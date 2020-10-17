10 Best Plastic Adirondack Chairs: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whether you have a spacious backyard or a cute front porch, you need some patio furniture to dress up the space. Not only do you want your space to look nice, but you want somewhere comfy to sit so that you can enjoy the fruits of your labor (hey, yard work is hard work!). Garden furniture sets are awesome, but if you’re looking for something a little more small scale, a plastic Adirondack chair may be just what you need.

As a Glens Falls resident, myself, I see these chairs literally everywhere in my area – which, of course, makes sense given that we’re in the Adirondacks. Read on to discover the best plastic Adirondack chairs, listed in no particular order.