includes an eight-quart stockpot along with a pasta insert and pot, so you can make a meal in one convenient place. When you’re cooking for multiple people at once, the deep steamer insert comes in handy, and the pasta pot and strainer work with all kinds of noodle shapes and widths.
This set is made with 18/10 stainless steel. An aluminum disc sandwiched between the layers ensures even heat distribution. The pot is dishwasher safe. It also works on various cooking surfaces, including induction, electric, glass, gas, ceramic and halogen.
Find more Cook N Home 8-Quart Pasta Cooker information and reviews here.
-
7. Winware 20-Quart Pasta CookerPrice: $87.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 20 quarts
- Can make four different types of pasta or veggies at once
- Hanging clips on the sides allow for easier water drainage
- Quite bulky
- Requires a lot of water to cook
- Handle coating can peel off
If you’re looking for the best pasta pot for commercial-grade cooking, consider this large pasta pot from Winware. Its large 20-quart capacity makes this pasta cooker a safe bet for a crowd. There are four stainless steel inserts, so you can cook multiple types of pasta at once. The inserts work equally well for your favorite veggies. Hanging clips on the sides of each insert make it easier to drain water once the pasta is done. Each insert holds up to three pasta servings.
Find more Winware 20-Quart Pasta Cooker information and reviews here.
-
8. Gotham Steel 5-Quart Pasta PotPrice: $30.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pasta pot has large and small holes
- Nonstick titanium and ceramic coating
- Safe for the dishwasher and oven
- Handles are bulky
- Lid handle gets hot
- Nonstick coating prone to scratches
You can cook more than pasta in this multipurpose pasta pot from Gotham Steel. This five-quart pasta pot comes with large and small straining holes, which accommodates various types of pasta and other food. You don’t have to guess your meal’s progress, thanks to the transparent glass lid.
The sides of the pot have twist and lock handles, which not only ensure a safe grip but also let you drain out the water when the pasta is done. A titanium and ceramic coating makes the interior nonstick for easy food release. This pasta pot is safe for the dishwasher and oven.
Find more Gotham Steel 5-Quart Pasta Pot information and reviews here.
-
9. TeamFar 4-Quart Pasta PotPrice: $35.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tempered glass lid
- Vent hole in lid
- Stockpot and lid are dishwasher safe
- Doesn't heat up quickly
- Not induction compatible
- Food may stick to surface
If you’re shopping on a budget, you’ll want to consider this affordable pasta pot. Although its four-quart capacity allows for easier storage and stovetop use, there’s ample space to cook enough food to feed up to five people. The pot is made with premium stainless steel that won’t react or impart a metallic taste. Doublewide handles not only provide a safe grip, they’re also heatproof. The tempered glass lid lets you keep tabs on your meal as it cooks. Both the stockpot and lid are dishwasher safe. A vent hole in the lid allows steam to escape during cooking.
Find more TeamFar 4-Quart Pasta Pot information and reviews here.
-
10. Cooks Standard 12-Quart Pasta PotPrice: $60.38Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Riveted stay-cool handles provide safe handling
- Made with 18/10 stainless steel
- Aluminum base disc ensures even heat distribution
- Lid doesn't have a vent hole
- A bit bulky for storage
- Lid isn't see-through
Cook your favorite pasta on any surface, including induction, with this pasta pot from Cooks Standard. The 12-quart pot is also large enough to feed a crowd. The four-piece set includes a pasta insert/pot along with a steamer insert and a stainless steel lid. The set is made with durable 18/10 stainless steel. An aluminum disc at the base provides fast and even heat distribution.
As an added bonus, the pasta cooker is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Clean up is made easier as it’s also dishwasher safe. Riveted handles ensure safe handling and remain cool even when the pasta pot heats up.
Find more Cooks Standard 12-Quart Pasta Pot information and reviews here.
-
11. ExcelSteel 8-Quart Pasta CookerPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Colorful red handles
- Made with 18/10 stainless steel
- Naturally rust resistant
- Insert isn't very deep
- Material is relatively thin
- Drain holes are't small enough for thinner pastas
Cook your meals in one convenient place with the ExcelSteel 8-Quart Pasta Cooker. This multifunction pasta pot works for cooking veggies and is also useful as a large stockpot. A lid vent allows steam to escape as the food cooks.
The pot is made with durable 18/10 stainless steel and is safe for use with induction cooktops. According to American Kitchen Cookware, 18/10 stainless steel contains the highest amount of nickel and is resistant to rust while holding polish the longest. The red handles provide a pop of color and are easy to grip, allowing you to safely transport hot food.
Find more ExcelSteel 8-Quart Pasta Cooker information and reviews here.
What Is A Pasta Pot?
Available in a variety of sizes and styles, a pasta pot simplifies the pasta making experience. Sure, you can technically boil water and make pasta in all kinds of vessels, but here's why pasta pots are a necessity for any pasta lover: they feature large quart capacities perfect for feeding an entire family, and they either come with a built-in strainer or strainer insert to better drain and reserve pasta water.
Why is that important? Pasta water is the secret to great sauce. Salty and starchy, pasta water is liquid gold. An important ingredient to a number of iconic Italian dishes, pasta water enhances the flavor profile of the meal. It also acts as a binder, bringing the entire dish together and can even help the sauce stick better to the pasta.
Because of the design, structure, and included accessories, a pasta pot helps you reserve and save that pasta water for future use in your recipe, making it a must-have for any home cook.
What's The Best Pasta Pot For You?
As with most types of cookware, there are plenty of pasta pot options to choose from. So, which is the best pasta pot for you? You can't go wrong with any of the items on our list, but there are some things to consider before making your purchase.
How big is your family? Do you host Italian feasts regularly? What's your storage situation like? What sorts of design features are you looking for? All of these are good questions to ask yourself before deciding on the best pasta pot for you and your family.
Our list of pasta pots features a variety of options perfect for any situation. We've included a pasta pot with strainer lid to cut down on the need for a separate colander, pasta pots with non-stick surfaces that can be used for other types of dishes and meal prep, options that are also oven and dishwasher safe, pots with glass lids to better supervise the cooking progress, and capacities of all sizes.
Pasta Making Tips & Tricks
It's no secret that pasta is favored by many. In fact, according to Pasta Fits, the average American consumes roughly 20 pounds of pasta each year. So, whether it be spaghetti, short-cut, boxed, or scratch-made, a pasta dish is most likely in your weekly meal rotation. The best pasta pot is the perfect tool for any pasta lover, but if you're like us, you're always looking for helpful tips and tricks to help you achieve pasta perfection. Here are some that we find useful:
"Your water should taste like the sea" - we hear this all the time on cooking shows, but it's true. Pasta doesn't have much flavor on its own, so boiling it in something that does allows it to absorb that flavor as it cooks. Per Bon Appetit: 4 teaspoons of Morton's Kosher Salt or 2 tablespoons of Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt.
Don't add salt to the water until it's at a rolling boil - salt can slow down the boiling process, so be sure to add it just as you've achieved a rolling boil.
Don't add oil to the pasta water - we know it's tempting to add oil to your pasta water, but it's actually counterproductive. Sure, oil makes your noodles not so sticky, but here's the thing: you want your noodles to be sticky. Sauce won't bind to slippery noodles.
Don't rinse your pasta - rinsing your pasta washes away all the starch, and we definitely don't want to do that.
Reserve the pasta water - we mentioned this earlier, but pasta water is super important to making great pasta. It might look a tad dirty, but that's a good thing - it's all the salt and starch that adds tons of flavor to the sauce and binds the dish together.
