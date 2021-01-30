13 Best Pellet Grills and Smokers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Take your backyard bar-b-ques to the next level every summer with these amazing pellet grills and meat smokers. Your backyard and patio will be the most popular place on the block when your friends, family, and neighbors get a taste of your ribs, wings, steaks, chicken, and veggies on your new pellet grill and/or smoker.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $190.59 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $411.82 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $699.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $219.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $549.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $821.36 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,278.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $611.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,499.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $269.67 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $574.37 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,789.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $599.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Masterbuilt MB20071117 Digital Electric Smoker, 30 inch, BlackPrice: $190.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Timer controls
- User friendly
- On the small side
- Low and slow cooking only
- Pellets not included
This Masterbuilt digital electric smoker is 30 inches and features four smoking racks on the inside to give you plenty of room to elevate your patio parties this summer. I actually own a similar smoker and if I can use it, anyone can. It is super user friendly, has an easy to load tray for wood chips which you can load up without even opening the door. The timer on the unit will allow you to control your cook times.
Most BBQ specialists recommend that you cook at a low temperature for a long time or “low and slow”. If you are going to cook different things, like ribs, wings, and brisket you can set each smoking rack so you can cook each item at different times at an even and constant temp. The smoker weighs less than 50 lbs so it is easy to move and doesn’t take up a ton of space on your porch, patio or deck area.
Find more Masterbuilt MB20071117 Digital Electric Smoker information and reviews here.
-
2. Dyna-Glo DGX780BDC-D 36″ Vertical Charcoal SmokerPrice: $411.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Charcoal smoker
- Multiple sizes
- Large cooking area
- Cover sold separately
- Low and slow only
- Charcoal sold separately
The vertical smoker has become one of the more popular designs for outdoor meat smoking, that is, if you don’t have access to a large industrial-sized smoker like you will see at bigger BBQ joints. The vertical smoker is the perfect size for houses and condos that may not have a ton of space on the back porch or yard. The average size of these vertical smokers is between two and four feet which doesn’t seem like a ton of space on paper but will actually cook a good amount of meat.
This smoker is a charcoal smoker that will heat quicker than a wood pellet smoker and is typically used to cook meat faster and hotter. You do have the ability to cook low and slow like the pros, but the option does cook either way is a nice feature to have. This smoker features four cooking grates and has 784 square inches of total cooking area. The Charcoal & ash management system includes a charcoal chamber, charcoal grate & removable ash pan makes it super easy to clean and maintain. If this smoker isn’t quite what you are looking for, there are a couple of different options to choose from. There is the Large gas smoker with cover, Extra Large gas smoker with cover, and the standard-sized charcoal smoker with cover.
Find more Dyna-Glo 36" Vertical Charcoal Smoker information and reviews here.
-
3. Traeger Grills TFB88PZBO Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill and SmokerPrice: $699.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grill and smoker
- Large cooking space
- Pellet wood cooks meat evenly
- Heavy
- Bulkier option than most
- Pellets not inculded
When you cannot decide between buying a pellet grill or a meat smoker for your backyard BBQs there is an option that most grill masters will love. This option from Traeger Grills is the best of both worlds. Smoke your meat low and slow while you cook up some steaks and veggies or use the entire 884 square inch cooking capacity to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ. Most BBQ fans would agree that cooking with wood just tastes better. There is a richer, deeper taste to grilling and smoking with wood that cannot be replicated with charcoal or gas.
This grill and smoker is made with steel and offers a super sturdy construction while being easy to use. You will be grilling or smoking in minutes once you get the hang of the product. Your guests are going to love what you create with your new grill/smoker. Make sure you invest in the best pellet wood for this machine so you can get the best taste out of whatever you cook. The massive cooking capacity can handle up to 8 chickens, 7 racks of ribs, or 40 burgers, which will definitely feed your neighborhood party.
Find more Traeger Grills Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill and Smoker information and reviews here.
-
4. Weber 14-inch Smokey Mountain CookerPrice: $219.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Easy to use
- Portable
- Less cooking area
- Smaller portions
- Max temp of less than 200 degrees
There are a few different ways to smoke your meat this summer for your BBQs. There is the classic wood smoker that gives the meat that distinct taste and slight char around the exterior. Then there is a charcoal smoker which is typically the type of smoker you would use for smaller portions. This 14″ charcoal smoker is made by legendary grill and smoker manufacturer Weber. IT is highly efficient and incredibly easy to use so you can set it up and get to cooking relatively quickly.
Main Grilling Area 143 Sq. Inches. Total Grilling Area 286 Sq. Inches. This cooker’s preferred method of smoking is the low and slow technique and the max temperature is less than 200 degrees so it ensures that you don’t burn or overcook your meat. Item overall dimensions: 14.7″ W x 14.7″ D x 31.4″ H and the Cooking Grid Dimensions are 13 1/2 X 13 1/2″. It is easy to transport and pack away in your car for tailgating as it only weighs 24lbs. If you are looking for a bigger smoker there is an 18″ option as well as a 22″ option.
Find more Weber 14-inch Smokey Mountain Cooker information and reviews here.
-
5. Royal Gourmet PL2032 Wood Pellet GrillPrice: $549.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 25lb hopper capactiy
- Large cooking area
- 180 to 500 degree cooking temps
- Take a little time to get used to
- Pellets not included
- Heavier than most girlls
Another classic looking wood pellet grill that has the capacity to feed a large party this grill from Royal Gourmet is the toy most households didn’t know they needed. Porcelain-enameled cooking grates along with warming racks provide a total of 786 sq. in. cooking area. The capacious hopper holds up to 25 lb. of pellets which will last more than one cook without having to empty and refill the hopper. This is one smart grill as well, the auto-ignition system allows for the pre-setup of preferable temperature and start-up time; it would ignite automatically at your desired time.
With the integrated digital controller, the temperature can be precisely regulated from 180℉ to 500℉ and is displayed on-screen in real-time. With that temperature range, you can cook low and slow or throw steaks and chicken on and have food ready in a short while. This is the perfect grill for the BBQer that wants complete control over their meat and cooking temps/times. Cleanup is super easy as well which makes this grill the perfect gift for Father’s Day or for the family that wants to spend more time enjoying a meal outdoors.
Find more Royal Gourmet PL2032 Wood Pellet Grill information and reviews here.
-
6. Oklahoma Joe’s Longhorn Reverse Flow SmokerPrice: $821.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Massive cooking area
- Reverse flow smoker
- Customizable
- Heavy
- Tricky to clean
- Wood not included
While there are a bunch of great options in this list between the pellet grills, smokers, and grill-smoker combinations there aren’t any other options that do things quite like this one from Oklahoma Joe’s. While traditional smokers and grills utilize direct heat or indirect heat to cook the items within the smokers and grills this smoker is a reverse flow smoker. The reverse flow smoker uses a series of 4 baffles to guide heat and smoke through the main chamber delivering an even cook and final result.
This item has a large cooking surface of 1060 square inches, larger than most other grills and smokers which is split 751 Square inches in the main chamber, 309 square inches in the firebox chamber. You can remove the baffles and smokestack for a totally customizable experience. The product is made from steel, heavy steel, and porcelain which tends to be the longest-lasting and most sturdy combination of materials even in the industrial size smokers and grills used by restaurants and BBQ catering companies.
Find more Oklahoma Joe's Longhorn Reverse Flow Smoker information and reviews here.
-
7. Weber 23510001 SmokeFire EX6 Wood Fired Pellet GrillPrice: $1,278.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- DC powered engine
- 1008 sq. inches of grilling space
- 200-600 degree temperature range
- Exterior gets very hot
- Pellets not included
- Price point
This grill from Weber is another example of a big and bad grill. If you spend a ton of time cooking on your grill and want the best mix of quality and quantity then Weber is a brand that you can absolutely trust. They make grills and smokers and they do it to perfection not only for professional BBQers but for the average man or woman that loves to BBQ. It is the brand that most pros trust and the brand that is in more backyards and on more patios than any other grilling brand.
This grill features a Large 1,008 square inches of dual grilling space. It has a DC powered engine, specially designed to prevent auger jams which means you get to cook longer and better without having to fiddle with the grill or maintain it constantly. The heat is distributed evenly across the massive cooking area so that everything cooks perfectly every single time. It sears as well as it smokes with a 200-600°F temperature range so you can cook high and fast or low and slow. The porcelain enamel finish is made to last and again, needs less maintenance so you can concentrate on cooking and enjoying your food.
Find more Weber 23510001 SmokeFire EX6 Wood Fired Pellet Grill information and reviews here.
-
8. Bradley Digital 6 Rack SmokerPrice: $611.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Digital controls
- Looks really cool
- Easy cleanup
- Medium-sized smoker
- Tricky to figure out
- Pellets not included
This smoker from Bradley Smokers is a little different than the classic 30″ black smokers that we see for sale all over the place. Not only is this a different looking smoker that may pair well with your existing decor inside and outside of your home and on your patio or backyard area it is a smoker that is super easy to use and fun to create new meals and dishes with.
The cooking area on the racks inside of the smoker is about 858 square inches which is a ton of space for a medium-sized smoker. Exterior dimensions-17 W x 14 D x 39 H inches. Interior dimensions-15 W x 11.5 D x 33 H inches. The hopper and temperature controls are user friendly and completely digital and the hopper actually only needs to be filled with wood pellets every few cooks. The ash catcher is easy to remove so cleanup is a sinch, which allows you to spend more time cooking and enjoying your food with your friends and family.
Find more Bradley Digital 6 Rack Smoker information and reviews here.
-
9. Traeger Grills TFB89BLF Series Ironwood 885 Pellet GrillPrice: $1,499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- WiFi controlled
- Smart phone sync
- Large cooking area
- Somewhat confusing tech
- Very big and bulky
- Wood pellets not included
If you are in the market for a pellet grill and want the biggest and baddest grill out there then you need to check this grill from Traeger Grills out. Not only does it have a large surface area with regards to the cooking area but it is incredibly innovative and some would say it is way ahead of its time. If you’re a fan of high-tech as well as BBQ or grilling, then this is the grill for you. The Ironwood Series is among Traeger Grills most innovative products with WiFIRE technology that allows the chef to control their grill from anywhere at any time from your phone. Using a smartphone you can monitor temperatures, set times, receive alerts, and custom recipe cook cycles.
The Traeger company created the original pellet grill because the brand believes to their core that cooking meat with wood is the best way to cook and the best tasting end result. This grill does it all, low and slow cooking like the pros or high heat and fast cooking like most backyard pros. This is a 6 in 1 grill that can be used to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ food. The grill comes with step by step instructions and actually breaks down how cooking with wood pellets works. You are going to love cooking on this grill and love the food that you serve your friends family and neighbors.
Find more Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 Pellet Grill information and reviews here.
-
10. Dyna-Glo Signature Series DGSS1382VCS-D Heavy-Duty Vertical Offset Charcoal Smoker & GrillPrice: $269.67Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1382 square inches of cooking space
- Cool grip handle
- Two-chamber technology
- Awkward to move
- Very heavy
- Charcoal not included
Looking for a grill and smoker but want something a little different than the rest of the options out there. A lot of BBQ pros will tell you that the offset design is a smoother cooking option and gives you a little more range when it comes to preparing your meals. This vertical offset design is not only cool to look at but it is easy to use with its two-chamber technology and setup. It has a ton of cooking space and features five chrome-plated cooking grates and total cooking space of 1382 square inches.
The construction of this item is heavy steel which makes it sturdy and although it is heavier than most options it is built to last. When I say that this product is easy to use, I mean it, it has smoke controls and temperature gauges that tell you what the perfect temp and amount of smoke is for cooking the meat to perfection. The lip grid handle is cool to the touch so you won’t burn yourself when opening and closing the grill and smoker. If you want to make sure your new toy is covered there is an option to get a grill cover and grill/smoker but it costs a little more, totally worth the extra money though because you can cover it and leave it outside.
Find more Dyna-Glo Signature Series Charcoal Smoker & Grill information and reviews here.
-
11. Z GRILLS ZPG-7002E 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill & SmokerPrice: $574.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8 in 1 grill and smoker
- Large cooking area
- 20 lb hopper capacity
- Heavier than most grills
- No rotisserie
- Pellets old separately
This is the 2020 upgrade of the Z Grills 8 in 1 pellet grill and smoker and you can get it just in time for backyard BBQ season. If you are looking for a grill that does a little more than your typical grill then you have come to the right place. This grill does everything your chef’s heart could desire. It is a 700 square inch stainless grill that you can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, barbeque with. The stellar temperature controls will keep the temp within 10 degrees of the set temperature whether it is 110 degrees outside or 30 degrees. You can heat your meat from 180 degrees to 450 degrees for quick cooking or classic low and slow BBQ.
