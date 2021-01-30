13 Best Pellet Grills and Smokers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking for a grill and smoker but want something a little different than the rest of the options out there. A lot of BBQ pros will tell you that the offset design is a smoother cooking option and gives you a little more range when it comes to preparing your meals. This vertical offset design is not only cool to look at but it is easy to use with its two-chamber technology and setup. It has a ton of cooking space and features five chrome-plated cooking grates and total cooking space of 1382 square inches.

The construction of this item is heavy steel which makes it sturdy and although it is heavier than most options it is built to last. When I say that this product is easy to use, I mean it, it has smoke controls and temperature gauges that tell you what the perfect temp and amount of smoke is for cooking the meat to perfection. The lip grid handle is cool to the touch so you won’t burn yourself when opening and closing the grill and smoker. If you want to make sure your new toy is covered there is an option to get a grill cover and grill/smoker but it costs a little more, totally worth the extra money though because you can cover it and leave it outside.