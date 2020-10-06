11 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair: Compare & Save

Cleaning up after your furry friend isn’t the easiest task. If you’re eager for a cleaner house, check out these best robot vacuums for pet hair.
What makes these models so perfect for pet owners? Generally speaking, these robot vacuums are a step above your average robot vacuum in terms of filtration and suction power. They’re also feature-rich and quiet for easier cleaning around the clock.
1. iRobot Roomba i7+Price: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Supports both 2.4 and 5GHz networks
- Smart mapping technology helps the vacuum learn each room
- Can create virtual boundary markers
- Not very quiet
- Pricey
- Dust bin isn't bagless
I received a test unit of the Roomba i7+ and put the vacuum through a series of tests, from everyday cleaning to serious messes. Aside from the fact that it can be a bit loud, both when cleaning and when emptying its bin, this vacuum is an excellent choice for conquering tougher messes.
The Roomba i7+ suctioned up all the dirt and debris that was left behind after two long, muddy walks with my small dog. Instead of releasing dust and dirt particles back into the air by emptying the dust bin myself, I gladly watched the Roomba make its way to the bin to deposit the mess in a safe and secure place. The vacuum automatically docks and empties its bin, so you don’t have to worry about setting it up in the proper position.
I don’t have carpets, but I do have a few thicker rugs around my home, which this Roomba climbed and cleaned without hesitation. Setting up the Roomba was a straightforward and easy process, and the fact that it supports both 2.4 and 5GHz networks makes this robot vacuum for pets relatively future-proof.
The iRobot Roomba i7+ holds up to 60 days of dust, dirt and pet hair, and automatically empties contents into its base at the end of each run, which means less time spent picking up after your furry friend, even on the messiest days. Once the debris is deposited into the bin, it’s held in a sealed bag to prevent allergens from escaping into the air. On top of that, a high-efficiency filter helps block any lingering allergens, even dander and tiny dust mites.
Its self-emptying base is this robot vacuum’s hallmark feature, but it also comes with the powerful suction that you find on other iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners. When combined with the distinctive three-stage cleaning system found in all Roomba robot vacuums, that means maximum pickup on hard floors and carpeted surfaces.
A suite of intelligent sensors helps guide the vacuum around the room, avoiding furniture and other obstacles as it cleans. The vacuum also comes with Imprint™ Smart Mapping technology that enables it to learn and map out your home, while making adjustments as needed with every cleaning session. You can create virtual no-go zones to keep the robot vacuum in designated areas.
In terms of connectivity, the vacuum supports both 2.4 and 5GHz networks. It also works with Alexa for voice control.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt
- Sealed bag contains pet hair and allergens inside the base
- Users can create virtual no-go zones
-
3. ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950Price: $799.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mop water level is easily adjustable
- Larger wheels help the vacuum clear doorsills and other obstacles
- Can create virtual boundary markers
- Not the most powerful suction
- Currently doesn't work with 5GHz networks
- Can't save custom areas
The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 is a combination robot vacuum and mop that automatically detects and avoids carpets while mopping, ensuring your floors get as clean as possible without a subsequent mess. You can also adjust the level of water used while mopping for more customized results.
As you might expect for the price, this vacuum is WiFi-enabled and comes loaded with features to maximize cleaning. For starters, smart navigation with laser technology minimizes collisions and enables the vacuum to learn the landscape of your home. Interactive maps provide greater control over each cleaning session. Multi-floor mapping enables the vacuum to save up to three maps, a feature that’s especially useful for multi-level homes and ones with several cleaning spaces. This DEEBOT robot vacuum automatically recognizes each saved area for your convenience.
The accompanying app gives you full control over each cleaning session, including the ability to schedule cleanings. As the robot vacuum makes its way around your home you can use the app to choose various cleaning modes, get status updates, create virtual boundaries and more. You can even draw and designate areas to clean (and avoid) via the app’s custom mode. This robot vacuum is compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home.
Pet owners will also appreciate the handy combination of a low profile design, which allows the vacuum to sneak under furniture without getting stuck, and larger wheels for conquering doorsills and more. Another perk is the ability to choose between tangle-free intake (great for lots of fur) and the main brush as the vacuum cleans.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Mop that automatically detects and avoids carpets
- Virtual boundaries
- Tangle-free intake for easier cleaning
Find more ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 information and reviews here.
-
4. Neato Robotics D7Price: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quirky D-shape works well for cleaning corners
- Large brush picks up lots of pet hair
- Runs up to 120 minutes per charge
- Prone to WiFi connectivity issues
- Setting up can be tedious
- Not the quietest
Even the messiest pets are no match for the powerful and feature-rich Neato Robotics D7. This top-level Neato allows you to map multiple floors and specific zones for cleaning. In fact, you can map up to three floors, which is especially handy for those in multi-level homes. The result is a robotic vacuum that can clean your entire home, even if you’re not around. No-Go lines mean you don’t have to worry about setting up boundary markers yourself.
Every Neato features a distinctive D-shape, and this robot vacuum for pet hair is no exception. It might not look as sleek as some competitors, but this robot vacuum can sneak into corners and other tricky areas without hesitation.
Another perk is that there’s more room for a bigger brush, which in turn removes more pet hair. This robot vacuum cleaner also caters to allergy sufferers with its high-performance filter. Up to 99.5 percent of dust particles and allergens are captured as the vacuum makes its way around the home.
This Neato is WiFi-enabled and works with many popular smart home devices, including Google Home, Amazon Echo and Apple Watch. You can use the accompanying app or your voice to control cleaning sessions.
Once this pet hair vacuum gets going, it will run up to 120 minutes per session. Setting up takes just a few minutes.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Big brush picks up lots of pet hair
- Runs up to 120 minutes per session
- Ultra high-performance filter
-
5. Roborock S6 MaxV Robot VacuumPrice: $749.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with Google Home and Alexa
- No-go and no-mop zones
- Runs up to 180 minutes per charge
- Not the slimmest design
- Cleaning brush isn't very big
- Doesn't have tangle-free brushes
Whether you have super-shedders or you’re aiming for the cleanest house on the block, the Roborock S6 MaxV stands out for its powerful 2500 Pa suction. You can use the maximum suction power to tackle tough messes or scale it back a bit for general cleaning around the house.
In case your floors need a bit more, this vacuum also doubles as a mop. Whether you’re using it to vacuum or mop, the MaxV is guided around the room by a suite of precise navigation sensors. You can also map out a route in advance, including up to four separate floors. No-go and no-mop zones are also available.
To keep the vacuum out of forbidden areas, simply use the invisible barriers. Once it starts, the vacuum will avoid pet waste, power strips and other obstacles.
This vacuum for pet hair connects to your home WiFi, so you can use your smartphone to keep tabs on its performance. Another option is to use your voice, as the vacuum is compatible with Google Home and Alexa. You can expect a run time of approximately 180 minutes per charge.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Specifically designed to avoid pet waste
- No-go and no-mop zones
- Advanced mapping technology
-
6. Yeedi K650 Robot VacuumPrice: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Runs for 130 minutes per charge
- Compatible with boundary strips
- Tangle-free brushes
- Boundary markers aren't included
- Lacks advanced mapping technology
- Limited 12-month warranty
I was provided a review unit of the Yeedi K650 robot vacuum cleaner. This is a sleek and modern vacuum that’s light and eager to clean. Some vacuums have numerous controls on the top, but this one is comparatively sparse. Instead, you’ll find most of the controls on the app. This pet hair vacuum also works with Alexa for voice controls.
Setting up the vacuum is quick and easy, and involves connecting the vacuum to existing 2.4 or 5Ghz networks. Depending on the mess, you can choose between automatic, spot and edge cleaning modes. You’ll also find three levels of adjustable suction, up to a maximum of 2000Pa.
Even on its most powerful mode, this vacuum is relatively quiet. In fact, whether you’re hopping on a virtual call or are trying not to disturb sleeping family members, the vacuum will never sound louder than a microwave.
As with many other robot vacuums in this price range, the Yeedi K650 automatically recognizes when its battery is low then automatically returns to recharge. The expected run time is around 130 minutes per charge.
Despite its slender profile, this robot vacuum for pets features an extra-large dustbin. Tangle-free brushes keep pet fur and hair from getting caught.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Tangle-free brushes
- Runs up to 130 minutes per charge
- Quiet operation
-
7. ILIFE V3s ProPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a remote control
- Suite of smart sensors enhances navigation
- Runs up to 100 minutes per charge
- Doesn't have WiFi connectivity
- Cleaning pattern isn't the most efficient
- Small dustbin
You get a lot of bang for your buck with ILIFE V3s Pro, including tangle-free suction for less stressful fur management. When you share your home with one or more furry friend, you need a good robot vacuum cleaner for pet hair. This robotic vacuum excels at cleaning underneath furniture and other obstacles thanks to its low profile design.
Tangle-free technology keeps the brushes from getting tangled with fur as the vacuum moves across the floor. There are plenty of pet-oriented features, including a dustbin that’s easy to empty, the ability to schedule cleanings in advance and suction that’s powerful enough for various floor surfaces, from hard flooring to low pile carpets.
While it’s not WiFi-enabled, you can operate the vacuum via the included remote control. You can also start cleaning by simply pushing a button. A suite of smart sensors helps the vacuum avoid collisions as well as tumbles down stairs. Expected run time is roughly 100 minutes per charge.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Tangle-free suction
- Low profile
- Dustbin is easy to empty
-
8. BISSELL SpinWave Wet & Dry Robot VacuumPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful triple action cleaning formula
- Dual spinning brushes reach corners and tricky spaces
- Runs up to 100 minutes per charge
- Not very quiet
- Obstacle avoidance isn't the best
- Lacks voice connectivity
As its name suggests, this BISSELL vacuum suctions and mops its way to cleaner floors. The SpinWave comes with a dual-tank system and can be used for wet or dry cleaning.
If you select the mopping mode, the vacuum’s rotating mop pads will get to work cleaning sealed hard floors. An integrated soft surface sensor keeps the vacuum away from carpets and area rugs as it’s mopping. When it comes to dry vacuuming, a triple action cleaning system loosens, lifts and removes debris around the house.
Most robotic vacuums for pets feature ample suction power, and this vacuum doesn’t disappoint with a maximum of 1500 Pa. This vacuum is suitable for use on hard floors, area rugs and low pile carpeting.
You can expect the vacuum to run up to 100 minutes per charge. Once the battery is low, it will need about four hours to recharge. Every purchase helps save homeless pets through the BISSELL Pet Foundation.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Mops and vacuums
- Dual-tank system
- Plenty of suction power
-
9. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30CPrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful 1500Pa suction
- Cleans up to 100 minutes per charge
- Drop-sensing technology
- Can take awhile to find its charging base
- Lacks a bin full indicator
- No virtual boundary markers
The slender eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is an upgrade over the RoboVac 30 model. Both RoboVac models feature powerful 1500Pa suction strength, along with boundary markers. They also have a slender 2.85-inch profile for sliding underneath furniture and other obstacles. A three-point cleaning system, including three brushes, allows for maximum pickup of pet hair, dirt, dust and other debris.
If you’re looking for WiFi connectivity, you’ll want to go with the RoboVac30. The robot vacuum is WiFi connected and works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Run time is approximately 100 minutes per cleaning session.
Some pet owners may also consider the RoboVac 11S, which is equally slender and quiet. All models have high-performance filters, which excel in reducing pet hair, dander, and other allergens on hard floors and medium-pile carpeting.
However, the RoboVac 30C has 1500Pa suction power, which is more than the 1300Pa found on the 11S. Another key difference is that the RoboVac 30C comes with boundary markers to keep it from escaping as it cleans, and is WiFi-enabled for hands-free cleaning.
Despite its increased power, the RoboVac 30C won’t disturb napping pets thanks to its quiet operation. In fact, the company states that its newest model is as quiet as a microwave in use, even when using full power.
When it’s time to recharge, the vacuum automatically heads to its base, then resumes once the battery is fully charged. You can expect up to 100 minutes of fade-free performance per charge.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Quiet operation
- Slim profile
- Included boundary markers
Find more eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C information and reviews here.
-
10. iRobot Roomba 675Price: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Google Assistant and Alexa enabled
- Runs up to 90 minutes per charge
- Automatically docks to recharge
- Doesn't self-empty
- Lacks tangle-resistant brushes
- Can't create specific no-go zones
The iRobot Roomba 675 isn’t the newest or most innovative robot vacuum for pets, but it remains a top pick for its strong cleaning capabilities. This Roomba for pets is an affordable alternative to some of its siblings, especially if you’re looking for a stripped-down version.
For example, the Roomba 675 doesn’t automatically empty its contents upon returning to its base (check out the iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum if that’s what you want). You also won’t find whole floor navigation technology. The 600 Series is connected, though, so you can simply use your voice to guide the automatic vacuum cleaner around your home. This Roomba works with Google Assistant and Alexa and can be commanded to clean at the sound of your voice.
The 600 Series also comes with several advanced sensors to help guide the Roomba around furniture and along edges. Obstacles are detected and avoided as best as possible. Dirt detection sensors alert the robotic vacuum to particularly dirty areas for deeper cleaning. Whether it’s on hard floors or carpet, this Roomba loosens debris then lifts and suctions it up.
You can expect the Roomba 675 to run around 90 minutes per charge. When the battery is low, the Roomba will make its way back to its base to recharge. For best results, the base should be in an open area away from potential obstructions or debris.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility
- Works on carpet and hard floors
- Automatically docks to recharge
-
11. Coredy R500+Price: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has 1400pa maximum suction power
- Ideal for hard floors and carpets
- Runs up to 120 minutes per charge
- No WiFi connectivity
- Bin is a bit small
- Doesn't have anti-tangle brushes
Coredy R500+ doesn’t have WiFi connectivity, but it does offer just about everything else you might expect in a budget-friendly vacuum. For starters, its powerful 1400pa maximum suction is plenty when it comes to picking up after furry friends.
A three-point cleaning system leads to more thorough results. The robot vacuum is capable of cleaning hard floors as well as carpets, where pet fur, dander and other allergens can hide. A choice between five cleaning modes lets you customize cleanings to a certain extent.
Not all budget-friendly vacuum cleaners come with boundary strips to keep the vacuum contained, but this model does. Another bonus is its robust 1400pa maximum suction, which is plenty for picking up after pets. The vacuum has full 360-degree smart sensor protection to keep it from bumping into obstacles as it cleans. You can expect up to 120 minutes of run time per charge.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Three-point cleaning system
- Five cleaning modes
- Comes with boundary strips
Which Is the Best Robot Vacuum for Pet Hair?
According to the 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey, approximately 85 million families said that they owned a pet. That's a lot of fur to clean up around the house.
Pet hair poses a special challenge for home owners, so robot vacs designed for pet owners have been built with extra features.
Pet-oriented robot vacuums tend to have greater suction power and larger dustbins. Some also come with tangle-free extractors for simpler maintenance and cleaning.
The best robot vacuum for pet hair will vary from one person to the next, so we've made the buying process easier with this comprehensive buying guide.
How Do I Choose a Robot Vacuum for Pet Hair?
Answering a few common questions can help narrow down the best robot vacuum for pet hair for your home.
For starters, are you looking for maximum suction power, especially on carpets? The Roborock S6 has a hefty 2000Pa of suction power, which is enough to lift up a pair of AA batteries from the floor.
Want a robot vacuum that empties itself into its base? Consider the Shark IQ R101AE with Self-Empty Base.
Are you seeking a robot vacuum cleaner with whole-level home mapping that memorizes each floor of your home? The Botvac D7 Connected has you covered.
What's the Best Robot Vacuum for Dog Hair?
You'll find many robot vacuums for dog hair on our list.
Some pet owners will splurge on a vacuum such as the iRobot Roomba s9+ because of its automatic dirt disposal, WiFi connectivity and anti-allergen system.
Alternatively, the DEEBOT OZMO 950 is a robot vacuum and mop that picks up lingering dust and dander and can run up to three hours per charge, allowing for whole-house cleaning each charge.
ILIFE V3s Pro has a slim profile for sliding underneath furniture, along with tangle-free suction for maximum pet hair pickup without the mess.
Which Is the Best Robot Vacuum for Allergies?
Many of the best robot vacuums for pets also cater to those with allergies. Most of the best robot vacuums for pets come with additional brushes to help sweep up pet hair and other debris.
The best robot vacuums for pet hair also have high-efficiency filters to help trap dust, dander, dirt and other allergens.
Whether your main concern is vacuuming up pet hair, suctioning up allergens or a little bit of both, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recommends vacuuming up to twice a week to minimize allergens around the home.