You will be able to cook for 20 hours on 20lbs of pellets making the pellet grill a far more efficient cooking surface than gas, propane, or carbon. The fan-forced convection cooking eliminates the need for a rotisserie and creates a versatile environment for grilling, roasting, smoking, braising, and baking. The grilling area Dimensions are 19. 2 x 26 inches, smoking/warming rack Dimensions 6. 9 x 27. 5 inches, total rack surface area 700 square inches. 20 pounds of hopper capacity.
Find more Z GRILLS ZPG-7002E 2020 Upgrade Pellet Grill & Smoker information and reviews here.
-
12. LG700 Pellet Grill with Flame Broiler and Smoke CabinetPrice: $1,789.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two-tiered
- User friendly
- Portable
- Takes some getting used to
- Bulky
- Wood pellets not included
When the summer starts to heat up most folks try and spend as much time outdoors as possible. Summer is the time for backyard parties, BBQs, and get-togethers and if you want to host the best gatherings and parties at your house, you need to put out a pretty tasty spread. This wood pellet grill from the Louisianna Grills company is a great way to expand your BBQ game.
The grill features a folding design that makes is a super portable grill, perfect for tailgating, It is very efficient and runs on both 110V or 12V with adapters for 3 power options so you can hook it up nearly everywhere. It features a thermal sensor that will constantly monitor the grill temperature. Includes a meat probe, peaked lid for rib racks, convenience tray. Has a ton of cooking space and works great with wood pellets to add a little flavor to your BBQing.
Find more Green Mountain Davy Crockett Wood Pellet Grill information and reviews here.
-
13. Camp Chef SmokePro SG Wood Pellet Grill SmokerPrice: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Massive grilling area
- Big pellet hopper
- Easy cleaning
- Big and bulky
- Not portable
- Takes some getting used to
Another best of both worlds type of grills this item from Camp Chef is big enough to get multiple jobs done simultaneously. If you are a fan of grilling and putting a great meal on the table for a large group of people or your family this is going to be your new favorite toy. Easy to get going and easy to use you can actually fill the hopper with wood pellets to grill and smoke. Most combination grills and smokers have different compartments and can be tricky but this is going to have you cooking in no time.
The grilling area volume is 4850 Cubic Inches, 811 sq-inch Rack Surface Area which can hold and handle a ton of food. Enough to feed a large party or family reunion. Adding to the ease of use is the Electric Auto-Igniter, Automatic Auger, and Simple Temp Select System. The hopper capacity is 22lbs which is more than enough to cook a large meal with pellets left over for your next cooking session. A quick pull of the lever and you have cleaned out the hopper and ash catcher. You are absolutely going to love using this grill and smoker.
Find more Camp Chef SmokePro SG Wood Pellet Grill Smoker information and reviews here.
Why Choose Pellet Grills and/or Smokers?
If you are a fan of cooking meat and veggies for friends and family then you need a product that will allow you to get the job done without under or overcooking your food. A lot of people buy these grills and smokers and think they can just pop the food in and forget about it. While these grills and smokers are crazy intuitive and some can even be controlled by your cell phone they still need to be watched over to get the optimum results.
Which Grills are Right for You and Your Family?
If you are looking for a grill or smoker that is going to last then you may want to look into a brand that has a trusted name. The Weber brand does one thing and they do it crazy well, they make grills and smokers so their brand is one that you can definitely invest in and know that you are getting a quality product.
Maybe you can't decide between a grill or a smoker. There are some great combination grills and smokers out there that will get the job done, last a long time and are easy to use. The Dyna-Glo pellet grill and smoker has separate chambers that will allow you to have control over each individual section. You can go low and slow in the smoker and fast and high on the grill so that you can serve different foods to different folks at different times or have everything ready at the same time.
Traeger Grills is another name that has been on the forefront of pellet grills since the pellet grill was invented. They actually created the first pellet grill and the rest of the brands out there followed their blueprint. This pellet grill and smoker is the perfect addition to any amateur or pro's backyard or patio.
See Also:
19 Best Mosquito Repellents for Yard & Patio
11 Best Evaporative Coolers: Compare, Buy & Save
13 Best Home Security Cameras: Compare, Buy, & Save
13 Best Outdoor Composting Bins: Your Buyer’s Guide
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.