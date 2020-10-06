11 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair: Compare & Save

I received a test unit of the Roomba i7+ and put the vacuum through a series of tests, from everyday cleaning to serious messes. Aside from the fact that it can be a bit loud, both when cleaning and when emptying its bin, this vacuum is an excellent choice for conquering tougher messes.

The Roomba i7+ suctioned up all the dirt and debris that was left behind after two long, muddy walks with my small dog. Instead of releasing dust and dirt particles back into the air by emptying the dust bin myself, I gladly watched the Roomba make its way to the bin to deposit the mess in a safe and secure place. The vacuum automatically docks and empties its bin, so you don’t have to worry about setting it up in the proper position.

I don’t have carpets, but I do have a few thicker rugs around my home, which this Roomba climbed and cleaned without hesitation. Setting up the Roomba was a straightforward and easy process, and the fact that it supports both 2.4 and 5GHz networks makes this robot vacuum for pets relatively future-proof.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ holds up to 60 days of dust, dirt and pet hair, and automatically empties contents into its base at the end of each run, which means less time spent picking up after your furry friend, even on the messiest days. Once the debris is deposited into the bin, it’s held in a sealed bag to prevent allergens from escaping into the air. On top of that, a high-efficiency filter helps block any lingering allergens, even dander and tiny dust mites.

Its self-emptying base is this robot vacuum’s hallmark feature, but it also comes with the powerful suction that you find on other iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners. When combined with the distinctive three-stage cleaning system found in all Roomba robot vacuums, that means maximum pickup on hard floors and carpeted surfaces.

A suite of intelligent sensors helps guide the vacuum around the room, avoiding furniture and other obstacles as it cleans. The vacuum also comes with Imprint™ Smart Mapping technology that enables it to learn and map out your home, while making adjustments as needed with every cleaning session. You can create virtual no-go zones to keep the robot vacuum in designated areas.

In terms of connectivity, the vacuum supports both 2.4 and 5GHz networks. It also works with Alexa for voice control.

Pet-friendly features include: